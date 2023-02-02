Keep reading to discover PEOPLE's picks of the best places to buy jeans online, as well as shopping advice from style expert Naina Singla .

We researched dozens of denim brands to figure out the best places, carefully considering everything from styles offered to fit and price point. If you’re on the hunt for an amazing pair of jeans, finding the best pair online is easier than ever thanks to top denim companies like Good American, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Mother Denim, just to name a few.

Denim is a staple fabric in most wardrobes and it’s simply impossible to imagine our closets without a pair — or several pairs, rather — of jeans. But, as much as we might love them (and as easy as they are to come by), finding the best jeans requires a bit of work, unless you know where to shop.

Good American Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for trendy and classic jeans with an excellent size range Who It's Not Good For Anyone shopping for more designer-quality denim Leave it to Khloé Kardashian to create one of our favorite size-inclusive denim companies. From the classics to trendy silhouettes, Good American is a go-to for so many different jeans styles. With sizes ranging from 00 to 24 plus, as well as the option to choose your preferred inseam on many styles, it's easier than ever to find a perfect fitting pair of jeans when shopping Good American. Size aside, Good American also has an easy-to-navigate website with an entire section dedicated to their jeans, and you can shop based on fit, collections, or the brand's featured pairs, which helps when you already know what you're looking for and don't want to sift through dozens of styles that aren't a fit. Size Range: 00-24 | Shipping Policy: Free standard shipping over $125 | Returns: Within 21 days of shipment date

Everlane Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for classic-fit jeans with a more eco-friendly approach Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for denim styles that are more focused on trends Everlane is another top denim brand that we love. The clothing company creates the most luxe-feeling garments — including denim — through the lens of sustainability with styles constructed from organic cotton and fabrics sourced from denim suppliers who recycle up to 98 percent of water use. With that in mind, Everlane’s jeans tend to have a higher price tag compared to more budget-friendly options, but you truly get what you pay for (plus, they have some excellent sales throughout the year, which can bring some denim styles down to under $30). Additionally, the brand makes shopping for denim online even easier with their extensive denim guide, which provides insights on fit and style as well as their sustainable practices. Size Range: 23-35 | Shipping Policy: $4.95 no rush shipping | Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

Amazon Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a variety of jeans styles and brands, as well as those looking to try on before purchasing Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers buying from smaller brands or retailers We love Amazon for a number of reasons, including the fast and free shipping and abundance of brands and style options when it comes to shopping for jeans; however, perhaps the best thing about shopping on Amazon for jeans is the Try Before You Buy feature, which is available on select items and allows you to order several pairs of jeans and try them on at home before charging your credit card. The retail giant makes it easier than ever to find the perfect pair of jeans without leaving the house, which is what jeans shopping dreams are made of. In addition to the Try Before You Buy option, Amazon offers a variety of jeans from different brands, including their budget-friendly Amazon Essentials, as well as classics like Levi’s and Wrangler. Size Range: Varies based on brand and style | Shipping Policy: Free with Amazon Prime | Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for high-quality classic and trendy jeans that offer several inseam lengths Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for more rigid denim styles If you’re looking for a really great pair of jeans that don’t break the bank, Abercrombie & Fitch is where to shop. The retailer has become the internet’s favorite jean brand, not only because it offers high-quality classic and trendy styles for fair price points, but it also has curvy versions of nearly every pair of their jeans, making it pretty size-inclusive, too. On top of that, the brand carries jeans in different inseam lengths — including extra short and extra long — so you can find your ideal fit. And, while it’s no Amazon Prime, you can still get your jeans super fast when ordering online, as the brand offers same and next day delivery as well as standard and two-day shipping. Size Range: 23-37 (plus curve styles) | Shipping Policy: $7 standard shipping | Returns: Within 30 days of purchase

Old Navy 5 View On Gap.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for budget-friendly jeans with a fantastic size range Who It's Not Good For Shopper who prefer designer-quality jeans For the best cheap jeans, look no further than Old Navy. The budget-friendly brand is our go-to for affordable versions of some of our favorite trends because, despite a low price, they are high-quality. In addition to price, the brand offers one of the most size-inclusive ranges with jeans available in sizes 00 through 30 in regular, tall, and petite lengths. Plus, you can score free shipping on all orders over $25, which is one of the best free shipping policies around. Size Range: 00-30 (regular, tall, and petite) | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $25 | Returns: Within 30 days of the shipment date

Levi’s Levi's View On Levi.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for classic and durable jeans in rigid cotton and stretchy denim alike Who It’s Not Good For Those shopping for more budget-friendly denim There’s something so timeless about a pair of Levi’s and that’s probably due to the fact that these jeans are actually durable enough to last after decades of wear. We love buying jeans from Levi’s because they feature classic denim staples in a variety of silhouettes, including some trendy styles (though, they don’t go too far in that direction since a classic pair of Levi’s is always on-trend). The brand also offers denim in both stretch and rigid fabrics, matching the preferences of practically every denim lover. On top of that, they have a fantastic return policy that allows you to return jeans within 60 days of purchase. Size Range: 23-34 | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $150 | Returns: Within 60 days of purchase

Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Who It’s Good For Someone who prefers to shop for jeans at a department store, as well as those who like a lot of variety Who It’s Not Good For People who may get decision fatigued when shopping at a department store and prefer to focus on one brand at a time Whether you prefer to shop at a department store or like a lot more options when denim shopping, Nordstrom is an excellent place to shop for your next pair of jeans. The retail mogul makes it easy to find styles you love in a range of price points, including budget, mid-range, and designer. Plus, they have some of the best sales on jeans we’ve ever seen, so you can usually get a pair of designer jeans for a fraction of the cost when shopping their Black Friday Sale, Anniversary Sale, and Half-Yearly Sale. And, to make shopping at Nordstrom even better, you get free shipping always — that’s right, there is no minimum (as well as no time frame for returns). Additionally, the brick and mortar stores offer free tailoring services, so if you buy online and still need a few tweaks, you can bring them in at no charge. Size Range: Varies based on brand and style | Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Returns: No minimum

Mother Denim MOTHER Denim View On Motherdenim.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a pair of designer denim that's made to last Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for jeans under $100 One of our favorite places to buy designer jeans is Mother Denim. Loved by celebrities like Meghan Markle and Gigi Hadid, Mother is home to some of our favorite classic and dressy styles that fit like a glove. From mom jeans to high-waisted flare silhouettes, the brand carries dozens of chic, high-quality jeans to choose from, whether you're looking for something to wear while running weekend errands or a pair that is a little more office appropriate. And, since most jeans cost around or over $200, the brand's free shipping over $50 means you'll get free shipping every time you order a pair of jeans. Size Range: 23-34 | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $50 | Returns: Within 14 days of shipment date

Pistola Pistola View On Pistoladenim.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for high-quality and trendy denim styles at more mid-range price points Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for more budget-friendly jeans, as well as anyone needing more size options Pistola is home to some of the most trendy denim styles online. From their Bobbie Mid Rise Loose Straight Cargo to their crossover jeans, the brand puts a ton of play into their designs and we love them for it. Additionally, they offer designer-quality jeans — aka well constructed, designed, and durable — at mid-range prices, making them worth the investment. Overall, their jeans are well-priced for the quality, comfortable, and built to last, which is a must for denim. Size Range: 23-33 | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $150 | Returns: Within 15 days of delivery date