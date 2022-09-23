We Tested the 7 Best Pet Cameras of 2022 To Keep Eyes on Your Pets From Afar

We compiled 17 of the most popular pet cameras available and tested them to see how well they work for the average pet parent. Some setups proved simple while others caused minor challenges when connecting to apps. The designs were varied, but a few special features wowed our testers throughout the day. The Eufy Pet Dog Camera reigned supreme and proved to be our favorite pet camera by the end of testing.

“Pet cameras are an extremely valuable tool for monitoring your pet while you're away , or even just out of the room,” applied animal behaviorist Lillian Ciardelli, ACAAB , tells PEOPLE. “We use them often when working with pets who suffer from separation-related distress. The voice and treat delivery features can be good for some dogs and contexts, but we don't recommend them for helping with separation training.”

Many of the latest models come with features that let you watch and speak to your dog throughout the day, throw treats, detect when they’re running around or barking, and so much more. Even celebrities like JoJo Fletcher , Brittany Snow, and Selling the OC’s Tyler Stanaland have been seen using the popular Furbo camera to keep an eye on their beloved dogs while they’re away.

One of the hardest parts about being a pet owner is seeing their little face in the door when you leave the house. Short of never leaving (tempting!), the cure to this heartbreak is being able to watch your pet from afar via a pet camera.

Best Overall: Eufy Pet Dog Camera D605 4.9 Chewy View On Amazon View On Chewy View On Eufy.com Pros Simple setup



Has many extra features beyond camera

Well-designed device

The Dog Diary doesn’t require a subscription Cons It’s expensive



Cannot be mounted For a pet camera that lets you watch your fur baby from afar, and talk to them, dispense treats, and keep track of their movements for a one-time price, look to the Eufy Pet Dog Camera. Connected using an app, this pet camera was a hit during testing. “The setup was very easy,” said one tester. “I liked that you could scan a QR code on the device right from the app.” The camera, which comes with night vision and motion detection, proved effective and functional during our tests. “The video was extremely clear, both in full light and in night mode. [The] voice, treat, and motion controls responded very quickly to inputs in the app,” noted our tester. They appreciated the variety of features and noted how well each performed. “The treat dispenser worked reliably as well as its distance control. The night vision turned on automatically [when light was removed from the space], and the location feature made the camera follow movement well,” the tester said. With a 270-degree rotation, this camera provides a wide range of vision. Our tester also appreciated the app's speed — especially with screenshots and video recordings from the camera. The tester also liked the design, saying, “the camera system is nicely packaged and doesn’t take up too much space. The fact that it can rotate makes it versatile.” The only downside they noted was the price and that the camera can’t be mounted, but they conceded that despite its cost, “it checks almost all the boxes.” Considering all of the features, the high-resolution camera, and the interactive and responsive app, we easily awarded this camera our best overall pick. Price at time of publish: $199.99 View: 270 degrees | Lens: 1080p wide angle | Treat dispenser: Yes | 2-way Audio: Yes | Dog Diary: Yes | Subscription: No | App: Yes | Special Features: Night vision, motion sensor Leticia Almeida

Best Budget: YI Technologies Dome Pet Camera 4.7 Walmart View On Amazon Pros Simple setup



High resolution video camera

360-degree view Cons No treat dispenser

Cannot be mounted This simple and compact camera is an affordable and well-designed device that lets you watch your pets when you’re not home. “All of the instructions were provided in the manual, and it was easy to plug in the device and download the app,” said our tester. For being a budget option, this camera “definitely exceeded my expectations,” they added. With features like 360-degree monitoring and night vision, this camera will have eyes on your pet all day. “The video quality was good — the app offered a few options including HD and SD [video quality], which I found helpful,” said our tester. They appreciated the microphone aspect and said it “provided a clear audio quality” when speaking to your pet. The actual device is super compact and portable, and our tester loved all of the camera features. “This camera will be perfect for anyone with a pet — it works better than advertised,” said our tester. The camera’s affordability, high video quality, and performance make it an impressive option. Price at time of publish: $33.99 View: 360 degrees | Lens: 1080p wide angle | Treat dispenser: No | 2-way Audio: Yes | Dog Diary: No | Subscription: No | App: Yes | Special Features: Night vision, motion sensor Leticia Almeida

Best with Treat Dispenser: Furbo Dog Camera 4.2 Courtesy of Amazon.com View On Amazon View On Furbo.com Pros Simple setup



