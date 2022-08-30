Upgrade Your Space With These Powerful Outdoor Solar Lights

“The feature set seemed comparable to other string lights,” said our tester. “I really love the look [and] feel of these. The bulbs are plastic, but still clear and pretty. They don’t seem cheap.”

These lights provide “soft, moody lighting,” and enough light to read by when our tester sat near several of the lights. These string lights proved surprisingly durable for being individual units and survived all of our tests, holding up to water, impacts, and frozen temps. The only critique our tester had was that you can’t change the brightness and they don't stay lit as long as other models — only about six hours.

These string lights work really well for short-term lighting in your outdoor space. Their design makes them a nice accent to your décor and the solar panel stake and clip options make these feasible to place in-ground (like along a plant bed) or mounted to hang above you. Our tester said it has a “simple, sleek design.”

Our tester said the spoke felt sturdy and the light set “provided great light while in the dark room.” In addition to being waterproof, these lights are also heat resistant, and have a lifetime warranty to account for any other weather conditions and potential damage. “Two lights for [this price] are worth it for how well it worked," said our tester. "And there are multiple ways to use this light."

She said there are two brightness settings and “the design is very simple and creates a spotlight effect.” These could be a great option for people who get a lot of wild animals in their yard because the spotlight might help scare them away. These lights passed all of our tests with minimal effort, and did not sustain any damage after water, freezing, and impacts via the golf ball drop.

Our tester loved the user-friendly setup and use of these LED landscape lights. They offer “simple spokes to poke in the ground, but [there are] also screws available if you wish to mount [them].”

Things to Consider Before Buying Outdoor Solar Lights

Function

The function you’re looking for will help answer the question of what kind of light is the right light. For instance, if you want some decorative outdoor lighting that also provides brightness at night, a set of string lights like the Brightech string lights or an elegant post lantern like the Kemco solar post would be a solid choice. If you’re looking for lights to help navigate a walkway or path, then lights that stake into the ground such as the Better Homes & Gardens path lights. When looking for general landscape lighting to place around your yard, durable options like the Urpower, Linkind, Vont, and AloftSun are all great choices.

Brightness

The benefit of LED lights — like all the ones on our list — are their longevity and energy-efficiency, but these lights can also have different levels of brightness. If you’re looking at the box (or description) of a light bulb, the brightness is quantified by lumens. The more lumens in a bulb, the higher the brightness, and vice versa. In terms of color, since some people prefer warmer or cooler tones, “soft white” and “warm white” are going to be more yellow/warm tones, and “bright white” will be a more pure cool white tone, and “daylight” bulbs have a bright and blue hue to them.

Features

The last consideration should be what kind of features you’re looking for in a solar light. If you tend to get wild animals in your yard, you may consider motion-sensor technology or a single spotlight to ward them off. For an outdoor space where you want different brightness levels at different times of the night, a light with multiple modes (like the AloftSun offering) can provide options for your various needs. Other features that might guide your decision are the mount type, the resistance to rain, heat, and cold (depending on your climate), as well as the materials the light is made of.

Durability

Durability is another factor you should consider. “Whether you live in sunny Florida or brave the cold winters of Chicago, solar lights can stand the test of time,” says Welch. “These lights are extremely durable and can withstand extreme temps all year long.”



Frequently Asked Questions How long do outdoor solar lights usually last? “Solar lights are the perfect solution for those looking to help the environment and decrease their carbon footprint,” says Welch. Generally these lights’ batteries last three to four years before needing to be replaced, but it depends on the light. The lights on our list have warranties between one and two years, but the LED bulbs in each could last 10 years or more. “Most LED solar lights have a lifespan of at least 10-15 years, so you won’t have to replace or throw them out as frequently,” Welch adds.

Do solar lights charge even when it’s cloudy? The short answer is yes. Even though solar-powered lights prefer direct sunlight (and usually need between six and eight hours of exposure to charge), they can also charge on cloudy days. That’s because the sun’s rays are still transmitted to the earth. Basically, the sunlight is diffused around the clouds. (Similarly to how we can still get sunburned on cloudy days!)

Can you overcharge solar lights? “Solar lights are more cost-effective than standard bulbs because they are recharged via the sun and don’t require you to dig around your property,” says Welch. Since outdoor solar lights rely on the sun to charge (meaning there is no "on/off" button), they are designed to stop charging once they’re full. This happens via a charge controller which stops the batteries from suffering damage past a certain charge point.

How We Tested Outdoor Solar Lights

With some creativity and a really dark room, we rounded up 27 outdoor solar lights and tested them in our lab. Our team considered elements like setup, features, design, brightness, and durability, and then compared their insights with the price to determine the overall value. Each light received a score of 1 to 5 in every category.

To start, our testers unboxed the lights and put them together to see how easy or difficult assembly was. Then, in a very dark room, our team tested the brightness and effectiveness of the lights. They even attempted to read a page from a book to see if the light was bright enough. The testers staged scenarios to test any motion sensors and cycled through each mode for the lights that had more than one.

For durability, the team sprinkled each light with water to simulate rain, and then checked for any change in light function. The most physical test included dropping a golf ball from heights of four and six feet to see if it damaged the light or solar panel. Then, they froze the lights for an hour to simulate cold weather using a freezer onsite. The lights were also planted into the ground outside to see how well the stake could be placed and stand on its own. Finally, to test the light settings, we set each up with a GoPro to see when the automatic feature shut them off.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

