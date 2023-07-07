With summer in full swing, we want to make sure you have all the summer gear you need to prep your patio, deck, terrace, or backyard with the right outdoor dining set to create a dreamy space of your own, no matter where you live. “An uncovered area may fare better with cushionless furniture options. Or, if you’re in a coastal environment, you’ll want to consider what will best withstand the accumulated salt deposits thrown your way,” says Lindsay Foster, senior director of merchandising at Frontgate. To take into account different geographical locations, we tested outdoor dining sets across the U.S. and noted how they fared through rain, wind, and the blazing hot sun.

Whether you’re a backyard barbecue host with the most or prefer to curl up on the pool deck with some iced tea and a good book, the outdoor dining set you choose can have a huge influence on your overall summer experience. And just like us, stars are ready to spend their summers outside: Mindy Kaling’s backyard shows how well-curated outdoor furniture can create a dreamy space. “I wanted a house with a lot of outdoor space so I could invite my writing staff over to barbecue, drink beers, hang out,” she says in the interview.

Coming in at under $200, we feel this is a great buy if you want a small but pleasant spot to sit outside. We didn’t have the easiest time laying out a full two-person meal on this table due to its small size, but if space is a concern for you, or you’re just looking for something small and fun, this is a wonderful choice for a table and chair set — and one with character.

Once put together, we were excited to try it out and noticed that the seats were the perfect height for the table, something some of us shorter shoppers sometimes struggle with. We did feel, though, that the seats weren’t the most comfortable, especially when compared with big cushy ones like those in the Better Homes and Gardens Wrought Iron Patio Dining Set , for example. However, we loved that there was absolutely no fading of the bistro set’s beautiful, bright color from sun or rain.

Ree Drummond’s outdoor collection at Walmart is a colorful, affordable line, and this bistro set is proof of that. If you don’t have much room but still want that outdoor spot for an open-air morning coffee or a light al fresco dinner, The Pioneer Woman bistro set may be the perfect fit for you. Its small size meant that it came in just one box, and only took us a half-hour to assemble. We also liked how lightweight it was; it’s all aluminum, making it super easy to move around. And even with its lightness, we felt it was extremely durable.

We were also pleased that this dining set withstood both heavy rain and sun, with no signs of wear. We did find that the assembly instructions were a bit confusing, but nothing we weren’t able to manage in less than 90 minutes. While this is on the more expensive side, if you entertain often or want the flexibility of an expandable outdoor dining set, then this is the one for you.

We were also happy to see that the armrests (which come on all the chairs, not just the heads!) slid under the table with ease. The deep chairs (27 inches deep, to be exact) were also a nice touch, as they offered room for reclining when it was time to relax. We might consider adding some pillows to the back of the seat for some extra back support, but overall we loved the extra room.

If you’re looking to seat a bunch of people at your next backyard party, this patio dining set may be the one for you. What was most special about this set was its large size and expandable top. The table is able to be extended an extra two feet in length due to its self-storing butterfly leaf, which is super easy to open and close as needed. We also thought the bench seating was a great touch, as it offered something a bit unique from other dining sets, and gave some visual (and practical) variety in seating. The bench also meant the possibility of fitting three people to one of the long sides. We think this makes it a great choice for folks whose kids have “fled the nest,” but still come home occasionally for family dinners.

Overall, we thought this set is absolutely worth every penny, and the best option for someone looking for a classic wrought iron outdoor dining set.

The comfortable design was truly what blew us away: Each of the chairs (armrests included) fit under the table with no issues whatsoever, and had plenty of legroom. The chairs were extremely comfortable, with super soft cushions, as well as a coil seat mount that allows light bouncing or rocking. Those squishy cushions are also water-, stain-, and mildew-resistant, and are treated for UV, making them safe for use in extreme sun and rain. Throughout the testing period, we received plenty of compliments on how comfy the seats were.

This set took us only an hour to put together and came with extremely clear and concise instructions and all the tools needed for assembly. It came in two boxes — one for the table and one for the chairs — which was thoughtful because the all-metal set was a bit heavy. That weight did mean that the set was extremely durable, though, showing no signs of wear or effect from the heavy wind and rainstorm that ran through during our testing period.

This elegant wrought-iron dining set from Better Homes & Gardens received perfect scores across the board from our tests judging setup, design, durability, quality, and value. If you’re looking for a wrought iron patio dining set, this one’s for you.

Celeb-Worthy Picks

Christopher Knight Home Justin Outdoor 7-Piece Acacia Wood Dining Set: Never Have I Ever creator and producer Mindy Kaling understands the benefit of a great outdoor dining set. In her previous interview with PEOPLE, she shared, “I have a giant dining table, so I can have Nancy Meyers-style dinner parties. Or that’s my fantasy anyway!” While we might not be able to afford Kaling’s exact dining set, we think this classic 7-piece acacia wood dining set is an excellent dupe if you want to replicate her backyard look (and who doesn’t?).

Brampton Patio Venice 7-Piece Outdoor Dining Set: Singer-songwriter Maren Morris cares about having a comfortable backyard, and found a great set that foots the bill for her outdoor dining setup. “It’s just nice to have a space to be social in,” she shared in a previous interview with PEOPLE. This dining set featuring beautiful craftsmanship and fun bucket seats would be a great dupe for anyone with the same vision as Morris, as it has enough room at the table for everyone. It’s long enough to fit three chairs on each side of the table, and you can buy extra chairs, too.

