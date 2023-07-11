Keep reading to shop PEOPLE’s picks for the best place to buy a couch in 2023.

A durable, long-lasting couch should be comfortable, fit your space and body size, and have quality construction. Keeping these factors in mind, we surveyed our team and tested dozens of couch retailers to find the best of the best. We also considered factors like customer service and return policies, should you decide the couch isn’t right for your space.

There's no other furniture piece that's quite as useful as a couch. Couches are an integral part of midday naps, movie nights, and family cuddles, providing the perfect place to plop onto whether you're entertaining a crowd or cozying up by yourself. While it's obvious that finding the right couch is essential to your day-to-day living, it's not always the easiest task — especially if you're purchasing online and don't have the opportunity to do a sit test.

Amazon Amazon View On Amazon Deal Alert! Save hundreds during Amazon Prime Day’s two-day event on July 11 and 12 Who It's Good For Those with a Prime account looking for quick delivery. Who It's Not Good For People looking for consistently good quality. Amazon may be one of the only places you'll see both toothpaste and your future living room couch in one shopping cart. Amazon offers a wide selection of couches in various styles, sizes, and price points. While you won't be able to do a sit test on a potential couch, Amazon offers several ways of knowing if the risk is worth taking. You can sift through ratings and reviews as well as see photos of the couch in a real space, which is helpful since several of their items are from third-party sellers, and the quality can vary. The online retailer also offers competitive pricing on couches compared to other stores — you may be more likely to find discounted prices, deals, and occasional sales. And, if you're a Prime member, the free two-day shipping on select items is a nice contrast to the often delayed shipping times you'd find at most furniture stores. One of the things we like about shopping on Amazon is that the platform allows you to easily weigh up your options. Each product page displays similar items toward the bottom, with features, specifications, and prices listed for seamless side-by-side comparison. Return window: 30 days | Shipping Cost: Varies by product | Perks: Two-day shipping for Prime members Amazon Prime Day 2023 Live Updates: The 57 Best Deals Today

Walmart Walmart View On Walmart Deal Alert! Take advantage of incredible markdowns until July 13, thanks to Walmart+ Week Who It's Good For People looking for a wide couch selection with affordable prices. Who It's Not Good For Those wanting a super user-friendly site to shop from. Walmart is home to a number of sofas and sectionals that fit any style and budget. While navigating to the sofa section on their website isn't as user-friendly as some of the others on our list, once you do get there, you're met with a slew of filters to help you narrow down your search and make shopping there a little less overwhelming including size, color, and style. One of our favorites is the nap-friendly DHP Cooper Modern Sectional Sofa in Gray Velvet — our tester was impressed with its comfort, quality, and smoothness, given its modest price tag. One of the perks of shopping from Walmart is that many of the items are in stock and ready to ship — you also have access to customer reviews and ratings if you're unsure about quality. Return window: 90 days | Shipping Cost: Free | Perks: Manufacturer coupons are accepted

Burrow Burrow View On Burrow Deal Alert! Save up to 60% on select items right now Who It's Good For Those who are often on their devices while on the couch, as Burrow couches feature a built-in USB charger. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a plush, cozy couch. Burrow is a furniture brand known for its array of functional, modular pieces with a mid-century modern and contemporary Scandinavian influence. There are a few showrooms in major metropolitan cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, but shopping on the Burrow website is not an intimidating task, with the ability to filter through "ready to ship" items. Burrow doesn't currently offer white glove delivery, but assembly and setup for the couches are meant to be plain sailing — you don't need any tools to put the couch together, and Burrow even labels each box to save you time when it comes to searching for pieces. A favorite we love is the Arch Nomad Loveseat, which offers several straightforward customization options: Choose from fabric, leather, or velvet material, and choose the leg finish, arm style, and back cushion type. Burrow's sofas come at a reasonable price (and include helpful tech features, like built-in USB chargers), but if you don't mind owning open-box, returned, or refurbished pieces, check out their FloorFound marketplace, where you can catch a substantial discount. Return window: 30 days | Shipping Cost: Free | Perks: Free swatches

