People.com Shopping

People Tested

These Cooling Sheets Are So Soft, You Won't Want to Leave Bed

Time to invest in a good alarm clock

By Madison Yauger

Updated on August 5, 2022 10:11 AM People / Dera Burreson While cotton sheets are a staple in many bedrooms, alternative materials like bamboo and eucalyptus (plus weaves like percale) are seeing growing popularity among celebrities and interior designers alike. Oprah’s favorite bedding brand, Cozy Earth, is known for its soft lightweight bamboo sheets, and with our top picks you can have breathable silky bedding too. “These days, buyers are becoming more conscious and aware of the products they purchase,” celebrity interior designer and TV personality Mikel Welch tells PEOPLE. “Cotton alternatives have been on the rise lately because they are extremely comfortable and come from recycled materials that won’t hurt the environment. If your allergies seem to get the best of you, cotton alternatives will also be a huge win! Most of these fabrics are hypoallergenic and great for any skin type.” Over the course of two days, our testers compared 68 (yes 68!) different types of sheets to compare them for quality, texture, breathability, durability, and overall value. After laying on them for five minutes — with a few mini naps sprinkled in — our testers scored each sheet, evaluating how soft and cool they were to the touch, how well they held up against the washing machine, and how well the value matched the listed cost. Using their data (and helpful commentary) we made our list with the Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets taking the top spot. Of all the percale, bamboo, and eucalyptus sheets that PEOPLE Tested, these seven were considered the best. RELATED: After Testing 31 Pillows, These Are the Comfiest and Most Supportive Our Top Picks Best Overall: Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheets Set, Queen at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set at Cozyearth.com Jump to Review Best Percale: Lands' End Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set at Landsend.com Jump to Review Best Bamboo: BAMPURE Bamboo Sheets at Amazon Jump to Review Best Eucalyptus: Legends Hotel TENCEL Lyocell Sateen Fitted Sheet at Thecompanystore.com Jump to Review Best Cooling: Molecule Sateen Performance Sheets at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets 5 View On Amazon View On Oliveandcrate.com Pros These Olive + Crate sheets are smooth, soft, and cool the touch, making them a dream to fall asleep in. Cons They shrunk minimally in the wash, and there weren’t bed-making labels. The Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets were the clear winners during testing. One tester said, “these are the softest, smoothest, coolest sheets I’ve felt yet.” She admitted she’s a hot sleeper and when she handled the sheets, she actually felt cooler. Earning perfect scores in all six of our tests, these sheets exceeded all of our expectations. She said, “I absolutely loved lying in these. [It] honestly makes me a tad nervous that I wouldn’t want to get out of bed, but that’s what alarms are for, yes?” The high quality, soft texture, and breathability were evident, and our tester detected no defects or flaws. After washing, our second tester noticed the sheets had shrunk slightly in the wash, but still fit perfectly fine on the bed, and didn’t have any stray threads or signs of wear. The only complaint was the lack of bed-making tags, so you know which end is the top and side when you’re putting the sheets on the bed. “Why isn’t this a standard practice?” our tester wondered, and let’s be honest, those tags save a lot of time. That aside, these “incredibly soft sheets” are still the new obsession of our tester. “I am buying them this weekend,” she said, adding “and I’m telling everyone about these so not only can they sleep on inexpensive luxury, but when I visit, I [can] too.” Given the wide range of colors, solid construction, and overall value when considering cost, these sheets are well worth the buy. Materials Eucalyptus, silk Sizes Twin, queen, king, california king Colors 8 Special Features Moisture-wicking eucalyptus fiber, extra deep pockets to fit larger mattresses, made with sustainable materials and Oeko-Tex 100 Standard-certified People / Dera Buresson Best Budget: Bedsure 100% Viscose from Bamboo Sheets 4 PCs Set, Queen 4.5 View On Amazon Pros These affordable and well-made sheets offered good quality, durability, and overall value. Cons The texture makes them wrinkle easily. We loved this budget-friendly sheet set for its high quality, silky texture, and durability. One tester said, “The fitted sheet seems to fit the bed nicely.” She observed that the top sheet is sizable — providing plenty of coverage for those who share a bed with sheet thieves. The texture proved a little wrinkly, but was soft and cool to the touch. These sheets were moderately breathable, and didn’t succumb to wear and tear after washing them. That being said, our tester liked the price, and said, “if you’re looking for luxury sheets at a low price, this is your best bet.” Given all the qualities of these silky and durable sheets, we believe the low price makes this a great value product. “I would definitely purchase these for my own bed,” said our tester. She added that as a young single person she wants nice sheets without having to pay a high price, and these sheets serve that goal. RELATED: All 40 Colors of These Bamboo Sheets with 87,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Sale at Amazon Materials Viscose from bamboo Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, california king Colors 11 Special Features Moisture-wicking materials, deep pockets People / Dera Buresson Best Splurge: Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set 4.6 Cozy Earth View On Cozyearth.com Pros These luxurious sheets offer premium bamboo softness, high breathability, and durability after washing. Cons The