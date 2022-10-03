The 10 Best Peach Slices Products of 2022

Peach Slices’ modern take on acne care solutions is helmed by the goal to provide personalized solutions to skincare problems in a holistic and healthy way. Yoon knows that breakouts are different for everyone who experiences them, meaning that each person will need a slightly different rotation of products to keep blemishes under control. “Peach Slices offers a range of ingredients in our products like salicylic acid , snail mucin , azelaic acid , and more so people can customize and mix and match ingredients in the way that’s best for whatever their skin type needs,” Yoon explains. “That’s why our breakout solutions clear skin , but also hydrate as well as soothe skin.”

Its founder and CEO Alicia Yoon grew up with sensitive skin and wanted to create a space where caring for your skin didn’t have to feel so clinical — thus inspiring the birth of this brand, with a fun and fresh approach to skincare. “Visible skin issues can impact how you feel both physically and emotionally, so I wanted to create a brand that would meet people wherever they might be in their skin journey,” Yoon tells PEOPLE. “Clinical solutions on the market always felt as if I was walking out of a doctor’s office, which led us to create a brand with serious solutions, while still feeling fun.” Yoon’s mission to tackle serious skin issues in a light and positive way is what sets this brand apart from the crowd, providing “clean, effective, and fun solutions for tough skin issues.”

Descended from the affordable Korean beauty brand Peach & Lily (which has been Kardashian-approved), Peach Slices is a sub-sect of the original line that features fun packaging, gentle ingredients and a “younger” approach to skincare. Offering a range of products from spot-treating patches to snail mucin masks , Peach Slices plants itself at the forefront of the Korean skincare industry, while translating their products to a younger audience with playful packaging to encourage users to take effective skincare into mind earlier in life.

Peach Slices Acne Spot Dots Peach and Lily View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS You may have seen acne patches all over your TikTok FYP, but the real deal can be found in Peach Slices' Acne Spot Dots. Coming in a pack of 30, these small patches consist of a hydrocolloid base that acts like a sticker when pressed onto a blemish. This not only keeps you from picking at your skin (a huge no-no in dermatologists' books), but protects the developing pimple from being infected or made worse by the outside elements. To use, simply cleanse your skin and go about your skincare routine as normal, only applying the acne patches as needed over the spots once every serum and moisturizer that you typically use has been applied. This is a great option for those who still want to wear makeup over an open blemish — simply apply the patch, add your skin makeup on top and remove after 8 hours for a protected pimple that will diminish, without infection or makeup making matters worse, in no time. Price at time of publish: $4.99 Size: 30 patches, 3 sizes: 0.28 inches, 0.39 inches, 0.47 inches | Key ingredient: Hydrocolloid | Skin type: Dry, normal and oily | Skin concerns: Acne, blackheads

Peach Slices Deep Blemish Microdarts Ulta View On Walmart View On Ulta View On CVS We all know the annoyance of below-the-surface blemishes that you can feel coming, but can’t do anything about. You called and Peach Slices listened, because the Deep Blemish Microdarts are here to battle this exact problem. These patches have the tiniest points on one side (that are completely pain-free) made from dried natural ingredients that adhere to the blemish area and dissolve on their own over the span of two hours. This action releases a healing mixture of salicylic acid, tea tree, willow bark, niacinamide (all acne-treating) and cica (collagen-boosting, also known as centella asiatica), all within a hyaluronic acid base that treats the deep-set blemish as the microdart drains it. Though the ingredients will be absorbed in two hours, it’s advised to wear them for 8 and remove the patch afterwards (you can also apply makeup over them, which is a total score in our book, as it protects irritated skin from further inflammation). Price at time of publish: $8.99 Size: 9 patches, 0.55 inches | Key ingredients: Niacinamide, salicylic acid, tea tree oil | Skin type: Dry, normal and oily | Skin concerns: Acne

