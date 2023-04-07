Shopping People Tested The 6 Best Panini Presses of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our overall winner was the Cuisinart Elite Griddler By Rennie Dyball Updated on April 7, 2023 05:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ Why Trust PEOPLE? What Is People Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / John Somerall There are lots of ways to craft a perfect panini. For Joanna Gaines, that includes using an unusual tool. "Maybe season 3 we can afford a panini maker," she joked on Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines. "But this season, we're stuck with bricks." Luckily, panini presses, or sandwich presses as they're also called, come in a range of price points and sizes so that most home chefs can find just the right one to add to their kitchen toolbox. (And a worthy tool it is — have you seen Marc Murphy's grilled chocolate-hazelnut & peanut butter panini recipe?) Our testers got to work evaluating 19 panini presses in the test kitchen, making all sorts of sandwiches and grilled creations on their way to naming a half-dozen top picks. Whether you're looking to splurge on all the bells and whistles; save money on a simple, compact model; or give the perfect gift, we've found a panini press to fit your needs. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Cuisinart Griddle at Amazon Jump to Review Best Smokeless: Cuisinart Contact Griddler with Smoke-less Mode at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill And Panini Press at Amazon Jump to Review Most Versatile: Cuisinart Electric Griddler Five at Amazon Jump to Review Best Adjustable : Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Indoor Grill Hybrid: Breville Sear and Press Countertop Electric Grill at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Cuisinart Elite Griddle Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Fast, even heating was super impressive Plates are easy to flip Cons It's quite large, so you'll need adequate counter space or cabinet space for it The Cuisinart Elite Griddle earned a perfect score in our testing across all categories: design, ease of use, performance, ease of cleaning, and value. It offers both a grill and a griddle side with easy to flip plates. There's an extensive recipe booklet as well, in addition to a mechanism that controls how much "press" occurs on the top plate — you can smash your sandwich, press it lightly, or even hover above your food, as needed for baking pizza – a very cool feature! The surface area of this machine can handle 4 large steaks or even 8-10 medium-size pancakes. It's huge. That's our only complaint, in fact. Outside of cooking for large families, the size of this model might be a hindrance, as it's hard to move in and out of a cabinet and takes up real estate on a countertop. The Cuisinart Elite made heavy or light pressed sandwiches like a champ, handling all sorts of bread and fillings. We even made four large sandwiches at once for a "panini party" with friends. The even heating is truly impressive; the digital temperature reading comes up very fast and the sandwiches get pressed and evenly melted in less than a minute. There's even a searing option at over 500 degrees. We successfully grilled a steak on this machine, as well as pizza, and both turned out fabulous. This model is extremely easy to clean, with plates that can go in the dishwasher. While the price point is high, you're getting an extremely versatile appliance. It's perfect for a wedding gift, for families, or for anyone that would benefit from a grill/griddle/pizza oven in one. You just need the space for it. Price at time of publish: $199.95 Dimensions: 14.65"D x 16.22"W x 8.11"H | Settings: 6 | Weight: 16.84 pounds | Wattage: 2400 watts Best Smokeless Cuisinart GR-6S Contact Griddler with Smoke-less Mode 5 Macy's View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Design 5/5 Performance 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Pros Cooks sandwiches evenly and can even fry foods like eggs and sausage on the griddle plate Comes with a handy scraper to clean the ridges of the griddle Cons It's a bit bulkier than the other models we tested This model earned another perfect score in our testing. In addition to being a sandwich press — and one that can make two medium sandwiches at a time — this Cuisinart model can lie completely flat to be used as a griddle surface. The top plate is not very heavy, and the lid doesn't lock, but there was no need to hold down the press by hand. It made a toasted, melty sandwich just fine on its own… but you could opt to hold it if you wanted more of a flattened panini. Both plates are removable and double-sided, so you can choose your combination of griddle