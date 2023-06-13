Whether you’re looking for a powerful serum formula that can target dark spots or want a gentle retinol alternative, we’ve got all of your over-the-counter retinol needs covered with these PEOPLE Tested products.

Popular in anti-aging and preventative skincare routines alike, retinol is a go-to for many. So how do you know what the best over-the-counter retinol actually is? You test it — which is exactly what we did with dozens of formulas to find the ones that are worthy of that coveted spot in your skincare lineup.

“Retinol is a form of vitamin A that encourages skin cell turnover, making it an effective treatment for a range of skin concerns, including acne, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone,” Dr. Julia Carroll, a board-certified dermatologist tells PEOPLE. “Incorporating retinol into your skincare routine can improve your skin’s texture, diminish fine lines and wrinkles, and even out skin tone.”

When it comes to skincare, ingredients are key to ensuring a product’s purpose and whether or not it actually yields results. And, one skincare ingredient that gets a ton of attention for both its efficacy and usage is retinol, especially over-the-counter retinol.

Best Overall LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Lightweight formula that absorbs well into the skin

Gentle cream is safe enough for more sensitive skin types

Also includes nourishing ingredients, making this retinol cream multifunctional

Improved the appearance of dark spots and fine lines and wrinkles during the 12-week testing period Cons Since it is cream-based, it’s not as potent as other formulas on our list (however, it is one of the most gentle) Our top pick for the best over-the-counter retinol is the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, available in several sizes on Amazon. The cream-based retinol has a lightweight, soft, and supple texture that absorbs well on the skin, and since it’s not a more potent serum, it’s safe enough for more sensitive skin types. Plus, it’s formulated with ultra-nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter, jojoba oil, and aloe, making it a fantastic option for those with dry or dehydrated skin. After testing this retinol face cream for 12 weeks, we saw a noticeable difference in our complexion as our dark spots appeared lighter and our fine lines and wrinkles were smoother than when we first started using the product. Our skin tone also looked brighter and more radiant, giving us a nice glow all around. Overall, we loved this retinol cream because it has a gentle formula that is safe for all skin types, is multitasking with its super-nourishing and moisturizing ingredients, and its lightweight feel doesn’t leave us feeling like we have a thick mask on despite being so hydrating. Price at time of publish: $16.99 (orig. $29.99) Size: 0.5 oz., 1 oz., 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, shea butter, jojoba oil, aloe, retinol | Benefits: Softens fine lines and wrinkles, nourishes dry skin

Best Budget BYBI Beauty 1% Bakuchiol + Olive Squalane Oil Booster 4.6 Target View On The Detox Market Our Ratings Absorption 4.5 /5

Consistency 4 /5

Feel 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Costs less than $10, making it very budget-friendly, especially for a retinol-like product

Features a clean formula with plant-based bakuchiol as an alternative to retinol

Since it’s a retinol alternative, it’s safe for those with more sensitive skin Cons Since it's oil-based, it’s not ideal for those with oily skin types Since retinol formulas can lean toward the expensive side of the spectrum, one effective way around the price (without sacrificing the perks) is to go for a retinol alternative, like bakuchiol. Bakuchiol is a plant-based retinol alternative that studies show is just as effective as retinol when used regularly. The best part is that it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin and doesn’t make your skin sensitive to the sun, so you can use it both morning and night. With all of this in mind, we recommend the BYBI Beauty 1% Bakuchiol and Olive Squalane Oil Booster for the best budget-friendly retinol serum, because it’s formulated with potent bakuchiol and costs less than $10. After testing this formula out for a few months, we were genuinely impressed by its performance. With regular use, we found that the formula left our complexion smoother and firmer. We also noticed a difference in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles — though it didn’t smooth them out completely, they looked more blurred than when we started. Additionally, we loved the squalane-based formula which is deeply nourishing for those with dry or damaged skin types. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Size: 0.5 oz. | Star Ingredients: Squalane oil, bakuchiol | Benefits: Brightens the complexion, plumps the skin, improves skin texture, targets dry and dehydrated skin These Are the 11 Best Face Oils That We’ve Tested in 2023

Best for Fine Lines Neutrogena Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Face Serum 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Our Ratings Absorption 4 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Feel 4 /5

