Scroll ahead to discover the best places to buy furniture, according to interior designers and our deep research.

Whether you’re furnishing a brand-new home or looking to refresh a smaller space, shopping for furniture can be, in a word, challenging. Not only does furniture often entail big-ticket items that can whittle down even the most generous budget, but between extended shipping delays, complicated return policies, and limited stock, it can be a time-consuming process to get your space looking the way you want it. The good news? Some retailers are doing it right, offering flexible returns, payment plans, and free delivery options.

Target Target View On Target What We Like The frequent collaborations make it easy to find unique, limited-edition pieces at a great price What We Don't Like Some collaborations can sell out quickly

Quality may vary depending on the brand and product For modern furniture without the price tag, it doesn't get much better than Target. It has thousands of options to choose from, even when you're working with a more under-the-radar category (think: entryway console tables). If that sounds overwhelming, no sweat: You can narrow down your options not only by style and shape, but also color, material, and specs. You'll also find ample options for every room in the house, from dining chairs to mattresses. What's more, Target frequently teams up with interior designers on well-priced essentials for every aesthetic, whether you love the farmhouse vibe of the Magnolia team or go for the clean, minimalist look of Studio McGee. The perks are similarly sweet, with free shipping on most items and no handling fees. Return policy: New and unopened products, with some exceptions | Delivery options: Free standard shipping for items over $35, and free to-the-door delivery on furniture, with through the door and room of choice delivery options at a cost | Return window: 90 days after the item is shipped or ready for pick-up; Red members get an additional 30 days | Customer service options: Live chat and phone | Perks: 15% off when you sign up for Target Circle (which is free to join) | Payment plans: Affirm, Sezzle, PayPal® Pay in 4, Afterpay, Klarna, and Zip

Wayfair Wayfair View On Wayfair What We Like Free shipping on furniture is practically unheard of, and the delivery times are a matter of days What We Don't Like The quality can vary depending on the brand and product, so it helps to read the reviews What sets Wayfair apart: For one, its filtering options make sifting through the variety of furniture a breeze — you can even narrow down the options by choosing your decor style. (Plus, once you land on a product you like, Wayfair will helpfully suggest similar products and include a comparison chart so you can see exactly what your options are—no buyer's remorse here.) Shoppers are also incentivized to include photos with their reviews, making it easy to trust the rating of a given item. Wayfair also offers six in-house labels, including the French countryside-inspired Kelly Clarkson Home, modern-leaning Mercury Row, and industrial-minded Steelside. Also worth noting? Wayfair is constantly having sales, meaning you can usually score a bargain without having to wait for a federal holiday. And even when they're not offering a site- or category-wide discount of some kind, you can often find open-box deals, meaning items that have been previously bought and opened, but not used. Translation: more savings. Return policy: Allowed for items in original, undamaged condition, disassembled, and in its original packaging, with exceptions, and return shipping costs will be deducted | Delivery options: Free standard shipping for items over $35 | Return window: 30 days after delivery date | Customer service options: Live chat and phone | Perks: 10% discount when you sign up for emails | Payment plans: Affirm, plus lease-to-own options

Amazon View On Amazon What We Like Convenient shipping options for Prime customers

Huge variety of furniture What We Don't Like Lack of transparency when it comes to vendors and product reviews

Quality can vary depending on the seller The beauty of Amazon is that you can find anything. Plus, the price range, while wide, tends to skew low, and you can find name brands, like Ashley Homestore, among the many vendors. The variety offered also means that you can outfit an entire room — if not the whole house! — through Amazon alone, and the behemoth retailer makes it easy to find what you need. (And, of course, there’s the advantage of fast Prime shipping, if you have it.) Since Amazon is one of the biggest online retailers (if not the biggest) its offerings often make it onto TikTok; Umbra and Poly & Bark are among the user faves. And, in addition to its many external vendors, Amazon also offers two private-label furniture brands, Rivet and Stone & Beam. Each curates picks to make it easy to find inspiration if you're not sure where to start, and offers comparisons between their various collections, since even they can be sprawling. Another bonus: Many of Amazon’s private-label furniture offerings come with a warranty for added peace of mind. (Keep in mind, however, that many need to be assembled once you receive them.) Return policy: Within 30 days of receipt, although it can vary based on the seller | Delivery options: Free same-day, one-day, and two-day shipping with Amazon Prime, with standard and expedited shipping at a cost for non-Prime members | Return window: 30 days after delivery date | Customer service options: Live chat and phone | Payment plans: Monthly payment option on certain items The 17 Most Comfortable Couches on Amazon of 2023, According to Thousands of Reviews

