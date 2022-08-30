Shopping People Tested Upgrade Your Space With These Powerful Outdoor Solar Lights Including our winner from Urpower By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. PEOPLE / TAYLOR MURRAY With the right lighting, any outdoor space can be bathed in soft light to instantly set you at ease. And with outdoor solar lights, you'll save money and energy at the same time. Take it from HGTV stars Christina Hall and Jasmine Roth who are both known to use lights to elevate their outdoor design (and provide a bit of guidance as your maneuver around post-sundown). To figure out which outdoor solar lights were truly the brightest of the bunch, we tested qualities like setup, features, design, brightness, durability, and value. Starting with 27 light varieties, our team put together each light and considered how user-friendly the setup was, how easily the modes and motion-sensors worked, and how bright they were when placed in a completely dark room. They even tried to read a book in said dark room, using only the light (to really give the glow a tough test). To assess the durability of each light, they completed tests simulating cold weather, rain, and impacts. Seven lights came out ahead as our winners. “When searching for backyard lights, you want to find something that provides a great ambiance,” celebrity interior designer Mikel Welch tells PEOPLE. “It’s all about sourcing lighting that’s either dimmable or has a soft warm glow. Think about that new swanky candle-lit restaurant that you love. Try to bring that same feeling outside.” In terms of solar lights specifically, Mikel says, “Solar lights can be both functional and aesthetically pleasing. I tend to opt for lights that have a modern feel. Lanterns and string lights are the typically go-tos for outdoor entertaining. Now, both of these styles are available as solar lights. This is a great way to add ambiance to your backyard all while saving money and being eco-friendly.” These were considered the best outdoor solar lights that PEOPLE Tested. Over 50 Percent of Americans Say They Invested in Renovating Their Outdoor Space This Past Year Our Top Picks Best Overall: Urpower Solar Lights Outdoor at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Better Homes & Gardens Beckon Solar Powered LED Path Light, 20 Lumens (2-Pack) at Walmart Jump to Review Best Splurge: Kemco LED Cast Aluminum Solar Post Light Fixture at Amazon Jump to Review Best LED: Linkind StarRay LED Solar Motion Sensor Landscape Spotlights at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Motion-Sensor: AloftSun Motion Sensor Solar Landscape Spotlights at Amazon Jump to Review Best String Lights: Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Power Outdoor String Lights at Amazon Jump to Review Best Landscape: Vont LED Outdoor Solar Lights at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Urpower Solar Lights Outdoor View On Amazon Pros Has 2 LED light units that are durable, versatile, and easy to use Cons Our tester didn’t love the design, which is more industrial and less aesthetic These outdoor lights from Urpower are the perfect option to keep your yard lit from dusk until dawn. They automatically turn on at night and off in the morning, and only need about four to six hours to fully charge with sunlight. Our tester loved how easy they were to set up, coming with three pieces and a screw to aid the tilting effect of each light. “The light has two brightness settings and an off button,” she said, noting that the higher setting proved more effective for reading during the brightness test. She described the design as “more of a spotlight with the solar panel sticking out of the stake,” and said it didn’t feel like a “classic design” to her. However, the lights are adjustable and can be placed in-ground or mounted on the side of your home. This light also survived our durability tests with ease — it remained undamaged after water exposure, impacts, and being placed in a freezer to simulate cold weather. These lights also are designed to hold up to extreme heat. Our tester thought this two-pack was “a good deal” and that these lights are “practical for the features they do have.” Given the price, features, and long term durability of these outdoor solar lights, not to mention the savings in energy and electric bills, we believe the Urpower solar lights are the best option. Material Durable Plastic Modes 2 Motion-Sensor No Waterproof Yes LED Yes Units 2 Mount Type Wall or In-ground People / Taylor Murray Best Budget: Better Homes & Gardens Beckon Solar Powered LED Path Light, 20 Lumens (2-Pack) View On Walmart Pros Slender design Soft lighting Cons If you prefer a brighter light, these won't be for you Editor’s Note: The product we tested — Better Homes & Gardens Ellis Solar Powered Black Metal and Glass LED Path Light — was no longer available at the time of publication, so we’ve linked a similar product from the brand instead. If you’re looking for a well-designed outdoor light that’s also budget friendly, consider this Better Homes & Gardens path light. The price is low to begin with, and being a solar light, it will save a bit of money in electric bills for years to come. Our team appreciated its simplicity of setup, with one tester saying it came with two pieces and was “very easy to assemble.” Earning high marks in each of our tests, this light proved resistant to water, impacts, and the cold. “The tests didn’t affect the light at all,” said our tester, adding that the metal stake has two parts that sit in the ground to help with stability. When placed in the dark room, this 360-globe created a nice “sunburst” of light, and our tester could even read a book using it. Though it doesn’t have a motion detector or multiple modes, this simple light is ideal for paths and other walkways. The only thing our tester would change is the brightness. “For the size of the bulb, I thought it would be brighter, but it’s a nice warm yellow glow — not bright white.” That being said, she thought it was “a good value” and “fairly priced.” Material Glass globe, metal stake, plastic Modes None Motion-Sensor