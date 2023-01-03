The 10 Best Period Underwear of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Comfortable, flexible, and absorbent — three words we’d use to describe the best pairs of period underwear, which we’ve rounded up for your shopping convenience. Each product we chose was put to the test in our PEOPLE Tested Lab so that you can feel confident through every stage of your period.

All those with a heavy flow, worry not — period underwear can work for you, too. “Period underwear comes in different absorbency,” Dweck says. “Some can hold quite a heavy period, the equivalent of a super tampon.”

Don’t believe us? Just ask Dr. Alyssa Dweck , a gynecologist in New York who is an expert on all things menstrual cycle. “The purpose of period underwear is not only to absorb the flow, but to wick it away from the vulva skin so that it doesn't cause odor, irritation, or the feeling like you're sitting in something wet,” Dweck tells PEOPLE.

Period underwear feels much like standard underwear and comes in all of the same cuts, like hipsters, boyshorts, and thongs. Now, to a bust a few of the common misconceptions about period underwear: one, it doesn’t feel anything like a diaper (the best period underwear is basically indistinguishable from regular underwear), and two, the right pair of period underwear for your flow should absorb all the blood you expel, so you won’t feel like you’re sitting in wetness all day.

Anyone with a menstrual cycle deserves the peace of mind that they can go through their period with comfort, protection, and confidence. While tampons, pads, and diva cups all have their pros and cons, period underwear is the unsung hero of menstrual products.

Best Overall Thinx For All Super Absorbency Brief 5 Target View On Target View On Walmart View On CVS These cozy briefs are proof that period underwear can be comfortable and functional. Made from soft and absorbent cotton, these underwear have a relaxed fit that’s great for overnight wear. The Thinx For All Super Absorbency Brief is available in an impressive range of sizes, from XS up to 4X. Thinx says these panties to hold up to 5 tampons worth of liquid, and though our tester found that they actually hold closer to 4.5 teaspoons, we’re still impressed by how much they can absorb. Our tester also noted that the Thinx For All felt soft and cozy. “It has a nice cotton-y feel,” the tester shared. “The gusset is kind of like a soft washcloth.” Cotton is Dr. Dweck’s favorite material for underwear because of its naturally-occurring absorbency and moisture-wicking properties, so it’s only natural that these 95 percent cotton panties are our favorite period underwear option. Plus, at an accessible price of $17 a pair, these underwear should be rightfully named the Panty of the People. Price at time of publish: $17 Cut: Mid-rise briefs | Absorbency: 4.5 tsp. | Material: 95% cotton, 5% elastane | Size range: XS-4X PEOPLE / Leticia Almeida

Most Comfortable Cora Free-to-Flow Period Underwear 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Cora.life For those lighter-flow days (or as a backup when paired with other period products), this comfortable period underwear from Cora look as good as they feel. The lower-rise bikini cut allows you to move freely without constraint. These underpants instantly absorbed the 3 teaspoons of liquid that we poured over the gusset in our testing. There was a small amount of transfer, but the gusset did remain dry through our entire testing process. Our tester was impressed by the soft fabric and thick, comfy waistband. “From the feel to the absorbency — these are worth $25,” the tester said. Though they noted that they wouldn’t reach for this period underwear on heavier flow days without another form of protection, our tester says that they’d feel confident wearing a pair on lighter days. Cora’s period underwear is certified by STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX, an independent international association that inspects safety in textile products. All factors considered, we’d absolutely recommend the Cora Period Underwear on days when you’re spotting, have a lighter flow, or when paired with another menstrual product. Price at time of publish: $25-$30 Cut: Bikini | Absorbency: 5 tsp. | Material: 95% cotton, 5% elastane | Size range: XS-XXL PEOPLE / Leticia Almeida The 13 Best Yoga Pants of 2022 for Everything from Vinyasa to Hot Yoga