ridges or flat surfaces. It also comes with a little scraper to help with cleaning the ridges, though we didn't need to use it in testing. The press is a little bulky, though it can likely be stored on a shelf and taken down to make sandwiches, if not left on the countertop. (Make sure your cabinets are tall enough to allow you to fully open the press!) We found that everything melted well and cooked evenly. It took about 5 minutes to preheat and then another 5 minutes to press to our liking. Since this press doubles as a griddle, when opened wide, we made fried eggs and veggie sausage links, and it worked quite well. The nonstick plates are removable, which is so helpful for cleaning. The plates, drip tray, and scraper tool are all dishwasher-safe, but also super easy to wash by hand. We appreciated the value for the price and would buy this ourselves or give it as a gift. Price at time of publish: $129.99 Dimensions: 10.5 x 11.5 x 7 inches | Settings: 6-in-1 griddle | Weight: 10 pounds | Wattage: 1500 watts People / Elizabeth Theriot Best Budget George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill And Panini Press 4.2 Walmart View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Design 3/5 Performance 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Pros You get a nice even toast when you push the press down by hand Simple design is great for beginners Cons There's not much room for more than one medium sandwich at a time For many, the George Foreman Grill evokes vivd memories (even just the commercials alone!). This model is a solid, simple panini press that earned honors on our list. (And it can still cook a burger if you're so inclined!) This press is incredibly easy to use— you just plug it in, wait for it to heat up, put your sandwich on, press it, and wait for it to be done. You do have to check in to see when your sandwich is toasted all the way, since there's no timer. This press is very slim, and takes up very little space, especially if you turn it on its side in a cabinet. But with it being so small, there's not a ton of surface area for the sandwiches themselves. We found that pushing down on the top of the press was the best way to ensure a nice, even toast. It only took a few minutes to cook a sandwich, and it was very easy to use. The press has griddle ridges with no other accessories, and appears to be designed to fit in small spaces. It won't take up much space on a counter and can easily be tucked away into a cabinet. It is not dishwasher safe, but the griddles do have a nonstick surface, so it is fairly easy to wipe down. The press is on a slope so that any drips slide down into a drip tray, which is removable and dishwasher safe. We thought the price point was fair for a compact, functional appliance, and we'd recommend it to anyone with limited space. It's perfect for college students or anyone who wants a small, starter-style sandwich press. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Dimensions: 10.49"D x 3.1"W x 7.53"H | Settings: Angle adjusts for grilling or paninis | Weight: 3.63 pounds | Wattage: 760 watts Most Versatile Cuisinart GR-5B Electric Griddler Five 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 3/5 Design 5/5 Performance 5/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Pros Not as heavy as some other models we tested, so you can move this one around the kitchen Control panel is easy to read and follow Cons We can't think of any! This Cuisinart model has a streamlined, easy-to-read control panel, with intuitive selections (grill/griddle, temperature, and time), making it particularly user-friendly. It's not heavy considering its size, so it's easy to move around the kitchen if you don't want it taking up permanent countertop space. You can flip between griddle and grill plates for versatility, and you can lightly press a sandwich by simply closing the top plate, or push down for a tighter press. It makes deliciously crispy and melty hot-pressed sandwiches, and the user experience is really fun, too! We made 5-cheese grilled cheeses, Cubans, hot ham and cheese croissants, and pancakes. The cheese melted very evenly, and we liked that the temperature can be adjusted in increments of 25°F to really dial in the right temperature for the task. The heat distribution between the top and bottom plates seemed very even. Fully open, the machine becomes a flat griddle surface, making it a highly versatile choice at a solid price point. The manufacturer recommends cleaning the press after each use — the easiest time to clean it is while it's still warm. Simply wash the plates with warm running water, dish soap, and a non-abrasive sponge. Dishwashing the plates is not recommended, as the high temperatures and strong soap can damage the nonstick finish. There is a small drip tray that can be removed and