Keep reading to learn more about the best places to buy underwear online.

To find the best places to buy underwear, Shokrian says to focus on fabric, fit, and customer experience (this includes that pesky return policy) to narrow down your search and find a reliable brand you love — and we couldn’t agree more. But, with so many underwear brands out there, you’re going to be sifting through the internet’s intimates for quite some time, so we decided to do it for you. After researching nearly 50 brands and retailers, we found the best places to buy underwear for all styles, sizes, and budgets.

“There’s nothing better than finding a brand you know, trust, and love — a brand you can turn to time and time again when underwear shopping,” Jonathan Shokrian, the CEO of MeUndies, tells PEOPLE. Since underwear is something you wear every single day, you want to know for sure that you’re getting a pair you’ll love, so once you find your favorite place to buy underwear, it’s worth going back to when you're ready to stock up on more.

Underwear shopping in-store is one thing, but online is a whole different experience. While it’s actually more convenient and enjoyable to buy undies online, feeling confident in the size, fit, and material can get a little tricky, so finding a brand or retailer that is reliable can be a total game-changer.

Target Target Buy on Target Who It’s Good For Target is great for those needing cute and comfortable underwear styles that you can bundle at a relatively inexpensive price point. Who It’s Not Good For Those needing more lingerie underwear options as well as those looking for a more curated selection. If you’re looking for excellent value, Target is a fantastic place to shop for underwear. The big box store offers a variety of options online, including seamless styles, cotton classics, and more at an inclusive range of sizes, too. In addition to buying high-quality underwear for a lower price, you can actually bundle some underwear styles or shop a collection of variety packs to save even more. It’s a great place to go if you need several different underwear styles and don’t want to pay over $25 for one pair. Size Range: XXS-6XL | Return Policy: Unworn underwear within 30 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $35 | Additional Payment Methods: Affirm, Sezzle, Afterpay, Klarna, Zip, PayPal

Amazon Amazon Buy on Amazon Who It’s Good For Amazon offers a variety of underwear styles and brands, as well underwear in bundles and speedy quick delivery options for Prime members. Who It’s Not Good For If you don't want to sift though the thousands of options, we recommend buying from a retailer with a more curated collection. With the biggest marketplace on the internet, Amazon offers hundreds of underwear styles from lots of different brands, including some more well-known shops such as Fruit of the Loom, Jockey, and Hanes. Amazon’s in-house brand, Amazon Essentials also has a lot of amazing underwear options at budget-friendly prices. We love shopping for underwear here when we’re in a pinch and need fast Prime delivery or want to purchase a variety pack for under $20. Size Range: Varies, depending on the brand and style | Return Policy: Unworn underwear within 30 days of purchasing for full refund | Shipping Policy: Free shipping with Amazon Prime | Additional Payment Methods: Venmo, Affirm, Amazon layaways

Parade Parade Buy on Yourparade.com Who It’s Good For Parade has plenty of modern underwear designs to choose and is known for the comfortable feel and inclusive size range. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer more classic styles or are looking for free shipping under $85 may find a better fit elsewhere. If you’re looking for super stylish and trendy underwear options, we love Parade. From the colors and prints to the variety of styles, there are so many fun designs to choose from. We love Parade because the underwear styles are constructed from comfortable, breathable, and functional materials, making them great options for everyday wear, plus more specific scenarios like workouts and even sleep. In addition to offering fun styles, the brand also has lots of amazing sales throughout the year, allowing you to score some Parade underwear styles for a fraction of the cost. The brand also has a Refer a Friend program, allowing customers to earn store credit through sharing a referral link. Size Range: XS-5XL | Return Policy: Refund or store credit within 30 days of receiving order | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $85 | Additional Payment Methods: Google Pay, Shop Pay, PayPal