Interactive app

Night vision and motion sensor for dogs and people

Bark detection Cons Requires a subscription for Dog Diary



Cannot be mounted

It’s expensive

If you've ever thought about purchasing a pet camera, you've likely come across the extremely popular Furbo. (In fact, this writer has one and absolutely loves it.) With a sophisticated design that blends into most spaces and features like motion- and bark-detection, night vision, treat dispensing, and 2-way audio, this little camera has it all. “The camera took very little time to connect to the internet, and creating an account was straightforward,” said one tester. This model has a 160-degree view, but there’s a newer model with 360-degree mobility. According to our tester, the “video and audio quality were both great, including the night vision.” They added: “The camera had a wide field of view [despite not being] remote-controlled.” The treat dispenser was a highlight, throwing two to four treats out with each swipe on the app, and there’s even a guide to help you introduce this feature to your pet. Our tester said “the furbo is probably the best looking of the cameras we’ve tried and feels very solid.” However, they noted that there’s no wall mounting support, and it comes at a “steep price.” Given all of the features and stunning design, we believe this is a great pet camera if you’re willing to splurge a little. Price at time of publish: $69-$199 plus cost of subscription View: 160 degrees | Lens: 1080p wide angle | Treat dispenser: Yes | 2-way Audio: Yes | Dog Diary: Yes | Subscription: Yes | App: Yes | Special Features: Night vision, motion sensor, bark detection Leticia Almeida

Best for Outdoors: Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Pros Can be mounted



Can be used indoors and outdoors

It’s weather-resistant

Can record 24/7 with sound and motion detection Cons Doesn’t include extra features



Setup needed more clear instructions While this security camera is basic in features, it offers resistance against inclement weather, making it ideal as an outdoor pet camera. “All setup was done through the app, [but the] instructions could have been clearer,” said one tester. Though limited in quantity, there are several features that impressed our team during testing. “It’s nice to be able to record video and take photos that save right to your phone, as well as save video to an SD card,” the tester said. “The sound quality seemed good [and the] motion detection and night vision worked well.” Since this model is mountable, it’s very lightweight and compact, and could be adjusted to view different angles. Our tester liked the intuitive app and small size of this camera, and noted that it would be good for people with smaller apartments or whose pets mostly stay in one room. They concluded: “This camera delivers a lot for the price.” It should be noted that if you do mount this camera outside, you’ll need to purchase the Wyze Outdoor Power Adapter (sold separately). Price at time of publish: $34.58 View: Straightforward view | Lens: 1080p | Treat dispenser: No | 2-way Audio: Yes | Dog Diary: No | Subscription: No | App: Yes | Special Features: Color night vision, motion sensor, sound detection Leticia Almeida This $50 Home Security Camera from Amazon Is How I Keep an Eye on My Pets While I'm Away

Best Mobile: Skymee Owl Robot 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Interacts with your pet



Includes extra features

Multi-person access to app

Long-lasting battery Cons Somewhat expensive



The cat stick is hard to attach

Movement might scare anxious pets Using a remote control app, you can move this little robot camera around your home to see what your pet is up to. “You can control it with arrows and there are a bunch of pre-programmed movements to make the owl go back and forth or in a wavy line or other playful movements to tease your pet,” said the tester, noting that there’s an auto-movement feature too. Compared to stationary cameras, this option can detect when your pet is near or even touching the camera. Our tester appreciated the ease of setup and said you just “download the app, scan the QR code, and connect the device.” The performance of the rest of the features — 2-way audio, motion detection, and treat dispenser — proved efficient. “You can also connect a cat stick to the front of the device,” our tester said. They did note that while the video quality is great, if you move the owl camera around with the remote control, it “takes a second for the video to catch up.” Overall, this is a great pet camera that also entertains your companion, but as a word of caution — if your pet is anxious around devices, this might not be the right camera for them. “I would recommend testing it out with them before you use it when you’re not home,” said our tester. Price at time of publish: $169.99 View: N/A | Lens: 1080p | Treat dispenser: Yes | 2-way Audio: Yes | Dog Diary: No | Subscription: No | App: Yes | Special Features: Night vision, motion sensor, touch sensor Leticia Almeida

Best with 360 Views: Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera 4.4 Kasa Smart Indoor Pan/Tilt Home Camera. Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Pros Straightforward setup



Includes extra features

Can be mounted or placed on level surface Cons No treat dispenser If you want a camera to keep tabs on your pet and your house, this Kasa security camera offers a superior view of all things happening in your home. With 360-degree views, you can control this camera through an app on your phone to tilt or angle in any direction. Our tester said the “setup was very easy and the camera connected to the wifi quickly.” The design is sleek and compact, and our tester said “the camera felt sturdy, and can be either set on a table or mounted.” The extra features (though limited) performed well and the video quality held up to expectations. “The night vision video quality was also on par with the daytime video,” said our tester, adding that “the microphone was good, too, with adjustable sensitivity which would be nice if you’re in a noisy area.” Overall, our team thought this was a reliable and effective security camera. “I especially liked the motion control from the app — it was easy to move around and had a good range of motion,” our tester said. “I would definitely recommend this product. You get all the basic features, and if you have an SD card you also get video recording.” As our tester reflected on their own pet needs, they said, “I have a dog who likes to move around while I’m gone, so it’s nice that I’d be able to see her wherever she moves to.” Price at time of publish: $29.99 View: 360 degrees | Lens: 1080p | Treat dispenser: No | 2-way Audio: Yes | Dog Diary: No | Subscription: No | App: Yes | Special Features: Night vision, motion sensor, can connect to Alexa or Google devices Leticia Almeida