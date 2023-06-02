Keep reading to shop PEOPLE’s picks of the best places to buy swimsuits in 2023.

The best places to buy swimsuits can vary, depending on preferences like budget, style, and need. However, one thing they all have in common is quality. With this in mind, we researched dozens upon dozens of swimsuit brands and retailers as well as dug into the depths of our swimsuit drawers (yes, some of us here at PEOPLE have an entire drawer dedicated to swimwear), to find the styles we don’t just love but keep us coming back for more.

Shopping for swimsuits online can be a struggle. Not only are you never really sure about how a style will look once you put it on, but you also don’t have the ability to touch the fabric and inspect the overall quality of construction in person, which is one of the most important components in a piece of swimwear, especially if you want it to last you longer than one summer at the beach. That being said, one of the best ways to combat this swimwear woe is to shop reputable brands and marketplaces.

Amazon Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for budget-friendly swimsuits, or someone looking for plenty of variety, as well as those who prefer to try swimsuits on before purchasing. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for more designer-quality swimsuits. Amazon has some designer styles but not a big collection. Amazon is one of the best places to shop for swimsuits because it offers so much variety in terms of brands, styles, colors, prints, and more. Additionally, some swimsuits are eligible for the marketplace’s Try Before You Buy feature, so you can try the swimsuits on in the comfort of your own home before committing to a purchase. The online retailer also makes returns and exchanges super easy, especially for items available on Amazon Prime. And, it’s one of the best places for product reviews, which can give you valuable insight into things like quality, fit, material, and more. Size Range: Sizes vary based on brand and style | Return Policy: Within 30 days of shipment | Shipping Policy: Free We Found the Best Amazon Swimsuits of 2023 After Hours of Scrolling

Summersalt 4.8 Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a one-piece swimsuit that is stylish but not too revealing, as well as those looking for the best one-pieces for long torsos. Who It’s Not Good For We couldn't find any fault with this brand! If you love one-piece swimsuits, Summersalt is one of our go-tos. While the brand also carries bikinis, we are obsessed with their collection of one-pieces, which feature gorgeous prints, patterns, cuts, and styles. On top of that, the brand also offers long torso sizing, making it possible for those of us with long waists to find a one-piece that not only looks great but also fits really well. The brand touts that they have taken measurements of over 10,000 women to help inform their sizing guide, which we appreciate given how differently-shaped our bodies are. They suggest that if you're between sizes, that you size down so that the suits fit snuggly when dry. Size Range: 0-24 | Return Policy: Within 30 days of delivery | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $95 The 32 Best One-Piece Swimsuits for Women of 2023, Including Mindy Kaling's Pick

Andie Swim Andie Swim View On Andieswim.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for sporty swimsuit silhouettes with a fashion-forward touch. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers to shop a swimwear brand with more trend-setting styles. Andie is a fantastic source for simple suit styles that flatter all shapes and sizes. We love to shop for one-pieces here because you can find sporty styles that fit really well, are constructed from comfortable and durable material, and have a more timeless feel while still looking modern thanks to different fabrics, patterns, and prints. Another perk of shopping for swimwear at Andie is that the brand has a rewards program, allowing you to rack up points whenever you shop and then redeem them for things like free shipping and discount codes. Size Range: XS-3XL | Return Policy: Within 21 days from delivery | Shipping Policy: Varies, depending on purchase and location

Monday Swimwear Monday Swimwear View On Mondayswimwear.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for cheeky and trendy swimsuits with lots of color, print, and pattern variety. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for more modest swimsuits. If you love a variety of colors, prints, and patterns, Monday Swimwear is the best place to shop for swimsuits. We’re big fans of this swimwear brand because they offer some of the cutest cheeky styles in a range of fabrics that feel trendy and stylish. The brand also has a bridal collection featuring some truly stunning swimsuit options as well as chic cover-ups that are perfect for bachelorette parties and honeymoons alike. The sizing is quantified by P (petite) to VVV (very very voluptuous) which can be confusing unless you refer to the brand's fit guide. They recommend that if you're between sizes that you size up or down based on preferred coverage (and if the suit/top has underwire, they recommend sizing down). Size Range: 0-18 | Return Policy: Within 30 days of delivery date | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $200