price might be too high for some budgets. Receiving a nearly perfect score in our tests, this Oprah-favorite sheet set proved stellar on all fronts. “I found no loose thread or flaws,” said one tester, adding that the material felt “silky, but not ‘slides off everything’ kind of silky.” She also appreciated the embroidered logo, and said it made the sheets feel more high end. The tester noticed that the sheets are so thin and breathable they catch the light, and they felt cool to the touch, and “stayed cool after laying five minutes.” Another tester washed the sheets to test durability and said they remained “very soft after washing,” and the material held up well. She did notice that the sheets shrunk slightly and fit more snugly on the bed, but loved how wrinkle-free the pillowcase was right from the dryer. Both testers loved how soft and non-wrinkly these sheets were. They thought the price “seems high compared to other sheets” they tested throughout the day, but for someone with a larger budget, the cost isn’t unreasonable, and you’re getting what you pay for — high price for high quality. Materials 100% Viscose from bamboo Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, california king, split king Colors 5 Special Features Enhanced weave prevents pilling, moisture-wicking material, responsible production People / Dera Burreson Best Percale: Lands' End 300 Thread Count Premium Supima Cotton Percale Bed Sheet Set 4.9 View On Landsend.com Pros This percale sheet set is extremely soft and durable, and considering the price — a must-have. Cons No cons found during testing. Percale is a type of weave that makes cotton sheets more breathable, and these percale sheets meet that task head on. “These feel amazing,” said one tester. “They’re extremely soft and almost silky, so they feel great against the skin as you lie between them. I immediately want to take a nap on these.” She said it didn’t feel like “heat [was] getting trapped underneath” and the sheets felt “cool against [her] skin.” The sheets’ quality remained top-notch before and after washing, with another tester saying, “They’re not wrinkled out of the wash, and they still fit the bed very well.” Overall, we think this is an excellent set of percale sheets for a good price. “They feel extremely comfortable and high quality, and I feel like they would last a long time,” said the first tester. “Assuming these maintain their soft texture after multiple washes, I’d absolutely buy these for the price.” RELATED: After Testing 31 Bath Towels, These 6 Performed the Best Materials Supima cotton percale Sizes Twin, extra long twin, full, queen, king, california king Colors 7 Special Features 300 thread count People / Rachel Marek Best Bamboo: BAMPURE 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets 4.9 View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros These bamboo sheets are highly breathable, cool when you’re lying on them, and very roomy so they will fit even pillowtop mattresses. Cons There was slight shrinkage after washing, but nothing significant. These bamboo sheets had our tester in awe for their quality design, soft texture, and durability. She appreciated the “cool and soft material” and the “nice stitching with an extra flap on the pillowcases to cover the end.” This set was hardly wrinkled compared to others in our test, and had a nice sheen. Our tester said the sheets had a “silky and smooth texture” and were quite breathable, noting that “they didn’t feel much warmer after lying on them for five minutes.” There were no signs of wear or tear after washing them, and only minimal shrinkage (which didn’t affect the fit on the bed!). Our second tester loved that they retained their soft feel even after washing them. In addition to how roomy the fitted sheet was, which our tester “LOVED”, this set also comes with an extra elastic band to hold the sheet in place even when you toss and turn. Overall, our team felt these sheets offered a high quality for a good price. Materials 100% organic bamboo Sizes Twin, full, queen, king, california king Colors 12 Special Features Deep pocket, breathable, odor resistant People / Dera Burreson Best Eucalyptus: Legends Hotel TENCEL Lyocell Sateen Fitted Sheet 4.8 View On Thecompanystore.com Pros These sheets were highly popular during testing for their softness, lightweight feel, and general durability. Cons These sheets wrinkle super easily. Earning a nearly perfect score, this creamy sheet set gave the ultimate softness, impressing all of our testers. “The first thing everyone said when they touched this one was ‘wow these are so soft,’” said one tester. She mentioned how they feel super lightweight and thin, so if you’re a hot sleeper you won’t overheat in these sheets. “These sheets are the most comfortable ones I’ve tested,” said the tester, adding that she assumed the price would be high due to the premium quality. (Plot twist: it’s not!) These sheets are actually quite affordable despite the luxurious feel and design. “I am shocked by the price of these,” she said, adding that “I expected them to be upwards of $200, so $79 is a steal!” The only qualm was with how easily the sheets wrinkle, but that’s not a dealbreaker for us. They survived the wash test beautifully and impressed our second tester who said there were “no loose strings or dye changes” and that she “appreciated the tags labeling the top and bottom.” We believe these eucalyptus sheets are top-notch, and our second tester said they were one of her “favorites” from the whole test (of 68 sheets!). Materials 100% certified TENCEL™ Lyocell sateen Sizes Twin, full, queen, king Colors 5 Special Features 300 thread count, deep pockets, breathable People / Rachel Marek Best Cooling: Molecule Sateen Performance Sheets 4.2 View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Onmolecule.com Pros These cooling sheets were highly breathable, soft to the touch, and were durable during washing. Cons They were pretty