Peach Slices Dark Spot Microdarts Peach and Lily View On Amazon View On Peachandlily.com Similarly to the Deep Blemish Microdarts, these patches specifically target dark spots — releasing niacinamide and vitamin C for brightening, hydrating hyaluronic acid and cica to tackle hyperpigmentation for a more balanced skin tone in record time. The microdart design is necessary so that the serum can reach the deeper levels of the skin in order to truly zero in areas with imbalanced tone and restore the skin to an even shade. This patch will adhere just as the Deep Blemish Microdarts did, with pain-free edges that attach onto the skin for 8-hour wear (and noticeably improved results when removed). As these patches are also colorless, they can be worn under makeup or on their own as well to protect the areas of imperfection while improving the state of the skin underneath. You can grab all of these three products, the Acne Spot Dots, Deep Blemish Microdots and Dark Spot Microdots in the Acne Spot Treatment Trio, a set that will not only provide you with your best skin yet, but an astounding deal, as well. Price at time of publish: $8.99 Size: 9 patches, 0.55 inches | Key ingredients: Centella asiatica extract, licorice root extract, niacinamide | Skin type: Dry, normal, oily skin | Skin concerns: Acne

Peach Slices Snail Rescue Blemish-Busting Toner Peach and Lily View On Amazon View On Peachandlily.com A Korean beauty favorite is snail mucin, an ingredient on the frontlines of the Blemish-Busting Toner. This lucrative ingredient is extracted from the mucus secreted by snails, which may sound unsightly but is fantastic for the skin — cleansing the skin of clogged pores and locking hydration in the skin's membrane like a mask. Another key ingredient in this clarifying toner is cica, a regenerative plant extract, and hyaluronic acid to round out the formula on a skin-plumping note. This toner is the next step after cleansing the face, and can be applied with cotton pads or your fingertips. You can use this hydrating toner whenever your heart desires during the day — but if you want to use it every day, we suggest using it both day and night after washing your face. The formula is especially beneficial for those who experience frequent blackhead growth or want to nip blemishes in the bud as they appear, making this a cleansing treatment that not only clarifies, but doesn't dry you out (as many toners do). Price at time of publish: $13.99 Size: 4 oz. | Key ingredients: Snail mucin, cica, hyaluronic acid | Skin type: Dry, normal, oily | Skin concerns: Anti-aging, dryness, dullness, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin texture

Peach Slices Snail Rescue Oil Free Moisturizer Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Much like its toning sister is the Snail Rescue Oil Free Moisturizer, another snail mucin-infused moisturizer that’s made to rid your skin of blackheads, pimples and other blemishes while still locking in moisture. The gel formula is infused with cica to soothe red skin, birch juice for balancing, and strawberry extract to reinforce the skin with antioxidants. This moisturizer is especially ideal for wearers who have naturally sebum-prone skin, as the formula is oil-free and keeps the skin hydrated without adding extra grease to the surface. As always, this moisturizer is made with cruelty-free ingredients, so you don’t have to be worried about the snail mucin being extracted in an inhumane way. This particular ingredient is ideal for skincare lovers who are looking to target hyperpigmentation, blackheads or blemishes, and dryness — especially for sensitive skin. Peach Slices understands how easily things like fragrance, silicone, and alcohol can inflame sensitive skin, so gentle products like this moisturizer are always formulated without these irritants. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Size: 2.8 oz. | Key ingredients: Snail mucin, cica, birch juice, strawberry extract | Skin type: Dry, normal, oily | Skin concerns: Acne, blackheads, dryness, dullness, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin texture

