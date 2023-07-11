Buying a TV can be a complicated process. For starters, TVs tend to be a big-ticket item, even more so if you're splurging on special features or capabilities. Plus, it can be hard to predict how much you'll like it once you get it home, unbox it, mount it, and settle in for a movie night. (What if the resolution feels less-than-crisp? Or what if the sound isn't quite right?) Because of that, TVs require a little more research than your average electronic device. With these retailers, though, you can find options to suit every budget, comfort level, and personal preference — plus extra perks, like protection plans and free returns, that provide a little more peace of mind when shopping.

Amazon View On Amazon Pros Wide selection

Fast shipping Cons No brick-and-mortar returns or shopping Not only does Amazon have the enormous selection that made the e-tailer famous, but it also makes it easy to shop for TVs, breaking them down according to the type (LED, LCD, QLED, OLED, 4K), TV control method (app, remote, touch, voice), and even what have made popular gifts. Plus, it’s a great place to find a deal. “They offer a variety of models from different brands, and their prices are typically lower than other retailers,” says Oberon Copeland, a consumer products reviewer and CEO of VeryInformed.com. “Amazon also has a helpful customer reviews section that can be useful when making a purchase decision.” Plus, because you might already be familiar with their delivery method — especially if you’re a Prime member — that makes purchasing a TV even more of a breeze. “They have fast and free shipping, and you don't have to worry about transporting the TV yourself [thanks to] their trusted delivery systems,” says Christen Costa, the CEO of Gadget Review. “Amazon also reliably compares their prices to other sellers on the market, guaranteeing you the best price option for your budget.” The sole drawback? Since the retailer is online-only, you can’t check out TVs in-person if you’re trying to get an idea of resolution and color, unless you view them in another brick and mortar first. Return policy: Free returns for all TVs within the return window | Delivery options: Varies according to seller, with free shipping for Prime members | Return window: 30 days of the delivery date | Customer service options: Live chat, email, phone | Perks: You can pay with credit-card rewards points Insignia Buy Now $350 $200

Best Buy Best Buy View On Best Buy Pros Generous selection Cons Expensive membership program with extra fees for perks If you’re looking to shop around different TV brands for the best price — think Samsung, LG, and Vizio — Best Buy is a great place to start. “They carry all the major brands, and their prices are competitive,” says Copeland. Plus, the retailer tends to mark down the prices for holiday events like Memorial Day and Black Friday, so there’s a high chance you can get a great TV for a steal. Best Buy also produces its own line of budget TVs, Insignia — so it’s all in on the TV game. (That said, tech support and extended warranties do cost extra.) For those who are very into TVs — for instance, you can explain what makes an OLED TV different — this is also a good spot to shop, since Best Buy offers a Totaltech membership. They get a ton of extra benefits, although at $200 annually, it’s not cheap. “For instance, regular shoppers will have 15 days to return purchases, in general, but Totaltech members will have 60 days to return most products, including TVs,” says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com. They’ll also enjoy two years of product protection, free two-day shipping, delivery and installation, VIP access to customer service, and exclusive pricing. “If you shop at Best Buy often enough to warrant a membership, it can make the retailer a solid place to shop for TVs,” she says. Return policy: Free returns in-store or by shipping, with some exceptions | Delivery options: Free standard shipping on orders $35+ on qualifying products | Return window: Within 14 days of purchase, with an extended window during the holidays | Customer service options: Live chat or phone | Payment options: Lease-to-own option

Target View On Target Pros Relatively lower prices

Accessible to most for in-person shopping Cons Protection plans come at an extra cost With different types of TVs to choose from, from gaming sets to those that double as artwork, Target isn't too far behind the competition in terms of variety. “They have a good selection of LED and 4K TVs, and their prices are generally lower than other retailers,” Copeland says. Plus, Target offers extra perks, like the option to have a pro hang your TV via a partnership with HelloTech as well as protection plans provided by Allstate — both for an additional fee, of course. Plus, if you’re a RedCard member, you get extra benefits. If you use it to purchase your TV, you’ll get an extended timeframe for a return. “Another perk of shopping at Target and using your RedCard to pay is that you'll save 5% on your purchase — this is standard practice for Target, so whether you shop online or in-store, as long as you pay with a RedCard, you save 5% every day,” Ramhold says. “But it's an especially nice perk for large purchases as it can really add up then, so the combined savings with an extended return period makes Target a great store to shop for a new TV.” Return policy: Free returns or exchanges on unopened purchases | Delivery options: Free standard shipping on orders $35+ | Return window: Within 30 days of shipping or store pick-up, with an extended window during the holidays | Customer service options: Live chat or phone

Walmart Walmart View On Walmart Pros Accessible for in-person shopping

Wide selection Cons Few perks beyond free returns and shipping One of the biggest advantages of Walmart's is not only in their wide selection, but that you can usually find one nearby in case you want to scope out your options in person. Plus, “they offer free two-day shipping on most orders over $35,” says Copeland. On top of that, the retailer now offers a membership program; when you join Walmart+, which costs $98 annually (but can also be billed monthly), Walmart offers early access to Black Friday deals, which can translate to big savings on TVs. You’ll also get free shipping without minimums, and the ability to earn rewards on eligible items. You can also get Walmart Protection Plans, provided by Allstate, to cover your electronics purchase; they cover mechanical and electrical failures, power surges, and unexplainable breakdowns, including tech support. (That said, damage due to accidents isn't covered.) If you’ve had bad luck with TV failures or want to protect a splurge, it might be worth the additional cost. Return policy: Free returns or exchanges | Delivery options: Free standard shipping on orders $35+ | Return window: Within 30 days of shipping or store pick-up, with an extended window during the holidays | Customer service options: Live chat or phone

B&H Photo Video B & H View On B&H Photo Video Pros Expert guidance when shopping

Various pricing options Cons Limited selection While it might not have the same name recognition as other tech retailers, B&H Photo Video is still a great option when you're shopping for a TV — especially if you’re a tech newbie and aren’t sure where to start. That’s in part because they make customer service readily available. “Many of the staff members, beyond being really nice and attentive, are really knowledgeable about their products — they are often followed by the refrain ‘the professional’s source,'" says Aimee White, the founder of tech review site Keyboard Kings. “While I would consider myself a bit of a tech geek, their employees can even put me through the paces of pixel size, color contrast, and all the other features you want to hear about when you are buying a TV.” The New York City-based store has a dedicated phone line that you can dial for advice from the experts as well as a retail website if you're not local. If you’re looking to save even more, you can shop their selection of open-box and used TVs, which often come at a respectable discount (think anywhere from 10% to 40% off the original price). Return policy: Returns accepted, less shipping fees | Delivery options: Various shipping options at a cost | Return window: Within 30 days of delivery or store pick-up, with an extended window for the holidays | Customer service options: Live chat or phone | Perks: Discounts for students and educators, easily accessible pros