Target Target View On Target Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for budget-friendly swimwear that they can try on in-store. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers swimwear made from more premium fabrics. We’ve shopped at Target for swimsuits for decades, and the selection keeps getting better and better. From classic silhouettes to trendy styles, we can always count on Target to offer a good variety of designs and inclusive sizes at affordable price points. Apart from their swimwear collection, the biggest perks of shopping for swimsuits at Target are the shipping and return policy. The retailer offers free shipping over $35 with easy in-store (or online) returns. However, if you can find a swimsuit that is available at a local store, you can select in-store pickup for free. This feature is a major hack for swimsuit shopping since you can try the swimsuit on in the store after picking it up and return it on the spot if you don’t love it. Size Range: Varies, depending on brand and style | Return Policy: Within 90 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $35 and free in-store pickup The 13 Best Beach Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Cuup Cuup View On Shopcuup.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for swimsuits with bra-inspired tops that fit cup sizes A through H. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for patterns and prints. Whether you love the look of a bra-inspired swimsuit top or are looking for a supportive bathing suit for large busts, Cuup has you covered (quite literally). Known for its high-quality bras, the intimates brand took everything they know about support and put it into a swimsuit, and we are forever grateful to them for it. We love the collection of solid-colored swimsuits, which range from neutrals like black and fern green to bright orange and berry and feature a variety of simple yet ultra-chic cuts with underwire support. Speaking of support, Cuup offers one of the most inclusive size ranges for tops with sizes 30A through 42H available, so you can feel confident and supported while frolicking on the beach. Size Range: XS-3XL, 30A-42H | Return Policy: Within 30 days from order date | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $100

Left on Friday Left on Friday View On Leftonfriday.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for sporty swimsuit styles in solid colors and color block designs. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers to have more variety and options when shopping for swimsuits. Rather than offer a bunch of different swimwear styles in a variety of colors and patterns, Left on Friday sticks to a few high-quality, flattering silhouettes and offers them in over 30 different solid colors (plus a few color block options as well). We love this concept because it helps eliminate decision fatigue when shopping, which we find can increase while trying to decide on a variety of swimsuit tops and bottoms that, at the end of the day, aren’t always that different from each other. And, rather than focus on quantity, the small brand turns its attention to construction, crafting its swimsuits from durable and compressive material that is built to provide long-lasting support. Everyone has that one swimsuit they always reach for, and if you own a suit from Left on Friday, it’s most likely the one. Size Range: XS-2XL | Return Policy: Free within 21 days of delivery | Shipping Policy: Free shipping on your first order when you sign up for the brand’s newsletter; $5 standard shipping.

Aerie Aerie View On Ae.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for trendy and stylish swimsuits with inclusive sizing and exceptional fits. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for more timeless swimsuit styles. American Eagle’s Aerie brand is a go-to for swimwear because the company creates some of the most stylish swimsuits with inclusive sizing that fit really well. The fit is typically the reason why we shop for swimwear at Aerie, however, the price is also on point. You can find some of the most high-quality swimsuits at super low prices (especially for swimwear), allowing you to try out the trends without investing too much money. On top of that, it’s really easy to shop for swimsuits online, since Aerie curates their swim collections by type, coverage preference, and certain design elements like texture. Size Range: Varies depending on swimsuit style | Return Policy: Full refund with proof of purchase or store credit without both in-store and via mail | Shipping Policy: Free shipping on swim (at the time of publish)

Today’s Deal Swimsuits For All Swimsuits For All View On Swimsuitsforall.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a one-stop shop for all things swim, with interactive ways to shop. As well as those looking for swimsuits in an inclusive size range. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for more fashion-forward swimwear selections. Not all swimwear brands offer inclusive size ranges meant for every body type — but Swimsuits for All does. In addition to its 2 through 40 size range, the swimwear brands makes it easy to shop for different styles with the help of its body type filter, so you can find styles that are best for pear, hourglass, apple, heart, and athletic figures. The brand also boasts great value and often has sales with steep discounts, like, 40 percent off select styles. Additionally, it has one of the best return policies on this list, allowing you to return or exchange items within 60 days from the shipment date. Size Range: 2-40 | Return Policy: Within 60 days of the ship date | Shipping Policy: $6.99 standard shipping

