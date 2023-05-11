From smoothing bumps to quenching dryness, there’s a mask for every need. To figure out which ones are worth introducing into your nighttime routine, PEOPLE Tested changed into our pajamas to trial 23 popular versions, evaluating them thoroughly for application, feel, and effectiveness. Out of our initial test pool, nine impressed us enough to secure winning spots.

Why apply them at night? It’s the ideal time to maximize those potent formulations. “Skin regeneration is at its height between 10:00 P.M. and 2:00 A.M., and cell turnover increases when the body is in a deep, restful sleep,” says Dr. Dendy Engelman, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at New York’s Shafer Clinic. Overnight face masks help supplement this process with key ingredients to support hydration and renewal.

If you’re not boosting your beauty sleep with an overnight face mask, you're missing out. The best overnight face masks support and repair your skin while you snooze, helping you wake up hydrated, refreshed, and glowing. Better yet, you don’t have to set a timer to rinse or peel them off. These pillow-proof formulations go to work as you rest, so all you have to do is rinse them off once you’re up.

The brand recommends using it a few times a week, but we couldn’t resist nightly applications during testing — the results were just that good. With each sensorial application, it minimized dryness, left skin feeling incredibly smooth and soft, and made fine lines fade. We also noticed an overall refreshing, calming effect; skin seemed less prone to breakouts and noticeably glowier.

If you’re looking for an overnight face mask that makes you feel like royalty, Sulwhasoo’s sleeping mask is an actual magical experience. It comes with a supersoft brush that gently glides the mask over your skin. The consistency of the mask itself is creamy, light, and soothing. The blend of Korean red pine extract and red ginseng sinks in right away, working to replenish dry skin, smooth fine lines, and boost glow.

It’s recommended that you use it 1-2 times a week, but we loved the results so much, we used it every other night without any irritation issues. Instead, it left skin feeling firm, smooth, and incredibly soft — clearing away any traces of dryness while also completely eliminating stray chin breakouts. It's expensive, but if you can swing it, it's worth the high price tag.

This was the most surprising overnight mask we tested. While it’s formulated to deeply hydrate dry skin, we found it was equally powerful at calming and clearing up breakouts. It’s packaged in a squeeze tube, making it easy to pack for travel. You only need a little bit to coat your face, and the lightweight texture sinks in so fast, it’s barely noticeable. What you will notice: a ton of instant hydration and from thyme honey, shea butter, macadamia oil, cottonseed oil, kokum butter, Japanese Lilyturf, and Padina pavonica extracts.

After one application, we noticed that skin felt immediately softer. The firming effect was subtle, but where we were really impressed was its ability to boost glow and smooth skin. Used 2-3 times a week, it also made skin texture look more even, which was particularly noticeable in areas with large pores. While the tube packaging looked pretty, we would love to see this in another packaging option; the cap sometimes gave us issues and wouldn’t screw on evenly. Besides that, we loved how this made our skin look and feel.

Formulated to firm and nourish, this mask also gives skin an intensely brightening boost. The thicker, frosting-like texture absorbs quickly and doesn’t feel greasy or leave behind residue. The blend of prickly pear oil, shea butter, and immortelle essential oil is designed to regenerate skin, plumping and firming with each use. To put it to the test, we used it on skin with collagen deficiencies to see how it would stack up.

We did notice that because the mask was so thick and nourishing, it took about 10 minutes to truly sink in and left oily zones feeling slightly greasy until washed off. Used three times a week, it made skin feel incredibly hydrated and left it looking more even. We weren’t able to test it on any emergency flare ups, but we definitely noticed an overall soothing effect that left skin looking and feeling healthier.

Designed for flare ups and signs of sensitivity, this calming mask is formulated with floral extracts like passionflower, cornflower, and cherry blossom to counteract redness overnight. It also contains vitamin C and squalane for overall brightening and smoothing. The texture feels like an especially rich moisturizer, enveloping your face in a silky, moisturizing cocoon.

We noticed it took about 10 minutes for the mask to really absorb and it may make oily skin types feel a little greasy

One of the reasons why this mask is so popular is that it’s also a sensorial treat. Not only does it smell like the juiciest fresh watermelon, it also has a refreshingly watery texture. We loved the way it sank into skin, but the slippery gel was also slightly difficult to handle with fingers. While the brand does sell a reusable spatula separately, it would be great to see it included with the mask for easier application.

Ditch your face scrub for this exfoliating overnight mask, which was made to give your skin a complete reset overnight. It’s formulated with a pH-balanced AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) blend that smooths your skin without irritating it. It also contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, quinoa peptide, and watermelon enzymes to add a hydrating, firming boost to the exfoliating action. We purposely tested it on sensitive skin and were amazed at the results. Applied 2-3 times a week, it immediately left skin feeling shockingly smooth and fresh. A single use helped reduce bumps and texture on the chin area and left a plumped, hydrated finish that could only be described as transformative.