washed out as well — this is a great feature when using the press as a flat grill/griddle. Price at time of publish: $105Dimensions: 8.75"D x 16"W x 13.75"H | Settings: 5-in-1 griddle | Weight: 12 pounds | Wattage: 1500 watts Best Adjustable Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Design 5/5 Performance 3/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Pros Nice, compact size that won't overtake your countertop Makes a great grilled sandwich without breaking the bank Cons Doesn't get super hot in grill mode Another simple display panel, this model makes it easy to unbox and put straight to work. There's a red light for power and a green light that indicates once the machine is hot. This press can be used in the two most popular modes — the first is the griddle mode in which the hinges adjust to allow you to cook food of a variety of thicknesses between two plates. The second mode is grill mode, in which the cooking surface opens up to lay flat. We were pleasantly surprised by the more compact size of this model. You can likely only press one large sandwich at a time, but that's a great fit for many households. The plates are adjustable to accommodate large sandwiches and small, in addition to the flat indoor grill setting. The handle on the top plate enables you to control the amount of pressure applied while pressing sandwiches. The cooking plate has griddle ridges which leave indentations in the food and gives sandwiches the traditional panini look with grill marks. The compact size and lightweight design makes this press easy to store. This press doesn't take up much countertop space at all. We recommend reading the directions carefully to learn how to adjust the plates for a nice, even cook. The press cooks sandwiches very evenly and gives a great crunch and color to the outside of the bread. We also made two servings of shrimp at a time in the grill mode. This went well, though the temperature doesn't get super high, so cooking with the grill mode does take a bit longer than a stovetop might. The cleaning process was very easy and quick because of the nonstick cooking plates and the removable drip cup. The price point was excellent for a lightweight, compact panini press with the ability to grill as well. It's a great option for college students or those with limited counter space. Price at time of publish: $45 Dimensions: 10"D x 13"W x 4"H | Settings: 3-in-1 | Weight: 4 pounds | Wattage: 1000 watts Best Indoor Grill Hybrid Breville BGR700BSS The Sear and Press Countertop Electric Grill 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Breville.com View On Williams-Sonoma Our Ratings Ease of Use 5/5 Design 3/5 Performance 3/5 Ease of Cleaning 5/5 Pros Tons of space to press multiple tall sandwiches at once Very easy to use — you only need to press two buttons to begin cooking Cons It takes up a lot of counter space and is the heaviest model of the winners Struggles to press firmer breads The control panel on this streamlined model has a simplistic design with on/off buttons and three preset temperature settings: panini, burger, or sear. For manual control, there are two temperature control knobs with each controlling either the upper or lower grill plates. The Sear and Press has an adjustable hinge that allows for the press to open to a full 180 degrees, giving a completely flat cooking surface for indoor grilling. The preset cook settings also make operations quick and easy: you are literally cooking after two button presses (and for enough time to elapse for the grill to heat). This is a big countertop appliance. It's relatively low-profile from a height perspective, but the width and depth make finding enough space on your counter a bit of a challenge — and it's heavy too. However, it's worth it for a machine that will accommodate multiple tall sandwiches at once. The top plate is heavy enough on its own to properly press the sandwich if you're using a soft bread like white, sourdough, or soft rye. However, it struggles to press firmer breads or a hard crust like a French roll or ciabatta without some physical assistance. The cooking plates of The Sear and Press are two-sided and reversible: one side of each plate is smooth, the other side griddled. Oils used in the manufacturing process are burned off during the initial use, so save your bread for the second time you fire up this machine. We found that sandwiches were consistently and thoroughly cooked, and the grilling feature makes this model super versatile as well. Both the plates and the drip tray are removable and dishwasher-safe as long as they are placed on the top shelf, but they are easy to clean by hand as well. For the price point, we'd recommend this model to people who will use it both as a sandwich press and an indoor grill. The dual use makes it worth the higher price tag. Price