CUPSHE Amazon View On Amazon View On Cupshe.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a budget-friendly swimsuit. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers more luxe materials. Cupshe is one of the most popular swimsuit brands on Amazon, and for good reason. Not only do some brands offer a vast collection of swimsuit styles in different colors, prints, and an inclusive size range, but it's also budget-friendly, so whether you’re shopping for a classic look or a super trendy design, you don’t have to invest a lot of money. Aside from style and price, we love that you can find Cupshe swimsuits on Amazon because that makes the shopping process even easier, thanks to free Prime shipping and easy returns. Size Range: XS-4XL | Return Policy: Within 30 days when you shop on Amazon | Shipping Policy: Free with Amazon Prime

Victoria’s Secret Victoria's Secret View On Victoriassecret.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a swim retailer with more style variety. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers to purchase swimsuit sets. Remember when Victoria's Secret briefly paused its swimwear line? Thankfully, it's since returned as a more inclusive go-to for swimwear as the brand offers a collection of different styles, support, and coverage for all body types, including fun campaigns with celebs like Pamela Anderson and Paloma Elsesser. We like to shop at Victoria’s Secret because the brand offers more accessibility (you can shop in store and online) and there are so many different swimsuits to choose from, including ones from smaller brands which are sold on the VS marketplace dubbed the "VS&Colab". Additionally, returns are made easy, as the brand allows you to make returns both online and in-store within 30 days of purchase. Size Range: XS-3XL | Return Policy: Within 30 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $100

Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis View On Frankiesbikinis.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for swimsuits inspired by fashion trends as well as people shopping for more skin-bearing swimwear styles. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer more modest swimwear styles. Frankies Bikinis is one of the most stylish swimwear brands on our list with many designs inspired by fashion trends. From the different design details to the celebrity collaborations (we’re still drooling over the Gigi Hadid collection), the swimwear brand creates statement-making pieces that, in addition to their looks, also fit well, are constructed from durable and high-quality materials, and challenge us to think about swimwear as more than just something we throw on to go swimming. Size Range: XS-2XL | Return Policy: Within 30 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free

SKIMS SKIMS View On Skims.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for solid swimsuits in sexy styles. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for more pattern and color variety. Kim Kardashian’s clothing brand, Skims is another excellent place to buy swimsuits, and we love it for its inclusive size range and cheeky silhouettes. While the brand doesn’t offer a lot of colors to choose from, it does cover the basics with neutrals like black, white, gray, and nudes, as well as a glittery metallic silver that puts an elevated spin on classic top styles like the Swim Triangle Top. The brand also recently released two bright limited edition colors for the season (neon green and turquoise) for those who want to brighten their swimwear looks. Size Range: 2XS-4XL | Return Policy: Within 30 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75 The Best Shapewear of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Eloquii ELOQUII View On Eloquii.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for plus-sized swimwear styles that are trendy with lots of amazing details. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for more minimalistic plus-sized swimwear styles. Eloquii is one of our favorite plus-size brands as it offers many stylish pieces in inclusive sizing — and their swimwear collection is no different. From one-pieces to high-waisted bikinis, the brand offers a variety of on-trend pieces in lots of fun colors and prints. But, it’s not just about the swimsuits — in addition to swimwear, they have a collection of cover-ups that are honestly so good that we would wear them on their own if they weren’t see-through. Size Range: 14-32 | Return Policy: Within 30 days of receipt | Shipping Policy: Free over $100

Sleeper View On The-sleeper.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for splurge-worthy swimwear styles that are perfect for poolside parties. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for more budget-friendly swimsuits. Sleeper is known for its whimsical designs (it's most famous for its feather-trimmed pajama set) and they bring that aesthetic to their collection of ultra-chic swimwear, too. This is one of our favorite places to shop for swimwear because they put a major fashion spin on classic styles, making it the best place to find options for pool parties. From this bike short-inspired set to this chic and sporty zip-up one-piece that features an actual malachite stone on the zipper pull, Sleeper swimwear makes eye-catching designs that are as comfortable as they are stylish. Size Range: XS-XL | Return Policy: Within 2 weeks of purchase | Shipping Policy: $15 standard shipping (free over $350)

JOLYN JOLYN View On Jolyn.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for athletic swimwear meant for water sports like surfing and beach volleyball. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for less sporty, more trend-forward swimwear styles. JOLYN is a swimwear brand built for athletes, but also makes some really chic styles for lounging by the pool or in the sand, too. Whether you surf, swim, or play beach volleyball, you can find an amazing swimsuit that offers you support, doesn’t slip and slide around, and looks really great to boot. The brand also makes it really easy to shop with curated collections for each sport, and offers styles for lifeguards and competition swimmers, too. And, for the eco-conscious, you can find a stylish swimsuit constructed from eco-friendly materials when shopping the brand’s recycled fabric swimsuit collection. Size Range: XS-XL | Return Policy: Within 30 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $90

