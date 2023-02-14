We Tested 17 Pizza Stones for the Perfect, Crispy Pie — These 7 Are the Best

Of course, not all pizza stones are created equally. That’s why our testers set out to uncover the best pizza stones of 2022. To do so, they began by researching the most popular products on the market and came up with 17 pizza stones and steels. From there, they rigorously tested each one to determine how well it performed, how easy it was to clean, and its value overall. In doing so, they found that the Dough-Joe The Samurai 15-inch Steel Baking Sheet is superior to all the other stones on the market. But that’s just one of seven impressive pizza stones they uncovered.

Think about your most recent food deliveries and takeout pick-ups. If pizza is at the top of your list, you may have considered making custom pizzas at home and investing in a pizza stone. After all, baking a delicious pie isn’t as difficult as it may seem, so long as you have the tools to ensure even heating for the perfect chef-quality crispy crust. That’s where pizza stones come in — whether they’re made with genuine stone (like ceramic or cordierite, a naturally-formed mineral used in ceramic stones, which is also often manufactured), steel, or cast iron, these pans are manufactured to streamline the pizza-cooking process.

Best Overall Dough-Joe The Samurai 15-inch Steel Baking Sheet Dough-Joe View On Amazon View On Fallsculinary.com Pros Creates a crispy crust that’s delectably doughy on the inside.

It has optimal heat retention, which lends to an even, crispy crust.

It’s easy to clean, as it can be scraped or burned off. Cons If you do wash it with soap and water, it has to be reseasoned. The Dough-Joe The Samurai 15-Inch Steel Baking Sheet is made of seasoned, carbon-blasted steel that’s beloved for its heat retention, even baking, and ease of cleaning. When we put this pizza stone to the test, we examined how well it worked for cooking both classic pizza and flatbread. In both cases, we found that it made for the most even bake, with a perfectly crispy crust that pulled apart to reveal a deliciously doughy center. While it practically perfects the crust, we did notice that it doesn’t offer much in terms of dough rise, but the end result was tasty nonetheless. Performance aside, the ease of cleaning the Dough-Joe is notable. Since it’s seasoned, it’s suggested to be scraped or burned off, as opposed to traditionally washed. That said, if you do choose to wash it with soap and water, it’s important to immediately and thoroughly dry it before then re-seasoning it with flaxseed oil or olive oil and baking it for 90 minutes at 500 to 550 degrees. We found that, overall, it’s very easy to clean and touts very consistent performance, which makes an obvious purchase in our books. "We all want consistency and a fair price point and the Dough-Joe is all encompassing," said our tester. Finally, the consistency of this steel stone makes us confident that it would perform well with any kind of bread dough or pizza dough. Price at time of publish: $89 Size: 15”x15” | Material: Steel | Shape: Square Russell Kilgore

Best for Crispy Crust NerdChef Baking Steel 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nerdchef.co Pros Creates evenly-cooked flatbread crust without hot spots.

It cools off quickly.

It’s a great option for aspiring home chefs — so long as you follow the instructions precisely. Cons We found that following the manufacturer's instructions actually did not yield a perfect pie.

The steel stone bakes hot and is inconsistent from bake to bake. The NerdChef Baking Steel is a square stone that’s a quarter of an inch thick. Straight out of the box, it comes pre-seasoned with flaxseed oil. However, we found the manual to be quite cumbersome: it calls to position the oven rack in the second highest position, heat the oven to 500, bake the pizza for four minutes on 500, spin the steel, and turn on the broiler to high for two to five minutes. When following these instructions to a tee, we found that, while the undercarriage of the pizza was the best we've tasted, the cheese was borderline burnt and the center of the pie was raw and doughy. Because of this, you'll need to do your own research to find the prime rack setting for your specific oven — and when you do so, you’ll find that this steel can absolutely produce chef-quality pizzaa. “I was impressed enough with the performance, and saw enough potential here, to warrant further examination with just a more standard procedure,” our tester stated. For our oven, we found that eight minutes on the middle rack at 500 degrees, without any turning, was the perfect approach. With this method, the crust across the bottom was evenly browned and baked and the top had bubbly cheese with crispy edges. Performance aside, this steel stone is very easy to clean. “I personally rate baking steels higher across the board than the ceramics or stones for ease of cleaning and getting any stuck-on cheese off,” our tester admits. “You can hammer at these things with [scrub pads] and metal spatulas, etc.” Just remember that after washing it, it’s important to dry it immediately and re-season it with oil. One last bonus of this best-selling baking steel is its design — its thinness and dimensions make it easy to imagine you could store it with all your other baking sheets. It also has holes for hanging on a hook. Price at time of publish: $110 Size: 14.5"x16" | Material: Steel | Shape: Rectangle Russell Kilgore

Best Fast-Baking Baking Steel The Original 4.5 Baking Steel View On Bakingsteel.com Pros The heft and weight of the steel help to retain heat and evenly bake across the board.

It takes just six minutes to fully (and deliciously) cook a flatbread.

It can be scraped clean and washed with light soap and water. Cons The color of the steel darkens with each use, developing a black patina.

It doesn’t have consistent heat retention, but it still bakes well.