Peach Slices Snail Rescue Intensive Wash Off Mask Ulta View On Walmart View On Ulta View On Peachandlily.com Rounding out the Snail Rescue Trio is the Intensive Wash Off Mask, a gel that you can scoop out with your fingers and apply liberally to the skin for a fresh, fast-acting clean made almost completely from snail mucin — 95%, to be exact. This mask is a gentle exfoliant that is meant to be rubbed onto the skin and allowed to sit for 15 minutes after you've washed off the day with a cleanser. Once the allotted time is up, rinse the mask off with water and go about the rest of your routine as usual. It's recommended that you lather up in this mask two to three times a week to see the best results and prevent yourself from over-exfoliating. Though it can be tempting, it can be quite destructive to the skin's membrane if overdone. Step up your skincare game with this easy mask that will not only feel incredibly hydrating and luxurious, but cleanse and tone the skin as well. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Size: 3.3 oz. | Key ingredients: Snail mucin, cica, birch juice, strawberry extract, licorice | Skin type: Dry, normal, oily | Skin concerns: Acne, dryness, dullness, hyperpigmentation, uneven skin texture

Peach Slices Redness Relief Soothing Cleanser Ulta View On Ulta View On Peachandlily.com We’ve all had those days when our skin is a little red and irritated, so this cleanser is here to calm the storm on days that require it. Many cleansers can leave your skin feeling dry, which is not what you’ll want when your skin is already feeling irritated. This gentle gel cleanser is pH-balanced to adjust and even the skin tone while calming any pre-existing inflammation with a healing blend of panthenol, green algae, allantoin, and rhodomyrtus — a collection of plant-based healing agents and hydrating acids. The pH-balancing effect of this cleanser will help level the redness of your skin while reinforcing the barrier for on-the-spot treatment and long-haul conditioning. Use this cleanser as needed (can be used daily, in the morning, at night, or both) and go into your skin routine afterwards, with this being the first step as you wind down from (or get up for) the day. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Size: 4 oz. | Key ingredients: Algae extract, allantoin, panthenol, rhodomyrtus extract | Skin type: Dry, normal, oily, combination | Skin concerns: Acne, blackheads, dryness, dullness, hyperpigmentation, pores, redness, sensitivity, uneven skin tone, uneven skin texture



Peach Slices Redness Relief Azelaic Acid Serum Ulta View On Ulta View On Peachandlily.com Built to clarify and calm, the Azelaic Acid Serum is the next step after cleanser in your skincare routine. Ideal for someone developing rosacea, this formula is meant to target the areas of redness developing under the skin and reduce the appearance of irritation. The serum’s 10% makeup of azelaic acid, a bump- and rosacea-zapping substance, is complemented by panthenol and green algae to hydrate the skin while any and all redness is removed. After cleansing and toweling off the face, squeeze a small amount of the serum onto your fingertips and work the calming elixir into your skin. You can use this serum up to two times a day, both in the morning and night, and follow up with your favorite moisturizer (or a handy SPF-infused cream, if you plan to head out into the sun). Price at time of publish: $19.99 Size: 1 oz. | Key ingredients: Algae extract, cica, panthenol, azelaic acid | Skin type: Dry, normal, oily, combination | Skin concerns: Acne, blackheads, dryness, hyperpigmentation, pores, redness, sensitivity, uneven skin tone, uneven skin texture

Peach Slices Redness Relief Calming Cream Ulta View On Ulta Completing the Redness Relief Trio is the Calming Cream, a last-step moisturizer that seals in all of the hard work you just put in, locking in the soothing elements of the cleanser and serum that came before it. Made up of the same balancing ingredients as the two other products in this trio (algae extract, panthenol, and rhodomyrtus extract), this moisturizer not only soothes dry and dull skin, but restores a sense of balance in skin tone to the face as it cancels out any preexisting redness. The cream moisturizer is unique in that it includes turmeric root extract, where the ingredient dubbed curcumin helps even out dark spots and even aid in the healing of sun damage. This combination rounds out the already hydrating and balancing formula to not only calm the skin, but turn back the clock on UV damage and rosacea to restore the skin to a purer state. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Size: 1.6 oz. | Key ingredients: Algae extract, panthenol, turmeric root extract, rhodomyrtus extract | Skin type: Dry, normal, oily, combination | Skin concerns: Acne, blackheads, dryness, dullness, hyperpigmentation, pores, redness, sensitivity, uneven skin tone, uneven skin texture