Whether you're looking to splurge on all the bells and whistles; save money on a simple, compact model; or give the perfect gift, we've found a panini press to fit your needs.

Our testers got to work evaluating 19 panini presses in the test kitchen, making all sorts of sandwiches and grilled creations on their way to naming a half-dozen top picks.

Luckily, panini presses, or sandwich presses as they're also called, come in a range of price points and sizes so that most home chefs can find just the right one to add to their kitchen toolbox. (And a worthy tool it is — have you seen Marc Murphy's grilled chocolate-hazelnut & peanut butter panini recipe?)

There are lots of ways to craft a perfect panini. For Joanna Gaines , that includes using an unusual tool. "Maybe season 3 we can afford a panini maker," she joked on Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines. "But this season, we're stuck with bricks."

Best Overall Cuisinart Elite Griddle Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros Fast, even heating was super impressive

Plates are easy to flip Cons It's quite large, so you'll need adequate counter space or cabinet space for it The Cuisinart Elite Griddle earned a perfect score in our testing across all categories: design, ease of use, performance, ease of cleaning, and value. It offers both a grill and a griddle side with easy to flip plates. There's an extensive recipe booklet as well, in addition to a mechanism that controls how much "press" occurs on the top plate — you can smash your sandwich, press it lightly, or even hover above your food, as needed for baking pizza – a very cool feature! The surface area of this machine can handle 4 large steaks or even 8-10 medium-size pancakes. It's huge. That's our only complaint, in fact. Outside of cooking for large families, the size of this model might be a hindrance, as it's hard to move in and out of a cabinet and takes up real estate on a countertop. The Cuisinart Elite made heavy or light pressed sandwiches like a champ, handling all sorts of bread and fillings. We even made four large sandwiches at once for a "panini party" with friends. The even heating is truly impressive; the digital temperature reading comes up very fast and the sandwiches get pressed and evenly melted in less than a minute. There's even a searing option at over 500 degrees. We successfully grilled a steak on this machine, as well as pizza, and both turned out fabulous. This model is extremely easy to clean, with plates that can go in the dishwasher. While the price point is high, you're getting an extremely versatile appliance. It's perfect for a wedding gift, for families, or for anyone that would benefit from a grill/griddle/pizza oven in one. You just need the space for it. Price at time of publish: $199.95 Dimensions: 14.65"D x 16.22"W x 8.11"H | Settings: 6 | Weight: 16.84 pounds | Wattage: 2400 watts People / Meredith Butcher

Best Smokeless Cuisinart GR-6S Contact Griddler with Smoke-less Mode 5 Macy's View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5 Pros Cooks sandwiches evenly and can even fry foods like eggs and sausage on the griddle plate

Comes with a handy scraper to clean the ridges of the griddle Cons It's a bit bulkier than the other models we tested This model earned another perfect score in our testing. In addition to being a sandwich press — and one that can make two medium sandwiches at a time — this Cuisinart model can lie completely flat to be used as a griddle surface. The top plate is not very heavy, and the lid doesn't lock, but there was no need to hold down the press by hand. It made a toasted, melty sandwich just fine on its own… but you could opt to hold it if you wanted more of a flattened panini. Both plates are removable and double-sided, so you can choose your combination of griddle ridges or flat surfaces. It also comes with a little scraper to help with cleaning the ridges, though we didn't need to use it in testing. The press is a little bulky, though it can likely be stored on a shelf and taken down to make sandwiches, if not left on the countertop. (Make sure your cabinets are tall enough to allow you to fully open the press!) We found that everything melted well and cooked evenly. It took about 5 minutes to preheat and then another 5 minutes to press to our liking. Since this press doubles as a griddle, when opened wide, we made fried eggs and veggie sausage links, and it worked quite well. The nonstick plates are removable, which is so helpful for cleaning. The plates, drip tray, and scraper tool are all dishwasher-safe, but also super easy to wash by hand. We appreciated the value for the price and would buy this ourselves or give it as a gift. Price at time of publish: $129.99

Dimensions: 10.5 x 11.5 x 7 inches | Settings: 6-in-1 griddle | Weight: 10 pounds | Wattage: 1500 watts People / Elizabeth Theriot

Best Budget George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Electric Indoor Grill And Panini Press 4.2 Walmart View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Design 3 /5

Performance 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5 Pros You get a nice even toast when you push the press down by hand

