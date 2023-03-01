Shopping People Tested The 9 Best Percale Sheets of 2023 for a Cool Night's Sleep Our winner is Land's End Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheets By Theresa Holland Published on March 1, 2023 04:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider FAQ How We Tested What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Rachel Marek Percale sheets are known for their cool, crisp feel, but "percale" isn't a material per se but rather a weave style. The plain square (or criss-cross) weave uses a one-thread-over, one-under pattern to create a sturdy yet breathable fabric with a crisp matte finish. We tried nearly 30 percale sheet sets firsthand and narrowed them down to the most comfortable, breathable, and durable options we'd like to sleep on night after night. Percale sheets are usually made of cotton — but not just any cotton. "The quality of the cotton, especially the length of the cotton fiber, affects the feel and performance of a sheet as much as thread count," says textile expert Saana Baker, noting that this type of fabric is often loomed from long-staple cotton, like Supima, Turkish, or Egyptian cotton. Read on for the best percale sheets PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Lands' End Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set at Kohls.com Jump to Review Best Budget: Better Homes & Gardens Cotton Percale Sheet Set at Walmart Jump to Review Best Investment: Snowe Percale Sheet Set at Snowehome.com Jump to Review Best Egyptian Cotton: Parachute Percale Sheet Set at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Cooling: West Elm Organic Washed Cotton Percale Sheet Set & Pillowcases at West Elm Jump to Review Best Color Range: Riley Home Percale Sheet Set at Rileyhome.com Jump to Review Best Customizable: Saatva Percale Sheet Set at Saatva Jump to Review Best Deep-Pocket: Casper Percale Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Crinkled: Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Overall Lands' End 300 Thread Count Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set 4.9 Lands' End View On Kohls.com View On Landsend.com Pros Soft and smooth, right out of the packaging Cool and breathable Durable, premium quality Cons No certifications Lands' End Percale Sheets clocked perfect scores in almost all our tests. Out of the packaging, the high-quality, durable design was readily apparent. Save for one long thread hanging off the hem of the top sheet, there weren't any noticeable imperfections. In our testing, we found these percale sheets extremely smooth and almost silky, and they felt great against our skin. They were immediately soft, whereas some other sheet sets feel somewhat coarse at first, then soften over time. These percale sheets are also slightly cool to the touch and super breathable, so you won't have to worry about heat getting trapped between the fabric. They held up well in the wash, too, coming out with minimal wrinkles and absolutely no shrinkage. While these aren't the most affordable sheets we tried, we think the price is reasonable considering the premium quality and exceptionally comfortable feel. Price at Time of Publish: $67.98 to $188.95 (orig. $139.95 to $209.95) Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Thread Count: 300 | Certifications: None PEOPLE / Rachel Marek Best Budget Better Homes & Gardens Cotton Percale Sheet Set 4.5 Walmart View On Walmart Pros Affordable Stretchy fitted sheet straps Holds up well in the wash Cons No twin XL or Cal king No certifications On a budget? BHG has you covered. This percale sheet set might be affordable, but the quality is impressive. The stitching is well done, and there are no obvious snags or rips. Thanks to stretchy corner straps, the fitted sheet was easy to get on and stayed securely in place. The breathable yet not too thin fabric is a great choice for year-round use. These sheets also held up nicely in the wash, feeling and fitting just as good as when they were brand-new. They might not be quite at the level of higher-end sets and there are limited sizing options, but the wallet-friendly price is hard to beat. Price at Time of Publish: $44.98 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Thread Count: 300 | Certifications: None PEOPLE / Rachel Marek Best Investment Snowe Percale Sheet Set 4.7 Snowe View On Snowehome.com Pros Premium material Super soft yet crisp Breathable and cooling Cons Expensive Limited sizes and colors Snowe's take on percale sheets is undoubtedly expensive, but if they're within your budget, it might be worth splurging. These percale sheets had no visible flaws out of the box and were immediately soft to the touch. They have a crisp, cool feeling and are very breathable. They don't feel heavy, either, even though they're a high-quality material. After laundering, these sheets seemed to be in just as good shape. They were slightly tight on the final corner when making the bed, but we appreciate how securely they stayed on. The size and color selection is limited, but considering the top-tier quality and consistently cool feel, we think they're definitely worth the price. Price at Time of Publish: $225 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king | Thread Count: 500 | Certifications: Oeko-Tex PEOPLE / Rachel Marek Best Egyptian Cotton Parachute Percale Sheet Set 4.9 Zola View On Nordstrom View On Parachute View On Zola Pros Durable, high-end feel Cool to the touch Lightweight and airy Cons Some loose threads Pricey Parachute Percale Sheets are made of long-staple Egyptian cotton. Due to the extra-long fibers, the