EBY EBY Buy on Join-eby.com Who It’s Good For Comfortable and seamless high-waisted underwear styles in versatile underwear fabrics can be found at EBY. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone seeking more lingerie-like underwear styles won't find them here. If you love high-waisted underwear, EBY is our favorite place to shop. From the brand’s Seamless High-Waisted Thong to the Seamless High-Waisted Brief, it’s our favorite place to buy comfortable underwear options for wearing under high-waisted jeans when we want a little extra support. In addition to these styles, EBY also features some gorgeous mesh designs, patterns, and more mid-rise thongs and briefs if that’s more your style. All EBY underwear is made from a buttery soft, breathable material with a cotton gusset for optimal hygiene. Size Range: XS-4XL | Return Policy: Unworn, unwashed items within 30 days of receipt | Shipping Policy: Free shipping for members; free shipping on orders over $100 | Additional Payment Methods: Amazon Pay, PayPal, Google Pay, Afterpay

Victoria’s Secret Victoria's Secret Buy on Victoriassecret.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a variety of underwear styles, and those looking to buy underwear in bundles. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefers a smaller, more curated selection to choose from or free shipping on orders under $50. Victoria’s Secret is a classic for underwear shopping — but that’s not really why we love it. We’re fans of Victoria’s Secret underwear because there are so many different styles to choose from, including sexy lingerie pieces. Plus, the brand’s everyday basics can be bundled for additional savings, allowing you to score five pairs for 30 dollars (that’s just $6 per pair). Whether you need seamless underwear, are looking for boyshorts to sleep in, or want to refresh your lingerie drawer, it’s basically a one-stop shop for all things underwear and you can always guarantee you’ll find comfortable and quality pieces. Size Range: XXS-4X | Return Policy: Within 30 days of shipment date | Shipping Policy: Free for Victoria's Secret Credit Cardholders and Victoria’s Secret/PINK Collective Reward Program Members; Free shipping on orders over $50

Skims Skims Buy on Skims.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for both shapewear and regular underwear with lots of skin tone options. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for lace underwear will prefer the likes of Cosabella, Victoria's Secret and ThirdLove. Skims is another one of the best places to buy underwear, especially for those looking at more minimalistic or seamless designs. We’re personally huge fans since the brand offers lots of functional, comfortable, and breathable undergarment options in an expansive collection of skin tones, so you can easily find “nude” undies that actually match the color of your skin. Plus, the brand has a range of different styles, including shapewear pieces such as the Seamless Sculpt High Waisted Thong and barely there options like the popular Micro Thong. There are also variety packs with different underwear styles in each so that you have enough versatility in your underwear drawer for different garment needs. Size Range: XXS-4XL | Return Policy: Unworn, unwashed items within 30 days of receipt; Refunds are subject to a $6 shipping fee | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75 | Additional Payment Methods: Afterpay, Shop Pay, PayPal, Google Pay

Aerie Aerie Buy on Ae.com Who It’s Good For Aerie offers comfortable and sporty underwear styles, including seamless thongs and briefs at an affordable price point. Who It’s Not Good For We recommend shopping elsewhere for more luxe-level underwear and lingerie panties. Aerie is known for its comfortable lounge sets and incredible swimwear pieces, but we also love the brand for its collection of comfy underwear styles. Albeit a little more curated than Target and Amazon, Aerie offers a decent-sized collection of undergarments in various styles, including seamless thongs and briefs, modal underwear in classic cuts, and barely there string thongs too. We love Aerie for all of its sporty styles, which have a fun and retro edge with soft and breathable materials and comfortable fits. Additionally, Aerie is a fantastic place to find a deal on undies as they offer a bundle and save option where you can purchase six mix-and-match styles for $30 or $5 per pair. Size Range: XXS-2XL | Return Policy: No time limit; Returns for a refund are subject to a $5 fee | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $50 | Additional Payment Methods: Afterpay, Cash App Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal

Cosabella Cosabella Buy on Cosabella.com Who It’s Good For Cosabella excels when it comes to lace and mesh underwear designs and is known for its durable quality. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for more activewear-friendly underwear or those needing a more extensive size range. If you love lace or mesh underwear, you’ll find the softest and most comfortable options from Cosabella. We’re long-time fans of the intimates brand and, in fact, have several pairs of lace Cosabella underwear that are still in superb shape after years of wearing them. The brand offers the perfect mix of sexy and lingerie-adjacent with comfortable and casual to create gorgeous everyday briefs, thongs, shorts, and more. While they are priced a little higher than some other brands on our list, we find that their long lifespan makes them well worth the investment, plus you can purchase variety packs for some savings. Size Range: S-XL | Return Policy: Unwashed and unworn items within 30 days of delivery | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75 | Additional Payment Methods: Amazon Pay, PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Affirm

Intimissimi Intimissimi Buy on Intimissimi.com Who It’s Good For Intimissimi has lots of variety, including sexy lingerie and everyday underwear options. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a more curated selection or those shopping for even more value-priced underwear. For those into ultra-sexy underwear for everyday wear, Intimissimi’s collection of lingerie-inspired underwear is worth a browse. The brand offers everything from sexy and playful silhouettes to comfortable seamless styles, so you’ll find plenty of underwear options that fit numerous occasions. While we love the variety, we also love that Intimissimi’s prices are relatively affordable for what they are, with most underwear styles marked at around $15 a pair. The intimates brand also has a bundle and save option on select styles, allowing you to stock up on 5 for $25, which is an incredible value considering the individual prices. Size Range: S-XL | Return Policy: Unworn and unwashed items within 30 days of delivery | Shipping Policy: $9 standard shipping | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Afterpay, Klarna, Google Pay, Apple Pay

Lively LIVELY Buy on Wearlively.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for luxe-worthy underwear bundles or more casual underwear styles will love Lively's offerings. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for underwear with lots of lace. If you’re looking for high-quality everyday basics, Lively is another one of the best places to buy underwear. We love the brand for its collection of bundles, which allow you to save between 10 and 20 percent on briefs, thongs, and boy shorts when purchased in a pack. Lively also offers a mix-and-match collection with its The Must-Have Undie Trio, which features boy shorts, briefs, and a thong at a discounted price. In addition to everyday options, the brand also carries some gorgeous lingerie-inspired styles, including The Mesh Back Bikini and The Smooth Lace High Waist Bikini, which feature mesh and lace detalis for a sexy look. Size Range: XS-3XL | Return Policy: All underwear is final sale | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75 | Additional Payment Methods: Shop Pay, Amazon Pay, PayPal

Old Navy Old Navy Buy on Gap.com Who It’s Good For Old Navy has budget-friendly, comfortable, breathable underwear for everyday wear.

Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for more lingerie-style underwear may prefer the likes of Intimissimi and Cosabella more. Old Navy is one of the best places to shop for basics, including underwear. We love the brand because you can find soft, breathable, and comfortable undies for everyday wear at more budget-friendly prices. Old Navy’s underwear options include a lot of comfort styles, such as cheeky boyshorts, high-waisted Supima cotton bikinis, and some no-show styles, too. If you want something with a little bit of lace, you can find a collection of more intimate styles, including the Low-Rise Lace Cheeky Bikini Underwear and the High-Waisted French-Cut Lace Bikini Underwear. Size Range: XXS-4XL | Return Policy: Unworn, unwashed items within 30 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $50 | Additional Payment Methods: Apple Pay, PayPal, Afterpay

ThirdLove ThirdLove Buy on Thirdlove.com Who It’s Good For ThirdLove is perfect for anyone shopping for comfortable yet sexy underwear styles for everyday wear or those who appreciate some shapewear support. Who It’s Not Good For We recommend elsewhere if you're looking for more seamless options to add to your underwear drawer. ThirdLove is best known for its bra offerings; however, the brand also has a fantastic collection of underwear styles, too. We love shopping for underwear at ThirdLove because the brand has a more curated collection with designs that combine the comfort of everyday undies with lots of lace and mesh detailing for a sexy touch. From the Deco Lace Bikini to the Organic Cotton Mid-Rise Thong, ThirdLove has a decent mix of underwear styles. Plus, the brand carries some plus-size shapewear options, too. Size Range: XS-3XL | Return Policy: Unworn, unwashed garments with tags still intact within 60 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $100 | Additional Payment Methods: Afterpay, Google Pay, PayPal, Amazon Pay, Shop Pay