Appearance 4 /5 Cons Effectively smoothed fine lines over the testing period

Gentle formula that’s designed for daily use

Its fast-absorbing formula makes it easy to layer with other products

The formula is unscented, so those with fragrance sensitivities can still use it Cons While it worked to improve the appearance of fine lines, we didn’t notice a difference in our skin’s texture If you’re looking for the best retinol for fine lines, you don’t have to look beyond the aisles of your local drugstore, thanks to Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Aging Face Serum. This potent elixir is formulated with vitamin A (a.k.a. retinol) to target the appearance of fine lines, and after regular use, we saw it do just that. In addition to smoothing out the fine lines on our complexion, we also love that this product is designed and gentle enough for daily use, which isn’t the case with other formulas. We were also impressed by how quickly the formula absorbs into the complexion as this made layering other formulas much easier. While we didn’t see a difference in our skin’s texture or a brightening of dark spots, we loved the way the drugstore retinol targeted our fine lines and were, overall, highly impressed by the outcome — especially for the price. Price at time of publish: $18.67 (orig. $29.49) Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, hyaluronic acid | Benefits: Hydrates the complexion, smooths fine lines and wrinkles, fades dark spots

Best for Dark Spots The INKEY List SuperSolutions 1% Retinol Serum 4.8 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Selfridges.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Feel 4 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Absorbs well, which makes it easy to layer

We didn’t experience any irritation (even on sensitive skin)

Works wonders for evening skin tone and resurfacing texture

We noticed a significant difference in dark spots during the testing period Cons It doesn’t work as well at smoothing fine lines and wrinkles compared to others we tested If dark spots are a concern, retinol can help you target the discoloration. The best retinol for dark spots is The Inkey List SuperSolutions 1% Retinol Serum, which in addition to retinol also features apricot kernel oil and squalane in its formula to provide deep nourishment while resurfacing the skin’s texture, evening out tone, and addressing dark spots as well as other blemishes. While we didn’t think it worked as well as smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, we saw significant differences on our dark spots after every use. We were also highly impressed by how well the formula smoothed out the skin’s surface (it got rid of pesky bumps and blemishes with ease!) and how easy the application process is. On top of all of that, we found that this retinol wasn’t too potent for our tester's sensitive skin, which was a major perk considering its concentration and how well it performs. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, apricot kernel oil, squalane | Benefits: Smooths out wrinkles, prevents moisture loss, supports the skin’s moisture barrier

Best for Dry Skin L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Consistency 4 /5

Feel 5 /5

Appearance 4 /5 Pros Thick and nourishing face cream that noticeably improves skin suppleness

Fast-absorbing and easy to layer

Fragrance-free formula makes it safer for sensitive skin types Cons Since it’s a face cream, the retinol isn’t as potent as the serums we tested With its thick and creamy texture, the L’Oréal Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer is our top pick for the best over-the-counter retinol for dry skin. When testing out this cream, we noticed it’s fast-absorbing, and therefore, easy to layer with other products, doesn’t feel sticky, and its fragrance-free formula makes it safe for sensitive skin types. Since it is cream-based and not a serum, the retinol isn’t as potent as the serums on our list, however, it’s still a fantastic choice for those looking for a retinol that is gentle and effective enough on dry and sensitive or easily irritated skin. Price at time of publish: $17.12 (orig. $27.99) Size: 1.7 oz., 2.55 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C | Benefits: Reduces the look of wrinkles, improves radiance and brightens the complexion, hydrates These Are the 9 Best Face Moisturizers for Dry Skin of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Sensitive Skin CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum 4.6 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Feel 4 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5 Pros Its formula is fragrance-free, making it safe for sensitive skin types

It is highly effective at lightening dark spots

It also brightens the complexion and supports the moisture barrier

It’s non-comedogenic so it’s safe for oily skin types Cons It doesn’t smooth fine lines and wrinkles as well as other formulas on our list Retinol and sensitive skin types don’t typically go together; however, the Cerave Resurfacing Retinol Serum shakes that up with its fragrance-free formula. Enhanced with nourishing ingredients such as niacinamide for calming the complexion, licorice root for brightening the skin, and ceramides to support the skin’s moisture barrier, this drugstore retinol serum didn’t cause any irritation, even after multiple uses. While we didn’t notice a difference in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, we did see a noticeable lightening of dark spots as well as a brightening of the skin that gave us an overall glowy complexion. In addition to being safe for sensitive skin types, the serum is also safe for oily skin, thanks to its lightweight hydration and non-comedogenic formula. Price at time of publish: $14.95 (orig. $21.99) Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, licorice root extract, ceramides, niacinamide | Benefits: Smooths out wrinkles, brightens the complexion, maintains the skin’s moisture barrier

Best for Acne Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment 4.6 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Absorption 4 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5 Pros Features a potent retinoid, adapalene, which is FDA-approved for treating acne

Can use it morning and night

Targets breakouts deep in the pores for an overall effective cleanse Cons While it got rid of blemishes, it didn’t clear red marks

