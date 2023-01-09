Below, find the 11 best planners to make 2023 your year.

Time management coach Elizabeth Grace Saunders believes the best planner is one you actually want to use. Consider portability, visual appeal, and layout, and beware of features that don't serve you. “Just because a planner has a space for a reflection question or some other sort of organization strategy doesn't mean that you need to fill out all of the parts," she says. We gathered the best planners for whatever design, layout, or price inspires you, so you can get to planning right now.

There’s no better way to embrace the new year — and the new you — than with a fresh planner. Planners are the perfect way to map out your goals, keep your schedule visible, and track your to-do list. They’re a no-brainer on your quest to make 2023 your year. The tricky part? Finding the right planner for you.

Best Overall Erin Condren Softbound LifePlanner Erin Condren View On Erincondren.com Who It's Good For Anyone who loves organization, pleasing design aesthetics, and portability Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer spiral-bound planners This Erin Condren Softbound LifePlanner™ has everything you need in a planner — and more. These planners are renowned for their easy-to-use formatting and high-quality materials, making organizing more fun and less stressful. This January to December planner features a monthly overview calendar as well as a vertical weekly view, with both spread out generously over two pages. There’s even some designated note-taking space on the side of the weekly view for additional reminders or journaling. Design features like a lay-flat spine and heavyweight paper to prevent ink-bleeding amp up the user experience even more. We love the vegan leather cover for a sturdy and luxurious feel, and while it comes in several fun covers, we’re partial to this calming floral pattern aptly named “In Bloom.” You can even personalize the journal with your or a loved one’s name in metallic foiling. The softbound design makes it extra portable and slim for planning on the go, which, let’s be honest, is how most of us are managing our schedules. This planner delivers on all fronts, and it's at the lower end of our price range. Price at time of publish: $38 Dimensions: 8 x 10 inches | Layout: Weekly view, Monthly overview | Page Count: Not listed

Best Budget Day Designer Monthly 2023 Planner Target View On Target Who It's Good For Big picture planners on a budget Who It's Not Good For Those who want more detailed weekly or daily formatting For a little more than what a fancy, expensive latté at a trendy café costs, you can get your new year on track and look cute while doing it. This Day Designer Monthly Planner from Target is a great simple, aesthetically-pleasing option for folks on a budget. It features a monthly view format with large lined squares for important events and reminders, and a lined to-do list on the left side helps keep you on track. Mini calendars of the previous and upcoming months are in the bottom left corner to avoid awkward flipping back and forth. This planner includes a four-step guide on goal-planning that walks you through big-picture goals to actionable items. Plus, the pink-and-white rugby design brings a fun, playful aesthetic to organizing. Price at time of publish: $7.99 Dimensions: 8.5 x 11 inches | Layout: Monthly view | Page Count: 16

Best Splurge Mark & Graham 2023 Daily Planner Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com Who It's Good For Detail-oriented planners with a taste for luxury Who It's Not Good For Those with appointments outside of traditional work hours Go ahead. You can have nice things. Treat yourself to this high-quality, top-of-the-line daily planner. The Mark and Graham 2023 Daily Planner has a page devoted to every single day’s schedule. Each day is segmented into hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a lunch break at noon and an evening slot for after 5 p.m. plans. A notes portion at the top of each page is great for intentions or important reminders, and mini monthly calendars along the bottom of the pages allow you to look ahead. The real highlights of this planner are in the beautiful details like Italian leather, gilt edges on the pages, and the gold-stamped year. For an extra personal touch, you can also add your name or initials in gold. This 8 by 5.5-inch planner is a nice compact size to carry around, which is great because you’ll want to show this beauty off. Price at time of publish: $115 Dimensions: 8 x 5.5 inches | Layout: Daily | Page Count: 416

Best Daily Papier's Le Classique Daily Planner Papier View On Papier.com Who It's Good For Thorough organizers who want a daily view format Who It's Not Good For Those who prefer a softcover planner For those who swear you can fit it all in one day, the Papier Le Classique Daily Planner will give you the confidence you need to (maybe) actually succeed. This planner's daily format includes a weekly overview to help you thoroughly prep. Each page is devoted to a full day with sections for your schedule, to-do list, a "most important" section for reminders, and an open notes portion for additional writing. (No task left behind with this planner.) Though this is a daily planner, there are mind-mapping and goal-planning sections to help you break down your long-term dreams into daily tasks. There are even goal review pages to track your progress. Cheers to accountability. We love the retro chic look of the Le Classique design, and you can add your name or initials, which is a nice detail. The Daily Planner style is also available in other covers which feature fun, bold prints or simple, modern designs. It's important to note that this planner is undated, which is a plus for some (easy to start any time of year) and a hassle for others (more writing). Price at time of publish: $28.80 Dimensions: 8.46 x 6 inches| Layout: Daily. Includes weekly overview. | Page Count: 96

Best Weekly Makselife Goal Setting Weekly Planner Makselife View On Makselife.com Who It's Good For Goal-setters who prefer a weekly view layout and like a spiralbound planner Who It's Not Good For Those who want to separate goal tracking from weekly schedule management Our top pick for those seeking a weekly view planner comes from Makselife. This planner combines goal setting and schedule tracking in one convenient place. We love the spacious weekly view that allows for plenty of room for daily tasks, events, tracking habits, and other reflections. The open format (lack of designated hours in each day) allows for flexibility and customization of your schedule. It also includes folders and stickers, really making it a one-stop shop for organizing your life. This planner comes in four different laminated, matte, water-resistant covers, though we’re partial to the fun modern chevron pattern. It’s a bit pricer than other options, but it offers many unique bonus features that make it worth it. Price at time of publish: $76 Dimensions: 9 x 7 inches | Layout: Weekly view. Also includes monthly overview | Page Count: Not listed