The Home Depot The Home Depot View On Home Depot What We Like It’s a one-stop shop if you’re redoing a room or home

Generous delivery options What We Don't Like The styles are limited If you really want to make home renovations a breeze, you can shop for new furniture alongside all things DIY at Home Depot. They offer a surprisingly wide selection of furniture online, spanning entertainment centers, headboards, and even jewelry armoires — in addition to the usual appliances and lighting, of course. Plus, Home Depot is also a treasure trove of seasonal décor too, from outdoor furniture to artificial trees, allowing you to get your interior-design fix year-round. Although the designs tend to be more traditional, you can still find a wide amount of variety here. Even more surprising? If you're looking to give your walls a refresh, you can find not only paint samples but also artwork, including murals, photography, and sketches, to adorn them. Return policy: Accepted within 30 days of purchase | Delivery options: Free in-store pick-up and delivery on most items | Return window: Within 30 days of purchase, or 90 days for purchases from the Home Depot Design Center | Customer service options: Text and phone | Perks: $5 off when you sign up for email

West Elm View On West Elm What We Like Generous return policy

Good customer service What We Don't Like Limited variety of styles Like Pottery Barn’s cooler little sister, West Elm is known for its more modern furniture designs and (relatively) lower price tags. But the retailer stands out on its own terms, too; it regularly partners with artists and offers collaborations with fashion designers (such as Mara Hoffman) for offerings that you can find anywhere else. It also emphasizes sustainability, reinvesting profits in sustainable initiatives, and is even a part of Fair Trade USA to ensure that the communities it works with are paid fairly. Plus, the furniture is also really good, with high-quality pieces that won’t run as steep as more high-end retailers. “West Elm has lots of double duty options,” says Jennifer Verruto, founder of Blythe Interiors in San Diego, CA and Spokane, WA. “One of our favorites is the Emmett Storage Pop Up Bed. Its classic lines make it sophisticated and elegant, and its storage feature creates a whole space for keeping any items you want.” Return policy: Within 30 days of purchase or delivery, with exceptions | Delivery options: Standard shipping and next-day shipping (at a cost) | Return window: 30 days after purchase or delivery date | Customer service options: Phone | Payment options: Affirm

Walmart Yaheetech View On Walmart What We Like Affordable, attractive pieces for a wide range of styles What We Don't Like Online shopping can get tricky as there are a number of "sellers" that adhere to their own return policies Walmart truly is a one-stop shop: in one visit, you can get groceries, gardening tools, an outfit for the weekend, and a headboard for your bedroom. To that latter point, the furniture at Walmart has evolved greatly over the years. These days, you can find modern, stylish pieces that your loved ones will be shocked to know came from the superstore. What's not shocking? The affordable price tag, like $129 for a chic faux leather side chair. One thing to keep in mind: Walmart has something called the Walmart Marketplace where other sellers vetted by the store can list their goods, which isn't overtly obvious when you're perusing the site. And while these sellers have to abide by minimum return standards, they have their own set of policies and will need to be contacted if you have specific questions. Return policy: Return items in-store, for free by mail or via a scheduled pickup from your home | Delivery options: Orders over $35 ship for free | Return window: 90 days | Customer service options: Phone, via the Walmart website, and live chat for Walmart Marketplace | Perks: Virtually view how products will look in your home with the Walmart mobile app

Bob's Discount Furniture Bob's Discount Furniture View On Mybobs.com What We Like Tools like 3D room design and "View in Room" technology help you map out your space What We Don't Like The furniture style looks a little dated

