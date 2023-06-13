Shopping People Tested The 15 Best Over-the-Counter Retinol Formulas of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our top pick is the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Face Cream for its lightweight, gentle formula and reasonable price point By Jessie Quinn Published on June 13, 2023 06:15AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ Why Trust PEOPLE? What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Kristin Kempa When it comes to skincare, ingredients are key to ensuring a product’s purpose and whether or not it actually yields results. And, one skincare ingredient that gets a ton of attention for both its efficacy and usage is retinol, especially over-the-counter retinol. “Retinol is a form of vitamin A that encourages skin cell turnover, making it an effective treatment for a range of skin concerns, including acne, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone,” Dr. Julia Carroll, a board-certified dermatologist tells PEOPLE. “Incorporating retinol into your skincare routine can improve your skin’s texture, diminish fine lines and wrinkles, and even out skin tone.” Popular in anti-aging and preventative skincare routines alike, retinol is a go-to for many. So how do you know what the best over-the-counter retinol actually is? You test it — which is exactly what we did with dozens of formulas to find the ones that are worthy of that coveted spot in your skincare lineup. Whether you’re looking for a powerful serum formula that can target dark spots or want a gentle retinol alternative, we’ve got all of your over-the-counter retinol needs covered with these PEOPLE Tested products. Best Overall LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Absorption 5/5 Consistency 5/5 Feel 5/5 Appearance 5/5 Pros Lightweight formula that absorbs well into the skin Gentle cream is safe enough for more sensitive skin types Also includes nourishing ingredients, making this retinol cream multifunctional Improved the appearance of dark spots and fine lines and wrinkles during the 12-week testing period Cons Since it is cream-based, it's not as potent as other formulas on our list (however, it is one of the most gentle) Our top pick for the best over-the-counter retinol is the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face, available in several sizes on Amazon. The cream-based retinol has a lightweight, soft, and supple texture that absorbs well on the skin, and since it’s not a more potent serum, it’s safe enough for more sensitive skin types. Plus, it’s formulated with ultra-nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter, jojoba oil, and aloe, making it a fantastic option for those with dry or dehydrated skin. After testing this retinol face cream for 12 weeks, we saw a noticeable difference in our complexion as our dark spots appeared lighter and our fine lines and wrinkles were smoother than when we first started using the product. Our skin tone also looked brighter and more radiant, giving us a nice glow all around. Overall, we loved this retinol cream because it has a gentle formula that is safe for all skin types, is multitasking with its super-nourishing and moisturizing ingredients, and its lightweight feel doesn’t leave us feeling like we have a thick mask on despite being so hydrating. Price at time of publish: $16.99 (orig. $29.99) Size: 0.5 oz., 1 oz., 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, shea butter, jojoba oil, aloe, retinol | Benefits: Softens fine lines and wrinkles, nourishes dry skin Best Budget BYBI Beauty 1% Bakuchiol + Olive Squalane Oil Booster 4.6 Target View On The Detox Market Our Ratings Absorption 4.5/5 Consistency 4/5 Feel 5/5 Appearance 5/5 Pros Costs less than $10, making it very budget-friendly, especially for a retinol-like product Features a clean formula with plant-based bakuchiol as an alternative to retinol Since it’s a retinol alternative, it’s safe for those with more sensitive skin Cons Since it's oil-based, it’s not ideal for those with oily skin types Since retinol formulas can lean toward the expensive side of the spectrum, one effective way around the price (without sacrificing the perks) is to go for a retinol alternative, like bakuchiol. Bakuchiol is a plant-based retinol alternative that studies show is just as effective as retinol when used regularly. The best part is that it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin and doesn’t make your skin sensitive to the sun, so you can use it both morning and night. With all of this in mind, we recommend the BYBI Beauty 1% Bakuchiol and Olive Squalane Oil Booster for the best budget-friendly retinol serum, because it’s formulated with potent bakuchiol and costs less than $10. After testing this formula out for a few months, we were genuinely impressed by its performance. With regular use, we found that the formula left our complexion smoother and firmer. We also noticed a difference in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles — though it didn’t smooth them out completely, they looked more blurred than when we started. Additionally, we loved the squalane-based formula which is deeply nourishing for those with dry or damaged skin types. Price at time of publish: $9.99 Size: 0.5 oz. | Star