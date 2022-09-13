Shopping These Are the 17 Best Peptide Serums of 2022 According to dermatologists By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on September 13, 2022 12:49 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images While science class may not be everyone’s cup of tea, the purpose of peptides is one lesson we all should pay attention to. “Peptides have been around for a very long time, but they're not exclusive to serums,” celebrity and board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss tells PEOPLE. “They are also found in moisturizers, lotions, and even lip products. Peptides are a short chain of amino acids that are the building block proteins of the important things in life like collagen, elastin, and keratin.” The founder of Idriss Dermatology and creator of #PillowtalkDerm Series on Instagram highlights the numerous benefits behind this science: “Peptides help with texture, skin strength, and overall resilience of your skin. They work by tricking your skin into believing there is an issue. For example, they can trick your skin into believing it has a wound and therefore collagen will get stimulated in the process boosting your overall production.” Serums are one of the easiest ways to deliver peptides to the skin, as the lightweight formula is able to better penetrate beneath the skin's surface than say, a rich moisturizer. As such, we scoured the market and spoke with dermatologists to find the absolute best peptide serums for everyone. Peruse the 17 below to find your new favorite skincare staple. We Tested the Best Tinted Moisturizer for a Radiant Complexion Our Top Picks Best Overall: Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: Paula’s Choice Peptide Booster at Sephora Jump to Review Best Splurge: Clinical Skin Polypeptide Firming Serum at Clinicalskin.com Jump to Review Best Copper Peptide Serum: THE ORDINARY "Buffet" at Ulta Jump to Review Best Retinol Peptide Serum: Kiehls Retinol Skin Renewing Daily Microdose Serum at Ulta Jump to Review Best Peptide Serum for Dewy Skin: Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid at Rhodeskin.com Jump to Review Best Vegan: Derma E Advanced Peptide & Collagen Serum at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Melanin-Rich Skin: Melé Pore Minimizing Serum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Soothing: Dieux Skin Deliverance Soothing Trinity Serum at Dieuxskin.com Jump to Review Best for Under-Eyes: Drunk Elephant Shaba Complex Eye Serum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora Who It’s Good For This serum works for people with dry, balanced, and combination skin who are looking for hydration, radiance, and overall skin clarity. Who It’s Not Good For It might not be as suitable for those with super sensitive skin. As one of the most popular peptide serums available, this Drunk Elephant gem packs quite the punch. It tightens, refines texture, and adds just a hint of moisture and glow so you look your best while your skin feels its best. “This serum delivers a blend of ingredients to strengthen and support the skin,” dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., tells PEOPLE. “Peptides and growth factors stimulate collagen production, while amino acids help hydrate the skin and lactic acid offers exfoliating benefits to brighten and even skin tone.” Formulated with these peptides as well as amino acids and a bit of lactic acid, this serum sparks collagen and keratin growth so your skin gets a fresher appearance. It works for most skin types, and as such, is beloved from Gen Z to Boomers and beyond. Price at time of publish: $82 Size: 30 mL | Skin Type: All skin types Best Value: Paula’s Choice Peptide Booster Sephora View On Sephora View On Dermstore Who It’s Good For This serum is formulated for all skin types (even sensitive skin!). Who It’s Not Good For The small size is great for travel but will eventually use up faster. If your skin is feeling a bit dull lately, then this peptide booster is just what you need to reinvigorate it. Using a concentrated dose of eight peptides, this serum targets specific areas on your face to improve firmness and texture, smooth out wrinkles, provide hydration, lessen discoloration and redness, and help with cell renewal. And it’s so easy to add to your skincare routine — simply mix it into your favorite moisturizer or serum or use it as a standalone product. We think this product is a great value because the cost is fairly average among popular serums, and it works well for what you’re paying. Price at time of publish: $55 Size: 20 mL | Skin Type: All skin types Best Splurge: Clinical Skin Polypeptide Firming Serum Clinical Skin View On Clinicalskin.com Who It’s Good For This product is designed for those with mature skin who want to target fine lines and wrinkles. It's also beneficial as a hydrator. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not really necessary for someone who doesn't want to target wrinkles or fine lines, or anyone on a tight budget. If you want to help stengthen your skin, this Clinical Skin serum is truly a wonder. Using peptides as well as a host of other unique ingredients like ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this peptide serum treats deep wrinkles, fine lines, and loose skin. “The Clinical Skin Poly Peptide Firming Serum contains a blend of skin-firming peptides with antioxidants and ceramides to protect and hydrate the skin,” says Dr. Zeichner. “The product has gone through extensive clinical testing with proven improvements in elasticity, hydration, and appearance in fine lines.” Results take about four weeks to really notice a marked difference, but they will speak for themselves. Just be wary if you’re on a budget, because it’s pricey and, once you start using it, you won’t want to stop. Price at time of publish: $250 Size: 50 mL | Skin Type: Mature skin, balanced skin Best Copper Peptide Serum: THE ORDINARY "Buffet" + Copper Peptides 1% Courtesy of Sephora View On Ulta View On Sephora Who It’s Good For This is good for people who want smooth, tight, and even-toned skin. Who It’s Not Good For It shouldn’t be used in tandem with vitamin C. Copper peptides are known for smoothing and tightening skin texture and lessening pigmentation. They act like an antioxidant to reduce damage and free radicals in the skin, as well as stimulate collagen growth. This serum also contains Matrixyl and Argirelox which both work to lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Peptides in general help with discoloration, so this serum is also ideal for those who suffer from any redness or hyperpigmentation. “I started using this peptide serum about six months ago and have definitely seen a noticeable difference in my skin,” says PEOPLE content strategy manager Hannah Freedman. “It’s plumper, firmer, more hydrated, and has that healthy glow. The serum is also very lightweight and doesn’t leave any sort of film or residue. I usually use it at night along with the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream, which also packs those peptide benefits.” Price at time of publish: $30.90 Size: 30 mL | Skin Type: All skin types Best Retinol Peptide Serum: Kiehls Retinol Skin Renewing Daily Microdose Serum Sephora View On Ulta View On Sephora Who It’s Good For This serum is ideal for those searching for anti-aging remedies, because it boosts collagen production, firms the skin, and improves texture and tone. Who It’s Not Good For It has a highly-concentrated retinol so it’s not good for those with sensitive skin. This dermatologist-recommended retinol peptide serum is like a knockout punch to your skin. It works fast to improve skin texture — minimizing pores, reducing the appearance of lines and wrinkles, and brightening the surface of your skin. Since it’s a stronger serum, it’s not intended for those with sensitive skin, and you should only use it once a day. With this serum, a little goes a long way, but yields big results. “Kiehls has a Retinol Skin Renewing Daily Microdose Serum that contains 0.1% retinol, which is pretty high, so this one is not for the sensitive souls, but instead retinol veterans who are looking for an additional boost to their well-aging routine,” says Dr. Idriss. “It has Acetyl Dipeptide-1 Cetyl Ester, which tricks your skin into signaling collagen production and instantly helping your skin.” Price at time of publish: $62 Size: 30 mL | Skin Type: Not good for sensitive skin Best Peptide Serum for Dewy Skin: Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid 4.9 View On Rhodeskin.com Who It’s Good For This glazing fluid is perfect for those who want a dewy appearance, smooth texture, and brightness. Who It’s Not Good For This product works well on surface-level improvements, but might not be as effective for those seeking deep anti-aging results. Editor’s Note: This product is currently out of stock, but you can join the waitlist on rhodeskin.com For those who prefer a more viscous serum, this gel-based peptide glaze is ideal. One of Hailey Bieber’s recently-launched products, this serum highlights four ingredients (including peptides) that work to transform the surface of your skin. It brightens, tightens, and drenches your skin with hydration to create a dewy appearance. “I’ve been using the entire Rhode skincare line for two months and so far, I love it!” says commerce writer Madison Yauger. “The peptide glazing fluid gives my combination skin a subtle dewy glow, and feels so hydrating and lightweight on my face. And the peptides are doing their thing — I’ve noticed a significant improvement with texture and fewer bumps and imperfections on the surface of my skin. I’m so impressed.” The peptides also aid in plumping the skin, making it look and feel more supple. If your aim is to refresh your skin each morning and night, and develop smooth texture and a glowy complexion, Rhode is worth the waitlist. Price at time of publish: $29 Size: 50 mL | Skin Type: All skin types Rhode: Everything You Need to Know About Using Hailey Bieber's Skincare Products Best Vegan: Derma E Advanced Peptide & Collagen Serum Courtesy of Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta Who It’s Good For This serum is ideal for boosting collagen and would work for someone looking to smooth out texture and hydrate their skin. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not as effective for pigment concerns or acne. This peptide serum is perfect for those who prefer sustainable beauty products. It’s 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free — meaning it’s made without any animal byproducts and without animal testing. It’s also recyclable, wind energy-certified, and made without GMOS, gluten, or soy. Now onto what it does have: This serum has premium ingredients that target texture to smooth out skin roughness as well as any fine lines or wrinkles. And as a bonus, it’s also extremely hydrating. Price at time of publish: $37.50 Size: 60 mL | Skin Type: All skin types Best for Melanin-Rich Skin: Melé Smooth Pore Minimizing Serum View On Amazon View On Target Who It’s Good For This formula is designed for those with more melanin in their skin — generally darker skin tones. It’s also good for pore reduction, smoothing texture, and oil control. Who It’s Not Good For Since it’s meant for a specific skin type, it’s not effective for those with fairer skin tones. Specially designed by dermatologists of color for people with melanin-rich skin, this Melé peptide serum targets issues like hyperpigmentation and dark spots as well as excess oil and pore size. “The serum minimizes the [appearance] of pores and modifies the skin,” says Dr. Zeichner. “It contains a peptide to balance oil production along with rosehip extract to reduce shine.” With ingredients like peptides and niacinamide, this serum also reduces unwanted rough texture. You should use it in the morning and can even use it as a primer before applying your makeup. Price at time of publish: $12.29 Size: 30 mL | Skin Type: Combination, oily, mature, melanin-rich skin Best Soothing: Dieux Skin Deliverance Soothing Trinity Serum Dieux Skin View On Dieuxskin.com Who It’s Good For This is good for those who want to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, redness, and skin irritations, as well as even skin tone. Who It’s Not Good For Since it takes 12 weeks to see the full effect, it may not be ideal for someone looking for immediate results. If your skin doesn’t play well with most ingredients, this soothing peptide serum might just be the one that sticks. Made with delicate extracts and a silky texture that melts into your skin, this peptide serum yields results without any bothering your skin barrier. “Dieux’s Deliverance serum is a fan-favorite for good reason — the formula is intended to calm reactive skin, which is done through hemp extract and water lily,” says PEOPLE commerce director Lindsey Metrus. “It’s also loaded with peptides to help firm and strengthen skin, minimizing the appearance of fine lines. I’ve found it to be the perfect serum for my sensitive, 30-something skin that needs a lot of extra love these days.” Within the first few weeks, you’ll see an immediate improvement on the feel of your skin, followed by an evening of tone and texture. At about 12 weeks of consistent use, you’ll see firmness and a reduction of fine lines and wrinkles. As an added bonus, this is also a sustainable brand with recyclable packaging, vegan and cruelty-free products, and clinically-vetted ingredients. Price at time of publish: $69 Size: 30 mL | Skin Type: All skin types Best for Under-Eyes: Drunk Elephant Shaba Complex Eye Serum 4 View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Drunkelephant.com Who It’s Good For This serum tightens skin around the eye and adds some moisture to the area. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not intended for the rest of the face, so you'll need to supplement with a facial peptide serum. Another winner from Drunk Elephant, this firming eye serum is bursting with copper peptides and other ingredients designed to smooth and tighten skin. Since the under-eye is often the Achilles heel of facial aging with most of our fine lines appearing there first, this serum hydrates and works to firm up and fill out skin under and around the eyes to create a smoother appearance. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 15 mL | Skin Type: All skin types Best Overnight: Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Serum Amazon View On Amazon View On Olay.com Who It’s Good For This serum is good for people seeking anti-aging products that will give them a fresh glow. Who It’s Not Good For Since this has retinol in it, it might not be the best for sensitive skin. If you don’t have time to think about beauty products, but still crave the effects, use your time wisely — let them work while you sleep. This retinol peptide serum from Olay works overnight so you can consistently wake up with smoother, brighter skin, fewer dark spots, and the appearance of smaller pores. It’s also fragrance free, and absorbs quickly so there’s no tacky residue or scent while you’re trying to go to sleep. Described by users as a “fountain of youth,” this serum is definitely a crowd pleaser. Price at time of publish: $12 Size: 40 mL | Skin Type: Not good for sensitive skin Best for Smooth Skin: PCA Skin ExLinea