The shipping is pricey Bob's Discount Furniture, founded by Bob Kaufman over 30 years ago, emphasizes value, offering durable furniture and high-quality service. If you're looking for classic pieces without breaking the bank, it doesn't get much better — you can find dining sets and huge sectionals for under $1,000, which nets out to far less than you'd pay with other retailers. (That doesn't even factor in the outlet, for which pieces have even deeper discounts.) Plus, the variety is impressive: Bob's Discount carries everything from baby furniture to outdoor sets. If you're DIYing your home's mood board, you can also take advantage of two functions on the Bob's Discount website: The "View in Room" technology uses augmented reality to help you visualize furniture in your space, while the 3D Room Designer allows you to map out your layout. Return policy: Cancel for a full refund until the day of delivery or pick-up, but otherwise furniture returns are not accepted (with exceptions for rugs, lamps, and pillows) | Delivery options: Free pick-up, with white-glove delivery and doorstep delivery at a cost | Return window: Within three days of receipt (for eligible items only) | Customer service options: Text, email, live chat, or phone | Perks: 3D room design function

Chairish Chairish View On Chairish.com What We Like It’s a great place to find one-of-a-kind furniture

Curators ensure high quality What We Don't Like Inflexible return policy With its name, you might think that Chairish might specialize in, well, chairs. And while it does carry the category, you'll find all kinds of furniture here, from coffee tables to bed frames, many of which are vintage; in fact, about 85% of Chairish's inventory is vintage. “As an online marketplace, it gives you access to a highly curated selection of contemporary and antique pieces that make for interesting and funky interiors,” says Benjamin Johnston, interior designer in Houston, TX. The retailer deploys a team of curators to screen inventory, which helps narrow down options and brings together a network of over 12,000 small businesses and craftspeople. Despite its vintage chops, you can find a mix of contemporary, transitional, and traditional furniture, says Judson Rothschild, an interior designer in Los Angeles, CA. And, despite the brand’s luxury feel, “they have multiple sales during the year, giving the buyer a great discount,” he says. Return policy: Excludes some made-to-order items and conditions | Delivery options: Free shipping, free local pickup, parcel or in-home delivery at cost | Return window: 30 days, though varies by seller | Customer service options: Live chat, email, phone | Payment options: Afterpay

Birch Lane Birch Lane View On Birchlane.com What We Like Generous shipping and return policies make it easy to try out new styles What We Don't Like As with AllModern, this only offers a certain style, so the selection is more limited The more traditional sister to AllModern, Birch Lane leans more rustic and warm. (So, if you're looking for wicker, rattan, and wood, then you're in the right place.) As with AllModern, which is owned by the same company, you can score free design services for your space, room, or furniture choice, and the retailer often collaborates with creative brands — a new one being Rifle Paper Co., beloved for its bold floral patterns. Offering both indoor and outdoor furniture, Birch Lane pairs classic styling with the convenience of in-stock, ready-to-ship products and free shipping on most orders over $35, making it a breeze to make your house your own — and quickly. Return policy: Allowed for items in original, undamaged condition, disassembled, and in its original packaging, with exceptions, and return shipping costs will be deducted | Delivery options: Free standard shipping for items over $35 | Return window: 30 days after delivery date | Customer service options: Live chat and phone | Perks: 10% discount when you sign up for emails | Payment plans: Affirm, plus lease-to-own options

AllModern 4.2 AllModern View On Allmodern.com What We Like Curated options make it easy to create a cohesive space, and the shipping policy is generous What We Don't Like The variety is somewhat limited since the retailer only focuses on modern styles The vibe is in the name: Whether you're going for a minimalist look or leaning towards a modern-farmhouse aesthetic, you can find it at AllModern. The retailer carries a ton of household names (think Simplehuman, Blu Dot, and Babyletto) that speak to the level of quality, and prides itself on fast turnaround times for in-stock inventory. You’ll also find frequent collaborations with designers, like a recent one with Jason Wu for rugs, throws, and pillows. Another bonus: AllModern offers complimentary design consultations with experts, who can offer a feel for your project (via mood boards and plans) and recommend furniture to bring it to life; that goes even if you're trying to decide on or customize a single piece, too. Return policy: Allowed for items in original, undamaged condition, disassembled, and in its original packaging, with exceptions, and return shipping costs will be deducted | Delivery options: Free standard shipping for items over $35 | Return window: 30 days after delivery date | Customer service options: Live chat and phone | Perks: 10% discount when you sign up for emails | Payment plans: Affirm, plus lease-to-own options

