Percale sheets are usually made of cotton — but not just any cotton. "The quality of the cotton, especially the length of the cotton fiber, affects the feel and performance of a sheet as much as thread count," says textile expert Saana Baker , noting that this type of fabric is often loomed from long-staple cotton, like Supima, Turkish, or Egyptian cotton.

Percale sheets are known for their cool, crisp feel, but "percale" isn't a material per se but rather a weave style. The plain square (or criss-cross) weave uses a one-thread-over, one-under pattern to create a sturdy yet breathable fabric with a crisp matte finish. We tried nearly 30 percale sheet sets firsthand and narrowed them down to the most comfortable, breathable, and durable options we'd like to sleep on night after night.

Best Overall Lands' End 300 Thread Count Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set 4.9 Lands' End View On Kohls.com View On Landsend.com Pros Soft and smooth, right out of the packaging

Cool and breathable

Durable, premium quality Cons No certifications Lands' End Percale Sheets clocked perfect scores in almost all our tests. Out of the packaging, the high-quality, durable design was readily apparent. Save for one long thread hanging off the hem of the top sheet, there weren't any noticeable imperfections. In our testing, we found these percale sheets extremely smooth and almost silky, and they felt great against our skin. They were immediately soft, whereas some other sheet sets feel somewhat coarse at first, then soften over time. These percale sheets are also slightly cool to the touch and super breathable, so you won't have to worry about heat getting trapped between the fabric. They held up well in the wash, too, coming out with minimal wrinkles and absolutely no shrinkage. While these aren't the most affordable sheets we tried, we think the price is reasonable considering the premium quality and exceptionally comfortable feel. Price at Time of Publish: $67.98 to $188.95 (orig. $139.95 to $209.95) Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Thread Count: 300 | Certifications: None PEOPLE / Rachel Marek

Best Budget Better Homes & Gardens Cotton Percale Sheet Set 4.5 Walmart View On Walmart Pros Affordable

Stretchy fitted sheet straps

Holds up well in the wash Cons No twin XL or Cal king

No certifications On a budget? BHG has you covered. This percale sheet set might be affordable, but the quality is impressive. The stitching is well done, and there are no obvious snags or rips. Thanks to stretchy corner straps, the fitted sheet was easy to get on and stayed securely in place. The breathable yet not too thin fabric is a great choice for year-round use. These sheets also held up nicely in the wash, feeling and fitting just as good as when they were brand-new. They might not be quite at the level of higher-end sets and there are limited sizing options, but the wallet-friendly price is hard to beat. Price at Time of Publish: $44.98 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Thread Count: 300 | Certifications: None PEOPLE / Rachel Marek

Best Investment Snowe Percale Sheet Set 4.7 Snowe View On Snowehome.com Pros Premium material

Super soft yet crisp

Breathable and cooling Cons Expensive

Limited sizes and colors Snowe's take on percale sheets is undoubtedly expensive, but if they're within your budget, it might be worth splurging. These percale sheets had no visible flaws out of the box and were immediately soft to the touch. They have a crisp, cool feeling and are very breathable. They don't feel heavy, either, even though they're a high-quality material. After laundering, these sheets seemed to be in just as good shape. They were slightly tight on the final corner when making the bed, but we appreciate how securely they stayed on. The size and color selection is limited, but considering the top-tier quality and consistently cool feel, we think they're definitely worth the price. Price at Time of Publish: $225 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king | Thread Count: 500 | Certifications: Oeko-Tex PEOPLE / Rachel Marek

Best Egyptian Cotton Parachute Percale Sheet Set 4.9 Zola View On Nordstrom View On Parachute View On Zola Pros Durable, high-end feel