Best Coverage Proof Leakproof Hipster Underwear 4.6 Proof View On Shopproof.com When you need your period underwear to have you covered (both literally and figuratively), the Proof leakproof hipster underwear is a solid choice. Unlike a lot of other options on the market, these underwear have absorbent protection that extends up the entire front and back of the panties, not just on the gusset. This mid-rise, medium coverage, seamless underwear easily absorbed 5 teaspoons of liquid in our tests without any overspill. The gusset remained dry, while the interior was just slightly damp. “The fabric feels very soft and technical,” our tester commented. “Even though these are billed as being the highest absorbency, they actually feel lightweight and very wearable.” Whether our high praise is enough to justify the price tag is ultimately up to you, but if you’re looking for a pretty darn absorbent pair of period underwear, we’d recommend giving the Proof Leakproof Hipster a try. Price at time of publish: $43 Cut: Hipster | Absorbency: 5 tsp. | Outer material: 75% nylon, 25% spandex | Gusset material: 100% cotton | Size range: XS-3XL PEOPLE / Leticia Almeida

Best for Light Flow Thinx Air Hiphugger 4.8 Thinx View On Amazon View On Thinx.com Getting some light movement in while on your period can be a great way to relax and relieve cramping, but if you prefer to wear pads, they can sometimes rub on the skin and feel irritating. That’s why we love the Thinx Air Hiphugger’s lightweight, flexible material for our menstrual yoga flow. With a gusset that extends up the backside, you can worry less about leaks and focus more on moving your body however feels good to you. “The unique, mesh fabric is great for hot days or wearing for a workout,” our tester said after getting acquainted with this pair. While these period underwear aren’t rated to absorb enough blood on their own on heavier days, we definitely recommend them for lighter flow or as a backup with another form of menstrual protection, such as a tampon or cup. Price at time of publish: $35 Cut: Hipster | Absorbency: 4 tsp. | Outer material: 78% polyamide, 22% elastane | Gusset material: 95% cotton, 5% elastane | Size range: XS-4X PEOPLE / Leticia Almeida The 20 Best Joggers of 2022 to Wear Anywhere — from the Gym to the Office

Best Shorts Thinx Sleep Shorts 4.6 Thinx View On Amazon View On Dia.com View On Thinx.com Sleep easy knowing that Thinx Sleep Shorts have you covered throughout your flow. Soft, comfortable, and protective, we were impressed by these boxer-inspired underwear’s cozy material and thoughtful details like pockets and buttons. Designed to look like cute pajama shorts on the outside, the Thinx Sleep Shorts have built-in period underwear on the inside. Our lab tests proved that these period panties can easily hold four teaspoons or 4 tampons worth of liquid without any leakage — which is less than their rated absorbency of 8 teaspoons but still a considerable amount. The outer shorts are made from a super soft micro modal material, while the inner underwear is made from soft cotton. In fact, these sleep shorts are so comfortable we’d wear them even when our time of the month is over. “They're a bit pricey, but they absorb a lot and feel really nice,” our tester noted. “These could be nice for a postpartum mom — super soft fabric, pockets, and more comfortable than postpartum adult underwear.” Price at time of publish: $50 Cut: Boxer short with built-in bikini | Absorbency: 4 tsp. | Outer material: 96% micro modal, 4% spandex | Gusset material: 100% polyester | Size range: XS-4X PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best for Working Out Thinx Cycle Shorts 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon These cycle shorts from the period experts at Thinx are a wonderful additional layer to your exercise-menstrual routine. A cozy high waistband hugs just above the belly button, and the mid-leg cut makes this protective layer look like just another pair of normal bike shorts. They hold just about two tampons worth of liquid, making them an ideal choice for days when you’re spotting or when paired with a tampon or cup. Great as an extra layer under skirts and dresses or worn alone as athletic tights, the Thinx Cycle Shorts were thoughtfully made to be so cute and comfortable that you’d never know they were actually period underwear in disguise. Our tester raved about the pocket details and soft material. “The fabric on these cycling shorts was super soft to the touch and felt good on my skin,” they said. “The waistband was tough to stretch, which is ideal for biker shorts, so they're not falling off or loosening during a workout." While they might be a little pricey, we think that the multi-functionality of these shorts (working out, going out, or hanging out!) makes them well worth the extra dough. Price at time of publish: $75 Cut: Biker short | Absorbency: 2 tsp. | Outer material: 80% polyester, 20% elastane | Gusset material: 95% cotton, 5% elastane | Size range: XS-XL PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson The 10 Best Cycling Shorts of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Thong Knix Super Leakproof Thong Knix View On Knix Yup, period thongs are actually a thing, and these ones from Knix are just as comfortable as your favorite pair of seamless panties. This machine-washable thong has an ultra-thin and absorbent gusset that can absorb one tampon’s worth of liquid. Because of its minimalist shape, thongs are less protective than fuller-cut period underwear — but, that being said, our tester was pleasantly surprised with how the Knix Leakproof Thong held up in lab tests. “This thong absorbed water quickly, with no spillover, and the outer gusset stayed dry," they noted. "I can't believe I'm saying this about a thong — but wow.” While we don’t recommend using this underwear on your heavier days by themselves, they make for a good backup to other menstrual products or for spotting or discharge. Price at time of publish: $26 Cut: Thong | Absorbency: 1 tsp. | Outer material: 70% nylon, 30% spandex | Gusset top layer material: 84% modal, 8% seaweed, 8% spandex | Size range: XS-4XL PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson

Best Lingerie Dear Kate Ada Full Brief 4.9 Dear Kate. View On Dearkates.com Save yourself the frustration of staining your favorite underwear on your period with cute underwear that’s actually meant for your period. The Dear Kate Ada Briefs have a waist-hugging high fit and delicate lace hem that looks more like expensive lingerie than the protective period product that it is. While these period underwear are rated to hold three tampons worth of blood, we think Dear Kate is being a tad too humble — our tester found that the underwear actually held about five tampons worth in our lab assessments. This extra absorbency doesn’t mean any compromise on softness. “The body is silky soft,” our tester noted. “The lace waistband seems durable.” This product is absorbent enough to be worn on lighter flow days by itself or as a stylish backup on heavier days. The gusset extends up the back of the underwear to provide protection against leaks, and the flattering cut makes this pair of panties worth the price. Price at time of publish: $46 Cut: High-waisted brief | Absorbency: 5 tsp. | Outer material: 76% nylon, 24% lycra | Gusset material: 90% micro-polyester, 10% elastane | Size range: XS-3X PEOPLE / Leticia Almeida

Best Size Range TomboyX First Line Leakproof Bikini 4.9 TomboyX View On Tomboyx.com Period underwear should be accessible for anyone of any size — that’s why we love the First Line Leakproof Bikini from TomboyX, which comes in sizes that start at 3XS and go up to 6X. Made from an OEKO-TEX-certified material, these bikini-cut panties have a thick band that’s both cute and comfortable. “The 95 percent cotton base feels nice to the touch, and I like how the gusset isn't too thick or stiff," one tester noted of this underwear. These underwear are billed to hold up to 8 teaspoons of liquid, but we found that it’s realistically closer to 4.5 teaspoons, which is still pretty decent protection for lighter days. We’re impressed by the size range, quality, and price of this period underwear, so it’s hard for us to find any fault in them. If you don’t like the feeling of a thicker waistband or are looking for underwear that doesn’t show under leggings, these might not be what you’re looking for. But if you want a quality pair of underwear that you can feel comfortable and confident in during your cycle, we couldn’t recommend the First Line Leakproof Bikini more. Price at time of publish: $25 Cut: Bikini | Absorbency: 4.5 tsp. | Outer material: 95% cotton, 5% spandex | Gusset material: 90% polyester, 10% spandex | Size range: 3XS-6X PEOPLE / Jhett Thompson