Ingredients: Squalane oil, bakuchiol | Benefits: Brightens the complexion, plumps the skin, improves skin texture, targets dry and dehydrated skin These Are the 11 Best Face Oils That We’ve Tested in 2023 Best for Fine Lines Neutrogena Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Wrinkle Face Serum 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On CVS Our Ratings Absorption 4/5 Consistency 5/5 Feel 4/5 Appearance 4/5 Cons Effectively smoothed fine lines over the testing period Gentle formula that’s designed for daily use Its fast-absorbing formula makes it easy to layer with other products The formula is unscented, so those with fragrance sensitivities can still use it Cons While it worked to improve the appearance of fine lines, we didn’t notice a difference in our skin’s texture If you’re looking for the best retinol for fine lines, you don’t have to look beyond the aisles of your local drugstore, thanks to Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Anti-Aging Face Serum. This potent elixir is formulated with vitamin A (a.k.a. retinol) to target the appearance of fine lines, and after regular use, we saw it do just that. In addition to smoothing out the fine lines on our complexion, we also love that this product is designed and gentle enough for daily use, which isn’t the case with other formulas. We were also impressed by how quickly the formula absorbs into the complexion as this made layering other formulas much easier. While we didn’t see a difference in our skin’s texture or a brightening of dark spots, we loved the way the drugstore retinol targeted our fine lines and were, overall, highly impressed by the outcome — especially for the price. Price at time of publish: $18.67 (orig. $29.49) Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, hyaluronic acid | Benefits: Hydrates the complexion, smooths fine lines and wrinkles, fades dark spots Best for Dark Spots The INKEY List SuperSolutions 1% Retinol Serum 4.8 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Selfridges.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Absorption 5/5 Consistency 5/5 Feel 4/5 Appearance 5/5 Pros Absorbs well, which makes it easy to layer We didn’t experience any irritation (even on sensitive skin) Works wonders for evening skin tone and resurfacing texture We noticed a significant difference in dark spots during the testing period Cons It doesn’t work as well at smoothing fine lines and wrinkles compared to others we tested If dark spots are a concern, retinol can help you target the discoloration. The best retinol for dark spots is The Inkey List SuperSolutions 1% Retinol Serum, which in addition to retinol also features apricot kernel oil and squalane in its formula to provide deep nourishment while resurfacing the skin’s texture, evening out tone, and addressing dark spots as well as other blemishes. While we didn’t think it worked as well as smoothing fine lines and wrinkles, we saw significant differences on our dark spots after every use. We were also highly impressed by how well the formula smoothed out the skin’s surface (it got rid of pesky bumps and blemishes with ease!) and how easy the application process is. On top of all of that, we found that this retinol wasn’t too potent for our tester's sensitive skin, which was a major perk considering its concentration and how well it performs. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, apricot kernel oil, squalane | Benefits: Smooths out wrinkles, prevents moisture loss, supports the skin’s moisture barrier Best for Dry Skin L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Absorption 5/5 Consistency 4/5 Feel 5/5 Appearance 4/5 Pros Thick and nourishing face cream that noticeably improves skin suppleness Fast-absorbing and easy to layer Fragrance-free formula makes it safer for sensitive skin types Cons Since it’s a face cream, the retinol isn’t as potent as the serums we tested With its thick and creamy texture, the L’Oréal Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer is our top pick for the best over-the-counter retinol for dry skin. When testing out this cream, we noticed it’s fast-absorbing, and therefore, easy to layer with other products, doesn’t feel sticky, and its fragrance-free formula makes it safe for sensitive skin types. Since it is cream-based and not a serum, the retinol isn’t as potent as the serums on our list, however, it’s still a fantastic choice for those looking for a retinol that is gentle and effective enough on dry and sensitive or easily irritated skin. Price at time of publish: $17.12 (orig. $27.99) Size: 1.7 oz., 2.55 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C | Benefits: Reduces the look of wrinkles, improves radiance and brightens the complexion, hydrates These Are the 9 Best Face Moisturizers for Dry Skin of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Sensitive Skin CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum 4.6 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta Our Ratings Absorption 5/5 Consistency 5/5 Feel 4/5 Appearance 4.5/5 Pros Its formula is fragrance-free, making it safe for sensitive skin types It is highly effective at lightening dark spots It also brightens the complexion and supports the moisture barrier It’s non-comedogenic so it’s safe for oily skin types Cons It doesn’t smooth fine lines and