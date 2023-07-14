With that advice in mind, here are the 16 best places to buy maternity clothes.

Ah, the joys of pregnancy. You get cute ultrasound pics to put on your fridge, you start to feel little flutters of movement inside your belly, people fawn over you and ask when you’re due… and then suddenly, one day, your clothes no longer fit. And even though a growing belly means a healthy baby, dealing with an ever-changing body can quickly make getting dressed a daunting task. Enter the beauty of maternity clothes, specially designed pieces meant to fit and accommodate a baby bump as well as all of the various weight and body changes that occur both during pregnancy and even postpartum. These days, maternity clothes are more stylish than ever, not to mention are available at a wide variety of price points across a range of different retailers. And here’s a little insider secret: If you’ve been resisting venturing into the land of maternity wear (a lá Haylie Duff ), you don’t necessarily need to buy a ton of maternity-specific pieces. By your third trimester, it will probably be helpful to have clothing specifically designed for pregnancy to ensure the perfect fit, but you can also buy oversized regular pieces, or just go a few sizes up in some of your favorites, says Sydne Summer, a former fashion editor, fashion blogger, and new mom.

Old Navy 5 Old Navy View On Gap.com What We Like An extensive range of very affordable options across maternity and non-maternity categories

Plenty of store locations for in-store shopping, pick-up, as well as returns What We Don’t Like Quality can sometimes vary, depending on the particular item Pregnant mommas know that Old Navy is a hidden gem when it comes to finding a whole host of incredibly affordable clothing options, from activewear to PJs to denim. New York City stylist and brand consultant Morgan Bienvenue says her pregnant clients especially love it for great basic staples, like T-shirts. Summer is a fan, too, calling out the maternity kits and multi-packs they offer. Plus, with the constant barrage of various sales — including added discounts and points for those who have a credit card with any of the Gap Inc. brands — you can pretty much guarantee that you’ll never have to pay full price for anything. Return Policy: Free returns within the U.S.; can be returned via mail or in-store | Delivery Options: Free standard shipping for members on orders $50+ | Return Window: Within 30 days of delivery | Customer Service Options: Live chat and phone | Perks: Amazing sales all the time, including extra perks for members and those who have an Old Navy/Gap/Athleta/ Banana Republic credit card

Bumpsuit Bumpsuit View On Bumpsuit.co What We Like Most of the pieces, including the best-selling jumpsuits, have tons of stretch to grow with you during pregnancy What We Don’t Like Returns aren't free, and everything is generally fairly expensive

Customer service is oftentimes lacking, and the return window is shorter than at many other retailers If you’re looking to add one splurge-worthy pick to your pregnancy wardrobe that will last you your entire pregnancy (and beyond), you may want to consider one of these jumpsuits, beloved by fashionista moms everywhere. There are a variety of different cuts and styles to pick from, all made from an incredibly soft, wildly stretchy material that somehow truly does stretch and mold to your body as it grows and changes. They’re not cheap (particularly when you take into account that neither shipping nor returns are free), but given how versatile they are and the fact that they can be worn during all three trimesters, it is a worthwhile investment. The brand isn't only known for jumpsuits and rompers, though — they also have great loungewear, shapewear, swimsuits, and even evening gowns! Return Policy: $10 return restocking fee | Delivery Options: Shipping charges vary | Return Window: Within 14 days of purchase | Customer Service Options: Email or via website | Perks: 15% off when you download the app; members can earn points with every purchase

HATCH Hatch View On Hatchcollection.com What We Like The site offers a great variety of basics and more stylish pieces

There are dedicated options for postpartum and the fourth trimester as well What We Don’t Like A return shipping fee is deducted from returns, and all the pieces generally tend to skew toward higher price points “HATCH Collection is my favorite by far," says Summer. "It’s on the pricier side, but you can wear so many of the classic pieces years after having a baby." The retailer is a top pick for many celeb mommas too, like Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba, and Rihanna. Choose from a range of upgraded basics — think mega-comfy leggings as well as awesome options for postpartum, like these easy dresses that will make you feel somewhat stylish and pulled-together, even when you’re totally sleep-deprived. Also nice: The sizing is generous and flexible, ensuring pieces work throughout your pregnancy and beyond. Return Policy: Exchanges are free; returns cost $10-$15 | Delivery Options: $6-$40, depending on shipping method | Return Window: Within 30 days of delivery | Customer Service Options: Online inquiry only | Perks: 10% off with email sign-up; 7-day price adjustment policy

Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Fast, free shipping and easy returns on most items, especially if you’re a Prime member

There is no shortage of options to choose from across a wide-variety of brands What We Don’t Like Quality varies based on the retailer/item; sizing can sometimes be a bit off as well Who knew that the place where you buy everything from dog treats to toilet paper could also be a goldmine for maternity-wear? A quick scroll through social media reveals no shortage of influencers touting all kinds of bump-friendly pieces from the online retail giant, which are both maternity and non-maternity specific. Don’t miss out on this viral romper, and the wide variety of Summer Mae maternity bathing suits is also especially impressive. Not to mention that while you’re clothes shopping, you can easily add any and all other pregnancy and baby essentials to your cart. Return Policy: Varies depending on retailer, but often free, especially for Prime members | Delivery Options: Varies depending on retailer, but often free, especially for Prime members | Return Window: Within 30 days of delivery | Customer Service Options: Live chat and phone | Perks: Free two-day shipping for Prime members