Gooseberry Intimates Gooseberry View On Gooseberryintimates.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for luxury swimwear in solid colors and timeless silhouettes. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for more coverage on their swimsuit bottoms. Gooseberry Intimates is known for its gorgeous lingerie and underwear collection, but the brand also makes high-quality swimwear, too. From one-pieces to bikinis, the brand offers a range of classic and cheeky silhouettes in flattering cuts that feel timeless yet still ultra-modern. Whether you’re looking for an ultra-revealing bikini bottom or a low-cut one-piece swimsuit, you can count on Gooseberry to offer sexy styles that don’t look tacky, gimmicky, or dated (which is a fine line in swimwear). Size Range: XS-L | Return Policy: Within 21 days of delivery | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $125

Change of Scenery Change of Scenery View On Shopchangeofscenery.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for classic swimwear styles with UPF 50 coverage, as well as those looking for a swimsuit made from sustainable material. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for more budget-friendly swimwear. Change of Scenery is on our list for two main reasons: The brand’s swimsuits boast UPF 50 coverage (meaning ultraviolet protection factor, which tells you how much UV radiation a fabric lets through to your skin — UPF 50 blocks 98% of the sun's rays) and are constructed from sustainably-sourced materials, giving them an eco-friendly edge. Constructed from Repreve® — which is a type of polyester derived from 100 percent recycled plastic — and shipped in recycled packaging, the brand goes the extra mile to provide luxury swimwear without harming the environment. In addition to its fabric and sustainable approach, it also designs pieces that are meant to last, not just in terms of quality but also in terms of style, so you don’t feel like you need to replace your swimsuit every season and can instead invest in a high-quality option that lives at the top of your swimsuit drawer. Size Range: XS-2XL | Return Policy: Within 14 days of delivery | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $100

Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for chic swimwear in simple styles with lots of fun and bright color options, as well as someone looking for swimwear with sculpting abilities. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for options that aren’t as sporty. When shopping at Good American for swimwear, you can count on finding lots of fun and sporty styles in an inclusive size range of XS through 5XL. But, beyond that, the clothing brand pays extra close attention to fit, with design features like shaping and sculpting, as well as adjustable straps on some of the swimsuit tops as well as the bottoms (we love the way the adjustable straps look on these swimsuit bottoms). Additionally, you can find styles with excellent coverage, including some rashguard styles as well as swim bike shorts. Size Range: XS-5XL | Return Policy: Within 21 days of shipment | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $125

Londre Londre View On Londrebodywear.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for sustainable swimsuits. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for less cheeky bottoms. Another top pick for sustainability, Londre pays close attention to environmental impact when designing, constructing, and shipping its collection of chic swimsuits. For every swimsuit made, a minimum of six plastic water bottles are saved from landfills. On top of that, the brand is able to recycle and reuse all water in its production, ships garments in compostable packaging, and offers two amazing programs to incentivize better eco-conscious habits, including a recycling program for old swimsuits as well as a repair program that actually pays customers to have their swimsuits repaired if they get damaged within the first year of purchasing. Apart from all of these amazing eco-friendly efforts, Londre makes really beautiful swim garments that are cheeky, fashionable, and fun, so you don’t have to sacrifice good style for the sustainability. Size Range: XS-5XL | Return Policy: Within 30 days of delivery | Shipping Policy: $8 shipping for orders under $37

Lively View On Wearlively.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a swimsuit with an amazing glove-like fit. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for more trendy swimsuit styles. Lively is another intimates brand that makes a fantastic collection of swimwear. We love these swimsuits because they are each designed with fit at the forefront and you can really tell when you slip into them (the rashguard one-piece is actually one of the only regular-sized rash guards that stretch comfortably to fit a long torso that we've tried). We love this collection of swimsuits because, while there are lots of cute options to choose from, the brand isn’t so heavily focused on quick fads and trends, so you can invest in a set that you really love and will get many wears out of without worrying about it going out of style. Size Range: XS-2XL | Return Policy: Within 30 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free over $50