One Kings Lane 5 One Kings Lane View On Onekingslane.com What We Like Huge variety of styles and brands in one place What We Don't Like Expensive shipping

Steep restocking fee If you need your living room to look presentable in a matter of weeks, consider One King’s Lane. “This is a great go-to for those on a time crunch,” says Molinaro. The retailer offers designer and vintage furniture (housed in a convenient “vintage” category on the homepage) as well as exclusive designs from their own brand. Basically, you’ll find everything you need for a room in one place. “Not only do they offer their own design professionals to help you put together a room, they are pretty much a one-stop shop for brands from all over the world in various price ranges and styles, too,” says Molinaro. If you don’t want to spring for a pro, One King’s Lane also has a robust blog that offers tips and ideas. Thanks to all of its resources, it makes it easy to furnish any room in the house. Return policy: 15% return fee on items that qualify | Delivery options: Standard shipping and white-glove delivery at cost | Return window: 30 days after delivery date | Customer service options: Phone | Perks: 20% off when you sign up for texts

Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What We Like Unique, whimsical offerings What We Don't Like Relatively limited styles

No free shipping options without membership If you’re in the market for something a little whimsical, hit up Anthropologie’s Home section. “Not only do I adore their clothing, Anthropologie absolutely crushes it when it comes to home furnishings,” says Atlanta-based interior designer Lesley Myrick, and are usually ahead of their time. “Their custom upholstery program is one of my favorites — such fabulous colors of velvet — and I've sourced their bone inlay desk for several clients.” You can find some beautiful pieces that feel out of the ordinary that err on the side of cozy, boho-chic. That said, the prices here get steep — think over $1000 for a coffee table — although Anthropologie does have occasional sales to help blunt the pain at checkout. Return policy: Within 30 days, with some items subject to a restocking fee | Delivery options: Free shipping on orders over $50 for AnthroPerks members | Return window: 30 days after delivery date | Customer service options: Live chat, text, phone | Perks: Free shipping when you sign up for texts | Payment plans: Klarna, Afterpay

Etsy View On Etsy What We Like It’s a good spot for unique finds and custom pieces What We Don't Like Free shipping is hit or miss

Scrolling can be time-consuming You might already know and love Etsy for its pages upon pages of niche items — but it’s also an under-the-radar source for furniture, and it does take some patience. “It can be a bit of a slog as it can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack, but we have found everything from handmade stone sinks to ceramic wall sculptures there that have really brought projects to life,” say Mark Cutler and Nicole Shultz of design firm Cutler Shultz, based in Los Angeles, CA. And you can’t go wrong with Etsy if you’re looking for final touches on a project, too. “Don't ever underestimate old Etsy. This is where I search for custom pillows, custom curtains, and Turkish rugs,” says Aston Moody, the founder and principal designer at Aston Moody Interiors in Columbia, SC. Return policy: Varies according to seller | Delivery options: Varies according to seller | Return window: Varies according to seller | Customer service options: Live chat, email, phone | Payment options: Klarna

