The 10 Best Pimple Patches of 2022

We rounded up the 10 best pimple patches to drain acne gunk and prevent pimple scarring.

But not every hydrocolloid pimple patch is created equal — some include the addition of acne-fighting ingredients like salicylic acid and retinol or soothing ones like niacinamide or aloe vera. Our top pick, the Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots , includes multiple ingredients to clear acne and calm inflammation at the same time.

Typical pimple patches are formulated with a hydrocolloid barrier, which absorbs the gunk trapped inside pimples. Once a white cloud is visible inside the patch, simply peel it off to remove the excess bacteria and dispose of it. “Historically, hydrocolloid has been used for wound care, and it works similarly for acne, which is kind of a “wound” on the skin,” shares Dr. Nazarian.

“I love them — I’m a huge fan,” Dr. Nazarian tells PEOPLE. “They really help address several different issues when it comes to acne and pimples . So much of acne trauma comes from picking and squeezing, and I don’t blame people. The patch allows you to feel like you’re being proactive about taking care of that spot that is driving you bananas without using your fingers and damaging the area.”

Skincare professionals agree that pimple patches are a great solution to healing and dealing with acne. Dr. Rachel Nazarian , who specializes in cosmetic and general dermatology and serves as a faculty member at Mount Sinai Medical Center’s Department of Dermatology, can hardly contain her excitement at the mention of pimple patches.

We know, we know — you’ve heard it a million times before: stop picking your pimples. But while keeping your paws off your face is an essential part of the acne-healing process, we know how tempting it can be to squeeze pesky pustules. Luckily for all of us acne-prone folks, pimple patches are an easy and effective way to remove bacteria and heal acne — plus, they’re just as satisfying as a good ole’ fashion pop.

Best Overall: Peace Out Skincare Peace Out Acne Healing Dots 4.9 View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Peaceoutskincare.com Who It’s Good For These are great for anyone needing patches for visible white heads — and they include effective ingredients like salicylic acid, aloe vera, and retinol. Who It’s Not Good For If you have any known sensitivity to salicylic acid or retinol, steer clear of these patches.

Whiteheads are no match for the Peace Out Salicylic Acne Healing Dots. These little gunk-suckers are powered by salicylic acid to penetrate pimples and a hydrocolloid barrier to adsorb all the nasty stuff. These polymer disks go above and beyond with the addition of calming aloe vera leaf extract to reduce visually irritated marks and vitamin A (aka retinol) to prevent future ones. These patches are uber sticky, not at all irritating, and form a protective barrier against environmental stressors that can inflame spots — including your pesky fingers. Salicylic acid is not actually the irritating ingredient you might think it is, and can actually help calm red, angry acne, explains Dr. Nazarian. “Salicylic acid is one of the more gentle ingredients when it comes to treating acne,” says Dr. Nazarian. “It does help slough the skin, it has what we call a keratolytic effect, so it breaks up the dead skin cells and the keratin. It’s kind of a classic ingredient that’s used in acne treatment.” What sets these patches apart from the pack is their unmatched sticking power that grips onto the skin and won’t flake off while you doze. The effective ingredients stored in each little patch help to visually minimize painful bumps overnight but are most effective on spots with white heads. Price at time of publish: $19 Patches included: 20 | Type: Hydrocolloid

Best for Oily Skin: Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch The Original, 72 pack Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who It’s Good For With simple ingredients and impressive sticking-power, these pimple patches are great for those with oily or sensitive skin. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re looking for an invisible pimple patch or want to target cystic acne, look elsewhere. What could be more satisfying than peeling off a pimple sticker covered in all the goo it removed from a blemish? If you’re also a sucker for that gross yet gratifying feeling, we think you’ll love the Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch as much as we do. The original Mighty Patch is made with hydrocolloid, a gel used to absorb and trap bacteria without damaging the skin — hydrocolloid is often used in bandages to absorb discharge from wounds. These little disks work wonders on pimples with visible whiteheads but miss the mark on those painful, deep-in-the-skin acne marks that haven’t yet poked above the skin’s surface. Price at time of publish: $10.99 Patches included: 24 | Type: Hydrocolloid | Size: 12mm

Best Korean Beauty: COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Who It’s Good For Anyone who likes a more customized fit for their pimple will be happy to see that these patches come in three different sizes. Who It’s Not Good For Not for anyone wanting an invisible pimple patch. With 21,960 five-star reviews, these patches from K-Beauty experts Cosrx are a certified cult classic. Inside the resealable pack comes 96 circular hydrocolloid patches in three different sizes: small (7mm), medium (10mm), and large (12mm). Some shoppers with sensitive skin noticed small red marks under the patches upon removal, but I personally have sensitive skin and have not experienced any irritation from these patches. Price at time of publish: $14.39 Patches included: 96 | Type: Hydrocolloid | Size: 7mm, 10mm, 12mm The 8 Best Face Moisturizers for Oily Skin of 2022, tested by PEOPLE

Best Design: Starface Hydro-Star + Salicylic Acid Starface View On Walmart View On Target View On CVS Who It’s Good For Anyone wanting to show off their skin during the day, as these star-shaped stickers are as fun as they are effective. Who It’s Not Good For Those who want to wear pimple patches while sleeping, as they aren't the stickiest patches we have tried. No matter who you are, you’re a star, and these adorable stickers from Starface are your daily reminder — and celebrities like Hailey Bieber agree. Inside a convenient carrying case sits 32 star-shaped hydrocolloid patches, so you can give yourself a gold star wherever you go. These peppy pimple covers effectively calm and shrink breakouts but don’t stick on as well as some of the other picks on our list (probably in part due to their unique shape that’s more fashionable than functional), so we recommend these for daytime use rather than wearing while sleeping. Inside a convenient carrying case sits 32 star-shaped hydrocolloid patches, so you can give yourself a gold star wherever you go. We love that these cheery patches feel like a celebration of our skin, not in spite of our bumps, and not because of them either — but for the joyful process of showing all parts of ourselves the gentle compassion we deserve each time we stick on a yellow star. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Patches included: 24 | Type: Hydrocoloid | Size: 12mm