ASOS ASOS View On Asos What We Like Nice range of affordable options across all clothing categories

Asos Premier membership offers free next-day delivery on orders over $50+ (costs $25/year) What We Don’t Like Standard shipping costs and timing can vary based on where you live Simple staples, fun dresses, flattering swimwear — there’s a little bit of everything to choose from across the Asos maternity offerings. That includes lots of items that are great, affordable dupes for way more expensive designer items; take this one-size crinkle swimsuit, which is very similar to one that rings in at nearly five times the price. Sales are frequent, and students can also get a 10% discount across the board. Return Policy: Delivery costs non-refundable | Delivery Options: Varies; free next day delivery for Asos Premier member on orders over $50+ ($25 per year to join) | Return Window: Within 28 days of delivery | Customer Service Options: Chat | Perks: 15% off first order; 10% student discount

Seraphine Seraphine View On Seraphine.com What We Like The website is helpfully categorized, including specific options for baby shower and maternity shoot options

Returns are free within the U.S. What We Don’t Like Exchanges aren’t offered, and online purchases can’t be returned in store

There’s no free delivery This is another favorite retailer of Summer’s, who lauds it for their wide variety of versatile pieces that are great for both pregnant and nursing moms. We appreciate the way their site is structured, making it easy to find exactly what you’re looking for, with helpful categories such as “the vacation shop,” (full of great options for your babymoon), as well as a dedicated section for maternity bridesmaid dresses. And, per Summer’s point, there are also plenty of choices for nursing moms, too. Return Policy: Free returns within the U.S. | Delivery Options: $6.95 delivery charge | Return Window: Within 30 days of delivery | Customer Service Options: Phone and email | Perks: Frequent sales; 10% off with email sign-up

H&M View On Hm.com What We Like Both the maternity line, H&M Mama, and regular line have great options for pregnant women

They offer lots of trendier and more stylish items that are still very affordable What We Don’t Like Quality can sometimes be a little bit hit or miss, and certain pieces/sizes can sell-out quickly Here’s yet another retailer that came highly-recommended from our experts, both of whom call out how affordable it is. There is a dedicated maternity line, H&M Mama, which has both basics (like these great tanks), as well as plenty of more trendy pieces. Given how affordable everything is, this is a prime place to shop for a more stylish option to wear to a one-time event (think: your baby shower or a big night out). But check out the non-maternity part of the site, too: with plenty of oversized cuts and an extensive size range in all of their pieces, it’s a veritable treasure trove of wallet-friendly yet stylish picks. Return Policy: Free returns via mail for H&M members, $5.99 charge otherwise; free returns in store | Delivery Options: Free standard shipping for members on orders $40+ or $60+ for non-members; $5.99-$24.99 otherwise | Return Window: Within 30 days of delivery | Customer Service Options: Chat | Perks: 15% off when you sign-up for emails and texts Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting

Target Target View On Target What We Like There are plenty of affordable options to choose from, including fun designer collaborations What We Don’t Like Selection can vary based on particular store location, as well as compared to online availability It’s not like you needed another excuse for a Target shopping spree, but do make sure to check out their maternity section the next time you’re in-store or perusing online. Along with maternity versions of some of their in-house brands (check out Auden for affordable bras to help accommodate your ever-fluctuating chest size), they also have some unique mini-brands. For example, there’s Isabel Maternity, a slightly more affordable version of maternity line Ingrid & Isabel, which has all kinds of cute basics — including these shortalls, a summer staple for any mom-to-be. Return Policy: Free returns | Delivery Options: Free shipping on most items | Return Window: Within 90 days of purchase | Customer Service Options: Live chat and phone | Perks: A variety of perks, discounts, and money back for Target Circle member

Walmart Walmart View On Walmart What We Like Plenty of very affordable picks to choose from, including packs of multiples What We Don’t Like Great for basic pieces, although the options for more stylish or trendy items is a bit limited Walmart has several of their own maternity sub-brands available, including Oh! Mama and Time and Tru. While you may want to go elsewhere if you’re on the hunt for stylish or more investment-type pieces, this is a great stop to stock up on basics. In true Walmart fashion, everything is extremely affordable, and even more so when you consider that many of the staples come in packs of two or three. (This pair of highly-rated black bike shorts is a great example.) Return Policy: Free returns in-store or by mail | Delivery Options: Free shipping on orders over $35+ | Return Window: Within 90 days of purchase | Customer Service Options: Phone, via website | Perks: Walmart+ membership offers a variety of benefits

Zara Zara View On Zara.com What We Like Amazing selection of very trendy and current items at good price points What We Don’t Like Website can be very hard to navigate and see items clearly, shipping times can be delayed during sales