Joybird 4.7 Joybird View On Joybird.com Deal Alert! Take 30% off sofas and sectionals until July 18 Who It's Good For Those who want to take advantage of a discount without committing to customization options. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who wants a variety of style options. Joybird's mid-century modern flair is likely to attract customers looking for a healthy juxtaposition of clean silhouettes and organic shapes. They have a curated selection of sofas but also offer the ability to customize fabrics (of which they have several). Like Room & Board, Joybird offers free swatches, allowing customers to see and feel the materials before making a purchase. The Briar Sectional with Storage we tested was very comfortable for everyday use — it also has a nifty storage area in the chaise if you're into a more streamlined look. One thing we love about Joybird is that if an item is on sale, you can lock in the discounted price without rushing to choose your customization options — Joybird will send you a free swatch kit that includes all of their upholstery options, and from there, you can decide what you want and move forward with designing your perfect couch. This is great for those who don't want to lose out on a good deal just because they're unsure of materials. Return window: 90 days | Shipping Cost: $49 for curbside delivery, white glove delivery cost based on location | Perks: Limited lifetime warranty, ability to lock in sale prices before customizing The 5 Best Sleeper Sofas of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Ashley Furniture Ashley Furniture View On Ashleyfurniture.com Deal Alert! Save up to 20% on select Ashley Furniture items right now Who It's Good For People looking to experience the sofa in-store, as they have several brick-and-mortar locations across the country. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for trendy pieces. For traditional, basic couches at fair prices, Ashley Furniture has a wide selection to choose from. Most pieces are only offered in two or three color options, and there's no option to customize things like width or leg type, but Ashley Furniture has over 650 stores across the country, so you'll most likely be able to find a location near you if you prefer to experience the product in person before purchasing. Our tester reviewed the Gamaliel 2-Piece Sectional with Chaise and noted how comfortable and spacious it was — even for houseguests who are spending the night. It's also held up for many years and through multiple moves without showing any signs of wear. Shipping can be expensive depending on the zip code, but doorstep delivery is free on all products (just remember you'll have to assemble it yourself). Another thing we love about Ashley Furniture is their price match system: If the item you purchased goes on sale (or if you find the identical item at another retailer), they'll honor the lower price as long as it's within 30 days. Return window: 30 days | Shipping Cost: Free for doorstep delivery, $200-$300 for no-hassle delivery | Perks: If an item you’ve purchased goes on sale within 30 days of delivery or you find the identical item for less, they'll price match it

West Elm West Elm View On West Elm Deal Alert! Save an extra 15% on select clearance items with code EXTRA15 Who It's Good For People looking for a variety of fabrics, colors, sizes, and styles. Who It's Not Good For Those not willing to wait a long time for custom pieces. If you're looking to design your dream couch, West Elm is here to make it happen. The retailer has an extensive library of couch options — all of which can be customized by size, depth, color, and fabric type. The material selections range from durable fabric (like performance linen, basketweave, and twill, which are great for those with pets or kids) to top-grain leather (including vegan options). They also have a wide selection of velvet if you prefer a softer feel. West Elm certainly doesn't skimp on color options, either — you'll find a plethora of neutrals with some pops of color to choose from. As far as styles, the retailer leans modern with some mid-century modern and transitional pieces as well. Picking out the perfect couch on West Elm is made easy thanks to filters like seating capacity, leg type, and size. However, unless you opt for a quick-ship fabric, you'll likely have to wait six or more weeks for the couch, depending on the material you choose. But, they offer exceptional white glove delivery service and will place the couch exactly where you want it, with no assembly required on your part. Our tester reviewed the best-selling Harmony Sofa, which they said had the perfect height for creating a clear distinction between the living room and dining room. Return window: 30 days | Shipping Cost: White glove delivery cost based on the distance from their warehouse to your location and the amount of your overall order | Perks: Earn 10% back in rewards with a new West Elm credit card

Apt2B Apt2B View On Apt2b.com Deal Alert! Save 5% on clearance items with code PRIMETIME5 until July 12 Who It's Good For Those looking for a trendy couch in a variety of performance fabrics. Who It's Not Good For Those looking to ship internationally. Based in Southern California, Apt2B is a retro-inspired online retailer that mainly carries an array of mid-century modern pieces (with a few industrial and transitional pieces sprinkled in) — all at fair prices. There are a variety of customization options for their sectionals — you can choose from over 40 materials and a variety of leg finishes. Our favorite pick is the Brentwood Sectional, which withstood day-to-day wear and tear as well as pet scratches and baby-related messes. One of the things that sets Apt2B apart from other furniture stores is that they offer free delivery on all orders (read: there's no minimum). If you prefer to have your couch delivered and assembled for you, white glove delivery is available for $149. They also offer a pretty flexible 100-day return policy (though there is a 15% restocking fee if your return can't be guaranteed as new). Overall, if you're looking for trendy pieces at a reasonable cost, Apt2B is a solid option. Return window: 100 days | Shipping Cost: Free delivery or $149 for white glove delivery | Perks: Free fabric swatches, limited lifetime warranty

