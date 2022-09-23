Shopping People Tested We Tested the 7 Best Pet Cameras of 2022 To Keep Eyes on Your Pets From Afar The Eufy Pet Dog Camera came out on top By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan. Even celebrities like JoJo Fletcher, Brittany Snow, and Selling the OC’s Tyler Stanaland have been seen using the popular Furbo camera to keep an eye on their beloved dogs while they’re away. “Pet cameras are an extremely valuable tool for monitoring your pet while you're away, or even just out of the room,” applied animal behaviorist Lillian Ciardelli, ACAAB, tells PEOPLE. “We use them often when working with pets who suffer from separation-related distress. The voice and treat delivery features can be good for some dogs and contexts, but we don't recommend them for helping with separation training.” We compiled 17 of the most popular pet cameras available and tested them to see how well they work for the average pet parent. Some setups proved simple while others caused minor challenges when connecting to apps. The designs were varied, but a few special features wowed our testers throughout the day. The Eufy Pet Dog Camera reigned supreme and proved to be our favorite pet camera by the end of testing. Here are the best pet cameras that PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Eufy Dog Camera D605 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: YI Technologies Dome Pet Camera at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Treat Dispenser: Furbo Dog Camera at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Outdoors: Wyze Cam v3 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Mobile: Skymee Skymee Owl Robot at Amazon Jump to Review Best with 360 Views: Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Camera at Amazon Jump to Review Best Multipurpose: Blurams Security Camera at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Eufy Pet Dog Camera D605 4.9 Chewy View On Amazon View On Chewy View On Eufy.com Pros Simple setup Has many extra features beyond camera Well-designed device The Dog Diary doesn’t require a subscription Cons It’s expensive Cannot be mounted For a pet camera that lets you watch your fur baby from afar, and talk to them, dispense treats, and keep track of their movements for a one-time price, look to the Eufy Pet Dog Camera. Connected using an app, this pet camera was a hit during testing. “The setup was very easy,” said one tester. “I liked that you could scan a QR code on the device right from the app.” The camera, which comes with night vision and motion detection, proved effective and functional during our tests. “The video was extremely clear, both in full light and in night mode. [The] voice, treat, and motion controls responded very quickly to inputs in the app,” noted our tester. They appreciated the variety of features and noted how well each performed. “The treat dispenser worked reliably as well as its distance control. The night vision turned on automatically [when light was removed from the space], and the location feature made the camera follow movement well,” the tester said. With a 270-degree rotation, this camera provides a wide range of vision. Our tester also appreciated the app's speed — especially with screenshots and video recordings from the camera. The tester also liked the design, saying, “the camera system is nicely packaged and doesn’t take up too much space. The fact that it can rotate makes it versatile.” The only downside they noted was the price and that the camera can’t be mounted, but they conceded that despite its cost, “it checks almost all the boxes.” Considering all of the features, the high-resolution camera, and the interactive and responsive app, we easily awarded this camera our best overall pick. Price at time of publish: $199.99 View: 270 degrees | Lens: 1080p wide angle | Treat dispenser: Yes | 2-way Audio: Yes | Dog Diary: Yes | Subscription: No | App: Yes | Special Features: Night vision, motion sensor Leticia Almeida Best Budget: YI Technologies Dome Pet Camera 4.7 Walmart View On Amazon Pros Simple setup High resolution video camera 360-degree view Cons No treat dispenser Cannot be mounted This simple and compact camera is an affordable and well-designed device that lets you watch your pets when you’re not home. “All of the instructions were provided in the manual, and it was easy to plug in the device and download the app,” said our tester. For being a budget option, this camera “definitely exceeded my expectations,” they added. With features like 360-degree monitoring and night vision, this camera will have eyes on your pet all day. “The video quality was good — the app offered a few options including HD and SD [video quality], which I found helpful,” said our tester. They appreciated the microphone aspect and said it “provided a clear audio quality” when speaking to your pet. The actual device is super compact and portable, and our tester loved all of the