No maternity-specific items Not in the mood to buy maternity-specific clothing? No problem. Zara has plenty of oversized, roomy cuts and styles that will still suit your growing bump — think flow-y tunic-esque dresses and billowy jumpsuits. Everything rings in at reasonable prices, and you can always expect the styles to feel super current and fashion-forward, given the brand’s European heritage. Sometimes online shopping can be a bit daunting as there are so many pieces to sift through, so prepare to tuck in for a bit and get comfy as you search (you deserve to take a load off, anyway!). We also love how easy they've made it to return your item via a few clicks. Return Policy: Free returns in-store; $3.95 for mail | Delivery Options: Free standard shipping on orders $50+ not including discounted items; $4.95 otherwise | Return Window: Within 30 days of purchase | Customer Service Options: Via website | Perks: Occasional sales with good discounts

Blanqi Blanqi View On Blanqi.com What We Like Many of the pieces have built-in support panels, making them extra comfortable, especially for later in pregnancy What We Don’t Like The sizing on some of the pieces can be a little tricky to determine, and may also change throughout pregnancy According to Bienvenue, this retailer makes “the best breast-feeding bras and leggings.” The latter is what they’re known for; there are a few different options to choose from, but this belly support style is an absolute maternity must-have. The built-in support panel makes them extremely comfortable, even on bigger bumps, as is the fact that they’re seam-free and made from a buttery soft fabric. Check out their recently-launched swim collection, too — they also have a pre-owned section on their site for those looking to make more sustainable fashion choices. Return Policy: $6 return shipping fee | Delivery Options: Free standard shipping on orders $100+ | Return Window: Within 30 days of purchase | Customer Service Options: Email, text | Perks: 15% off first order

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie View On Abercrombie.com What We Like Frequent sales with stackable discounts mean it’s easy to save money

Both the maternity and non-maternity options are worth checking out What We Don’t Like Shipping can take a while, and mail-in returns aren’t free Who knew that your fave middle school shopping destination could be a good choice for this phase in your life, too? Along with a nice array of maternity-specific denim choices, many of their regular pieces — button-down, sweats, dresses — can easily be worn during pregnancy if you size up a bit. Pro tip: Check out these men’s extra-long T-shirts — Bienvenue says they double as awesome pajama tops during pregnancy. Return Policy: Free exchanges and in-store return; $7 for mail-in returns | Delivery Options: $7-$22; free for A&F members | Return Window: Within 30 days of purchase | Customer Service Options: Chat, email, phone | Perks: A&F members have access to various perks and sometimes earlier sales

Gap Gap View On Gap.com What We Like Frequent sales with stackable discounts make the affordable prices even more wallet-friendly

Both the maternity and non-maternity options are worth checking out What We Don’t Like Certain maternity items can only be returned via mail No matter whether you’re in the market for denim, loungewear, dresses, activewear, pajamas (you get the picture), you can pretty much guarantee that Gap has it — and for a great price. Add to that the fact that there’s pretty much always some kind of sale happening, and this is a great spot to build out your maternity wardrobe if you’re on a budget. The quality is also pretty much consistent across the board; we’re especially big fans of these bike shorts and these seamless bralettes (which are extra comfy, whether or not you’re pregnant). Return Policy: Free returns within the U.S.; can be returned via mail or in-store | Delivery Options: Free standard shipping for members on orders $50+ | Return Window: Within 30 days of delivery | Customer Service Options: Live chat and phone | Perks: Amazing sales all the time, including extra perks for members and those who have an Old Navy/Gap/Athleta/ Banana Republic credit card

Stitch Fix Stitch Fix View On Stitchfix.com What We Like Easy to use and understand, and no permanent subscription fees are required

Shipping and returns are always free What We Don’t Like For those who want more control over the shopping process, this may not be the best pick “Stitch Fix is a great option for moms who want to outsource the process of shopping for maternity clothes,” says Bienvenue. (And hey, we get it, if you don’t like shopping when you’re not pregnant, you may not find it particularly fun when you are with child.) Enter this solution — you pay a $20 stylist fee, answer some questions about your style, and receive a curated box of items selected just for you. Choose and pay for only whatever you want to keep, and that $20 stylist fee will get credited towards the total. We also like that there are options tailored toward every trimester. Return Policy: Free | Delivery Options: Free | Return Window: Within 30 days of delivery | Customer Service Options: Email | Perks: 25% off if you keep everything in your box

PinkBlush Maternity Pinkblush View On Pinkblushmaternity.com What We Like There are a variety of shipping options available, including one-business day delivery; returns are free

Dedicated petite, tall, and plus-size options What We Don’t Like Some reviewers note that shipping issues are common Bienvenue says this is an awesome site to check out if you’re in the market for bump-friendly dresses. That wide selection of minis, maxis, and midis is in fact what this retailer is best known for. There’s no shortage of picks for any possible occasion, no matter whether you’re looking for a wedding-appropriate gown or flirty mini for vacay. (To that point, the expansive offerings are very conveniently categorized and easy to filter on the site.) Also nice: They almost all ring in at less than $100. Return Policy: Free returns | Delivery Options: Free standard shipping on orders $100+ | Return Window: Within 30 days of delivery | Customer Service Options: Live chat, phone, text, email | Perks: 25% off your first order; refer-a-friend bonus program