fabric is more durable than standard cotton, lasting longer and getting softer over time. These sheets aren't silky, but they're soft (for cotton), and we noted that they have a high-end, cool-to-the-touch feel. While we noticed a few loose threads out of the packaging, the reinforced seams seem like they'll stand up to wear and tear. Although these sheets have a crisp finish, the weave isn't so tight that it sacrifices breathability, so we still found them lightweight and airy. The durable design washes well, too, with no visible shrinkage or signs of damage. Price at Time of Publish: $229 to $259 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Thread Count: Not listed | Certifications: Oeko-Tex PEOPLE / Dera Burreson The 8 Best Comforters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Cooling West Elm Organic Washed Cotton Percale Sheet Set & Pillowcases 4.6 West Elm View On West Elm Pros Doesn't trap heat Durable with excellent stitching Certified organic Cons No twin or Cal king size If you run hot or are prone to night sweats, West Elm's percale sheets might be your best bet. Though the material has a slightly weighty, high-end feel, it's not so thick that it traps heat. In our testing, we found that light shines through the breathable fabric and noted that these sheets feel consistently soft and cool to the touch. These percale sheets have excellent stitching with no visible flaws. There were no rips or snags after washing, and the fit and feel were even better than before. (The top sheet fits like a glove.) We also like that this set is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), so you can rest assured the fabric was sourced from organic cotton grown without chemical fertilizers or pesticides. In the end, we think the price is more than reasonable. Price at Time of Publish: $112 to $140 (orig. $140 to $160) Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Thread Count: 200 | Certifications: GOTS PEOPLE / Rachel Marek The Best Bamboo Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Color Range Riley Home Percale Sheet Set 4.4 Riley Home View On Rileyhome.com Pros 14 colors available Soft and cool Crisp, hotel-like feel Cons Prone to shrinking Some loose threads Riley Percale Sheets were also a hit during testing. Out of the box, they were soft to the touch with no loose seams, and they felt well-made, like they’ll hold up over time. They are not overly silky or slippery but have more of a standard cotton feel. They remind us of hotel sheets — crisp and cool. The color selection is pretty great, too. You can choose from 14 hues, ranging from white pinstripes to soft oatmeal to olive green. While washing these sheets resulted in some minor shrinking and a few loose threads, they still seemed to be in good shape after testing and will likely last multiple years. Price at Time of Publish: $120 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Thread Count: Not listed | Certifications: Oeko-Tex PEOPLE / Dera Burreson Best Customizable Saatva Percale Sheet Set 4.8 Saatva View On Saatva Pros Thick yet cooling and breathable Top and bottom tags for fitted sheet Holds up well in wash Cons Limited colors We're also big fans of Saatva Percale Sheets. They have a smooth, weighty feel and didn't have any snags or imperfections when we pulled them out of the packaging. These were some of the nicest sheets we tested. They feel extremely plush and high-quality, and we love that the fitted sheet has little tags to indicate which end of the bed it's supposed to go on. While the fabric is slightly thick, it's still cooling and breathable — a perfect choice for year-round use. These bed sheets also held up well in the wash, without any loose threads, noticeable tears, or shrinkage. While there's no option to forgo the top sheet, you can customize the set with additional pillowcases. The color selection is limited, but other than that, we have no complaints. Price at Time of Publish: $115 to $225 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Thread Count: 200 | Certifications: Oeko-Tex PEOPLE / Rachel Marek The 10 Best White Noise and Sound Machines for Sleep Best Deep-Pocket Casper Percale Sheet Set 4.3 Casper View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Pros Excellent stitching Very breathable Reasonably priced Cons Slightly coarse at first If you have a thicker mattress, go with Casper. The brand's Percale Sheet Set comes with an 18-inch-deep fitted sheet that reaches all the way underneath your mattress for a secure fit that won't slip off between washes. The stitching on these sheets is amazing; there was not one snag or loose string. Made of organic cotton with a breathable thread count of 300, they're slightly coarse off the bat, but you can expect them to soften over time. (They remind us of hotel bedding.) These sheets are also super breathable, making them an excellent choice for summertime use, humid climates, and hot sleepers. All things considered, we think the price is right on point. Price at Time of Publish: $109 to $169 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Thread Count: Not listed | Certifications: Not listed PEOPLE / Rachel Marek Best Crinkled Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets 4.2 Wayfair View On Nordstrom View On Wayfair View On Coyuchi.com Pros Excellent color selection Breathable and cooling Organic and sustainable Cons Pricey Prone to shrinking Prefer a bit more texture in your bedding? You'll love Coyuchi's Crinkled Percale Sheets. We think the slightly puckered fabric feels soft but not overly silky with a natural, down-to-earth aesthetic. The texture will also likely conceal small stains and other imperfections. They're a bit