Since this treatment is more acne-focused, we didn’t see a difference in fine lines and wrinkles Retinoids aren’t just for wrinkles and dark spots — they can clear up acne, too. For an effective acne treatment, consider Differin Gel Acne Treatment which is formulated with adapalene, an FDA-approved retinoid for targeting acne. After testing this formula, we were most impressed by how well it got rid of most of our blemishes without drying our skin or causing any irritation. While the formula didn’t clear red marks, it helped smooth out the complexion and free it from pesky bumps while also providing a thorough cleanse. Since this treatment is formulated specifically for acne, we didn’t notice a major difference in fine lines and wrinkles — however, it did help clarify the complexion and give us a more supple and youthful-looking glow. Price at time of publish: $13.47 (orig. $14.99) Size: 0.5 oz. | Star Ingredients: Adapalene | Benefits: Acne prevention, lightens dark spots and scars

Best Stick Peace Out Retinol Face Stick 4.5 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Sephora View On Ulta Our Ratings Absorption 4.5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Feel 4.5 /5

Appearance 4 /5 Pros Formula contains both retinol and bakuchiol, a potent plant-based retinol alternative

Stick formula makes it super easy to apply and is travel-friendly

Formula feels gentle and lightweight on the skin Cons Leaves behind a slight oily sheen, which might not be ideal for all skin types Whether you want the convenience of a stick serum or are looking for the best retinol formula for travel, you’ll find it in the Peace Out Retinol Face Stick. Enriched with papaya enzymes, pumpkin enzymes and both retinol and bakuchiol (a retinol alternative), this stick serum feels gentle and lightweight on the skin while working to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles and exfoliate the complexion. In addition to its visible benefits, we love that this formula is antioxidant-rich, meaning it can protect against environmental aggressors like pollution and the sun’s UV rays which cause premature signs of aging in the first place. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 0.28 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, papaya enzymes, pumpkin enzymes, bakuchiol | Benefits: Targets fine lines and wrinkles, exfoliates and resurfaces, protects against environmental aggressors

Best for Undereyes Pixi Overnight Retinol Oil 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Absorption 4.5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Feel 4.7 /5

Appearance 4 /5 Pros It brightens the skin under the eyes and addresses dark circles

The formula also features peptides and ceramides for added nourishment and hydration

It doesn’t irritate the skin Cons We found that it smells a bit off-putting, but this is subjective With its ability to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, retinol is an excellent ingredient to incorporate under the eyes. Our top pick for the best retinol eye cream is the Pixi Overnight Retinol Oil, which worked well at targeting dark circles and providing an overall bright-eyed look with regular use. While the formula smells a little strange (sort of like popcorn) we didn’t mind it due to how well it worked at nourishing the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. After using this formula for several weeks, we also noticed our skin looked firmer and the fine lines were a little more blurred out, too. Price at time of publish: $22.85 (orig. $24) Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, peptides, ceramides | Benefits: Smooths wrinkles, firms the skin, hydrates

Best Investment Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Net-a-Porter View On Sephora Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Blurs the look of pores while resurfacing the complexion

After regular use, our skin looks and feels more supple

Exfoliating formula helps slough off dead skin cells for a softer complexion Cons Formulated for oily and combination skin types so it may not be ideal for everyone (though, we loved it on our dry skin)

The most expensive option we tested The cost of retinol products can range quite a bit, and if you’re looking to splurge, we highly recommend the Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum. In addition to retinol, this luxe serum features a formula with exfoliating apple fruit extract and AHAs to target excess oil and congestion. While it’s technically formulated for oily and combination skin types, we tried this serum on our dry skin and found that it worked well at lifting away dead skin cells and never felt like it was stripping or drying. In fact, with regular use, our skin looked and felt more supple and nourished. Plus, the focus on exfoliation helped target the appearance of large pores. While it is a bit of a splurge for the 1-oz. bottle, the product also comes in a smaller 0.3-ounce size for $30, so if you want to try it without making the full investment, that is an excellent way to do so. Price at time of publish: $88 Size: 0.3 oz., 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, AHA, apple fruit extract | Benefits: Smooths out fine lines, improves elasticity, exfoliates, protects against pollution

Best for Textured Skin Paula's Choice BOOST 1% Retinol Booster 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Paulaschoice.com Our Ratings Absorption 4 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Promoted skin purging which ultimately helps clear up acne breakouts

Helped even out the skin tone and resurface the texture

Features ceramides and peptides to support the skin’s moisture barrier

Free of fragrance, we didn’t notice any skin sensitivity or irritation during the testing period Cons Some might not like the skin-purging effect