While the brand sells a reusable spatula separately, we would love to see one included with the mask

According to the brand, this mask was designed to leave skin looking renewed and radiant. We didn’t notice much improvement in terms of texture or glow. That said, the hydration this delivers is so powerful, we’ll definitely reach for it whenever we start feeling dry.

Dry skin will drink up this fragrance-free formula, which helps nourish, hydrate, and calm with a blend of glycerin, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and antioxidants. The lightweight cream feels just like your favorite moisturizer, absorbing quickly and leaving skin feeling hydrated without getting overly wet or greasy. It’s gentle enough to use whenever you need it — we tested it nightly to see how effectively it could quench dryness. The result? Incredibly moisturized skin that looked and felt like it had never known dryness.

While we were impressed at the hydration this mask delivered, we didn’t see much improvement in texture and glow

The squeeze tube makes it easy to dispense and the creamy, lightweight texture absorbs quickly. The mask completely absorbs after a few minutes but still manages to intensely hydrate all night. In testing, it also received a callout for having a calming effect on skin, keeping breakouts at bay while it soothed dryness. Skin felt smoother and softer and received a bonus radiance boost — basically everything we could ask for from a hydrating mask.

Consider this proof that drugstore options are just as effective as any luxury sleep mask. This one rings in at just under $15, giving you an affordable way to treat your skin while you sleep. Made for nightly use, it’s formulated with avocado oil for a dose of nourishing fatty acids. It also contains prebiotics to help moisturize and balance your microbiome.

In testing, it earned a callout for fading hyperpigmentation from breakouts and melasma, as well as deeply hydrating dry, flaky patches. We were especially impressed with the results after two weeks. Applied nightly (as the brand recommends), it improved hydration more than we thought possible and gave skin a dewy — not oily — glow.

A close second to our overall winner, this decadent face mask is so creamy, it almost feels like a body butter or an especially thick moisturizer. It’s a great option if you tend to find overnight face masks watery, leaving your skin feeling too wet overnight. Despite its plush texture, we found that it absorbed almost immediately upon application and didn’t leave behind any greasy residue. It’s formulated with a blend of antioxidant-rich superberries and stabilized vitamin C to target dullness and uneven skin tone.

The mask feels a little goopy going on, so scoop it out with the included applicator. In testing, we did note that the mini applicator was slightly difficult to maneuver with the product texture, so it would be nice to use this with a larger applicator. That said, we had no complaints whatsoever about the formula. The brand recommends using it anywhere from 3-5 times a week, but we found that 2-3 times was enough to leave skin in excellent shape. Not only did it make skin feel softer and look brighter after a single use, it also made fine lines look much less visible and provided lasting hydration. It was so effective, the results were on par with what you would expect from an esthetician’s facial.

Our winning formula is this irresistible Saturday Skin jelly mask, which features a bouncy, lightweight texture that feels incredible going on. The formula contains yuzu extract, which contains three times more vitamin C than any other citrus fruit. It’s paired with niacinamide and retinol for additional brightening, smoothing, and refining effects.

Results are immediate and so noticeable, it feels like going to an esthetician for a facial

Things to Consider Before Buying an Overnight Face Mask

Price

Most overnight face masks are meant to be used as a supplement to your skin-care routine a few nights a week, so keep in mind that a single tube or tub will last a long time. Most of the winning formulas we found do skew toward the pricier side, but the results were on par with what we would expect from a professional facial — all from the comfort of our homes. We did also find some great affordable options, like Burt's Bees Hydrating Overnight Face Mask ($12.72) and our overall winner, Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask ($29).

Consistency and Packaging

The right consistency and packaging is truly dependent on your personal preference. Some of our testers delighted in thicker formulas that reminded them of rich moisturizers, while others liked the refreshing sensation of a watery gel. Packaging recommendations also depend on how you personally like to dispense and apply products. For some, tubes like Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag Mask are the perfect option for on-the-go masking. Others love the sensorial experience of a tub and applicator like Sulwhasoo’s Timetreasure Invigorating Sleeping Mask. Go for the consistency and packaging that fits best with your skin-care routine.

Skin Type and Ingredients

The most important thing to keep in mind when shopping for overnight face masks is your skin type and the ingredients and formulations it needs. You can figure this out just by looking at the label on your mask, but to get you started, we consulted Dr. Engelman for some expert advice.

