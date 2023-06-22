Keep reading to shop PEOPLE’s picks of the best places to buy sheets in 2023.

There's a lot to consider when choosing the best places to buy sheets online, style and material preference among them. But one factor that should never be skimped on is their quality and how comfortable they feel when touching your skin. We've ordered over 100 sheet sets from different retailers for testing, so we know a thing or two about buying sheets online. We also surveyed our editors for their online experience when ordering bedding from popular sites. The retailers that made this list offer quality sheets, great customer service, and their sites are easy to navigate.

There's nothing quite like slipping into a bed of crisp, comfortable sheets. There's also nothing quite like scratchy sheets being the culprit of your middle-of-the-night tossing and turning. Sheets are the quintessential bedding piece that can make all the difference in the quality of your sleep . The problem: Bed sheets are primarily based on personal preference, and shopping for them online can be a difficult task since you can't touch or experience them in person.

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth Who It's Good For Those who switch out their bed sheet styles often, as Cozy Earth provides a reusable bag for easy storage. Who It's Not Good For Those on a budget, as these are high-end sheets. Cozy Earth carries a range of luxury loungewear and bedding that has won Oprah's stamp of approval several years in a row. Aside from garnering attention from Oprah, what sets this brand apart as far as sheets goes is the fact that they're made of bamboo, which means they may be softer, silkier, and more breathable than traditional cotton. Bamboo is known to be hypoallergenic, making the sheet sets a great option for those with sensitive skin. They're also great for warm weather seasons or hot sleepers, as bamboo naturally has moisture-wicking, temperature-regulating properties that allow for a relaxing night's sleep. While searching for the best bamboo sheets and the best linen sheets, we tested the Bamboo Sheet Set and the Linen Sheet Set from Cozy Earth, both of which come in an array of neutral color and size options as well as everything you need to outfit your bed, including a top sheet, fitted sheet, and pillowcases. Our testers frequently noted that the Cozy Earth sheets were lightweight, stain-resistant, and boasted a soft texture. Cozy Earth only offers neutral colors, but Los Angeles-based interior designer Mark Cutler of CutlerSchulze recommends utilizing a few decorative pillows or placing a folded coverlet at the foot of the bed to break up the neutrals and add color or pattern. While Cozy Earth sheet sets are among the more expensive options on our list, the brand's fiber, yarn, and weave composition are less prone to pilling and can stand tall against wear and tear, meaning they're more likely to last longer than affordable options. Certifications: None Listed | Return window: 100 days | Shipping policy: Free shipping on orders over $50 People / Dera Burreson

Boll & Branch Boll & Branch View On Bollandbranch.com Who It's Good For Those looking for a variety of different sheet materials to accommodate for different seasons. Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for a perfect fit right out of the box, as the sheets are designed to be slightly oversized and shrink naturally after a few wash and dry cycles. Known for the variety of home essentials they carry, bedding is Boll & Branch's bread and butter. Their sheets section has specific subcategories that allow you to browse by material or color, which makes shopping more efficient if you already have a general idea of what you're looking for. We tested several sheets from the brand, including the Flannel Solid Sheet Set, Signature Hemmed Sheet Set, and Reserve Sheet Set, which were shipped in a durable box with tissue paper wrapped around the crisply packaged sheet set — sophisticated and easily giftable. All of Boll & Branch's sheets, including the ones we tested, are Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and GOTS certified, and they certainly don't skimp on quality. Our testers frequently noted that Boll & Branch sheets looked and felt high-quality, especially regarding the stitching and fabric. The materials are soft to the touch, and there's a wide variety of them to choose from (percale, linen, chambray, and flannel). This makes it easy to swap out your bedding seasonally if you're looking for breathable options in the summer and warmer options in the winter. Certifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex, GOTS, Fair Trade | Return window: 30 days | Shipping: Free shipping on orders over $150 People / Grant Webster

Amazon Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Someone looking for a retailer with a ton of variety as well as easy shipping and returns. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for high-end name-brand sheets. Amazon is a fantastic place to shop for bed sheets of all price ranges and styles. The online retailer is home to different sheet materials and patterns (many of them being budget-friendly), and they even offer sheets from some name brands like Brooklinen. Amazon is great at providing reviews and customer ratings, which can give you an insightful look into things like quality and comfort (especially helpful since you can't feel or experience sheets when buying them online). Another perk of shopping on Amazon is if you've landed on sheets available for Amazon Prime, you'll have access to easy returns and free shipping. Certifications: Varies based on brand | Return window: 30 days | Shipping policy: Varies based on product