No Waterproof Yes LED Yes Units 1 Mount Type In-ground People / Taylor Murray Best Splurge: Kemco LED Cast Aluminum Solar Post Light Fixture 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Features a bright and sophisticated design perfect for any yard Cons It wasn’t durable against impacts This elegant outdoor lantern is reminiscent of what you’d see in a movie — characters walking past a park lamppost bathed in a soft glow. But instead of at the cinema, you could be treated to this lantern every day in your own backyard. Our tester praised how it uses real frosted glass for a "beautiful and decorative look.” Sold with two pieces, this lantern is fairly easy to set up, you just need a screwdriver to screw in the bottom part. Our tester did note it was somewhat top-heavy and would need to be attached securely to whatever base you choose. It passed our water test, and performed well in the dark, providing enough light to read by. Alas, beauty is delicate, and this stunning light shattered immediately during our impact test — the golf ball (a common hazard if you live near a course) smashed the glass and sent shards flying in the immediate area. The solar panels however remained unaffected. Our tester concluded that the “price makes sense if you’re going to take the time to install it [properly],” though we’d caution you to keep it out of the way of potential hazards. Material Ripple glass, aluminum Modes 1 Motion-Sensor No Waterproof Yes LED Yes Units 1 Mount Type Ground or on pole/stand People / Taylor Murray Best LED: Linkind StarRay LED Solar Motion Sensor Landscape Spotlights 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Features motion sensors Very bright LED lights Built to last Cons Some may find the design to be a bit unattractive LED lights offer a wealth of benefits including longevity and energy efficiency, and those are just the beginning with these lights from Linkind. There are two modes: one for half light at dusk and one for motion-detection. The second mode brightens for 10 minutes after detecting someone (or something, like an animal) and then goes back to the first mode.“I like that the light and the solar panel are on the same unit — it’s more understated and less obtrusive than previous generations of solar spotlights, [and] the light is definitely a cool tone,” said our tester. These lights passed all tests, surviving water, impacts, and extremely cold temperatures in the freezer. She said “the ambient light is adequate to light a tree or provide landscape lighting, though the bright mode isn’t too much brighter than the regular one.Our tester said they offer a “simple streamlined design” though she admitted they reminded her of a pair of binoculars — not necessarily a bad thing, but perhaps unattractive or odd to some. “This is a little expensive for a single light, but it works as described and feels sturdy. I'd be happy to have this model for both landscape lighting and for lighting pathways/security,” she said. Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Modes 2 Motion-Sensor Yes Waterproof Yes LED Yes Units 2 Mount Type In-ground or mounted on your home People / Taylor Murray Best with Motion-Sensor: AloftSun Motion Sensor Solar Landscape Spotlights 4.7 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Motion-detection Three lighting modes: Dim, No Motion Sensor Mode (12 hrs) / Medium Light, Stay-on Mode (6 hrs) / High Light, Motion Sensor Mode Highly durable Cons Somewhat tricky to figure out the various modes The light was a bit cool-toned for our tester’s preference This light comes with all the bells and whistles — specifically with motion-detection and three unique modes — earning it a score of five in most categories. Our tester got off to a rocky start with this one, because with so many modes, the setup proved a little tricky at first. However, she said, “Once I figured out all of the modes, it worked as expected. It was easy to switch modes and use the light.” She felt the design was basic, and would have preferred more of a warm light. That being said, this light proved highly durable. “The light was not damaged by the golf ball, [freezer], and rain tests. There was no change in the light after any of the tests,” she said. With 30 LED light panels, these lights are extremely bright and heat-resistant for warmer climates. Overall, she felt “the light is fairly priced for the quality of light and features,” adding that if they truly last for several seasons, they are “more than worth their price.” Material Monocrystalline silicon solar panel, high-impact ABS plastic Modes 3 Motion-Sensor Yes Waterproof Yes LED Yes Units 2 Mount Type Wall mounted or in-ground People / Taylor Murray Best String Lights: Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Power Outdoor String Lights 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Pros Very decorative Provide a soft glow Very durable Cons These only stay lit for about six hours These string lights work really well for short-term lighting in your outdoor space. Their design makes them a nice accent to your décor and the solar panel stake and clip options make these feasible to place in-ground (like along a plant bed) or mounted to hang above you. Our tester said it has a “simple, sleek design.” These lights provide “soft, moody lighting,” and enough light to read by when our tester sat near several of the lights. These string lights proved surprisingly durable for being individual units and survived all of our tests, holding up to water, impacts, and frozen temps. The only critique our tester had was that you can’t change the brightness and they don't stay lit as long as other models — only about six hours. “The feature set seemed comparable to other string lights,” said our tester. “I really love the look [and] feel of these. The bulbs are plastic, but still clear and pretty. They don’t seem cheap.” Material Rubber, shatterproof S14 bulbs Modes 1 Motion-Sensor No Waterproof Yes LED Yes Units 1 (12 bulbs) Mount Type Hung or in-ground People / Taylor urray Best Landscape: Vont LED Outdoor Solar Lights 4.6 Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair Pros Dual brightness settings Spotlight effect Cons No cons