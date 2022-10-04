The Best 7 Pet Hair Vacuums of 2022, Tested and Reviewed The Kenmore Pop-N-Go Vacuum scored perfect marks across the board By Melanie Rud Melanie Rud Instagram Website Melanie Rud is a freelance beauty writer, editor, and expert living in Chicago. Prior to moving to Chicago, Melanie held beauty editorial positions at Shape, Good Housekeeping, and Health. Today, she is a contributing writer for Byrdie where she covers all things skincare, interviewing top dermatologists to get to the bottom of the latest trends and products, as well as PEOPLE, Real Simple, Brides and more. Melanie holds a BA in Journalism and English from New York University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 4, 2022 09:57 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Rachel Marek We love our pets, and we’d do anything for our pets but constantly cleaning up pet hair and spilled kibble is a pain. (We’re willing to bet even dog-loving celebs like Chris Evans and Kaley Cuoco have the same issue.) The good news? Owning a quality pet hair vacuum can go a long way toward helping keep your home (at least somewhat) clean. Why purchase a dedicated pet option versus a regular, run-of-the-mill model? “A pet hair vacuum will do the job of a regular vacuum just fine, but it's not necessarily true the other way around. If you have pets that shed a lot or have long hair, there aren't too many other good ways to keep your floors and upholstery clean,” says Elena Ledoux, owner of Superb Maids. The major difference? “Pet hair vacuums are specially made to pick up pet hair, with a roller bar that has different bristles and a different kind of suction than that of regular vacuums,” says Liz Trotter of American Maid Service. We tested 37 different pet hair vacuums to find out which one could really deliver. That meant using them in real-life scenarios, noting exactly how much hair they could actually pick up off of all types of flooring and upholstery. Our testers also ranked the vacuums when it came to other features, such as how easy they were to maneuver, ease of emptying, portability, noise level, set-up, and value. Our overall winner? The Kenmore Pet-Friendly Pop-N-Go Canister Vacuum scored perfect marks in every category. Read more about what makes it such a worthwhile buy, and get details on the other six top picks we deemed worthy of the PEOPLE Tested Seal of Approval. Here are the best pet hair vacuums that PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Kenmore Pet Friendly POP-N-GO Bagged Canister Vacuum at Walmart Jump to Review Best Budget : Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Cordless Upright Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge : Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Handheld : BLACK+DECKER Furbuster Handheld Vacuum for Pets at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Hardwood : Innova NEU700 Upright Vacuum at Walmart Jump to Review Best for Carpets: Shark Canister Pet Bagless Corded Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Attachments: Shark CH951 Cordless Handheld Vacuum UltraCyclone Pet Pro Plus at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Kenmore Pet Friendly POP-N-GO Bagged Canister Vacuum 5 Target View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On QVC Pros Removed almost all of the kibble and hair after just one pass Generous cord length Performed well all settings On-board attachment storage Cons Initial setup takes some time (almost 10 minutes) Of the 37 vacuums tested, this was the only one that pulled in perfect scores in every category, from effectiveness to noise level to portability. It performed especially well on carpet: It grabbed all of the pet hair in one or (at most) two passes, even when on the lowest suction setting. Plus, it was easy to empty and change the bags, and none of the pet hair got stuck in the brushes or around the wheels. Despite the fact that it is a corded, canister-style vacuum, our tester was still impressed by several features. It's lightweight and easy to maneuver and tote around. The generous cord length could easily cover an average-sized room without the need to change outlets. Multiple attachments — all of which are housed on board — were another added benefit. And while it’s definitely on the pricier side, our tester found that the price tag was completely warranted. Price at time of publish: $314.77 Type: Corded | Length of Cord: 26 feet | Weight: 25.4 pounds | LED Lights: No | Detachable Brushes: Yes | High-Powered Modes: Yes | HEPA Filter: Yes People / Rachel Marek Best Budget : Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Pros High-powered and effective Large, easy-to-clean dust bin Lightweight Cons Does not come with any attachments “This was a vacuum I wouldn’t mind hauling around the house and up and down stairs,” said our tester, who also called it out as a top choice for apartment living and for seniors. While it doesn’t come with any attachments, it does have a built-in brush feature, which proved to be invaluable for getting every last bit of kibble and hair up from the carpet (it was slightly less effective on tile). Just bear in mind that activating the brush feature does make it a bit noisier; it went up to 88 decibels. (For context, an average alarm clock is about 80.) However, this affordable vacuum was easy to both put together and clean, and it will definitely get the job done. Price at time of publish: $165.41 Type: Cordless | Running Time: 35 minutes | Weight: 6.6 pounds | LED Lights: No | Detachable Brushes: No | High-Powered Modes: Yes | HEPA Filter: No People / Rachel Marek Best Splurge : Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Best Buy Pros Extremely lightweight Variety of attachments ‘Boost’ feature ups the power for particularly stubborn areas Easy to maneuver Cons Expensive Attachments can’t be stored on board The Dyson v10 vacuum is certainly not cheap, but our testing showed that the high price tag is justified. This is an ideal option for anyone who is ready to invest in a powerful pet hair vacuum. (And for context, consider that the median price of the vacuums we tested was $210.) “The multiple heads and various attachments with actually helpful functions make the hefty price tag a little more understandable. The ease of use and the functionality are pretty amazing. Dare I say I could maybe enjoy vacuuming if I had this vacuum in my home,” raved our tester. This Dyson is lightweight and easy to lift, and its brush head swivels in all directions so you can access those hard-to-reach areas in your home. While it did struggle to pick up kibble bits on a tile floor, the built-in ‘Boost’ function helped make sure no kibble pieces (or hair) were left behind. Price at time of publish: $538.95 Type: Cordless | Running Time: 60 minutes | Weight: 5.71 pounds | LED Lights: Yes | Detachable Brushes: Yes | High-Powered Modes: Yes | HEPA Filter: No, but has whole-machine filtration People / Rachel Marek 8 Pet Cleaning Products That'll Save You Time and Money — All on Amazon Best Handheld : BLACK+DECKER Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Handheld Vacuum for Pets 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy View On Home Depot Pros Excelled at picking up hair, both from carpet and upholstery Very quiet (62 to 66 decibels) Lightweight Cons Small canister may require more frequent emptying For couches, cars, or just a quick touch-up, this Black +Decker handheld vacuum is ready to banish pet hair. During our testing, it was especially effective at hair removal and also great for getting kibble off of hard floors (though slightly less so on carpet). Ringing it at under $100, our tester deemed it to be a good value for how effective it was, also noting that it never got above 66 decibels, even on the highest setting. Our tester found this vacuum especially convenient for cleaning couches at waist level, and they also loved how quick and easy it was to assemble. Plus, it weighs less than three pounds. The only downside we could find is the small dust bin. If you're vacuuming a large mess, you might have to empty it mid-clean. Price at time of publish: $99 Type: Cordless | Running Time: Not listed | Weight: 2.6 pounds | LED Lights: No | Detachable Brushes: No, but comes with crevice attachment | High-Powered Modes: Yes | HEPA Filter: No People / Rachel Marek Best for Hardwood : Innova NEU700 Upright Vacuum with Whirlwind Anti-Tangle Technology 4.4 Eureka View On Walmart Pros Extremely effective Performed well on both LVT and medium pile rugs Easy to maneuver, despite its size Cons A bit more challenging to clean This Innova upright vacuum pulled in perfect scores when it came to effectiveness and maneuverability. It picked up almost all kibble and hair when used on the quietest setting (only 67 decibels), and it absolutely sucked up everything when the second pass was performed at the max setting. This vacuum performed equally well on hardwood and carpet — our tester liked that the buttons for switching between the two were conveniently located on the handle. It even collected all the pet hair on upholstery. And despite the fact that it is a large corded model, it still was easy to handle and maneuver. The one drawback? Our tester found that some hair got stuck in the canister, making it challenging to clean. Price at time of publish: $155 Type: Corded | Length of Cord: 30 feet | Weight: 16.5 pounds | LED Lights: Yes | Detachable Brushes: Yes | High-Powered Modes: Yes | HEPA Filter: Yes People / Rachel Marek These Pet Hair Removers Will Completely Rid Your Clothes and Home of Fur Best for Carpets: Shark Canister Pet Bagless Corded Vacuum 4.4 Shark View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Set up is quick and easy Not too heavy Easy to maneuver Cons More effective on shorter pile carpets Our tester was a self-admitted skeptic when it came to canister vacuums, but they were impressed with this Shark canister model. They said it was super easy to use and were surprised by the smooth maneuverability. The initial setup took less than two minutes, and once our tester started vacuuming, it nabbed a perfect score for ease of cleaning. This Shark vacuum performed beautifully on hardwood and shorter pile carpet, but on longer pile carpet, it left