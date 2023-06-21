With that in mind, quality luggage starts with a quality brand and knowing where to buy luggage is a must. To help you on your search, we researched dozens of luggage brands and companies to find the best places to buy luggage. Here are our top picks.

Luggage is one of the most important things to consider when planning a trip. Not only do you need to ensure your suitcases meet specific airline requirements — especially for that pesky overhead compartment — but you also want to make sure it is durable enough to safely store your belongings. Since luggage gets thrown around and can potentially even get damaged, longevity it key. “Airplane travel requires high-quality luggage that can withstand rough-and-tough handling,” says Jeannie Chin, the director of marketing and sales at CALPAK.

Away Away Travel View On Awaytravel.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for lightweight luggage and carry-on bags with an elevated modern design, or those looking to buy a luggage set. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for more soft luggage options. For more contemporary luggage designs, we turn to Away. The suitcase brand makes gorgeous luggage and bags with an elevated modern design, with many styles designed to not only withstand airplane travel but also the weather. On top of that, the bags and hardshell suitcases are incredibly lightweight, making it easier to take them on the go. Aside from design and style, we also love Away for their return policy, which gives you 100 days to decide whether or not it’s the right fit for you. Shipping Policy: Free in the contiguous US | Return Policy: 100 days

Calpak Calpak View On Nordstrom View On Calpaktravel.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for durable and stylish luggage and lifestyle bags with lots of pockets. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for more budget-friendly options. CALPAK is one of our go-to places to buy luggage, thanks to the brand’s versatility across styles. However, one thing that always stands out is the brand’s commitment to pockets. No matter if it’s a bag or suitcase, every style has lots of pockets that feel thoughtful and functional, so you can stay organized while you travel. On top of that, the brand has decades of experience designing and constructing luggage and every piece is carefully tested for airline travel, so you can rest assured they will last. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75 | Return Policy: 30 days The 7 Best Toiletry Bags, Tested and Reviewed

Beis Beis View On Beistravel.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for chic suitcases in neutral colors as well as parents looking for smart solutions for traveling with babies. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for more utility-style suitcases. If you’re shopping with aesthetics and function in mind, we love Béis, a luggage brand founded by Shay Mitchell and beloved by celebs like Hailey Bieber. From suitcases to backpacks, the brand makes the most gorgeous bags in neutral colors that look good with just about any plane outfit. In addition to their looks, we also love Béis because they have an amazing line of bags made for traveling with baby, including a carry-on friendly diaper backpack and a storage organizer. The brand also keeps fur babies in mind with its collection of pet travel bags — we’re big fans of The Regulation Pet Carry-On for plane travel. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $150 | Return Policy: 45 days

July July View On July.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for luggage with a fashion-forward feel and technology features. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for soft luggage options. July is another brand we love for more stylish luggage options — however, they aren’t just for good looks. Whether you choose carry-on or checked styles, July luggage incorporates built-in USB and USB-C docks so you can charge your phone from your suitcase while on the go. On top of that, the brand pays particular attention to the outer shell of their luggage as each piece is made with 100 percent aerospace-grade German polycarbonate making them highly durable (and practically unbreakable). And, if you aren’t happy, you have 100 days to return your luggage. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $100 | Return Policy: 100 days The 6 Best Underseat Luggage of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Monos Monos View On Monos.com View On Monos.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a durable luggage brand with minimalistic designs and a fantastic trial period. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers luggage with a more maximalist design. Monos is another brand we love for checked and carry-on luggage. This brand stands out because they create some of the most gorgeous and minimalistic styles, allowing the function of design to truly shine. The luggage is also built to last, not just in terms of style but also in terms of durability. And, while the price tag might be on the high-end for some consumers, Monos quality is similar to more high-end options that can run upwards of $700 making their luggage a great deal. Plus, the brand offers a 100-day trial period so you can feel good about your purchase knowing you can always return it if it’s not the right fit. Shipping Policy: Free | Return Policy: 100 days

Samsonite Samsonite View On Amazon View On Samsonite.com View On Samsonite.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a time-tested luggage company with a warranty. Who It’s Not Good For Someone wanting to invest in more budget-friendly luggage. When we think of luggage, it’s hard not to think about Samsonite. This brand is known for its durable craftsmanship and overall quality — and its suitcases speak for themselves. One of the reasons we love buying suitcases from Samsonite is because they offer several warranties, including a 3-year and 10-year warranty, which protects your purchase and makes your investment in high-end luggage all the more worth it. Additionally, the brand has a 60-day return policy, giving you plenty of time to decide whether or not your investment was worth it. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $150 | Return Policy: 60 days

Arlo Skye Arlo Skye View On Arloskye.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for design-forward suitcases and carry-on bags. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers soft luggage. If you love hardshell suitcases and are particularly drawn to design, the Arlo Skye luggage pieces are a must-try. The luggage brand was founded by Louis Vuitton and Tumi alumnis, resulting in a collection of suitcases and bags with the perfect crossover of function and style. And, with free shipping in the US and a 90-day return policy, the purchasing stakes are fairly low, making it possible to find the best suitcase for your needs without much commitment. Shipping Policy: Free US shipping | Return Policy: 90 days

Havaianas Havaianas View On Havaianas.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a highly durable carry-on bag with a built-in laptop case. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a variety of suitcase style options. When we think of Havaianas, we immediately think vacation — but not necessarily for luggage reasons. That said, the iconic sandal company makes one of our favorite carry-on bags and we had to include it on our list. If you’re looking for a durable, utility-inspired carry-on suitcase, the Travel Luggage is a total game-changer. This suitcase is incredibly durable and functional with a built-in lock closure system so you don’t have to worry about broken zippers. Plus, the outside features a built-in (and removable) silicone laptop case that keeps electronics safe while en route. Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $40 | Return Policy: 30 days