Cool to the touch

Lightweight and airy Cons Some loose threads

Pricey Parachute Percale Sheets are made of long-staple Egyptian cotton. Due to the extra-long fibers, the fabric is more durable than standard cotton, lasting longer and getting softer over time. These sheets aren't silky, but they're soft (for cotton), and we noted that they have a high-end, cool-to-the-touch feel. While we noticed a few loose threads out of the packaging, the reinforced seams seem like they'll stand up to wear and tear. Although these sheets have a crisp finish, the weave isn't so tight that it sacrifices breathability, so we still found them lightweight and airy. The durable design washes well, too, with no visible shrinkage or signs of damage. Price at Time of Publish: $229 to $259 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Thread Count: Not listed | Certifications: Oeko-Tex PEOPLE / Dera Burreson The 8 Best Comforters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Cooling West Elm Organic Washed Cotton Percale Sheet Set & Pillowcases 4.6 West Elm View On West Elm Pros Doesn't trap heat

Durable with excellent stitching

Certified organic Cons No twin or Cal king size If you run hot or are prone to night sweats, West Elm's percale sheets might be your best bet. Though the material has a slightly weighty, high-end feel, it's not so thick that it traps heat. In our testing, we found that light shines through the breathable fabric and noted that these sheets feel consistently soft and cool to the touch. These percale sheets have excellent stitching with no visible flaws. There were no rips or snags after washing, and the fit and feel were even better than before. (The top sheet fits like a glove.) We also like that this set is certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), so you can rest assured the fabric was sourced from organic cotton grown without chemical fertilizers or pesticides. In the end, we think the price is more than reasonable. Price at Time of Publish: $112 to $140 (orig. $140 to $160) Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Thread Count: 200 | Certifications: GOTS PEOPLE / Rachel Marek The Best Bamboo Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Color Range Riley Home Percale Sheet Set 4.4 Riley Home View On Rileyhome.com Pros 14 colors available

Soft and cool

Crisp, hotel-like feel Cons Prone to shrinking

Some loose threads Riley Percale Sheets were also a hit during testing. Out of the box, they were soft to the touch with no loose seams, and they felt well-made, like they’ll hold up over time. They are not overly silky or slippery but have more of a standard cotton feel. They remind us of hotel sheets — crisp and cool. The color selection is pretty great, too. You can choose from 14 hues, ranging from white pinstripes to soft oatmeal to olive green. While washing these sheets resulted in some minor shrinking and a few loose threads, they still seemed to be in good shape after testing and will likely last multiple years. Price at Time of Publish: $120 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Thread Count: Not listed | Certifications: Oeko-Tex PEOPLE / Dera Burreson

Best Customizable Saatva Percale Sheet Set 4.8 Saatva View On Saatva Pros Thick yet cooling and breathable

Top and bottom tags for fitted sheet

Holds up well in wash Cons Limited colors We're also big fans of Saatva Percale Sheets. They have a smooth, weighty feel and didn't have any snags or imperfections when we pulled them out of the packaging. These were some of the nicest sheets we tested. They feel extremely plush and high-quality, and we love that the fitted sheet has little tags to indicate which end of the bed it's supposed to go on. While the fabric is slightly thick, it's still cooling and breathable — a perfect choice for year-round use. These bed sheets also held up well in the wash, without any loose threads, noticeable tears, or shrinkage. While there's no option to forgo the top sheet, you can customize the set with additional pillowcases. The color selection is limited, but other than that, we have no complaints. Price at Time of Publish: $115 to $225 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king, split king | Thread Count: 200 | Certifications: Oeko-Tex PEOPLE / Rachel Marek The 10 Best White Noise and Sound Machines for Sleep

Best Deep-Pocket Casper Percale Sheet Set 4.3 Casper View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Pros Excellent stitching

Very breathable

Reasonably priced Cons Slightly coarse at first If you have a thicker mattress, go with Casper. The brand's Percale Sheet Set comes with an 18-inch-deep fitted sheet that reaches all the way underneath your mattress for a secure fit that won't slip off between washes. The stitching on these sheets is amazing; there was not one snag or loose string. Made of organic cotton with a breathable thread count of 300, they're slightly coarse off the bat, but you can expect them to soften over time. (They remind us of hotel bedding.) These sheets are also super breathable, making them an excellent choice for summertime use, humid climates, and hot sleepers. All things considered, we think the price is right on point. Price at Time of Publish: $109 to $169 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Thread Count: Not listed | Certifications: Not listed PEOPLE / Rachel Marek