These Are the 17 Best Peptide Serums of 2022

While science class may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the purpose of peptides is one lesson we all should pay attention to. “Peptides have been around for a very long time, but they're not exclusive to serums,” celebrity and board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss tells PEOPLE. “They are also found in moisturizers, lotions, and even lip products. Peptides are a short chain of amino acids that are the building block proteins of the important things in life like collagen, elastin, and keratin.”

The founder of Idriss Dermatology and creator of #PillowtalkDerm Series on Instagram highlights the numerous benefits behind this science: “Peptides help with texture, skin strength, and overall resilience of your skin. They work by tricking your skin into believing there is an issue. For example, they can trick your skin into believing it has a wound and therefore collagen will get stimulated in the process boosting your overall production.”

Serums are one of the easiest ways to deliver peptides to the skin, as the lightweight formula is able to better penetrate beneath the skin's surface than say, a rich moisturizer. As such, we scoured the market and spoke with dermatologists to find the absolute best peptide serums for everyone. Peruse the 17 below to find your new favorite skincare staple.