Peptide Smoothing Serum Courtesy of Dermstore View On Dermstore View On Bluemercury.com Who It’s Good For This works well for people who want a smoother texture on the surface of their skin. Who It’s Not Good For It doesn’t target pigmentation concerns. The PCA Skin peptide serum targets signs of aging at the cellular level. Using peptides, it thickens the epidermis layer of the skin to strengthen it, as well as tightening and firming the surface. Antioxidants play a role by repairing free-radical damage, and hyaluronic acid assists with a surge of hydration to keep your skin soft and supple. This serum also boosts collagen production which contributes to a smoother texture overall. Price at time of publish: $115 Size: 29.5 mL | Skin Type: All skin types Best Hydrating: Elemis Peptide4 Antioxidant Hydra-Serum Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore Who It’s Good For This serum is perfect for those who want their skin to look and feel refreshed, hydrated, and bright. Who It’s Not Good For While it is shown to smooth fine lines, that’s not the primary focus of this serum. For a surge of moisture, this hydrating serum combines prime ingredients like lotus flower milk and Indian gooseberry — as well as peptides and hyaluronic acid — to create a smooth and glowy surface on your skin. It works in overdrive to improve the texture of your skin by plumping, softening, and brightening any dullness. While it doesn’t target anti-aging specifically, this serum lessens the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and gives your complexion a refreshed glow. Price at time of publish: $74 Size: 29.5 mL | Skin Type: All skin types Best for Hyperpigmentation: Allies of Skin Mandelic Pigmentation Corrector Night Serum Dermstore View On Amazon View On Dermstore Who It’s Good For This serum is great for those with inflamed and damaged skin who are looking for a little restoration of hydration and brightness. Essentially, most hyperpigmentation concerns are targeted by this serum. Who It’s Not Good For If hyperpigmentation is not a concern, you should consider another serum on this list. If you’re self-conscious about sun damage, hyperpigmentation, or areas of inflammation on your face, this Allies of Skin serum works brilliantly to target these issues, giving you a brighter, clearer complexion. “For pigmentation, Allies of Skin has their Mandelic Pigmentation Correcting Serum with Nonapeptide-1, a peptide known to inhibit the production of melanin and work synergistically with mandelic and lactic acid to give you an overall brighter complexion,” says Dr. Idriss. Using ingredients like salicylic acid and lactic acid, it works on reducing blemishes, redness, and any dark spots to reduce imperfections on the surface of your skin. It’s also high in moisture content, providing a boost of hydration to keep your face looking soft and smooth. Price at time of publish: $102 Size: 30 mL | Skin Type: All skin types, specifically those with hyperpigmentation Best for Wrinkles: Bliss Youth Got This Serum Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for anti-aging benefits should consider this serum. Who It’s Not Good For This product is made with pure retinol which can be too strong for sensitive skin. There’s a refined beauty to aging — seeing memories in the form of laugh lines, scars, and other marks of a life across your face, but that doesn’t mean you want to see every wrinkle all the time. Consistently using products like this peptide serum designed to target wrinkles can help remove some of that texture, and firm up your facial skin along the way. “Bliss Youth Got This serum contains a stabilized form of retinol along with peptides to offer complementary benefits and strengthen the skin,” says Dr. Zeichner. “Skin-protecting ingredients like squalane help maintain a healthy skin barrier.” You’ll be able to see a difference in smoothness and firmness after four weeks of using this peptide serum. Plus, it’s... made with clean ingredients and cruelty-free. Price at time of publish: $29 Size: 19.8 mL | Skin Type: Not good for sensitive skin Best for Acne: First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate 4.4 View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Dermstore Who It’s Good For If you experience frequent breakouts, this retinol peptide serum helps reduce buildup in the pores. Who It’s Not Good For Retinol can be too strong of an ingredient for those with sensitive skin. This retinol serum from First Aid Beauty is a good option to treat breakouts as well as reducing general texture issues on the surface of your skin. Using retinol to unblock and open up pores (a common cause of acne) and peptides to stimulate collagen growth which tightens skin, this serum can be equally effective for acne and anti-aging. The skin saver complex also works to help soothe and support your skin’s overall health. Together all of these ingredients also help create a more radiant complexion and even out your skin tone. Price at time of publish: $58 Size: 30 mL | Skin Type: Acneic (though not good for sensitive skin) Best for Sensitive Skin: Carrot & Stick The Repair Serum Carrot & Stick View On Amazon View On Carrotstick.com Who It’s Good For Due to its soothing and repairing ingredients, this serum is ideal for those with sensitive skin. Who It’s Not Good For Since the primary target is anti-aging, this serum isn’t as effective for pigmentation concerns. This plant-derived peptide serum is made without common chemicals and harmful irritants making it ideal for those with sensitive skin. Using soothing ingredients like green tea and chamomile extracts, it softens skin, while the peptides and vitamins help restore elasticity and firmness through cell repair and collagen production. The licorice extract does help with some hyperpigmentation, but the main properties of this serum work to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and texture, leaving you with a smoother and more radiant complexion. Price at time of publish: $80 Size: 30 mL | Skin Type: All skin types How to Pick the Right Peptide Serum Types of Peptides The first consideration is the type of peptide you’re looking for. “There are different types of peptides and not all peptides are created equal,” says Dr. Idriss. “Some help to boost collagen production, others even out pigmentation, and some can even inhibit the breakdown of collagen so that your skin could stay firmer longer. There are also some that act like "Botox", but are not a replacement for Botox whatsoever. They temporarily slow down the contraction of your muscles. The biggest drawback is that there is no miracle cure and no single peptide is a miracle.” Skin Type Your skin type will also dictate which peptide serum you should look for. Some are designed to help mature skin, others melanin-rich skin, as well as sensitive skin. So looking at your skin type and your specific areas of concern related to it (fine lines and wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, inflammation and redness, respectively) can help you choose the right serum. In addition, your skin type may interact better with different consistencies — for instance, oily skin might prefer a gel-based serum, and dry skin, a barrier-repairing oil-based serum. "Think of peptides as signals that tell your skin cells to perform a specific function. The majority of peptides that we use for the skin work by revving up collagen production. This improves the experience of fine lines and wrinkles and helps strengthen the foundation of the skin,” Dr. Zeichner says. Your Routine Think about how simple or complex your skincare routine is. Some peptide serums are easily combined with other products making them easy to add to an existing regimen. Others have to be applied separately at morning and night, which, depending on your preference, might be absolutely fine or an annoyance. All peptide serums come with use instructions somewhere on the packaging, so just be sure to read to make sure the application frequency is something you’re comfortable and capable of doing. Frequently Asked Questions What other skincare products pair well with peptide treatments? “Peptides are a great ingredient to combine with retinol for an increased well-aging benefit, says Dr. Idriss. "If you have sensitive skin and you're looking to add retinol into your skincare routine, you can first start with peptides and slowly graduate to retinol. They are not interchangeable, but they both offer well-aging benefits."“Peptides can be used in combination with other actives like vitamin C,” adds Dr. Zeichner. “Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that neutralizes free radical damage. It helps brighten dark spots, even skin tone, and protect the skin from environmental damage. Most peptide serums can be used alongside vitamin C serums,” he says. Which skincare products should not be mixed with peptides? With regular peptides, AHAs or alpha-hydroxy acids do not mix well. While vitamin C pairs well with most peptides, it does not mix well with copper peptides, because it makes both ingredients less effective. If you already use a vitamin C serum regularly, you should consider adding a non-copper peptide serum to your routine. Additionally, niacinamide (an ingredient in many of the serums on our list and a form of vitamin B3), should also not be mixed with vitamin C for the same reasons. However, there are ways to incorporate both into your routine — just use one in the morning and one at night.“Peptides are hearty ingredients and generally mix well with other products,” says Dr. Zeichner. “That being said, as a general rule, more is not better when it comes to skincare. It’s important to understand what your skincare products do and to choose products that complement each other.” How often can you use peptide serums? Generally, these serums are safe to use daily — either once or twice a day depending on the product instructions. However, if you have sensitive skin, and you opt for a peptide serum with retinol, you may want to work your way up to using it regularly so your skin can get used to it. Perhaps start by using it twice a week and work up to daily use. Take Our Word For It Madison Yauger is a seasoned writer who’s tested hundreds of lifestyle products across all categories. 