More expensive than many others we tested If you have concerns about your skin’s texture, consider giving Paula’s Choice 1% Retinol Booster a try. While testing out this retinol formula, our tester experienced some slight skin purging which, at first, didn’t help the texture concerns. However, after helping to clear up blemishes and rid our skin of breakouts, we noticed a significant difference in the texture of the skin as it was no longer bumpy and much smoother than before. Additionally, the retinol formula helped even out the skin’s tone, and as a result, our tester's complexion is now more radiant than before. On top of its retinol superstar ingredient, this Paula’s Choice serum also features deeply nourishing ceramides and peptides to support the skin’s moisture barrier and restore hydration. It’s also a fragrance-free formula, so it’s safer to use on sensitive skin types (though, since it is a retinol product, we recommend patch-testing first). Price at time of publish: $55 Size: 0.5 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, ceramides, peptides | Benefits: Smooths wrinkles, nourishes the skin, strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier

Best for Uneven Skin Tone Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum 4.8 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Feel 4 /5

Appearance 5 /5 Pros Quick-absorbing so it layers well

Thin texture is great for those who don’t want a thick, heavy consistency

With regular use, our skin looks firmer with a more even skin tone Cons Very potent formula, so you may have to ease into using it, especially if you're new to retinol

Leaves a slight yellow sheen (but this doesn't last long) If you want to address uneven skin tone, the right retinol product can surely do the trick. Our top pick for this category is the Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum. With its potent formula of retinol, niacinamide, adaptogenic mushrooms, and ceramides, this face serum is a little on the strong side, so we recommend it for those who are already used to retinol (or, if you’re brand new, we definitely recommend easing into it). However, we found that it’s highly effective at clearing and evening the skin’s tone. We were especially impressed by how well it faded old acne marks and helped keep our complexion clear and free of new blemishes, too. While the lightweight serum does leave behind a slight yellow sheen, we found that this serum is fast-absorbing and not sticky so it’s super effective at layering. Price at time of publish: $69 Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, niacinamide, adaptogenic mushroom, ceramide complex | Benefits: Improves skin texture, balances skin tone, supports the skin’s moisture barrier, moisturizes, and improves skin sensitivity

Best Preventative Naturium Retinaldehyde Cream Serum 0.05% 4.9 Naturium View On Amazon View On Naturium.com View On Sokoglam.com Our Ratings Absorption 5 /5

Consistency 5 /5

Feel 5 /5

Appearance 4.5 /5 Pros Gel formula is cooling and gentle on most skin types

Formula features retinaldehyde, which is a more potent over-the-counter retinoid compared to retinol

Works to revive skin texture for a smoother and more supple surface Cons Since it’s formulated with a more potent retinoid, it could still feel too strong on some skin types Retinol products aren’t just skincare formulas to use when you want to target existing concerns — you can also use them as a preventative measure. Our favorite formula for prevention is the Naturium Retinaldehyde Cream Serum 0.05%, thanks to its gentle, cooling, and non-irritating formula that can be used by retinol beginners for wrinkle prevention. We love this formula because it features retinaldehyde, which is a type of over-the-counter retinoid and is more potent than retinol itself. Perfect for prevention, this formula helps smooth out the skin’s texture and target fine lines and wrinkles while also delaying further creasing with regular use. Price at time of publish: $29 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinaldehyde, bio-fermented oligopeptide | Benefits: Smooths fine lines and wrinkles, improves skin texture

Best Retinol-Alternative Biossance Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum 4.4 Biossance View On Biossance.com View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Absorption 4.5 /5

Consistency 4 /5

Feel 5 /5

Appearance 4 /5 Pros Formulated with bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative that can be just as effective

Also features nourishing squalane and niacinamide for added hydration

Doesn’t make your skin sensitive to the sun, meaning you can use it morning and/or night Cons Serum isn’t as potent as others we tested If you want a retinol alternative, consider a formula made with bakuchiol, which is just as effective as retinol with regular use (depending on the concentration) and is safe to use morning and night since it doesn’t make your skin sensitive to the sun. Our top pick for this category is the Biossance Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum; not only does it feature an excellent retinol alternative ingredient, but it also has niacinamide and squalane to calm and hydrate the complexion. While this product isn’t as potent as some of the other options on our list, we love this as an option for those who are sensitive to retinol or wish to use more plant-based formulas instead. Price at time of publish: $72 Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Bakuchiol, squalane, niacinamide | Benefits: Smooths fine lines and wrinkles, firms the complexion, improves skin tone