at time of publish: $199.95 Dimensions: 14.76 x 13.81 x 8.46 inches |Settings: 3: panini, burger, and sear | Weight: 16.87 pounds | Wattage: 1800 watts Things to Consider Pricing "You don't necessarily have to spend a lot for a quality panini press —there are plenty of high-quality ones available at a reasonable price," says Celereino Cruz, head chef at Ggiata Delicatessen. "However, price can be a good indicator of its quality and features. More expensive panini presses may offer more features, such as adjustable temperature control, a larger cooking surface, and more durable materials." While our best overall, the Cuisinart Elite Griddle is $200, its sister product, the Electric Griddler 5, still. delivered similarly wow-factor results. Adjustable Temperature This feature is important to get just the right crunch. If you want to be able to toast your bread to your desired level of crispness, an adjustable temperature feature is key, otherwise it's a one-toast-fits-all situation. Nonstick Surface If you want a low-maintenance cleanup effort when you're done, Cruz says a quality non-stick surface is a must. We loved that the Cuisinart GR-6S Contact Griddler has removable nonstick plates as well as a removable drip-tray to throw into the dishwasher. Sturdy Materials "If a panini press is made with thin, lightweight materials, it’s more likely to bend out of shape," says Cruz. It also may not distribute heat evenly. As we found with the Chefman 4-pound press, the grilling mode did not get very hot, so you might be better off with something more sturdy like any of the Cuisinart models or the Breville model. How We Tested Our testers evaluated 19 sandwich presses over a period of three weeks. They were to follow the manufacturers' instructions with both assembling and cooking with the machines. Testers made at least three different types of sandwiches, and one of the sandwiches needed to use Italian or Cuban bread. Additionally, if the press could be used for more than just sandwiches (i.e. a burger patty, steak, pizza, or veggies), testers prepared that in addition to the sandwich trio. Each press was evaluated and scored on its ease of use, design, performance, ease of cleaning, and finally, after learning the retail price after testing, its value. In addition to the numerical scores, our team took the testers' comments and recommendations into consideration to pick the winners. Frequently Asked Questions Is a panini press worth buying? "Anyone who wants to up their sandwich game with minimal effort and maximum efficiency would benefit from purchasing a panini press," says Cruz. "They’re really easy to use, and they give you that restaurant-quality crunch in just a few minutes." We found that our winning machines took a standard sandwich up several notches in a matter of minutes, and loved that some offered a griddle option to cook eggs, steaks, and veggies, too. It's a multi-use machine, to be sure. What size panini press do I need? Cruz says that if you're "looking to really stuff your sandwiches or cook more than one at a time," it's important to choose a model large enough to accommodate bigger sandwiches. Take note of the dimensions on each of our winners, plus our notes from testing, to see if the size is a fit for you and your needs. You'll also need to consider your counter and storage space, as well. Does the power rating matter? Why? "The power rating of a panini press does matter, as it is an indicator of how quickly the press can heat up and cook your sandwiches," says Cruz. "A higher power rating means that the panini press can heat up quicker and more evenly, and ultimately cook your sandwiches faster." What about the shape of the plates? Does that matter? Deciding on the shape of your panini press plates depends on your sandwich desires. "Flat plates are better for making grilled sandwiches, as they can evenly press the sandwich and create a crispy, toasted exterior," notes Cruz, "while ridges are better for cooking meats and vegetables." (Keep in mind that ridges can also provide a nice grooved crisp to your sandwiches as well, so it's all a matter of preference.) "If you plan to use your panini press to make a variety of foods, you may want to purchase a model with interchangeable plates." Why Trust PEOPLE? Rennie Dyball is an award-winning author who began her career at PEOPLE in 2002 as a reporter and remained on staff until 2017; she now regularly freelances for the brand. She covers a wide range of topics from beauty, to pets, to housewares. For this story, she closely evaluated the testing insights from our three-week panini press test and measured the machines against each other before writing up the winners. She also sought cooking expertise from Celereino Cruz, head chef at Ggiata Delicatessen. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.