Walmart Walmart Buy on Walmart Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for various underwear styles and brands on a budget will appreciate the options available at Walmart. Who It’s Not Good For If you're looking for a more curated selection, we suggest other retailers such as Skims and Spanx. Whether you want the convenience of the online marketplace or are looking for more budget-friendly underwear options, Walmart is one of the best places to stock up on undies. The big box store carries dozens of popular and budget-friendly underwear brands, including Hanes and Fruit of the Loom. Additionally, you can also find period-proof underwear from Thinx For All and shop gorgeous lingerie-inspired intimates from Sofía Vergara’s collection. We like shopping for underwear at Walmart because the marketplace also has a convenient 90-day return policy, too, which is much longer than most retailers. Size Range: Varies, depending on brand and style | Return Policy: Unworn undergarments within 90 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping for Walmart+ members, free shipping for orders over $35 | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal

Bloomers Bloomers Buy on Bloomersintimates.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for high-waisted lace underwear styles will fall in love with Bloomers. Who It’s Not Good For You won't find more basic cotton underwear styles here, if that's what you're looking for. Bloomers is all about creating comfortable, breathable, and sexy lingerie underwear. This writer owns several pairs of Bloomers underwear and love how comfortable the lightweight lace briefs feel against the skin, and how, despite the lace construction, they’re virtually seamless under jeans. The brand combines the beauty of lace lingerie with the practicality of briefs to create some simple yet stunning pieces you’ll want to wear all the time. In addition to its popular briefs style, Bloomers also has a line of slip shorts designed to be worn as underwear and offer protection against chaffing while wearing dresses. Size Range: XS-2XL | Return Policy: Unworn, unwashed items within 30 days of shipment | Shipping Policy: Free shipping on US orders | Additional Payment Methods: Shop Pay, Meta Pay, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayPal

Yitty Yitty Buy on Fabletics.com Who It’s Good For Yitty is especially great for its shaping briefs and thongs with an inclusive size range. Who It’s Not Good For If you're looking for underwear without a shapewear component, we recommend Parade. Lizzo’s brand Yitty is another must-try place to shop for underwear. We love that many of the Yitty underwear options also moonlight as shapewear with its compressive high-waisted styles. The brand — which is actually a partnership with Fabletics — also has a subscription model, and Yitty members receive a steep discount and other exclusive offers, making it a good budget-friendly option too. Plus, Yitty is actually one of the best size-inclusive underwear brands, with a size range of XS to 6XL in most designs. Size Range: XS-6XL | Return Policy: Unworn, unwashed items within 90 days of shipment date | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $49.95 | Additional Payment Methods: Afterpay, PayPal

Negative Underwear Negative Underwear Buy on Negativeunderwear.com Who It’s Good For Negative Underwear offers briefs and thongs that are comfortable and casual yet still ultra-stylish and sexy. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for budget-friendly underwear should look to the likes of Amazon, Target, and Walmart. If you’re looking to invest in high-quality everyday underwear pieces, Negative Underwear is worth a browse. The underwear brand features lots of comfy and casual styles in chic designs, including high-waisted mesh briefs, comfy ribbed boxers, and sexy eyelet lace thongs. Negative's fabulous fabrics feel luxurious and are often constructed from breathable and comfortable materials, including stretchy nylon blends as well as buttery soft modal. And while the brand is a little more expensive than others on our list, you can get a good deal and save some money when you bundle. Size Range: XS-2XL | Return Policy: Unworn, unwashed underwear within 30 days of purchase; Underwear purchased on sale is final | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $100 | Additional Payment Methods: Meta Pay, Shop Pay, PayPal, Amazon Pay