Best Monthly Rifle Paper Co. 12 Month Appointment Notebook Rifle Paper Co. View On Riflepaperco.com Who It's Good For Those who want a simple (and beautiful), streamlined monthly view planner Who It's Not Good For Anyone with a packed daily schedule Zoom out and gain perspective on your schedule with style when you use this floral-themed monthly planner from Rifle Paper Co. The 12-Month Appointment Notebook has a straightforward monthly view with each month spread out over two pages. A notes column on the side allows some space for extra reminders or ideas. This planner comes in two patterned options: a Mayfair and Sicily print. Rifle Paper Co. fans will be happy to know that both of these complement other prints in the collection. The canvas cover and thread stitch binding make this planner super lightweight and portable, which is great if you're throwing it in a bag before each workday. It measures 9.75 by 7.75 inches, so you also get nicely-sized, roomy pages. This is a great affordable option for those who prefer to look at the entire month ahead and plan around major appointments or events instead of the day-to-day minutiae. Price at time of publish: $18 Dimensions: 9.75 x 7.75 inches | Layout: Monthly | Page Count: Not listed



Best for Students Blue Sky Academic Planner Target View On Target Who It's Good For High school and college students Who It's Not Good For Students on a less traditional school schedule; this calendar is dated from July to June Students have a lot to keep track of, so they have unique needs when it comes to a planner. Juggling several courses, projects, and after-school activities requires different formatting, and this Blue Sky Academic Planner is perfectly suited for the task. We like that it's dated from July to June, so it's more aligned with typical school schedules, and it features both a monthly view for at-a-glance planning and a more detailed weekly layout with room for seven subjects each day. Designated sections for project and assignment tracking help keep all that homework manageable. We also appreciate the addition of convenient student resources like conversion tables and historical trivia. Price at time of publish: $8.99 Dimensions: 8.15 x 5.83 inches | Layout: Monthly and Weekly | Page Count: 72

Best Bullet Journal Poketo Everyday Notebook in Dotted Poketo View On Poketo.com Who It's Good For Creative folks looking for a completely customizable planner Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for a plug-and-play planner Looking for a truly tailor-made planner? Some swear by a simple blank notebook turned into an organizational masterpiece using the complex productivity system called Bullet Journaling, created by Ryder Carroll. Lacy Lew Nguyen Wright, Executive Director of Lena Waithe's nonprofit program, the Hillman Grad Foundation, uses the Poketo Everyday notebook to keep her busy life on track. “A close friend converted me into a bullet journal devotee, and my life could not function without it,” she says. Wright knows a thing or two about managing a busy work schedule, having previously worked for Kendrick Sampson’s nonprofit initiative BLD PWR and the Biden Harris campaign. For Wright, the blank formatting of this notebook-turned-planner is appealing. “As a spatial thinker, it allows me to visually draw out my schedule, passion planning, and project trackers in new creative ways each time — and leaves space for some doodling when I’m bored between Zoom meetings," she adds. We bet some of you can relate. Price at time of publish: $15 Dimensions: 8.25 x 5.75 inches | Layout: Blank | Page Count: 64

Best Wellness BAN.DO You're Doing So Well Wellness Planner Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Who It's Good For Those prioritizing holistic wellness in the new year Who It's Not Good For Anyone seeking a traditional schedule-oriented planner If you're looking to amp up your self-care game in 2023, this is our favorite wellness planner. We love the holistic approach that guides and encourages you to care not only for yourself but for your community as well. It focuses on both physical and mental health in a way that strives for self-love and acceptance rather than over-achieving perfectionism. Features include designated spaces to track hydration, sleep, and daily movement. It even encourages you to enjoy your environment (be one with nature) and consider how you can take care of your environment. Don't worry, it includes space to monitor your professional goals as well, with an emphasis on balance and seeking joy. Speaking of joy, the design of this planner certainly sparks plenty of it. The watermelon-inspired color scheme of the cover serves as a little serotonin rush, and the fun illustrations inside will also boost your mood. This affordable wellness journal could make a great bedside staple for some grounding me-time. Price at time of publish: $24.95 Dimensions: 8 x 6.5 inches | Layout: Weekly | Page Count: 124

Best Motivational Passion Planner Weekly Planner Passion Planner View On Passionplanner.com Who It's Good For Dreamers and planners looking to stay motivated with bonus features like quotes and spaces for journaling Who It's Not Good For Folks wanting more of a straightforward progress tracker and less of a reflective journal If you’re looking for more motivational support on the journey toward your goals, the Passion Planner offers guided planning and reflection to find a healthy life balance. This planner features a Passion Roadmap to help identify goals that matter most to you, because you’re more likely to follow through when you're passionate about something. We love that this planner provides motivational boosts like inspirational quotes and designated spaces for gratitude. We also like the separate personal and work to-do lists to encourage the highly sought-after work-life balance. This planner has you covered with both a monthly and a weekly layout, blank pages, and free sticker sheets. Plus, it's available in three sizes for maximum portability or writing space. It’s a little pricier than our other options but Passion Planner’s philanthropic efforts, like partnering with Acacia Roots to help make mental healthcare accesible to all, is all the motivation we need to invest in this planner. Price at time of publish: $50.99 Dimensions: Small 8.3 x 5.8 inches, Medium 9.8 x 6.9 inches, Large 11 x 7.8 inches | Layout: Monthly and Weekly | Page Count: Unlisted