CB2 CB2 View On CB2 What We Like Furniture looks more expensive than it is What We Don't Like Returns, while accepted in some cases, can be a headache While CB2 is part of the Crate & Barrel empire, it’s earned itself a reputation as a great source for modern, luxury furniture — usually for a lower price tag. “I continue to be impressed by the quality and design-forward ideas coming out of the CB2 brand,” says Susana Simonpietri, the creative director at Brooklyn, NY-based studio Chango & Co. “We use them all the time mixed in with more high-end pieces and it's hard to tell what is what, which is just about the highest compliment to how well made they are.” CB2’s contemporary designs are a great way to offset vintage items in a space, says Myrick. “They set the trends, not follow them,” she says. And some pieces are unique and artistic enough to serve as conversation starters: “We love their Muir Velvet Camel Swivel Chair because of its soft curves and velvety cushiness,” Verruto says. “Modern can be cozy!” Return policy: Returns accepted, but return shipping isn’t covered | Delivery options: Standard, freight, and in-home delivery at a cost | Return window: Within seven days of delivery | Customer service options: Live chat, email, phone | Payment options: CB2 credit card

Lulu & Georgia Lulu & Georgia View On Luluandgeorgia.com What We Like Offers a variety of modern and vintage styles

Reasonable pricing What We Don't Like Shipping can get expensive quickly If you don’t know, now you know: Sara Sugarman, the founder and CEO of Lulu & Georgia, comes from a long line of interior design pros, making the retailer’s success somewhat inevitable. (In fact, it’s named for her grandfather, Lou, and her father, George.) “Lulu & Georgia curates a cozy, on trend, home furniture site with reasonable pricing for the quality of the furniture they sell,” says Megan Hersch, interior designer and founder of roomLift. “I often shop for chairs, rugs, and lighting on this site.” The Los Angeles, CA-based retailer is known for keeping up with trends as well as creating its own, thanks to buyers that source exclusive pieces — which give it bonus points with pros. “In addition to their offering of accessible styles you won’t find anywhere else, I love that their team also provides vintage and one-of-a-kind items from across the globe,” says interior designer Elizabeth Krueger of Elizabeth Krueger Design in Chicago, IL. Return policy: Free returns | Delivery options: Standard freight and in-home delivery at cost | Return window: 60 days of delivery date | Customer service options: Live chat, email, phone | Perks: Rewards program, 10% off when you sign up for the newsletter

Jonathan Adler Jonathan Adler View On Jonathanadler.com What We Like Unique merchandise What We Don't Like Inflexible return policy Designer and author Jonathan Adler is a mainstay in the design world; what started as a pottery business has led to a line of luxury furniture with a ton of personality. That makes it a great place to shop if you're looking for a show-stopper of a piece. “Adler offers a unique collection of modern furniture and finishings in every color and shape of the imagination,” says Marisa Molinaro, an interior designer based in Los Angeles, CA. “Their accessories alone will add that pop.” You can find a ton of bright colors here, as well as décor you might not have thought of, like decorative objects and luxury board games (a real thing). But it has a respectable furniture selection, too, with desks, dining tables, and even sectionals in a variety of fun, funky silhouettes and shades — although you won’t find a ton of variety or a wide range in price points, which are high. Return policy: Furniture is considered final sale | Delivery options: Starts at $79 for entryway delivery, white-glove delivery offered | Customer service options: Live chat, email, phone | Perks: Free fabric swatches | Payment options: Affirm, Klarna

Design Within Reach Design Within Reach View On Design Within Reach What We Like Carries classic designer names with decent sales What We Don't Like Prices start high for many furniture categories If you’re able to identify furniture by the designer — think Eames chair, Herman Miller desk chairs, Noguchi lamps — then you’ll feel right at home at Design Within Reach, which stocks classic finds from some of the most respected furniture designers out there. “Design Within Reach is a modernist's dream,” says Molinaro. “If you’re in the market for beautiful Knoll pieces, look no further. It’s also a great go-to for sconces and wall lamps along with credenzas and buffets for the dining room.” That said, Design Within Reach can lead you to go over budget quickly, since many of the pieces are priced in the hundreds or thousands of dollars. But you can often find seasonal sales, or markdowns on certain categories, so signing up for their newsletter can help you stay in the know when it comes to saving. Return policy: Free returns | Delivery options: Standard freight and in-home delivery at a cost | Return window: 60 days of delivery date | Customer service options: Live chat, email, phone | Perks: Rewards program, 10% off when you sign up for the newsletter