Parachute Parachute View On Parachute Who It's Good For Those looking to try before they buy — the brand offers swatches of all materials and colors for $3. Who It's Not Good For Those on a budget, as Parachute products are an investment. Looking to upgrade your bedding? Parachute makes some of the finest bedding on the market — sheets included. The website is easy to navigate, and their sheets section has dedicated pages for each type of material they carry (linen, percale, organic cotton, sateen, and brushed cotton). Our testers ranked the Brushed Cotton Sheet Set and Linen Sheet Set the highest, noting that they're soft to the touch, durable, and breathable. In addition to their classic solid colors, Parachute offers seasonal colors to complement your other bedding and decor. Shopping on Parachute is seamless. During checkout, there are Shop Pay, PayPal, and Google Pay options. Having an account with Parachute makes checking out much easier because all of your information will be saved. And, in addition to emailing and a chat feature on the website, you can schedule a 15-minute phone appointment with customer service if you need assistance with returns or choosing the right sheet set for you. While Parachute sheets are definitely an investment, you can purchase small color swatches for $3 before committing. Certifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex, Climate Neutral Certified, GOTS, GRS | Return window: 60 days | Shipping policy: Free standard shipping on all orders People / Henry Wortock

Walmart Walmart View On Walmart Who It's Good For Those looking for plenty of variety, including budget-friendly options, as well as those with a Walmart registry. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for more luxury sheets. Walmart carries plenty of variety regarding sheets, including over a dozen fabric options in different colors, sizes, and thread counts. Several of these options are wallet-friendly, making them a great retailer for those on a budget. While getting to the sheets section isn't super intuitive initially, the browsing, ordering, and returns process at Walmart is easy. Returns can be made within 90 days, and we found the customer service live chat agents to be beneficial when making a return. Certifications: Varies based on brand | Return window: 90 days | Shipping policy: Free shipping on orders over $35

Target Target View On Target Who It's Good For Those who want the option to return to a physical store. Who It's Not Good For Those not wanting to sift through several pages of products. Getting to Target's sheets section may take a few clicks, but once you're there, the options are aplenty. The retailer offers different materials like percale, jersey, and linen, as well as the option for same-day delivery (on select items) and free shipping for orders over $35 if you're a RedCard holder. If your order is under $35, you'll incur a $5.99 shipping fee. For orders over $100, you can pay over time with Affirm. Target sells sheets from dozens of different brands, and it can be overwhelming to sift through if you tend to be a simple shopper. But, the primary browsing parameters are size and material, with several other filters available such as color, primary pattern, and thread count. Target's website also can filter by certifications, with common ones like GOTS, Fair Trade, and Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX as options — this is uncommon among big-chain retailers, so we appreciate this added filter. Certifications: Varies based on brand | Return window: 1 year | Shipping policy: Free

Quince Quince View On Quince.com Who It's Good For Those looking for a luxury feel at an affordable price point. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for consistency with their sheets, as we found that there's a notable difference in the texture and feel before and after washing the sheets. Quince is a lifestyle brand offering clothing, accessories, and home items. Though the website has several categories, it's easy to find your way to the sheets section. Quince doesn't just offer one type of fabric — cotton, Tencel, sateen, linen, and bamboo are all options. One of our favorite products we tested was the European Linen Sheet Set, which is made of 100% European flax and comes in 19 colors. Other sheets we tested (like the Luxury Organic Sateen Sheet Set and the Luxury Organic Sateen Sheet Set) were also stellar options — our testers raved about how soft and lightweight they felt, highlighting their even stitching luxury feel. Checking out at Quince is easy: ​​The website utilizes ShopPay, so if you have an account, your information will automatically load (without having to set up an account specifically with Quince). You can even add the sheets that catch your eye to a wishlist to save for later — a helpful function for those who like to compare their options before pulling the plunge on a purchase. We should note that during testing, we found a noticeable difference in the feel before and after washing Quince sheets. This isn't a dealbreaker; it's just something to be aware of. Certifications: Varies based on product | Return window: 1 year | Shipping policy: Free standard shipping on all orders People / Dera Burreson

Nest Bedding Nest Bedding View On Nest Bedding Who It's Good For Those looking for rigorously certified sheets to accommodate both adult and kid beds.

Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a variety of color palettes — the hues are quite limited. Nest Bedding's sheet sets are high-quality and come with a reasonable price tag. You'll find sheets made of two types of organic cotton (percale and sateen), bamboo, and Tencel. Each type comes in six different size options as well as adequate certifications including Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex, GOTS, and Fair Trade. As a bonus, if you're looking to be more conscious when it comes to bedding for the whole family, Nest Bedding offers kids-sized sheets in the organic cotton and Tencel variety. Our testers reviewed all types of sheet sets offered, with the Tencel Sheet Set and Sateen Organic Cotton Sheet Set scoring the highest for their breathability, durability, and stain-resistant properties. Keep in mind: There isn't a large selection when it comes to colors (especially neutrals), and shipping is only free if you spend $150 or more. Certifications: Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex, Fair Trade, GOTS | Return window: 30 days | Shipping policy: Free shipping on orders over $150 People / Dera Burreson

Lands’ End Lands End View On Landsend.com Who It's Good For Someone looking for a selection of patterned sheets or uncommon sizes. Who It's Not Good For Those who prioritize eco-friendly options, as there's no way to filter through certifications. Since Lands' End primarily offers clothing, the sheets section can be a little tricky to find (under the "Home" tab within the bedding subcategory). That being said, the website lets you browse within various filters such as size, sheet type, material, color, thread count, brand, and customer ratings (just not by certification). Lands' End has a substantial variety when it comes to sheets: You'll find sheets in many different bed sizes (including extra long twins and split kings) as well as sheets with different patterns like polka dots, stripes, and fun motifs like sheep and flowers (making them great for kids rooms or guest rooms). Payment options at Lands' End checkout are credit card and PayPal, and the brand encourages reaching out to their Twitter-dedicated customer service team in addition to the standard email, phone, and live chat functions. Certifications: Varies based on product | Return window: 90 days | Shipping policy: Free standard shipping on orders over $99

West Elm West Elm View On West Elm Who It's Good For Someone looking for other décor items to complement their sheets, as the retailer has a "how to style" section of curated items that match the sheets. Who It's Not Good For The product pages don't contain reviews, so it's not great for those who like to have first-hand accounts before purchasing. West Elm is a popular furniture and home décor store that sells several different products, but sheets are easy to find under the main bedding category. You have the option to narrow down what's displayed through different filters like material, size, color, price, and even warmth level. They even offer additional products to style with the sheets for an easy decorating process. They also have several ways to reach customer service, including a live chat option in addition to the standard email and phone number. West Elm scored high marks among our testers, who frequently noted that the sheets are well-made with quality fabric and didn't contain any loose threads or crooked seams. Suppose you're someone who likes to switch out your sheet type frequently. In that case, West Elm offers many different fabric options (like linen, cotton, Tencel, sateen, jersey, and more) as well as a variety of different colors (especially in the European Flax Linen Sheet Set, which comes in a whopping 22 hues). Shipping costs will vary based on your order total, and there's no clear indication on how much needs to be spent for free shipping. That said, several of the sheets we tested (including the Silky TENCEL™ Sheet Set and the 400-Thread-Count Organic Percale Pleated Edge Sheet Set) listed free shipping on the product page. Certifications: GOTS, Fair Trade on select products | Return window: 30 days | Shipping policy: Varies based on order total People / Dera Burreson

Coyuchi Coyuchi View On Coyuchi.com Who It's Good For Those looking to invest in high-quality sheets. Who It's Not Good For The sheet sizes can be limiting depending on the product, so this may not be great for someone looking to outfit all bedrooms in their home with the same sheets. Coyuchi understood the assignment when it came to creating a user-friendly shopping experience. It takes one click to get to their sheets section, which lives under the website's main "bed" dropdown. The products are categorized by sheet sets, fitted sheets, and flat sheets, and upon clicking one, you'll be met with a slew of options with materials ranging from percale to linen to sateen. The check-out process is fairly straightforward, with payment options including credit card or PayPal, as well as free shipping for orders over $300. You're also eligible to get your money back within 30 days of returning or receive store credit up to a year after purchasing. And if sustainability is important to you, Coyuchi either recycles, upcycles, or renews returned items to ensure nothing goes to waste. Our testers looked at several of the retailer's sheets, including the Organic Crinkled Percale Fitted Sheets and Organic Relaxed Linen Sheets, but it was the Cloud Brushed™ Organic Flannel Fitted Sheets that received a perfect score in our flannel sheets test for its weighty feel, comfortable mattress fit, and ability to maintain positions during tossing and turning. Certifications: GOTS, Fair Trade, Made Safe | Return window: 30 days for refund, 1 year for store credit | Shipping policy: Free for orders over $300 People / Dera Burreson

