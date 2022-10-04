We tested 37 different pet hair vacuums to find out which one could really deliver. That meant using them in real-life scenarios, noting exactly how much hair they could actually pick up off of all types of flooring and upholstery. Our testers also ranked the vacuums when it came to other features, such as how easy they were to maneuver, ease of emptying, portability, noise level, set-up, and value. Our overall winner? The Kenmore Pet-Friendly Pop-N-Go Canister Vacuum scored perfect marks in every category. Read more about what makes it such a worthwhile buy, and get details on the other six top picks we deemed worthy of the PEOPLE Tested Seal of Approval.

Why purchase a dedicated pet option versus a regular, run-of-the-mill model? “A pet hair vacuum will do the job of a regular vacuum just fine, but it's not necessarily true the other way around. If you have pets that shed a lot or have long hair, there aren't too many other good ways to keep your floors and upholstery clean,” says Elena Ledoux, owner of Superb Maids . The major difference? “Pet hair vacuums are specially made to pick up pet hair, with a roller bar that has different bristles and a different kind of suction than that of regular vacuums,” says Liz Trotter of American Maid Service .

We love our pets, and we’d do anything for our pets but constantly cleaning up pet hair and spilled kibble is a pain. (We’re willing to bet even dog-loving celebs like Chris Evans and Kaley Cuoco have the same issue.) The good news? Owning a quality pet hair vacuum can go a long way toward helping keep your home (at least somewhat) clean.

Best Overall: Kenmore Pet Friendly POP-N-GO Bagged Canister Vacuum 5 Target View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On QVC Pros Removed almost all of the kibble and hair after just one pass

Generous cord length

Performed well all settings

On-board attachment storage Cons Initial setup takes some time (almost 10 minutes) Of the 37 vacuums tested, this was the only one that pulled in perfect scores in every category, from effectiveness to noise level to portability. It performed especially well on carpet: It grabbed all of the pet hair in one or (at most) two passes, even when on the lowest suction setting. Plus, it was easy to empty and change the bags, and none of the pet hair got stuck in the brushes or around the wheels. Despite the fact that it is a corded, canister-style vacuum, our tester was still impressed by several features. It's lightweight and easy to maneuver and tote around. The generous cord length could easily cover an average-sized room without the need to change outlets. Multiple attachments — all of which are housed on board — were another added benefit. And while it’s definitely on the pricier side, our tester found that the price tag was completely warranted. Price at time of publish: $314.77 Type: Corded | Length of Cord: 26 feet | Weight: 25.4 pounds | LED Lights: No | Detachable Brushes: Yes | High-Powered Modes: Yes | HEPA Filter: Yes

People / Rachel Marek

Best Budget : Hoover ONEPWR Evolve Pet Cordless Small Upright Vacuum 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Pros High-powered and effective

Large, easy-to-clean dust bin

Lightweight Cons Does not come with any attachments “This was a vacuum I wouldn’t mind hauling around the house and up and down stairs,” said our tester, who also called it out as a top choice for apartment living and for seniors. While it doesn’t come with any attachments, it does have a built-in brush feature, which proved to be invaluable for getting every last bit of kibble and hair up from the carpet (it was slightly less effective on tile). Just bear in mind that activating the brush feature does make it a bit noisier; it went up to 88 decibels. (For context, an average alarm clock is about 80.) However, this affordable vacuum was easy to both put together and clean, and it will definitely get the job done. Price at time of publish: $165.41 Type: Cordless | Running Time: 35 minutes | Weight: 6.6 pounds | LED Lights: No | Detachable Brushes: No | High-Powered Modes: Yes | HEPA Filter: No

People / Rachel Marek

Best Splurge : Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Best Buy Pros Extremely lightweight