Best for Cystic Acne: ZitSticka Killa Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Verishop.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants to treat deeper acne, as these microdarts deliver acne-fighting ingredients deep into the skin. Who It’s Not Good For If your pimples tend to come to a head, you can probably stick with normal (and less expensive) hydrocolloid patches. Most pimple patches miss the mark on clearing out deep those deep, painful cysts that are too shy to show their white heads. That’s where microdart patches come in. Made from similar ingredients to other patches but with a unique spiky delivery system, Zitsticka’s Killa Spot Clarifying Patch Kit was made to send acne-busting salicylic acid and calming niacinamide to the hard-to-reach spots at their source. Dr. Nazarian loves microdart pimple patches for their ability to get down deeper under the skin and explains how they work and why they’re painless. “These little spikes are tiny, tiny, tiny, so you don’t really feel anything,” says Dr. Nazarian. “It’s such a superficial penetration so that you’re barely making it past the stratum corneum, the top outer layer of the skin, which is essentially dead tissue. But microdarts target the source a little bit better. You’re trying to help deliver the ingredients that break up dead skin and calm irritation.” Applying these patches can cause a bit of discomfort but shouldn’t be more painful than the feeling of pressing on a deep spot with your bare finger. We recommend applying the Zitsticka Killa Spots with a light touch to ease tenderness. Price at time of publish: $16 Patches included: 4 | Type: Microdart The 8 Best Inkey List Products of 2022 | by People

Best Invisible: Rael Miracle Patch Invisible Spot Cover Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone who prefers a nearly undetectable pimple sticker, as these beveled-edge patches are nearly undetectable. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for patches with more active ingredients other than hyrdrocolloid. These pimple patches are basically a magic wand for your spots — now you see them, now you don’t! They are by far the most invisible choice that we’ve tested due to their unique ultra-thin beveled edges. Though the ingredient list may be simple compared to some other options, the hydrocolloid layer is effective at removing impurities and is gentle on the skin. And with a very impressive value for the price, you’ll have patches to spare and share with your friends. Price at time of publish: $15.99 Patches included: 96 | Type: Hydrocolloid | Size: 10mm, 12mm

Best Value: KEYCONCEPTS Hydrocolloid Acne Patch with Tea Tree Oil Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone who needs a calming ingredient like tea tree oil in their patches, since it helps soothe irritation. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone with tea tree allergies, which are not uncommon. Always have patches at the ready with this 120-sticker pack that includes hydrocolloid and tea tree oil. Tea tree is a calming ingredient that helps to soothe irritation and is an important part of the skin-healing process, according to Dr. Nazarian. “If you can decrease inflammation or do things that calm the skin, you’re going to prevent post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation,” she shares. “You’re trying to minimize how much damage a pimple leaves behind.” While some might find these patches soothing, those with tea tree allergies (a more common concern than you might think) should stay away. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Patches included: 120 | Type: Hydrocolloid | Size: 3 sizes (not listed) The Best Pore Strips of 2022 | People Tested

Best for Dark Spots: Peace Out Microneedling Dark Spot Brightening Dots Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Beautybay.com Who It’s Good For Anyone prone to dark marks from acne, as these patches can help lighten those scars. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking to heal an active pimple, as these patches don’t get rid of the pimple, just the acne mark. You’ve finally sent that nasty pimple packing — now you just have that annoying dark mark leftover to deal with. Don’t despair, we’ve got you covered (literally) here too. These brightening patches from Peace Out contain sodium hyaluronate, niacinamide, and tranexamic acid in the form of teeny tiny microneedles to deliver dark-spot correcting treatment deeper into the skin. These patches were made to be gentle on the skin but tough on acne scarring. While they definitely help lighten dark spots, they’re not necessarily a magic fix-all solution to acne marks and aren’t as effective at the crater-like marks that zits can sometimes leave behind. Price at time of publish: $28 Patches included: 12 | Type: Microneedle

Best for Sensitive Skin: Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Who It’s Good For A simple ingredient list is great for those with sensitive skin types. Who It’s Not Good For Those who aren't sensitive to other ingredients that can be combined with hydrocolloid to help treat and heal acne. K-beauty brand Peach Slices is known for their gentle yet effective formulas — and these pimple patches are no exception. The Acne Spot Dots were formulated to be non-drying, which minimizes disrupting the skin barrier during the all-important healing process. This pack comes with 30 patches in three different sizes: 7mm, 10mm, and 12mm circles to cover every spot with a gentle hydrocolloid, creating an effective barrier. And while these patches claim to help remove blackheads, pimple stickers aren’t always the best method for removing those because they “oftentimes don’t have the same level of bacteria” as pimples, says Dr. Nazarian. These pimple patches contain just one ingredient, hydrocolloid, which is ideal for those with sensitive skin, but if you don’t have sensitive skin and are looking for other functional ingredients, something like the Peace Out Salicylic Acid Acne Healing Dots may be a better choice. Price at time of publish: $4.99 Patches included: 12 | Type: Hydrocolloid | Size: 7mm, 10mm, 12mm The 10 Best Peach Slices Products of 2022 | by PEOPLE