wrinkles as well as other formulas on our list Retinol and sensitive skin types don’t typically go together; however, the Cerave Resurfacing Retinol Serum shakes that up with its fragrance-free formula. Enhanced with nourishing ingredients such as niacinamide for calming the complexion, licorice root for brightening the skin, and ceramides to support the skin’s moisture barrier, this drugstore retinol serum didn’t cause any irritation, even after multiple uses. While we didn’t notice a difference in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, we did see a noticeable lightening of dark spots as well as a brightening of the skin that gave us an overall glowy complexion. In addition to being safe for sensitive skin types, the serum is also safe for oily skin, thanks to its lightweight hydration and non-comedogenic formula. Price at time of publish: $14.95 (orig. $21.99) Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, licorice root extract, ceramides, niacinamide | Benefits: Smooths out wrinkles, brightens the complexion, maintains the skin’s moisture barrier Best for Acne Differin Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment 4.6 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Absorption 4/5 Consistency 5/5 Feel 5/5 Appearance 4.5/5 Pros Features a potent retinoid, adapalene, which is FDA-approved for treating acne Can use it morning and night Targets breakouts deep in the pores for an overall effective cleanse Cons While it got rid of blemishes, it didn’t clear red marks Since this treatment is more acne-focused, we didn’t see a difference in fine lines and wrinkles Retinoids aren’t just for wrinkles and dark spots — they can clear up acne, too. For an effective acne treatment, consider Differin Gel Acne Treatment which is formulated with adapalene, an FDA-approved retinoid for targeting acne. After testing this formula, we were most impressed by how well it got rid of most of our blemishes without drying our skin or causing any irritation. While the formula didn’t clear red marks, it helped smooth out the complexion and free it from pesky bumps while also providing a thorough cleanse. Since this treatment is formulated specifically for acne, we didn’t notice a major difference in fine lines and wrinkles — however, it did help clarify the complexion and give us a more supple and youthful-looking glow. Price at time of publish: $13.47 (orig. $14.99) Size: 0.5 oz. | Star Ingredients: Adapalene | Benefits: Acne prevention, lightens dark spots and scars Best Stick Peace Out Retinol Face Stick 4.5 Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Sephora View On Ulta Our Ratings Absorption 4.5/5 Consistency 5/5 Feel 4.5/5 Appearance 4/5 Pros Formula contains both retinol and bakuchiol, a potent plant-based retinol alternative Stick formula makes it super easy to apply and is travel-friendly Formula feels gentle and lightweight on the skin Cons Leaves behind a slight oily sheen, which might not be ideal for all skin types Whether you want the convenience of a stick serum or are looking for the best retinol formula for travel, you’ll find it in the Peace Out Retinol Face Stick. Enriched with papaya enzymes, pumpkin enzymes and both retinol and bakuchiol (a retinol alternative), this stick serum feels gentle and lightweight on the skin while working to smooth out fine lines and wrinkles and exfoliate the complexion. In addition to its visible benefits, we love that this formula is antioxidant-rich, meaning it can protect against environmental aggressors like pollution and the sun’s UV rays which cause premature signs of aging in the first place. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: 0.28 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, papaya enzymes, pumpkin enzymes, bakuchiol | Benefits: Targets fine lines and wrinkles, exfoliates and resurfaces, protects against environmental aggressors Best for Undereyes Pixi Overnight Retinol Oil 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Absorption 4.5/5 Consistency 5/5 Feel 4.7/5 Appearance 4/5 Pros It brightens the skin under the eyes and addresses dark circles The formula also features peptides and ceramides for added nourishment and hydration It doesn’t irritate the skin Cons We found that it smells a bit off-putting, but this is subjective With its ability to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, retinol is an excellent ingredient to incorporate under the eyes. Our top pick for the best retinol eye cream is the Pixi Overnight Retinol Oil, which worked well at targeting dark circles and providing an overall bright-eyed look with regular use. While the formula smells a little strange (sort of like popcorn) we didn’t mind it due to how well it worked at nourishing the thin and delicate skin around the eyes. After using this formula for several weeks, we also noticed our skin looked firmer and the fine lines were a little more blurred out, too. Price at time of publish: $22.85 (orig. $24) Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, peptides, ceramides | Benefits: Smooths wrinkles, firms the skin, hydrates Best Investment Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Net-a-Porter View On Sephora Our Ratings Absorption 5/5 Consistency 5/5 Feel 5/5 Appearance 5/5 Pros Blurs the look of pores while resurfacing the complexion After regular use, our skin