Variety of attachments

‘Boost’ feature ups the power for particularly stubborn areas

Easy to maneuver Cons Expensive

Attachments can’t be stored on board The Dyson v10 vacuum is certainly not cheap, but our testing showed that the high price tag is justified. This is an ideal option for anyone who is ready to invest in a powerful pet hair vacuum. (And for context, consider that the median price of the vacuums we tested was $210.) “The multiple heads and various attachments with actually helpful functions make the hefty price tag a little more understandable. The ease of use and the functionality are pretty amazing. Dare I say I could maybe enjoy vacuuming if I had this vacuum in my home,” raved our tester. This Dyson is lightweight and easy to lift, and its brush head swivels in all directions so you can access those hard-to-reach areas in your home. While it did struggle to pick up kibble bits on a tile floor, the built-in ‘Boost’ function helped make sure no kibble pieces (or hair) were left behind. Price at time of publish: $538.95 Type: Cordless | Running Time: 60 minutes | Weight: 5.71 pounds | LED Lights: Yes | Detachable Brushes: Yes | High-Powered Modes: Yes | HEPA Filter: No, but has whole-machine filtration

People / Rachel Marek 8 Pet Cleaning Products That'll Save You Time and Money — All on Amazon

Best Handheld : BLACK+DECKER Furbuster AdvancedClean+ Handheld Vacuum for Pets 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Chewy View On Home Depot Pros Excelled at picking up hair, both from carpet and upholstery

Very quiet (62 to 66 decibels)

Lightweight Cons Small canister may require more frequent emptying For couches, cars, or just a quick touch-up, this Black +Decker handheld vacuum is ready to banish pet hair. During our testing, it was especially effective at hair removal and also great for getting kibble off of hard floors (though slightly less so on carpet). Ringing it at under $100, our tester deemed it to be a good value for how effective it was, also noting that it never got above 66 decibels, even on the highest setting. Our tester found this vacuum especially convenient for cleaning couches at waist level, and they also loved how quick and easy it was to assemble. Plus, it weighs less than three pounds. The only downside we could find is the small dust bin. If you're vacuuming a large mess, you might have to empty it mid-clean. Price at time of publish: $99 Type: Cordless | Running Time: Not listed | Weight: 2.6 pounds | LED Lights: No | Detachable Brushes: No, but comes with crevice attachment | High-Powered Modes: Yes | HEPA Filter: No

People / Rachel Marek

Best for Hardwood : Innova NEU700 Upright Vacuum with Whirlwind Anti-Tangle Technology 4.4 Eureka View On Walmart Pros Extremely effective

Performed well on both LVT and medium pile rugs

Easy to maneuver, despite its size Cons A bit more challenging to clean This Innova upright vacuum pulled in perfect scores when it came to effectiveness and maneuverability. It picked up almost all kibble and hair when used on the quietest setting (only 67 decibels), and it absolutely sucked up everything when the second pass was performed at the max setting. This vacuum performed equally well on hardwood and carpet — our tester liked that the buttons for switching between the two were conveniently located on the handle. It even collected all the pet hair on upholstery. And despite the fact that it is a large corded model, it still was easy to handle and maneuver. The one drawback? Our tester found that some hair got stuck in the canister, making it challenging to clean. Price at time of publish: $155 Type: Corded | Length of Cord: 30 feet | Weight: 16.5 pounds | LED Lights: Yes | Detachable Brushes: Yes | High-Powered Modes: Yes | HEPA Filter: Yes

People / Rachel Marek These Pet Hair Removers Will Completely Rid Your Clothes and Home of Fur

Best for Carpets: Shark Canister Pet Bagless Corded Vacuum 4.4 Shark View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Set up is quick and easy

Not too heavy

Easy to maneuver Cons More effective on shorter pile carpets Our tester was a self-admitted skeptic when it came to canister vacuums, but they were impressed with this Shark canister model. They said it was super easy to use and were surprised by the smooth maneuverability. The initial setup took less than two minutes, and once our tester started vacuuming, it nabbed a perfect score for ease of cleaning. This Shark vacuum performed beautifully on hardwood and shorter pile carpet, but on longer pile carpet, it left behind a bit of dog kibble residue. However, it grabbed every last bit of pet hair, and never got over 75 decibels, even on the highest setting. Price at time of publish: $311.75 Type: Corded | Length of Cord: 25 feet | Weight: 17.8 pounds | LED Lights: Yes | Detachable Brushes: Yes | High-Powered Modes: Yes | HEPA Filter: No

People / Rachel Marek