wrinkled throughout testing. Hot sleepers rejoice! These cooling sheets were a hit during testing. Our tester said, “I run very hot and these held up to their cooling attribute. After five minutes, the area where I was lying was hardly warm to the touch.” Our tester said the quality was good, and she appreciated that the sheets came with a label for “top” to simplify the bed-making process. She said she had “no struggles whatsoever putting on the sheets and pillowcases,” and that they had a “cool crisp feel to them.” The only hesitation was the amount of wrinkles on these sheets. “I prefer climbing into a bed that has very few wrinkles,” our tester explained, acknowledging that an iron might do the trick. The second tester appreciated their overall texture and durability, and said “these sheets are a good price for their value.” Materials TENCEL™️ Lyocell sateen Sizes Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, california king, split king Colors 4 Special Features Eco-friendly, 300-thread count, OEKO-TEX® Certified, 30 Night Sleep Trial People / Dera Burreson Things to Consider Before Buying Percale, Bamboo, & Eucalyptus Sheets Thread Count When you’re looking for percale, bamboo, and eucalyptus sheets, thread count is an important quality to consider. “On average, you’ll typically see a thread count between 250-450 for cotton alternative bedding,” says Welch. A better thread count will lead to the sheets continuing to soften over time, rather than becoming coarse with extensive washing. “Surprisingly, these cotton alternatives can hold their own when it comes to softness,” he adds. “This is because the leaves that these materials derive from are naturally silky-soft.” Breathability Many people look for these types of sheets to help cool down at night, and breathability is essential for that effect. “Many materials such as bamboo regulate your body heat,” says Welch. “This means they will keep you cool in the summer months and warm in the cold winters ahead. Options like percale are great because they are lightweight and breathable at the same time.” Looking at how thin a sheet is and physically feeling it to see if it’s cool to the touch are good ways to tell if it will keep you cool. Our winning sheet — Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets — are extremely breathable, and will keep you comfortable even during hot summer months. Material What are the differences between these materials? Bamboo and eucalyptus are both eco-friendly — bamboo is made from bamboo fibers and eucalyptus is made from eucalyptus wood pulp. Both are fairly durable (though more delicate than cotton), but you have to be mindful when washing them to avoid shrinkage. Percale is simply a type of weave used for cotton sheets. Percale cotton is more delicate than traditional cotton, so the same caution should apply to laundry day. All three materials can feel silky and smooth to the touch, so it will come down to your preference when examining the specific textures. Frequently Asked Questions What are the benefits of bamboo sheets? There are many benefits to using bamboo sheets including sustainability, temperature regulation, and falling asleep in an extremely soft material. These sheets come from the fiber of bamboo — a naturally occurring tree that grows without pesticides, absorbs significant carbon dioxide, and needs very little energy to grow. The silky material is highly durable, and cool to the touch which helps regulate your body temperature while you sleep. It’s also highly comfortable. Are eucalyptus sheets better than silk? Both types of sheets offer breathability and hypoallergenic materials that help create a restful sleep, but they do differ in terms of eco-friendliness. Silk comes from silkworms — which as an animal byproduct is not sustainable. Eucalyptus sheets are made from the pulp of eucalyptus wood (via a fiber called Tencel Lyocell), and these trees are grown without any harmful materials, and have a very small environmental footprint. How do you wash bamboo sheets? While bamboo and eucalyptus sheets are fairly durable, these materials are more susceptible to shrinkage and wear than cotton. “In order to keep cotton alternatives soft and comfy, you will need to treat them with care. I would recommend washing bedding on the gentle cycle,” Welch says. “As is typically practiced, the sheets and pillow cases can go in the dryer. But, let your duvet cover hang dry to prevent shrinkage. Cotton alternatives naturally wrinkle a bit more, so you may have to use your steamer if you prefer that crisp hotel linen vibe. Most [traditional] cotton alternatives such as percale, start off a bit firm but get much softer with wear.” People / Dera Burreson How We Tested Percale, Bamboo, & Eucalyptus Sheets To find the softest, creamiest sheets, we tested 68 percale, bamboo, and eucalyptus sheet sets in our lab. Looking at factors like quality, texture, breathability, durability, and value, our testers rated each sheet out of five points. They unpacked each set and looked for signs of wear and any imperfections. They made up the demo bed to see how well the sheets fit the mattress, and then repeated this step after washing the sheets in case there was any shrinkage. Our testers considered the feel of the sheets, seeing how comfortable the texture was against bare skin. And because these materials are known for their cooling abilities (a necessity in summer!), the testers checked the breathability by examining the thickness of the sheets (if light passed through) and whether the sheets stayed cool after lying on them for five minutes. The wash test also determined the durability — with testers looking for loose threads, fading, or other damage. Based on all of these qualities and considering the price (once it was revealed!) the testers determined the overall value of each sheet set. We used these findings to pick the best seven sheets. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content. 