The 8 Best Pellet Grills of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

If you’re ready to take your grilling to the next level, these are the best pellet grills that PEOPLE tested.

To find the best pellet grills available today, the PEOPLE Tested team reviewed 21 models from top brands, using the grills to cook steak, chicken wings, pizza, and more. After hours of rigorous testing, the Yoder Smokers YS640 Pellet Grill came out as the winner — we liked its easy-to-use design, which gives you granular control over the grill’s temperature, and the pellet grill delivered rich, smoky flavors that our testers loved.

“Pellet grills are great for low and slow cooking of heavier meat like beef, brisket, pork shoulder or pork butt, hams, turkeys, and even ribs or large roast,” says Bill Hazel, chef and owner of BBQ food truck Bill's Grill . “They allow you to season your meat, then set it and forget it until the cook time is over.”

If you enjoy grilling and smoking meat, a pellet grill is a worthwhile addition to your patio. These grills burn wood pellets to infuse your food with smoky flavor, and they’re a favorite among grilling enthusiasts thanks to their versatility and easy operation.

The Ironwood 885 performed well when searing and baking, providing even, consistent heat across the whole cooking area. However, our tester did note that the grill “performed just average in the smoking test even though it contained a ‘super smoke’ setting” — a bit disappointing considering its high price point. The good news, though, is this grill offers granular control over a variety of settings, including the auger speed, built-in temperature probes, and more.

Traeger is one of the top brands when it comes to pellet grills, so it should come as no surprise that they have assembly down to a T. Despite its large size, the Traeger Ironwood 885 was extremely simple to set up, thanks to its clear instructions and minimal components. This grill is ideal for those who like cooking large amounts of food, as it offers 885 square inches of cooking space and a 20-pound pellet hopper that sends smartphone notifications when it’s running low.

The Rec-Tec 590 did a great job grilling and smoking meat in our testing. “Although it had a hot spot near the hopper, the grill is very consistent as far as temperature and overall heat retention,” explained our tester. It also offers Wi-Fi connectivity so you can control it from your smartphone, as well as two meat probes to monitor the temperature of your food as it cooks.

For a well-priced pellet grill that has all the features you could ever need while smoking or grilling, you can’t go wrong with the Rec-Tec 590. It has a single 590-square-inch cooking grate and an impressive temperature range of 180 to 700°F, and it offers 5-degree increments for more granular control. Plus, this grill has an extra-large 30-pound pellet hopper — the largest of all the grills we tested.

During our testing, the Louisiana Grills Black Label delivered smoky flavor when we cooked chicken wings and yielded a well-seared steak, thanks to its high maximum temperature. The pork butt also came out with a “lovely aroma” and moderate smoky flavor, according to our tester. However, we did find that the left side of the grill is often noticeably hotter than the right side, which can lead to uneven cooking if you’re not careful about where you place your food.

Many of today’s best pellet grills offer Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity, and our top recommendation for a smart pellet grill is the Louisiana Grills Black Label. Not only does this grill have a spacious 1,028-square-foot grilling area, but our tester said that its smart features “enhance the overall ease of use, making the grilling experience essentially hands free.” You can connect the grill to your phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and the app allows you to monitor and adjust the grill’s temperature remotely.

As you might expect from this well-known brand, the Weber SmokeFire EX4 delivered top-tier results in our tests. “This grill produced a very smoky-flavored pork butt that was right on par with the Yoder and Traeger Timberline models,” our tester noted. “The pork has a lovely aroma and a long finish without being overpowering.” The only area where it fell flat was searing — the char marks were surprisingly faint and the meat had a pan-seared look, despite the fact that the grill goes up to 600°F.

If you regularly cook for a crowd, the Weber SmokeFire EX4 has a spacious interior with 672 square inches of cooking space across two racks. In addition to its large grilling area, the Weber also has a uniquely designed pellet hopper that spans the back of the grill and can hold up to 22 pounds of fuel at a time, allowing you to go longer between refills. It even offers Wi-Fi connectivity, which means you can monitor and adjust the grill’s temperature right from your phone — ideal for when you’re entertaining.