heavy but still breathable, and regardless of weight, they remain cool throughout the night. The crinkled effect looked the same after laundering these sheets, and thanks to the reinforced seams, there were no loose threads in sight. There was some shrinkage post-wash, but since there was a little extra slack before, the fit was still good. These organic sheets are eco-friendly and ethically made, with the certifications to prove it. And while the price is high, we think the set is worth the investment. Price at Time of Publish: $168 to $258 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Thread Count: Not listed | Certifications: GOTS, Fair Trade, MadeSafe, 1% for the Planet PEOPLE / Dera Burreson The 8 Best Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Things to Consider When Buying Percale Sheets Material Percale bed sheets are typically made of high-quality, long-staple cotton, such as Supima, Turkish, or Egyptian cotton, like Parachute's Percale Sheet Set. The longer plant fibers make for a softer, smoother finish that's unlikely to pill or fray. Due to the inherent durability, you can also expect long-staple cotton fabrics to last longer than standard cotton and get softer with every wash. Weave Percale bedding features a plain square weave with a one-over, one-under (or criss-cross) threading pattern. Sateen, on the other hand, is loomed with a four-over, one-under pattern. "Percale is crisp and has a more matte appearance than sateen," says Baker. The weave is also not quite as tight and, therefore, slightly more breathable, as with Lands' End Premium Supima Cotton Bed Sheets. Thread Count "Thread count refers to the number of yarns (or threads) in a square inch of fabric," says Baker, explaining that the vertical (warp) and horizontal (weft) threads are added together to land on the number. "While it's an important number, it only tells part of the story of the quality of a sheet." Lower thread counts are sometimes more breathable, as fewer threads allow more air to pass through the fabric. As noted, high-quality percale sheets are often made with exceptionally soft and durable long-staple cotton. Certifications You might want to look out for various certifications, as well. Many percale sheet sets carry the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 label, which means the fabric is free of upwards of 100 chemicals that could potentially harm you or the environment. Organic sheets may be certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). This tells you the cotton plants were organically grown without pesticides or artificial fertilizers, and the manufacturing process followed strict sustainability criteria. Frequently Asked Questions What should I look for when buying percale sheets? "The fiber used in sheets has the biggest impact on quality and feel," says Baker, who prefers 100 percent cotton fabrics. "Look for long-staple cotton, such as Egyptian or Supima, for the best quality." You may also want to keep an eye out for the Oeko-Tex label, a textile certification ensuring chemical safety. Which brand sells the best percale sheets? According to our tests, Lands' End sells the best percale sheets. Other brands that fared well with our testers include Saatva, West Elm, Snowe, and Better Homes & Gardens. What is the best thread count for percale sheets? "Typical percale thread counts range from 200 to 460," says Baker. However, she explains that a higher number doesn't necessarily indicate a higher-quality fabric. Sometimes, it's more about the type of thread or yarn used and the weave pattern. "Percale is a plain weave, so a limited number of threads can be packed in." PEOPLE / Rachel Marek How We Tested Percale Sheets After researching today's best percale sheets, our editors selected 27 sets to try firsthand. Our testers started by inspecting the quality right out of the packaging, noting the feel of the fabric and any visible imperfections. Next, they made the bed with the sheets to evaluate the fit and see whether any creases smoothed out. We also assessed how the sheets felt against our skin and whether they stayed cool after being in contact with body heat. Lastly, our testers washed them to check for loose threads, wrinkling, or shrinkage. Each percale sheet set was scored for texture, breathability, durability, and quality, and those with the highest overall scores were featured in this story. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. The 8 Best Down Pillows of 2023 for a Comfy and Luxurious Night's Sleep Sources PEOPLE uses only high-quality sources, including peer-reviewed studies, to support the facts within our articles. Read our editorial process to learn more about how we fact-check and keep our content accurate, reliable, and trustworthy. Manickam S. (2014). Research Article Studies on fibre quality of a long staple cotton variety using high volume instrument and advanced fibre information system for fibre quality improvement. Electronic Journal of Plant Breeding. 5. 213-219. Kim, Hyun-Ah. Moisture Vapor Permeability and Thermal Wear Comfort of Ecofriendly Fiber-Embedded Woven Fabrics for High-Performance Clothing. Materials (Basel, Switzerland) vol. 14,20 6205. 19 Oct. 2021, doi:10.3390/ma14206205. Kim, Hyun-Ah. Moisture Vapor Permeability and Thermal Wear Comfort of Ecofriendly Fiber-Embedded Woven Fabrics for High-Performance Clothing. Materials (Basel, Switzerland) vol. 14,20 6205. 19 Oct. 2021, doi:10.3390/ma14206205 Manickam S. (2014). Research Article Studies on fibre quality of a long staple cotton variety using high volume instrument and advanced fibre information system for fibre quality improvement. Electronic Journal of Plant Breeding. 5. 213-219