It has to be reseasoned after every soapy wash. The Original Baking Steel is rectangular and weighs 16 pounds — and it can make a mighty fine pizza or flatbread. It comes pre-seasoned with the brand’s proprietary oil, which lends to non-stick baking that keeps flatbreads and pizzas intact. After cooking a flatbread, we found the outcome to be very chewy and moist — the edges were crisp and the inside was chewy and fully cooked. Similarly, baking a pizza on the stone made for a deliciously chewy crust with a slight crisp to the edge. The bubble structure was very even throughout with a good rise and bake. As much as we enjoyed the end results of baking with the pizza steel, the heat retention was something to note. “This steel made a phenomenal pizza but it did not hold heat like I would expect it to,” our tester shared. “There was a waiver of about 50 to 60 degrees between the edges and the center even after baking.” When it comes time to clean your pizza steel, the task couldn’t be much easier. “Using a mild soap and water, the steel was incredibly easy to clean,” our tester raves. “All excess came off without much in terms of scrubbing.” While it can be rinsed well with water, if you use mild soap in the mix, you'll need to re-season after each wash. (If you are only using water, it shouldn't be an issue, though.) If properly taken care of, we imagine that this steel should last a long time. Price at time of publish: $119 Size: 16”x14” | Material: Steel | Shape: Rectangle Will Dickey

Best Multi-Use Emile Henry Pizza Stone 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sur La Table View On Williams-Sonoma Pros It’s one of the more affordable (and effective) pizza stone options.

It’s sold in three colors.

It’s very easy to clean — especially because it’s dishwasher-safe. Cons It stays hot for up to an hour post-bake, which can be a potential hazard.

The finished product was not as good as other pizzas we made. The Emile Henry Flame Top Pizza Stone is the perfect kitchen add-on for family pizza night. We found it to be approachable and forgiving — while the end result pizza was not the best of the bunch that we made in our lab, if your goal is to feed your family in a no-fuss manner, this will more than fit the bill. That being said, the food still came out tasty. “The flatbread was perfecto — it was restaurant quality,” our tester said. “Evenly browned and crispy but not brittle; perfect chewy interior with a myriad of bubbles evenly spread throughout the steamy interior." He thought the pizza was delicious, too. “Quality home pizza experience here — not like NY-authentic but all of the elements are there,” he admits. “Crispy (but not the crispiest) undercarriage, an interior hinting at chewy, and a few smaller bubbles around the edges. All the key roles are in attendance." Beyond its stellar baking performance, this pizza stone was particularly easy to clean. The reason? The enameled surface is similar to wiping off a countertop. But that’s not all! It’s also dishwasher-safe. All in all, we felt that the perfect flatbread and very good home pizza experience coupled with its ease of use (it's the most lightweight one we tested and has handles) make this a very appealing purchase. And if bang-for-your-buck is a determining factor for you, then go ahead and put this in the cart with no reservations. One thing to keep in mind is that it takes a while to cool off post-cooking — it holds heat for quite awhile so the only downside is that you have to wait about an hour to clean it, which could be a potential hazard in homes with kids (or unaware adults). Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 14.5” | Material: Ceramic | Shape: Circle Will Dickey

Best for Brick Oven-Style ROCKSHEAT Pizza Stone 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Pros It has built-in handles.

It’s double-faced, so it can be used on either side.

It’s extremely consistent, delivering delicious pizzas and flatbreads each time. Cons It can’t be washed with soap, which can sometimes make cleaning a challenge.

It shouldn’t be used with particularly wet dough. If your goal is to recreate your favorite brick oven pizza at home, the ROCKSHEAT Pizza Stone is the way to go. We found the heat retention to be very even and controlled. The crust was so even and crispy to the point where we could actually lift the entire pizza up without bending the pizza at all. Despite being very crispy, once bitten into, the pizza was chewy with good rise and a dispersed bubble structure. “This surpassed my expectation for how consistent and even everything was coming off the ROCKSHEAT Pizza Stone,” our tester noted. The main shortcoming of the stone is that, since it’s porous, it can only be rinsed with water, otherwise the detergent could potentially taint anything that’s cooked on the stone thereafter. We recommend a plastic bench scraper to get the excess crumbs and grease off before you rinse (metal might damage the surface). Even though it’s a bit more challenging to clean, for less than $60, you're getting an incredible-performing stone. Consistency across the board is what you should be looking for in terms of performance — and the performance on the ROCKSHEAT was at the top of our test results. Price at time of publish: $53 Size: 14”x16” | Material: Cordierite | Shape: Rectangle Russell Kilgore

Best Value Outset Pizza Grill Stone Tiles 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Pros They heat up very consistently.

They can be used for pizzas, flatbreads, loaves, and more.

They’re very affordable. Cons The tiles don’t come with detailed instructions.

They’re more challenging to clean since you can’t use soap. Hoping to host a pizza-making night? The Outset Pizza Grill Stone Tiles are a great option, considering you get four 8-inch squares for less than $25. While the even-heating stones work well for individual mini pizzas, they can also be placed together to accommodate one large pie, which we found surprising but understandable. The Outset Pizza Grill Stone Tiles are one of the most consistent stones we tried, likely because it essentially has four different heat sources. Overall, these tiles make for a very even and complete bake on the pizza and flatbread. We noticed very consistent bubble structure throughout the crust with a chewy finish. (Although, while the texture is tasty, the pizza crust did lack crisp.) The biggest downfall of the Outset Pizza Grill Stone Tiles is that they come with very vague instructions, which can make the first use a bit of a guessing game. No suggested temperature setting was given — you are just instructed to preheat the stones for 15 minutes in your oven or on your grill. Another challenge of the stones is that they’re not the easiest to clean given their porous nature. Like the ROCKSHEAT, you should scrape off any baked-on crumbs with a plastic scraper or spatula, then rinse the stone with warm water but do not immerse the stones in water. Price at time of publish: $23 Size: 8.27”x8.27” | Material: Stoneware | Shape: Square The Spruce Eats / Will Dickey