camera features. “This camera will be perfect for anyone with a pet — it works better than advertised,” said our tester. The camera’s affordability, high video quality, and performance make it an impressive option. Price at time of publish: $33.99 View: 360 degrees | Lens: 1080p wide angle | Treat dispenser: No | 2-way Audio: Yes | Dog Diary: No | Subscription: No | App: Yes | Special Features: Night vision, motion sensor Leticia Almeida Best with Treat Dispenser: Furbo Dog Camera 4.2 Courtesy of Amazon.com View On Amazon View On Furbo.com Pros Simple setup Interactive app Night vision and motion sensor for dogs and people Bark detection Cons Requires a subscription for Dog Diary Cannot be mounted It’s expensive If you've ever thought about purchasing a pet camera, you've likely come across the extremely popular Furbo. (In fact, this writer has one and absolutely loves it.) With a sophisticated design that blends into most spaces and features like motion- and bark-detection, night vision, treat dispensing, and 2-way audio, this little camera has it all. “The camera took very little time to connect to the internet, and creating an account was straightforward,” said one tester. This model has a 160-degree view, but there’s a newer model with 360-degree mobility. According to our tester, the “video and audio quality were both great, including the night vision.” They added: “The camera had a wide field of view [despite not being] remote-controlled.” The treat dispenser was a highlight, throwing two to four treats out with each swipe on the app, and there’s even a guide to help you introduce this feature to your pet. Our tester said “the furbo is probably the best looking of the cameras we’ve tried and feels very solid.” However, they noted that there’s no wall mounting support, and it comes at a “steep price.” Given all of the features and stunning design, we believe this is a great pet camera if you’re willing to splurge a little. Price at time of publish: $69-$199 plus cost of subscription View: 160 degrees | Lens: 1080p wide angle | Treat dispenser: Yes | 2-way Audio: Yes | Dog Diary: Yes | Subscription: Yes | App: Yes | Special Features: Night vision, motion sensor, bark detection Leticia Almeida Best for Outdoors: Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Pros Can be mounted Can be used indoors and outdoors It’s weather-resistant Can record 24/7 with sound and motion detection Cons Doesn’t include extra features Setup needed more clear instructions While this security camera is basic in features, it offers resistance against inclement weather, making it ideal as an outdoor pet camera. “All setup was done through the app, [but the] instructions could have been clearer,” said one tester. Though limited in quantity, there are several features that impressed our team during testing. “It’s nice to be able to record video and take photos that save right to your phone, as well as save video to an SD card,” the tester said. “The sound quality seemed good [and the] motion detection and night vision worked well.” Since this model is mountable, it’s very lightweight and compact, and could be adjusted to view different angles. Our tester liked the intuitive app and small size of this camera, and noted that it would be good for people with smaller apartments or whose pets mostly stay in one room. They concluded: “This camera delivers a lot for the price.” It should be noted that if you do mount this camera outside, you’ll need to purchase the Wyze Outdoor Power Adapter (sold separately). Price at time of publish: $34.58 View: Straightforward view | Lens: 1080p | Treat dispenser: No | 2-way Audio: Yes | Dog Diary: No | Subscription: No | App: Yes | Special Features: Color night vision, motion sensor, sound detection Leticia Almeida This $50 Home Security Camera from Amazon Is How I Keep an Eye on My Pets While I'm Away Best Mobile: Skymee Owl Robot 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Interacts with your pet Includes extra features Multi-person access to app Long-lasting battery Cons Somewhat expensive The cat stick is hard to attach Movement might scare anxious pets Using a remote control app, you can move this little robot camera around your home to see what your pet is up to. “You can control it with arrows and there are a bunch of pre-programmed movements to make the owl go back and forth or in a wavy line or other playful movements to tease your pet,” said the tester, noting that there’s an auto-movement feature too. Compared to stationary cameras, this option can detect when your pet is near or even touching the camera. Our tester appreciated the ease of setup and said you just “download the app, scan the QR code, and connect the device.” The performance of the rest of the features — 2-way audio, motion detection, and treat dispenser — proved efficient. “You can also connect a cat stick to the front of the device,” our tester said. They did note that while the video quality is great, if you move the owl camera around with the remote control, it “takes a second for the video to catch up.” Overall, this is a great pet camera that also entertains your companion, but as a word of caution — if your pet is anxious around devices, this might not be the right camera for them. “I would recommend testing it out with them before you use it when you’re not home,” said our tester. Price at time of publish: $169.99 View: N/A | Lens: 1080p | Treat dispenser: Yes | 2-way Audio: Yes | Dog Diary: No | Subscription: No | App: Yes | Special Features: Night vision, motion sensor, touch sensor Leticia Almeida Best with 360 Views: Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera 4.4 Kasa Smart Indoor Pan/Tilt Home Camera. Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Pros Straightforward setup Includes extra features Can be mounted or placed on level surface Cons No treat dispenser If you want a camera to keep tabs on your pet and your house, this Kasa security camera offers a superior view of all things happening in your home. With 360-degree views, you can control this camera through an app on your phone to tilt or angle in any direction. Our tester said the “setup was very easy and the camera connected to the wifi quickly.” The design is sleek and compact, and our tester said “the camera felt sturdy, and can be either set on a table or mounted.” The extra features (though limited) performed well and the video quality held up to expectations. “The night vision video quality was also on par with the daytime video,” said our tester, adding that “the microphone was good, too, with adjustable sensitivity which would be nice if you’re in a noisy area.” Overall, our team thought this was a reliable and effective security camera. “I especially liked the motion control from the app — it was easy to move around and had a good range of motion,” our tester said. “I would definitely recommend this product. You get all the basic features, and if you have an SD card you also get video recording.” As our tester reflected on their own pet needs, they said, “I have a dog who likes to move around while I’m gone, so it’s nice that I’d be able to see her wherever she moves to.” Price at time of publish: $29.99 View: 360 degrees | Lens: 1080p | Treat dispenser: No | 2-way Audio: Yes | Dog Diary: No | Subscription: No | App: Yes | Special Features: Night vision, motion sensor, can connect to Alexa or Google devices Leticia Almeida Best Multipurpose: Blurams Security Camera 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Pros User-friendly setup Can view up to four cameras on app Premium video quality Budget-friendly price Can be mounted or placed on a surface Comes with extra features Cons No treat dispenser Our tester swooned over this simple and efficient security pet camera. “This was incredibly easy and fast to set up. I downloaded the app, scanned the QR code, and it connected to wifi in less than five minutes,” the tester said, adding that the app lets you change settings with ease. In terms of performance, all aspects of the camera met and exceeded expectations. “The video was crystal clear on this. I could easily hear the sounds of the dog barking,” they said, as well as background noise in other rooms. Our tester said they “could easily see the dog and surrounding items as they moved” when using the night vision feature. The app would send notifications when motion was detected and follow the movement with the camera (as well as taking time-stamped stills). “I was expecting this to be much higher priced based on all the functions and how well it worked,” exclaimed our tester. “Notifications were almost instant — it would be a good camera for security detection [in addition to watching your pet], as there’s a feature where you can set off an alarm in your home. The super detailed notes about movement and time-stamped log makes it easy to access all that info later.” In addition, this device can connect to your smart devices so you can turn the lights on remotely — and add other security measures — if the camera detects movement. Price at time of publish: $33 View: 360 degrees | Lens: 2k (2560p) | Treat dispenser: No | 2-way Audio: Yes | Dog Diary: No | Subscription: No | App: Yes | Special Features: Night vision, motion sensor Leticia Almeida Things to Consider Before Buying Pet Cameras Function The type of camera you purchase will depend on your (and your pet's) needs. For instance, if you are primarily keeping an eye on your pet and house, then a security camera like the Wyze Cam V3 or Kasa Indoor Security Camera would be a good option because these cameras can function both as a pet and a home security camera. However, if you want extra features like the ability to talk with your pets, throw treats, and more, you might want a more well-rounded camera like the Eufy Pet Dog Camera, Furbo Dog Camera, or even a mobile camera like the Skymee Owl Robot. Treat Dispensing You might love the idea of being able to send your pet a little treat when you’re away, but this feature’s success depends on your dog. “The treat