This grill performed well in our tests, reaching its target temperature quickly and maintaining a fairly consistent temperature throughout cooking. However, because its maximum temperature is only 450°F, it doesn’t deliver the best sear marks when grilling. We also found that food cooked on this grill didn’t have the strongest smoky flavor, but overall, the design is convenient and efficient for grilling on the go.

You can smoke meat on the go with the Traeger Tailgater 20, the best portable pellet grill we tested. It weighs just over 60 pounds, making it easy to move around, and according to our reviewer, “the collapsible, fold-up legs make moving from ground level to a truck bed fast and easy.” This grill offers 300 square inches of cooking space, which we found was enough to cook for four people at a time, and its 8-pound pellet hopper does a good job regulating the grill’s fuel, allowing you to cook for longer before needing to refill it.

The Timberline has three racks for a total cooking area of 880 square inches, and it has a large 22-pound hopper that lets it operate for longer without any maintenance. In addition to its main cooking chamber, this grill also boasts an induction cooktop, Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth meat probes, built-in lights, and ample storage room, making it an all-in-one outdoor cooking station for your summertime parties. Our only complaint about this high-end grill is that it sometimes takes quite a while to reach its maximum temperature — even as long as 30 minutes. However, our testers agree that its stellar performance is worth the wait.

If you’re an experienced pitmaster looking for a top-of-the-line pellet grill, the Traeger Timberline is a worthwhile splurge. Not only does this high-end grill have a sleek design that’s packed with useful features, but it was also the most consistent performer, excelling at every task we threw at it — the meats were evenly cooked and extremely juicy and flavorful, and there were no hot spots to speak of. According to our tester, it was the “most consistent across the board, even lending a smoke flavor to a frozen pizza!”

However, the biggest downside of this grill has to be its small hopper. The hopper can only hold 5 pounds of wood pellets at a time, and in our testing, it needed to be refilled every two hours or so. This is definitely something to keep in mind if you’re planning long smoking sessions, as the grill will need regular maintenance.

According to our tester, this Pit Boss grill “punched well above its weight, particularly on the searing and smoking tests.” It was able to reach its max temperature in around 15 minutes, and food cooked on the grill had an intense smoky flavor. The grill did experience some temperature fluctuations during the 10-hour smoking session, but overall, it performed impressively considering its budget-friendly price.

For those just getting into smoking, the Pit Boss BP440D2 is a compact and budget-friendly model that’s ideal for beginners. According to our testers, this grill “outperforms many larger, more expensive models,” heating up quickly and delivering well-defined smoky flavors when cooking steak, chicken wings, and more. The grill is on the smaller side (less than 100 pounds), and it has a modest cooking space of 465 square inches — big enough to accommodate several pounds of chicken wings, but potentially not enough space for those who like to entertain large crowds.

In addition to its stellar grilling and smoking abilities, this pellet grill is stacked with useful features, including Wi-Fi connectivity that allows you to monitor its temperature right from your smartphone and two integrated food probes. It’s mounted on heavy-duty wheels that make it easy to move around, according to our testers, but keep in mind that this large grill weighs over 300 pounds — we highly recommend having two people available for assembly.

The Yoder Smokers YS640 heats up extremely quickly, reaching its max temperature in a little over 10 minutes, and it passed all of our tests with flying colors, delivering beautiful char marks and rich, smoky flavors. The grill was also a top performer when it came to traditional long smoking: “This was the Goldilocks choice for pellet grills in the long-smoke test: not too much or too little smoke flavor, but just right all around,” our tester explained. “The pork had a very clean flavor that wasn't muddled by astringent flavors commonly associated with foods that are over-smoked.” In terms of performance, the only downside we could find is that there is a hot spot directly over the grill’s searing grate, so you may need to position food accordingly to avoid it cooking too quickly.