looks and feels more supple Exfoliating formula helps slough off dead skin cells for a softer complexion Cons Formulated for oily and combination skin types so it may not be ideal for everyone (though, we loved it on our dry skin) The most expensive option we tested The cost of retinol products can range quite a bit, and if you’re looking to splurge, we highly recommend the Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum. In addition to retinol, this luxe serum features a formula with exfoliating apple fruit extract and AHAs to target excess oil and congestion. While it’s technically formulated for oily and combination skin types, we tried this serum on our dry skin and found that it worked well at lifting away dead skin cells and never felt like it was stripping or drying. In fact, with regular use, our skin looked and felt more supple and nourished. Plus, the focus on exfoliation helped target the appearance of large pores. While it is a bit of a splurge for the 1-oz. bottle, the product also comes in a smaller 0.3-ounce size for $30, so if you want to try it without making the full investment, that is an excellent way to do so. Price at time of publish: $88 Size: 0.3 oz., 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, AHA, apple fruit extract | Benefits: Smooths out fine lines, improves elasticity, exfoliates, protects against pollution Best for Textured Skin Paula's Choice BOOST 1% Retinol Booster 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Paulaschoice.com Our Ratings Absorption 4/5 Consistency 5/5 Feel 5/5 Appearance 5/5 Pros Promoted skin purging which ultimately helps clear up acne breakouts Helped even out the skin tone and resurface the texture Features ceramides and peptides to support the skin’s moisture barrier Free of fragrance, we didn’t notice any skin sensitivity or irritation during the testing period Cons Some might not like the skin-purging effect More expensive than many others we tested If you have concerns about your skin’s texture, consider giving Paula’s Choice 1% Retinol Booster a try. While testing out this retinol formula, our tester experienced some slight skin purging which, at first, didn’t help the texture concerns. However, after helping to clear up blemishes and rid our skin of breakouts, we noticed a significant difference in the texture of the skin as it was no longer bumpy and much smoother than before. Additionally, the retinol formula helped even out the skin’s tone, and as a result, our tester's complexion is now more radiant than before. On top of its retinol superstar ingredient, this Paula’s Choice serum also features deeply nourishing ceramides and peptides to support the skin’s moisture barrier and restore hydration. It’s also a fragrance-free formula, so it’s safer to use on sensitive skin types (though, since it is a retinol product, we recommend patch-testing first). Price at time of publish: $55 Size: 0.5 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, ceramides, peptides | Benefits: Smooths wrinkles, nourishes the skin, strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier Best for Uneven Skin Tone Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum 4.8 Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Absorption 5/5 Consistency 5/5 Feel 4/5 Appearance 5/5 Pros Quick-absorbing so it layers well Thin texture is great for those who don’t want a thick, heavy consistency With regular use, our skin looks firmer with a more even skin tone Cons Very potent formula, so you may have to ease into using it, especially if you're new to retinol Leaves a slight yellow sheen (but this doesn't last long) If you want to address uneven skin tone, the right retinol product can surely do the trick. Our top pick for this category is the Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum. With its potent formula of retinol, niacinamide, adaptogenic mushrooms, and ceramides, this face serum is a little on the strong side, so we recommend it for those who are already used to retinol (or, if you’re brand new, we definitely recommend easing into it). However, we found that it’s highly effective at clearing and evening the skin’s tone. We were especially impressed by how well it faded old acne marks and helped keep our complexion clear and free of new blemishes, too. While the lightweight serum does leave behind a slight yellow sheen, we found that this serum is fast-absorbing and not sticky so it’s super effective at layering. Price at time of publish: $69 Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, niacinamide, adaptogenic mushroom, ceramide complex | Benefits: Improves skin texture, balances skin tone, supports the skin’s moisture barrier, moisturizes, and improves skin sensitivity Best Preventative Naturium Retinaldehyde Cream Serum 0.05% 4.9 Naturium View On Amazon View On Naturium.com View On Sokoglam.com Our Ratings Absorption 5/5 Consistency 5/5 Feel 5/5 Appearance 4.5/5 Pros Gel formula is cooling and gentle on most skin types Formula features retinaldehyde, which is a more potent over-the-counter retinoid compared to retinol Works to revive skin texture for a smoother and more supple surface Cons Since it’s formulated with a more potent retinoid, it could still feel too strong on some skin types Retinol products aren’t just skincare formulas to use when you want to target existing concerns — you can also use them as a preventative measure. Our favorite formula for prevention is the Naturium Retinaldehyde Cream Serum 0.05%, thanks to its gentle, cooling, and non-irritating formula that can be used by retinol beginners for wrinkle prevention. We love this formula because it features retinaldehyde, which is a type of over-the-counter retinoid and is more potent than retinol itself. Perfect for prevention, this formula helps smooth out the skin’s texture and target fine lines and wrinkles while also delaying further creasing with regular use. Price at time of publish: $29 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinaldehyde, bio-fermented oligopeptide | Benefits: Smooths fine lines and wrinkles, improves skin texture Best Retinol-Alternative Biossance Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum 4.4 Biossance View On Biossance.com View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Our Ratings Absorption 4.5/5 Consistency 4/5 Feel 5/5 Appearance 4/5 Pros Formulated with bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative that can be just as effective Also features nourishing squalane and niacinamide for added hydration Doesn’t make your skin sensitive to the sun, meaning you can use it morning and/or night Cons Serum isn’t as potent as others we tested If you want a retinol alternative, consider a formula made with bakuchiol, which is just as effective as retinol with regular use (depending on the concentration) and is safe to use morning and night since it doesn’t make your skin sensitive to the sun. Our top pick for this category is the Biossance Squalane + Phyto-Retinol Serum; not only does it feature an excellent retinol alternative ingredient, but it also has niacinamide and squalane to calm and hydrate the complexion. While this product isn’t as potent as some of the other options on our list, we love this as an option for those who are sensitive to retinol or wish to use more plant-based formulas instead. Price at time of publish: $72 Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Bakuchiol, squalane, niacinamide | Benefits: Smooths fine lines and wrinkles, firms the complexion, improves skin tone Best Firming Common Heir Retinol Serum 4.9 Credo View On Anthropologie View On Commonheir.com View On Credo Beauty Our Ratings Absorption 5/5 Consistency 5/5 Feel 5/5 Appearance 4.5/5 Pros Comes in individual capsules so you can dispense the perfect amount every time Combines squalane and algae oil to help nourish the complexion Since it’s formulated with a low retinol concentration, it’s on the gentler side Effectively firms the complexion and makes it look more supple Cons Price tag is high compared to others we tested For a firming effect, consider trying the Common Heir Retinol Serum, which comes in little capsules for each use. This luxe serum is formulated with a low 0.02% retinol concentration, giving it some of the benefits — like firming — of retinol without running the risk of irritation. It’s also enhanced with squalane and algae oil to provide lasting nourishment and improve skin elasticity. After regular use, we noticed that our skin appeared smoother, more supple, and firmer. We also saw some brightening effects and felt like our skin really glowed after using this formula. Although it is an oil-based product, we love that the ingredients are non-comedogenic, so those with oily or combination skin types can still give it a go. Price at time of publish: $88 Size: 60 capsules | Star Ingredients: Retinol, algae oil, squalane | Benefits: Smooths fine lines, improves skin texture, nourishes the skin The 13 Best Night Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Things to Consider Before Buying Over-the-Counter Retinol Concentration To ensure the most effective retinol products, Dr. Jennifer Linder, M.D., F.A.A.D., board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon as well as founder and Chief Medical Officer of Linder Health, says to check the concentration. “Retinol converts into retinoic acid and the conversion is ten-fold, so 0.25 to 1 percent stable retinol concerts to approximately 0.025 to 1 percent retinoic acid on the skin, which is typically what I would prescribe,” she explains. Packaging When shopping for retinol products, Dr. Carroll says to pay extra close attention to the packaging because “retinol is sensitive to light and air, which can degrade its effectiveness.” She recommends looking for products in air-tight, opaque packaging. And, since air and light are concerns, always make sure to keep your products sealed and never leave the lids off when not in use. Formula Type Since retinol is available in various forms — think serums, moisturizers, gels, and creams — it’s also worth considering the formula type. “Serums deliver the active ingredient deeper in the skin, allowing faster results,” says Dr. Michele Green, M.D. board-certified cosmetic dermatologist. “However, serums may be too irritating for those with sensitive skin, so retinol creams are gentler and have the added benefit of moisture and hydration, which is ideal for dry and sensitive skin.” Most of the best retinols listed above are serums, including The Inkey List SuperSolutions 1% Retinol Serum, Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Treatment Serum, and Common Heir Retinol Serum. However, if you are looking