dispensers are a hit or miss,” says Ciardelli, who works with many animals at Behave Atlanta LLC. “Some pets can enjoy a treat or two while their owners are gone. However, highly food-driven pets may try to dismantle the camera to get the treats out or obsess and stay glued to the spot where treats come from.” The other side of this coin — like this writer’s dog — is when the pet is afraid of digital devices so they run away when treats are dispensed. “If the pet is anxious about departures, it's unlikely to eat the treats anyway,” Ciardelli says. “Our goal is for pets to be relaxed while we are out of the house — not startled by a treat machine or vigilantly waiting for treats to be dispensed. The remote treat function can be a cool, creative training tool at other times (think dispensing treats to a dog behind a dog gate while the owner hosts a dinner party), it just shouldn't be relied on to help pets cope with being left alone.” Video Recording Not all pet cameras have video recording capabilities, but many of the options on our list do. This feature, whether as a dog diary recap or as security footage sent to the cloud, can be a fun way to keep track of the comings and goings of your pet. For example, you could use Furbo's dog diary feature when you're traveling to see a recap of what your dog was up to throughout the day, rather than watching the feed constantly. Some cameras have a specific feature like this that creates a summarized video of the day’s events, and others allow you to look through footage and save certain videos to an SD card or the cloud. With the Furbo’s dog diary, it does require an additional subscription, but the other cameras on our list offer similar features for no additional cost. Frequently Asked Questions Should you talk to your dog through the camera? While 2-way audio can be a fun way to engage with your pet, this voice feature is not ideal for all dogs. “The voice feature can be startling and potentially confusing/frustrating because the owner isn't physically there,” says Ciardelli. “It's possible that in an emergency situation one could intentionally startle their pet or stop them from doing something they're not supposed to. However, we prefer pet owners use other tools to prevent situations like that rather than rely on catching their pet in the act and shouting at them over the camera. It's best to use the camera to see what the pet gets up to when the owners are gone, and then create a better setup next time before they leave.” Do pet cameras record all the time? Yes and no. Technically, they have the capacity to record 24/7, but most pet cameras are activated by motion-detection, meaning they won’t actively record unless you, someone else, or your pet are walking through the room. If you’re worried about privacy concerns — let’s say if multiple people in your family have access to your camera via the app — then you can always unplug the camera at certain times. And like all smart home devices, you want to make sure your wifi is secure to prevent potential hacks. For added security, make sure your wifi router has an encrypted password system, and consider measures like two-factor authentication and strong passwords that aren’t easily guessed. Where should you place a pet camera? This really depends on the space you live in. Some cameras have mounting capabilities which could come in handy in a smaller apartment or a space that has blind spots from certain angles, but it depends on your pet, space, and the type of camera you get. “In terms of placement, place [the camera] where you have the best view of the areas your pet is likely to hang out (usually high up is best),” says Ciardelli. “The camera should be out of reach, especially if dispensing treats. Make sure the treats don't launch onto a counter or skid under a table, otherwise you might come home to some destruction.” How We Tested Pet Cameras Taking 17 of the top-rated pet cameras and a very cute stuffed animal dog, we simulated watching your pet from afar to see how well each device worked. Our testers considered the ease of setup, overall performance of the camera, functionality of each feature, design, and value to determine which products were the best. They used the included instructions to set each camera up, connect to wifi (if applicable), and download the app to their phones. Then they tested the actual cameras by looking at audio and video quality, and checking features like night vision by turning the lights off. The testers simulated barking using a sound audio clip and examined how well the camera picked up the noise and if it followed the movement of the “dog” and people in the space. For cameras that have treat dispensers, the testers tried that feature 10 times per camera and tested each additional feature, like the mobility of the owl camera. After all testing, they considered the price and assigned a value to each pet camera, which led our team to choose our seven favorites. What is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content.