Simple design is great for beginners Cons There's not much room for more than one medium sandwich at a time For many, the George Foreman Grill evokes vivd memories (even just the commercials alone!). This model is a solid, simple panini press that earned honors on our list. (And it can still cook a burger if you're so inclined!) This press is incredibly easy to use— you just plug it in, wait for it to heat up, put your sandwich on, press it, and wait for it to be done. You do have to check in to see when your sandwich is toasted all the way, since there's no timer. This press is very slim, and takes up very little space, especially if you turn it on its side in a cabinet. But with it being so small, there's not a ton of surface area for the sandwiches themselves. We found that pushing down on the top of the press was the best way to ensure a nice, even toast. It only took a few minutes to cook a sandwich, and it was very easy to use. The press has griddle ridges with no other accessories, and appears to be designed to fit in small spaces. It won't take up much space on a counter and can easily be tucked away into a cabinet. It is not dishwasher safe, but the griddles do have a nonstick surface, so it is fairly easy to wipe down. The press is on a slope so that any drips slide down into a drip tray, which is removable and dishwasher safe. We thought the price point was fair for a compact, functional appliance, and we'd recommend it to anyone with limited space. It's perfect for college students or anyone who wants a small, starter-style sandwich press. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Dimensions: 10.49"D x 3.1"W x 7.53"H | Settings: Angle adjusts for grilling or paninis | Weight: 3.63 pounds | Wattage: 760 watts

Most Versatile Cuisinart GR-5B Electric Griddler Five 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Ease of Use 3 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5 Pros Not as heavy as some other models we tested, so you can move this one around the kitchen

Control panel is easy to read and follow Cons We can't think of any! This Cuisinart model has a streamlined, easy-to-read control panel, with intuitive selections (grill/griddle, temperature, and time), making it particularly user-friendly. It's not heavy considering its size, so it's easy to move around the kitchen if you don't want it taking up permanent countertop space. You can flip between griddle and grill plates for versatility, and you can lightly press a sandwich by simply closing the top plate, or push down for a tighter press. It makes deliciously crispy and melty hot-pressed sandwiches, and the user experience is really fun, too! We made 5-cheese grilled cheeses, Cubans, hot ham and cheese croissants, and pancakes. The cheese melted very evenly, and we liked that the temperature can be adjusted in increments of 25°F to really dial in the right temperature for the task. The heat distribution between the top and bottom plates seemed very even. Fully open, the machine becomes a flat griddle surface, making it a highly versatile choice at a solid price point. The manufacturer recommends cleaning the press after each use — the easiest time to clean it is while it's still warm. Simply wash the plates with warm running water, dish soap, and a non-abrasive sponge. Dishwashing the plates is not recommended, as the high temperatures and strong soap can damage the nonstick finish. There is a small drip tray that can be removed and washed out as well — this is a great feature when using the press as a flat grill/griddle. Price at time of publish: $105



Dimensions: 8.75"D x 16"W x 13.75"H | Settings: 5-in-1 griddle | Weight: 12 pounds | Wattage: 1500 watts

Best Adjustable Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kohls.com Our Ratings Ease of Use 5 /5

Design 5 /5

Performance 3 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5 Pros Nice, compact size that won't overtake your countertop

Makes a great grilled sandwich without breaking the bank Cons Doesn't get super hot in grill mode Another simple display panel, this model makes it easy to unbox and put straight to work. There's a red light for power and a green light that indicates once the machine is hot. This press can be used in the two most popular modes — the first is the griddle mode in which the hinges adjust to allow you to cook food of a variety of thicknesses between two plates. The second mode is grill mode, in which the cooking surface opens up to lay flat. We were pleasantly surprised by the more compact size of this model. You can likely only press one large sandwich at a time, but that's a great fit for many households. The plates are adjustable to accommodate large sandwiches and small, in addition to the flat indoor grill setting. The handle on the top plate enables you to control the amount of pressure applied while pressing sandwiches. The cooking plate has griddle ridges which leave indentations in the food and gives sandwiches the traditional panini look with grill marks. The compact size and lightweight design makes this press easy to store. This press doesn't take up much countertop space at all. We recommend reading the directions carefully to learn how to adjust the plates for a nice, even cook. The press cooks sandwiches very evenly and gives a great crunch and color to the outside of the bread. We also made two servings of shrimp at a time in the grill mode. This went well, though the temperature doesn't get super high, so cooking with the grill mode does take a bit longer than a stovetop might. The cleaning process was very easy and quick because of the nonstick cooking plates and the removable drip cup. The price point was excellent for a lightweight, compact panini press with the ability to grill as well. It's a great option for college students or those with limited counter space. Price at time of publish: $45 Dimensions: 10"D x 13"W x 4"H | Settings: 3-in-1 | Weight: 4 pounds | Wattage: 1000 watts