for something that is cream-based, our top pick for the best over-the-counter retinol is the LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face. We also love the L'Oreal Triple Power Anti-Aging Moisturizer for dry skin. Application Retinol is a potent anti-aging ingredient that can effectively smooth fine lines and wrinkles, brighten dark spots, and more. However, with its potency comes potential skin irritation, so Dr. Carroll says to also think about how you might apply the retinol, and if you’re new to it altogether, she recommends the sandwich technique. “The sandwich technique involves applying a layer of moisturizer to your skin, followed by the retinol product, and then another layer of moisturizer — this sandwiches the retinol between two layers of moisturizer, which can help reduce the potential for irritation and dryness.” In addition to application techniques, it’s also best to apply most retinol products — unless it’s a formula with a retinol alternative like bakuchiol — in the evening since it can cause sun sensitivity. Additionally, Dr. Carroll says it’s vital that you apply sunscreen during the day when retinol is part of your regimen to help counter this sensitivity. How We Tested First, the PEOPLE Tested team thoroughly researched the market to determine which over-the-counter retinol products were worth testing. We then conducted real-world testing of 32 popular retinol products over a 12-week period to better understand their quality, efficacy, and results. Throughout the testing period, we took thorough notes on the each product's performances, carefully considering the overall consistency, how well the formula layered with other skincare products, whether or not it addressed concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, acne, and dark spots, and the overall results after a three-month period. We tested these products on a variety of different age groups and skin types. After the testing period was complete, we rated each retinol product on a 1 to 5 scale (5 being the best) against the following testing attributes: absorption, consistency, feel, and appearance. The over-the-counter retinol products with the highest average ratings ultimately earned a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list. Frequently Asked Questions Is it okay to use retinol every day? If you’re new to retinol, Dr. Carroll doesn’t recommend using retinol every day. “Retinol can cause skin irritation, dryness, and peeling, especially in the initial stages of use,” she explains. With this in mind, she recommends using retinol two to three times per week to start and then gradually increase usage as your skin adjusts. For those who have built up a tolerance, Dr. Linder says retinol is often tolerated once daily in the evening, but it depends on the specific formulation and an individual’s sensitivity level, so it’s best to ease into a new product before using it as often as every day. “Regardless of how often you use retinol, it is essential to use sunscreen during the day when using retinoids as they can increase the skin’s sensitivity to the sun,” Dr. Linder adds. With that said, if you do wish to use retinol every day and are concerned about skin sensitivity, using a retinol alternative is always an option. The BYBI Beauty 1% Bakuchiol + Olive Squalane Oil Booster serum features plant-based bakuchiol which is a potent retinol alternative that, according to research, is just as effective as retinol (and it doesn’t make your skin sensitive to the sun). What is the best percentage of retinol to use? “Concentration of retinol typically ranges from 0.25 percent to 1 percent,” says Dr. Green. She explains that the best percentage of retinol to use depends entirely on your skin type and sensitivity. “Those with thicker and oily skin may tolerate a higher percentage better than whole with thinner and dry skin.” No matter what your skin type and therefore potential tolerance level is, Dr. Green says it’s always best to start with a lower strength and gradually increase from there. And, if your skin becomes irritated from a stronger retinol, the percentage is likely too high for your tolerance. Is retinol a retinoid? Technically, retinol is a retinoid — however, there’s more to the story. “Retinoid is the umbrella term for retinol (the over-the-counter version) and prescription retinoids,” says Dr. Green. She explains that all retinoids are forms of vitamin A that are converted into retinoid acid when topically applied to the skin. The biggest difference between retinol and prescription retinoids is that retinol “contains lower concentrations of retinoic acid than prescription retinoids,” says Dr. Green. Why Trust PEOPLE? Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When covering the best over-the-counter retinols, Jessie thoroughly reviewed the PEOPLE Tested team’s insights and considered their real-world testing experiences to determine which retinol products are the best of the best. Additionally, Jessie reached out to top dermatologists Dr. Michele Green, Dr. Jennifer Linder, and Dr. Julia Carroll to learn more about the benefits of retinol, what to look for when shopping for effective over-the-counter retinols, and answer our most burning questions about the popular anti-aging skincare ingredient. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. 