Dry Skin

If you have dry or dehydrated skin, you’ll want to look for masks designed for hydration and barrier repair. “The most important ingredients to look for in overnight masks for dry skin are peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid,” says Dr. Engelman. “These ingredients promote cell renewal, which helps to restore what was lost during the day, and work to make the skin hydrated, firm and plump.” One of her personal favorites for dry skin is also a PEOPLE Tested pick: the Sisley Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask, which our testing team found also worked great for calming acne and redness. Dr. Engelman says the ingredients are excellent “for soothing and hydrating dry skin.”

Combination Skin

Combination skin types benefit from a combination of ingredient approaches. Dr. Engelman recommends masks with peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid to repair and strengthen your skin’s barrier function. At the same time, you can also look for gentle AHAs like lactic acid and glycolic acid. “These are great for combination skin because they provide hydration for drier areas of the face while balancing the skin and removing dead skin cells without irritation,” she says. Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow AHA Night Treatment, our pick for best exfoliating mask, fits the bill.

Oily Skin

According to Dr. Engelman, oily skin types should avoid fragrance, alcohol, and other irritants that can lead to breakouts. If you know your skin is sensitive to fragrance, we’ve clarified which of our winners are fragrance-free. (Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag Mask is a great option.) That said, not all oily skin types will react negatively to fragrance, so if you’re unsure, do a patch test first. You’ll also want to look for pore-unclogging ingredients like salicylic acid or overall “balanced formulas” with clarifying ingredients.

Sensitive Skin

Gel masks are your best bet for sensitive skin. “They’re soothing and provide lots of moisture,” says Dr. Engelman. Look for ingredients like ceramides and peptides, which help strengthen and repair your barrier function. We also love the calming ingredients found in Fresh’s Floral Recovery Redness Reducing Overnight Mask.

Acneic Skin

Drying out acne-prone skin can actually lead to more breakouts. Instead, Dr. Engelman recommends using hydrating ingredients. In testing, we also found that the deeply moisturizing Sisley Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask effectively soothed chin breakouts. “Hyaluronic acid helps wounds heal faster and reduces scarring, while helping to keep the skin barrier healthy through hydration,” she says. Balance it with clarifying formulations that sweep away pore-clogging skin cells.

How We Tested

To find the best overnight face masks on the market, our testers evaluated 23 popular options over a period of two weeks. We used them at least three times a week — or less often if specifically recommended by the brand. After cleansing and applying our usual nighttime skin-care products, we applied a thin, even layer of each mask, waiting for it to fully absorb before going to sleep. Our testers took before-and-after photos of their skin to track both the immediate and long-term results. After two weeks of intense masking, we rated each one’s application, feel, and overall effectiveness. Each attribute was given a score of 1-5 and the numerical scoring was taken into consideration along with the individual testers' comments. Multiple masks on our list received perfect 5s, including a Burt's Bees mask that's under $15.



Frequently Asked Questions What do overnight face masks do? Overnight face masks are leave-on formulas that support your skin with key ingredients while you sleep and your skin goes into repair mode. “Skin is vulnerable to losing water during this time, so using overnight face masks can create a permeable seal on top of the skin that helps prevent excess moisture loss,” says Dr. Engelman. Additionally, they’re often formulated with ingredients that boost your skin’s natural repair functions.

Will overnight face masks stain your pillowcase? Formulations have come a long way, and today’s overnight face masks are typically designed to be totally pillow-proof. In testing, our pillows all survived the night. That said, make sure to wait for your mask to fully absorb before you go to bed. Dr. Engelman recommends applying 30 minutes before you sleep, which helps ensure total absorption and prevent staining.

How often should you use overnight face masks? Frequency depends on the type of formulation you use. Always read the instructions and pay attention to your skin’s needs. Dr. Engelman says most masks don’t need to be used more than once a week. “It’s a great way to give your skin an extra boost,” she says. Some masks are designed to be used nightly but using a weekly mask too often can also be too much of a good thing. “This can be too intense and result in other skin problems,” she says. “It’s important to let your skin breathe through the night sometimes.”

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Sarah Y. Wu is a freelance contributor for PEOPLE and has been a freelance beauty editor, copy director, and brand consultant since 2010. Her bylines have appeared on Glamour, Vogue, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Marie Claire, Women’s Health, WWD, TZR, and Forbes. Previously, she was the Contributing Content Director for Milk Makeup, where she relaunched the brand’s editorial platform in 2022. For this piece, she analyzed the insights from our team of testers who tried 23 hair masks at home for two weeks. She also interviewed Dr. Dendy Engelman, M.D., F.A.C.M.S., F.A.A.D., a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at New York’s Shafer Clinic for an expert’s opinion on effective overnight face masks.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