Spanx Spanx Buy on Spanx Who It’s Good For Those shopping for underwear with a shapewear component should look into Spanx for its high-quality and comfortable options. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for underwear options without a shapewear feature should shop from another place on this list. Spanx is one of our favorite brands for shapewear, but the brand’s underwear selection is also superb (and even features some shapewear components). Whether you’re shopping for seamless high-waisted briefs with a tummy control waistband or a comfortably, barely-there thong, the shapewear company offers lots of different underwear styles designed with function, comfort, and style in mind. Size Range: XS-3XL | Return Policy: Unworn items within 90 days of purchase; refunds are subject to a $7.95 return shipping free | Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Additional Payment Methods: Shop Pay, PayPal

Alo Alo Buy on Aloyoga.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for activewear underwear, especially seamless thongs. Who It’s Not Good For Alo underwear is final sale so if you aren’t sure about fit, it might not be the best pick. When exercising, breathable underwear can not only ensure comfort but also protect against odor and bacteria — which is why we usually turn to activewear brands for the best workout underwear. Alo is one of our favorites because they offer both sweat-wicking underwear and comfy loungewear pieces, too. While the underwear options are a little more expensive than places like Target or Victoria’s Secret, Alo’s underwear is constructed from fabric that feels slightly more high-end, so if that’s what you prefer, it’s worth the extra investment. Size Range: XXS-XL | Return Policy: Underwear is final sale | Shipping Policy: Free shipping, no minimum | Additional Payment Methods: Afterpay, Shop Pay, PayPal, Google Pay, Amazon Pay

MeUndies MeUndies Buy on Meundies.com Who It’s Good For Super soft, modal underwear in various prints and colors (along with subscription options) can be found at MeUndies. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a shapewear component to their underwear, which MeUndies does not have. MeUndies makes some of the softest underwear we’ve ever tried. Known for its bold colors and fun prints, the underwear brand features a variety of underwear styles — including thongs, briefs, boxers, and even long underwear — made from breathable and comfortable materials such as MicroModal. While you can purchase underwear without a subscription, the MeUndies membership is also worth considering for its 30 percent off discounts, flexible shipment scheduling, and early access to new underwear prints and products. Size Range: XS-4XL | Return Policy: Unworn underwear with tags still on within 45 days from purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $50 | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Apple Pay

Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Buy on Girlfriend.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for activewear underwear constructed from recycled materials in an excellent and inclusive size range. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for cotton underwear options. Known for its sustainable fabrics sourced from plastic water bottles, Girlfriend Collective creates sustainable and ethically sourced sweat-wicking underwear designed for wearing under your favorite leggings. They’re soft, breathable, and so comfortable that you won’t even notice you’re wearing underwear. The brand has inclusive sizing ranging from XXS to 6XL, and the underwear options come in six different skin tone colors (plus black and some bright hues). You can also buy variety packs of different underwear styles so you have more variety in your dresser drawer. Size Range: XXS-6XL | Return Policy: Unworn, unwashed items with tags within 30 days of ship date | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $100 | Additional Payment Methods: Catch, Shop Pay, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, PayPal

Knix Knix Buy on Knix Who It’s Good For Knix designs an excellent variety of absorbent period-proof underwear that we love. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for underwear without built-in period technology should look elsewhere on this list. Period underwear is one of the best tampon and pad alternatives around, and Knix is one of our favorite places to purchase it. We love Knix because the brand has an extensive collection of underwear styles that are categorized by absorbency, so you can shop based on your specific needs. Knix carries everything from light absorbency period thongs to medium absorbency briefs and even offers period shapewear styles and lace underwear options. You can also stock up on Knix period underwear through its curated bundles. We love the Mixed Flow Period Kit, which gets you medium to super absorbency underwear, and the Everyday Period Kit for medium to high absorbency styles. Size Range: XS-4XL | Return Policy: Within 30 days of delivery for another size, style, or store credit; refunds are not offered for underwear orders | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75 | Additional Payment Methods: Shop Pay, Amazon Pay, Afterpay, PayPal, Google Pay