behind a bit of dog kibble residue. However, it grabbed every last bit of pet hair, and never got over 75 decibels, even on the highest setting. Price at time of publish: $311.75 Type: Corded | Length of Cord: 25 feet | Weight: 17.8 pounds | LED Lights: Yes | Detachable Brushes: Yes | High-Powered Modes: Yes | HEPA Filter: No People / Rachel Marek Best Attachments: Shark CH951 Cordless Handheld Vacuum UltraCyclone Pet Pro Plus 4.6 The Home Depot View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Home Depot Pros Lightweight handheld model None of the pet hair got caught on the brush roll Crevice tool and scrubbing brush attachments included Cons Didn’t completely remove kibble on carpet There’s only one suction setting This tiny-but-mighty handheld model from Shark easily sucked up all of the pet hair during our testing. As far as kibble goes, it worked better on a hard floor; multiple passes were needed to get pieces out from between the carpet fibers. While there is only one setting, our tester still found it to be strong enough to get the job done, though did lament that it was a bit cumbersome to empty and required some manual dislodging of pet hair from deep in the chamber. Still, there was no hair wrapped around the brush roll thanks to its clever design, and the addition of several attachments makes it a versatile choice, so you can use it on your floors, couch, car, or anywhere else your favorite animal loves to shed. Price at time of publish: $99.98 Type: Cordless | Running Time: Not listed | Weight: 2.8 pounds | LED Lights: No | Detachable Brushes: Yes | High-Powered Modes: No | HEPA Filter: No People / Rachel Marek Things to Consider Before Buying a Pet Vacuum Powerful Suction You always want to look for powerful suction in a vacuum, but it's particularly important for a model designed to suck up pet hair. “Strong suction ensures the flying fur tumbleweed on your floors actually gets sucked in instead of blown around,” says Melissa Homer, cleaning expert and Chief Cleaning Officer at MaidPro. Besides picking up pet hair, strong suction is also necessary for helping remove pet dander from your space. HEPA or Other Filtration If anyone in your home suffers from allergies, you definitely need to opt for a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA or other strong filtration system. “Pet dander is the root cause of allergies, not the [pet] hair. It consists of microscopic flecks of skin that may be too small to detect when cleaning, but will be picked up and trapped in a vacuum that is equipped with a good filtration system," says Bill Lin, Levoit Product Testing and Engineering Supervisor. Two of our top picks — the Kenmore Pet-Friendly Pop-N-Go Canister Vacuum and the Innova Upright Vacuum — include HEPA filtration. Helpful Attachments Attachments can be great for reaching small, narrow spots. And they’re particularly ideal for vacuuming upholstery, notes Ledoux, who suggests using small brush attachments for this purpose. They’ll also help agitate and lift up pet hair that may otherwise get stuck on couches, beds, or curtains, adds Michael Barnett, Cleaning Product Manager at BLACK+DECKER. How We Tested Our testers put 37 vacuums through a series of challenges both in the lab and at home. They assembled each model while timing how long the setup took. Then they used the vacuum to pick up dog kibble on a medium pile rug and an LVT floor, noting how effectively it worked on each. Then they weighed a ball of synthetic pet hair, recorded the weight, and sprinkled the hair onto both flooring surfaces, as well as upholstery. After vacuuming, the sucked-up hair was again weighed to see exactly how much was picked up. Testers also noted how easy the vacuum was to empty and clean, as well as its portability and maneuverability. Finally, the noise output of each vacuum was measured using a decibel meter. Frequently Asked Questions Are there any special tricks to vacuuming pet hair? For carpet, go over the area twice, once horizontally and once vertically: “This will get the embedded pet hair out from the carpet fibers,” notes Becky Rapinchuk, cleaning expert and owner of Clean Mama. Use attachments to get in between tight spaces, as well as a small brush attachment to effectively vacuum upholstery. How often should pet owners vacuum? This depends largely on your pet and their shedding habits, but, as a general rule of thumb, most pet owners need a weekly vacuuming to keep up with hair and dirt, says Homer. “But don't be afraid to ratchet that suggestion up or down based on how your couches and carpets actually look by the end of the week,” she adds. What’s the best way to detangle hair from vacuum rollers? Ideally, you’ll want to look for a vacuum with a special, tangle-free brush roll, as stuck hair will ultimately impede the suction and the efficacy, notes Barnett. However, if the hair does get stuck, Homer suggests using either a safety letter opener or a seam ripper. “Both will allow you to slide under and slice away wound-up hair without damaging the beater bar brush,” she explains. Once the hair is shorter, it’s easier to pull out. What is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content.