detected during testing Our tester loved the user-friendly setup and use of these LED landscape lights. They offer “simple spokes to poke in the ground, but [there are] also screws available if you wish to mount [them].” She said there are two brightness settings and “the design is very simple and creates a spotlight effect.” These could be a great option for people who get a lot of wild animals in their yard because the spotlight might help scare them away. These lights passed all of our tests with minimal effort, and did not sustain any damage after water, freezing, and impacts via the golf ball drop. Our tester said the spoke felt sturdy and the light set “provided great light while in the dark room.” In addition to being waterproof, these lights are also heat resistant, and have a lifetime warranty to account for any other weather conditions and potential damage. “Two lights for [this price] are worth it for how well it worked," said our tester. "And there are multiple ways to use this light." Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Modes 2 Motion-Sensor No Waterproof Yes LED Yes Units 2 Mount Type Mounted on your home or in-ground People / Taylor Murray Things to Consider Before Buying Outdoor Solar Lights Function The function you’re looking for will help answer the question of what kind of light is the right light. For instance, if you want some decorative outdoor lighting that also provides brightness at night, a set of string lights like the Brightech string lights or an elegant post lantern like the Kemco solar post would be a solid choice. If you’re looking for lights to help navigate a walkway or path, then lights that stake into the ground such as the Better Homes & Gardens path lights. When looking for general landscape lighting to place around your yard, durable options like the Urpower, Linkind, Vont, and AloftSun are all great choices. Brightness The benefit of LED lights — like all the ones on our list — are their longevity and energy-efficiency, but these lights can also have different levels of brightness. If you’re looking at the box (or description) of a light bulb, the brightness is quantified by lumens. The more lumens in a bulb, the higher the brightness, and vice versa. In terms of color, since some people prefer warmer or cooler tones, “soft white” and “warm white” are going to be more yellow/warm tones, and “bright white” will be a more pure cool white tone, and “daylight” bulbs have a bright and blue hue to them. Features The last consideration should be what kind of features you’re looking for in a solar light. If you tend to get wild animals in your yard, you may consider motion-sensor technology or a single spotlight to ward them off. For an outdoor space where you want different brightness levels at different times of the night, a light with multiple modes (like the AloftSun offering) can provide options for your various needs. Other features that might guide your decision are the mount type, the resistance to rain, heat, and cold (depending on your climate), as well as the materials the light is made of. Durability Durability is another factor you should consider. “Whether you live in sunny Florida or brave the cold winters of Chicago, solar lights can stand the test of time,” says Welch. “These lights are extremely durable and can withstand extreme temps all year long.” Frequently Asked Questions How long do outdoor solar lights usually last? “Solar lights are the perfect solution for those looking to help the environment and decrease their carbon footprint,” says Welch. Generally these lights’ batteries last three to four years before needing to be replaced, but it depends on the light. The lights on our list have warranties between one and two years, but the LED bulbs in each could last 10 years or more. “Most LED solar lights have a lifespan of at least 10-15 years, so you won’t have to replace or throw them out as frequently,” Welch adds. Do solar lights charge even when it’s cloudy? The short answer is yes. Even though solar-powered lights prefer direct sunlight (and usually need between six and eight hours of exposure to charge), they can also charge on cloudy days. That’s because the sun’s rays are still transmitted to the earth. Basically, the sunlight is diffused around the clouds. (Similarly to how we can still get sunburned on cloudy days!) Can you overcharge solar lights? “Solar lights are more cost-effective than standard bulbs because they are recharged via the sun and don’t require you to dig around your property,” says Welch. Since outdoor solar lights rely on the sun to charge (meaning there is no "on/off" button), they are designed to stop charging once they’re full. This happens via a charge controller which stops the batteries from suffering damage past a certain charge point. How We Tested Outdoor Solar Lights With some creativity and a really dark room, we rounded up 27 outdoor solar lights and tested them in our lab. Our team considered elements like setup, features, design, brightness, and durability, and then compared their insights with the price to determine the overall value. Each light received a score of 1 to 5 in every category. To start, our testers unboxed the lights and put them together to see how easy or difficult assembly was. Then, in a very dark room, our team tested the brightness and effectiveness of the lights. They even attempted to read a page from a book to see if the light was bright enough. The testers staged scenarios to test any motion sensors and cycled through each mode for the lights that had more than one. For durability, the team sprinkled each light with water to simulate rain, and then checked for any change in light function. The most physical test included dropping a golf ball from heights of four and six feet to see if it damaged the light or solar panel. Then, they froze the lights for an hour to simulate cold weather using a freezer onsite. The lights were also planted into the ground outside to see how well the stake could be placed and stand on its own. Finally, to test the light settings, we set each up with a GoPro to see when the automatic feature shut them off. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. 