These Cooling Sheets Are So Soft, You Won’t Want to Leave Bed

The only qualm was with how easily the sheets wrinkle, but that’s not a dealbreaker for us. They survived the wash test beautifully and impressed our second tester who said there were “no loose strings or dye changes” and that she “appreciated the tags labeling the top and bottom.” We believe these eucalyptus sheets are top-notch, and our second tester said they were one of her “favorites” from the whole test (of 68 sheets!).

“These sheets are the most comfortable ones I’ve tested,” said the tester, adding that she assumed the price would be high due to the premium quality. (Plot twist: it’s not!) These sheets are actually quite affordable despite the luxurious feel and design. “I am shocked by the price of these,” she said, adding that “I expected them to be upwards of $200, so $79 is a steal!”

Earning a nearly perfect score, this creamy sheet set gave the ultimate softness, impressing all of our testers. “The first thing everyone said when they touched this one was ‘wow these are so soft,’” said one tester. She mentioned how they feel super lightweight and thin, so if you’re a hot sleeper you won’t overheat in these sheets.

The only hesitation was the amount of wrinkles on these sheets. “I prefer climbing into a bed that has very few wrinkles,” our tester explained, acknowledging that an iron might do the trick. The second tester appreciated their overall texture and durability, and said “these sheets are a good price for their value.”

Our tester said the quality was good, and she appreciated that the sheets came with a label for “top” to simplify the bed-making process. She said she had “no struggles whatsoever putting on the sheets and pillowcases,” and that they had a “cool crisp feel to them.”

Hot sleepers rejoice! These cooling sheets were a hit during testing. Our tester said, “I run very hot and these held up to their cooling attribute. After five minutes, the area where I was lying was hardly warm to the touch.”

Things to Consider Before Buying Percale, Bamboo, & Eucalyptus Sheets

Thread Count

When you’re looking for percale, bamboo, and eucalyptus sheets, thread count is an important quality to consider. “On average, you’ll typically see a thread count between 250-450 for cotton alternative bedding,” says Welch. A better thread count will lead to the sheets continuing to soften over time, rather than becoming coarse with extensive washing. “Surprisingly, these cotton alternatives can hold their own when it comes to softness,” he adds. “This is because the leaves that these materials derive from are naturally silky-soft.”

Breathability

Many people look for these types of sheets to help cool down at night, and breathability is essential for that effect. “Many materials such as bamboo regulate your body heat,” says Welch. “This means they will keep you cool in the summer months and warm in the cold winters ahead. Options like percale are great because they are lightweight and breathable at the same time.”

Looking at how thin a sheet is and physically feeling it to see if it’s cool to the touch are good ways to tell if it will keep you cool. Our winning sheet — Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets — are extremely breathable, and will keep you comfortable even during hot summer months.

Material

What are the differences between these materials? Bamboo and eucalyptus are both eco-friendly — bamboo is made from bamboo fibers and eucalyptus is made from eucalyptus wood pulp. Both are fairly durable (though more delicate than cotton), but you have to be mindful when washing them to avoid shrinkage. Percale is simply a type of weave used for cotton sheets. Percale cotton is more delicate than traditional cotton, so the same caution should apply to laundry day. All three materials can feel silky and smooth to the touch, so it will come down to your preference when examining the specific textures.

Frequently Asked Questions What are the benefits of bamboo sheets? There are many benefits to using bamboo sheets including sustainability, temperature regulation, and falling asleep in an extremely soft material. These sheets come from the fiber of bamboo — a naturally occurring tree that grows without pesticides, absorbs significant carbon dioxide, and needs very little energy to grow. The silky material is highly durable, and cool to the touch which helps regulate your body temperature while you sleep. It’s also highly comfortable.



Are eucalyptus sheets better than silk? Both types of sheets offer breathability and hypoallergenic materials that help create a restful sleep, but they do differ in terms of eco-friendliness. Silk comes from silkworms — which as an animal byproduct is not sustainable. Eucalyptus sheets are made from the pulp of eucalyptus wood (via a fiber called Tencel Lyocell), and these trees are grown without any harmful materials, and have a very small environmental footprint.



How do you wash bamboo sheets? While bamboo and eucalyptus sheets are fairly durable, these materials are more susceptible to shrinkage and wear than cotton. “In order to keep cotton alternatives soft and comfy, you will need to treat them with care. I would recommend washing bedding on the gentle cycle,” Welch says. “As is typically practiced, the sheets and pillow cases can go in the dryer. But, let your duvet cover hang dry to prevent shrinkage. Cotton alternatives naturally wrinkle a bit more, so you may have to use your steamer if you prefer that crisp hotel linen vibe. Most [traditional] cotton alternatives such as percale, start off a bit firm but get much softer with wear.”

How We Tested Percale, Bamboo, & Eucalyptus Sheets

To find the softest, creamiest sheets, we tested 68 percale, bamboo, and eucalyptus sheet sets in our lab. Looking at factors like quality, texture, breathability, durability, and value, our testers rated each sheet out of five points. They unpacked each set and looked for signs of wear and any imperfections. They made up the demo bed to see how well the sheets fit the mattress, and then repeated this step after washing the sheets in case there was any shrinkage. Our testers considered the feel of the sheets, seeing how comfortable the texture was against bare skin.

And because these materials are known for their cooling abilities (a necessity in summer!), the testers checked the breathability by examining the thickness of the sheets (if light passed through) and whether the sheets stayed cool after lying on them for five minutes. The wash test also determined the durability — with testers looking for loose threads, fading, or other damage. Based on all of these qualities and considering the price (once it was revealed!) the testers determined the overall value of each sheet set. We used these findings to pick the best seven sheets.