If you’re looking for a pellet grill that can do it all, the Yoder Smokers YS640 is worth its high price tag. Our testers fell in love with this high-end grill during testing: They raved about its highly adjustable temperature range, spacious interior, and Wi-Fi connectivity. This grill is made from heavy-duty 14-gauge steel for unbeatable durability, and it boasts a 640-square-inch main cooking grate with an optional second shelf that brings the total cooking area up to 1,070 square inches.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Pellet Grill

Cooking Area

As you shop for a pellet grill, it’s important to look at its cooking area, which is listed in square inches. The larger this number, the more food you’ll be able to cook on the grill at one time. In general, 400 to 500 square inches is ideal for an average household, but if you frequently host large parties, you may want a grill with 800 square inches of cooking space or more.

As you look at these numbers, you’ll want to note whether the cooking area is one main grate or multiple racks. If it’s the latter, keep in mind that raised racks aren’t exposed to the same heat as the main grate, so they’re not ideal for high-heat cooking.

Temperature Range

Pellet grills operate similarly to ovens: You set your desired cooking temperature, then the grill automatically maintains it by adding pellets to the firepot. For this reason, you’ll see that pellet grills have a listed temperature range. If you plan to do lots of low-and-slow smoking, you’ll likely want a grill that goes down to at least 180°F (if not lower), and for searing meat, look for a model with a maximum temperature over 500°F, such as the Yoder Smokers YS640 Pellet Grill.

It’s also beneficial to look at the temperature increments that the grill offers. Some grills, such as the Rec-Tec 590, allow you to change the temperature in 5-degree increments, while others jump 25 degrees or more between settings, giving you less control over your grill.

Hopper Size

All pellet grills have a hopper that feeds wood pellets into the grill to be burned. However, hoppers can vary in size — models like the Pit Boss BP440D2 hold just 5 pounds of pellets at a time, while the Rec-Tec 590 can hold a whopping 30 pounds of wood pellets. When a grill has a larger hopper, it won’t need to be refilled with pellets for a longer period of time. This is useful if you’re planning long smoking sessions, such as cooking brisket.

When to Buy

Grills are a seasonal product, getting the most use during the summer, and if you want to get the best deal, wait until the off-season to start your shopping. Many retailers will mark down grills after Labor Day — as grilling season is winding down, they often want to clear out inventory to make room for next year’s models, allowing you to score great deals.

Russell Kilgore

How We Tested

The PEOPLE Tested team did a whole lot of grilling, smoking, and baking to find the best pellet grills for your backyard. We conducted firsthand testing on a total of 21 different grills, putting each model through the paces to evaluate its ease of use, consistency, features, and more.

On each grill, we smoked 5 pounds of chicken wings, baked a frozen pepperoni pizza, and grilled four 8-ounce flank steaks. For the top-performing models, we also conducted a long smoking test, cooking a pork butt on the grill for upwards of 10 hours. There was a lot of taste testing involved, and we noted how evenly the food was cooked, whether it had a smoky flavor, and how many pellets were used in the cooking process.

Once our testing was complete, we rated each product on its ease of assembly and use, temperature range and heat control, capacity, features, ease of cleaning, and overall value. In the end, the winner was the Yoder Smokers YS640, which earned 4.6 out of 5 stars. The Traeger Timberline actually earned a perfect score of 5 out of 5, but given its sky-high price tag, we opted to list it as a splurge-worthy pick.

Frequently Asked Questions How much does a pellet grill cost? Pellet grills can range significantly in price, with small, basic models retailing for as low as $300 and high-end options costing $3,000 or more. However, in general, a good quality pellet grill with a decent temperature range and feature set will likely cost between $800 to $1,000.



What are the cons of a pellet grill? While there are many benefits to cooking on a pellet grill, there are a few downsides, as well. One of the biggest cons of pellet grills is that they require electricity to operate their augers and fans, which means you need to have an electrical outlet nearby. Further, the wood pellets used to fuel these grills need to be kept dry — if they get wet, the pellets can expand and clog up the auger and hopper. This means you’ll likely need to invest in a cover for your grill if you plan to keep it in an uncovered outdoor area.



What are the different flavors of a pellet grill? When cooking with a pellet grill, you can use various types of wood pellets to impart different flavors into your food. Some of the most popular options include apple, which is ideal for pork and poultry, and hickory, which is a go-to for barbecue. However, other wood pellet flavors include cherry, mesquite, maple, and pecan.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