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who It's Good For People with a larger budget looking for clean, high-quality options. Who It's Not Good For Those on a tight budget. The great thing about Pottery Barn is that you get the best of both worlds in a fusion of modern pieces with a traditional twist (think: a sofa with a modern silhouette and solid wood base). While the price tag for a Pottery Barn couch runs high, the retailer doesn't skimp on quality. Take the PB Comfort Roll Arm Upholstered Sofa we tested, for example. The wood frame is constructed with mortise and tenon for maximum stability and sinuous springs to prevent sagging, and it even comes with adjustable levelers that ensure uneven surfaces are a non-issue. On the website, you'll be able to narrow down your search by filtering through standard features like fabric and size, as well as in-stock items and products that have sustainability top of mind. We tested several couches from Pottery Barn, including the Buchanan Roll Arm Leather Sofa, Canyon Roll Arm Upholstered Sofa, and Turner Roll Arm Leather Sofa Chaise Sectional, all of which performed well and held up to messes. Our testers also experienced the retailer's white glove delivery service and noted that it was a smooth process. If the sheer number of couch options makes your head spin, you can book a complimentary one-on-one design session to find out which fabric, size, and couch type will be the best fit for you. Return window: 30 days | Shipping Cost: White glove delivery cost based on the distance from their warehouse to your location and the amount of your overall order | Perks: Earn 10% Back in rewards today with a new Pottery Barn credit card

Lovesac Love Sac View On Lovesac.com Deal Alert Save up to 25% off select sectionals right now Who It's Good For Those looking to invest in a long-term couch they can expand on. Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for a super stylish sectional. There are a lot of reasons to love Lovesac: free shipping, a 60-day trial, and impressively comfortable sofas among them. The decades-old retailer has earned its stripes in the furniture space with their famed sacs, but we think its "sactionals" are equally as noteworthy. We tested a custom sectional and appreciated the modular design and plethora of material options. With Lovesac's sectionals, you also have the ability to wash or change out the covers, which makes them great for families with pets or kids. Another thing we love? You can add on pieces, take away pieces, and rearrange your couch to accommodate your lifestyle, so the couch will survive every move, every stage of life, and every space. Plus, their patented tool-free interlocking system is easy to assemble and durable. Return window: 60 days | Shipping Cost: Free | Perks: One-time price adjustments within 14 days are honored

Albany Park Albany Park View On Albanypark.com Who It's Good For Those who live in apartments, as their space-conscious delivery boxes can be transported through tight hallways and narrow stairwells. Who It's Not Good For People who don't want to assemble furniture themselves. If you're the type to be hit with decision fatigue when faced with too many options, you'll be happy to know that Albany Park only has only three sofa collections to choose from, all of which differ in firmness, configuration, and fabric options. What the brand lacks in options, it makes up for in quality — the Kova L-Shape + Ottoman we tested was comfortable, perfectly sized, and came with the ability to customize. Unlike most furniture retailers, Albany Park doesn't charge anything for shipping, nor do they have long lead times for delivery (most pieces are delivered within four weeks). And while they don't offer white glove delivery and assembly, the boxes are sized in a way that lets you easily move them through hallways and staircases, making it convenient if you live in an apartment building. Return window: 30 days | Shipping Cost: Free | Perks: Quick delivery, lifetime warranty

Room & Board Room & Board View On Roomandboard.com Who It's Good For Those looking for a flexible return policy. Who It's Not Good For Those hoping to score a good deal. If we could describe Room & Board in one word it would be uncomplicated. The retailer carries a selection of modern yet timeless pieces that exude quality and comfort. While the price points are higher and their pieces rarely go on sale, Room & Board offers comprehensive guides to their materials as well as free design services that include 3D renderings, which can be helpful if you're more of a visual person. While most other retailers offer fabric swatches at a cost, Room & Board allows for up to 20 free swatches on any of their fabrics or leathers. They also have one of the most flexible return policies ("in a timely manner" is what they state), and, as a bonus, if you have a change of heart and need to cancel your order, you can do so without getting penalized (even on custom orders). Room & Board does have a physical store if you prefer to browse in person, but shopping online is made easy with its well-organized layout and simplified customization options. We tested the Metro Sofa, which our reviewer said was cushy, comfortable, and of outstanding quality. Return window: Timely manner | Shipping Cost: $99 full-service delivery | Perks: Free material swatches