Zero Emission World, Inc. Set of Bamboo Rectangular Table, 6 Director Chairs: In a tour of her and husband Rande Gerber’s summer home for Architectural Digest, model Cindy Crawford shared about her experience working with Gerber and longtime friend George Clooney to develop a pair of homes that suited the three’s friendship. We were struck by her and Gerber’s beautiful poolside dining set, and we wanted to find you something similar to emulate their extravagant yet breezy outdoor furniture. We think this dining set dupe’s unique design — although a bit different from Crawford’s and Gerber’s custom set — would make your backyard celeb-worthy.

Things to Consider Before Buying an Outdoor Dining Set

Material

Outdoor dining sets come in a wide range of materials, and the one you choose has a huge impact on how your outdoor space looks and functions. Material, of course, impacts aesthetic, but it can also affect comfort: Wire chairs can hurt the backs of your legs, metal can get hot, your skin can get uncomfortably stuck to plastic or resin, and the list goes on.

Some of our favorite (and the most common) materials for patio dining sets are wood (especially teak and acacia), metal (which includes aluminum, steel, and wrought iron), and wicker. Different materials require different levels of care, so be sure to take that into account, too.

Size

One of the most important factors to take into account when shopping for your outdoor dining set is its size. Of course, your dining set needs to fit in the spot you intend to put it in, but a little extra space on either end can make a huge difference in your comfort level when utilizing your outdoor seating. The assembled sizes we included in the specs for each above set are with the chairs pulled out all the way — meaning that for absolute comfort, your space should accommodate that size plus a few inches on each side; this would make sure there’s enough room to walk behind the chairs when they’re in use or pulled out.

If you’re looking for a smaller set, a bistro set like The Pioneer Woman 3-Piece Bistro Set would be a good choice. Or, if you’re loaded with space and want to take advantage, the biggest set on our list is the Walker Edison Delray 6-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Set, and it would make a beautiful addition to any backyard.

Location

Your climate can have a huge impact on what it’ll look and feel like in your space, especially if extreme weather — hot or cold — is part of your world. In extremely sunny areas, perhaps consider a lighter color, a coating or material that won’t fade, and materials other than metal that won’t get as scorchingly hot. In areas where you may get snow in the wintertime, choose a set that can handle being piled up with snow (or plan to cover them or bring them inside).

Style



Modern or old-fashioned, light and beachy or dark and moody, the style of your outdoor dining furniture can have a massive impact on what your backyard, deck, or patio looks like — and how you use it. It’s important to consider the style you’re going for when choosing which set is right for you. Our list includes a range of styles, from a beachy bamboo one (Zero Emission World, Inc. Dining Set) to a mature wrought-iron set (Better Homes and Gardens Wrought Iron Patio Dining Set).

Cleaning and Upkeep

Every kind of outdoor patio furniture requires some amount of maintenance to keep it looking as good as possible, no matter how resistant it is to sun, rain, salt, or extreme temperatures. The easiest materials to keep clean are wicker, aluminum, and wood, due to their smooth surfaces, but each material has specific care methods to keep them at their best. Don’t worry, though; with advice from Foster, we will walk you through how to maintain each material type, so you'll know what to expect before buying.

Wicker: To keep your wicker looking good as new for as long as possible, you’re going to want to keep it away from open flame and artificial heat sources (to avoid drying out and cracking) as well as from chlorine and saltwater (to avoid buildup). If you get some buildup, the best way to clean it is to rinse it with water from your garden hose.

Aluminum: The safest and easiest way to keep your aluminum furniture clean is with mild soap and lukewarm water. You can also use a fine, clear automobile wax to protect against salt air (if you’re near the beach) and UV exposure. However, routine cleaning is still recommended.

Wood: Untreated wood will naturally lose color as it ages, so if you notice a silver-gray patina over time, know that this loss of color does not affect the strength of the wood. If your wood is treated, it won’t patina as quickly, but will still require periodic reapplication of hardwood or teak oil, which you can easily find online or at any home improvement store. Treated or untreated, regular cleaning of your wood dining set will keep it free from stains and surface mildew. To clean your wood outdoor dining set, use lukewarm water, mild soap, and a washcloth or soft-bristle brush to lightly scrub.

How We Tested Outdoor Dining Sets

To give you accurate judgments of these outdoor dining sets, we tested them in natural home settings across the country for a testing period of two weeks. We first considered how easy it was to order, receive, move, and set up each dining set. Then, we used each set as we normally would, taking note of various attributes like their sturdiness, comfort, design, and weather resistance. We then rated each outdoor dining set overall on how much we liked the setup, design, durability, quality, and value. Once our initial testing period was complete, we continued (and still continue) to enjoy these sets, and we will update this list should our findings change.

In order to give you some additional options, we scoured our files for our favorite backyard tours and included affordable outdoor furniture dupes for Mindy Kaling, Maren Morris, and Cindy Crawford’s dining sets.



Frequently Asked Questions Does wicker or rattan last longer? Wicker is a style of weave, not a material (it can be made out of natural or synthetic materials), whereas rattan is a kind of wood whose properties make it highly suitable for being woven. That being said, the two words are often used interchangeably on listings when referring to the weave, and almost every item using either of these terms is synthetic now (if you see something like PE, HDPE, weather-resistant, all-weather, or resin describing the material, it’s synthetic). Items that are natural rattan are still wrapped in synthetic material (and would require special care, like rubbing them down with linseed oil and keeping them out of harsh sun or precipitation).

In terms of lasting power, synthetic wicker and synthetic rattan are designed to last. According to Lindsay Foster, senior director of merchandising at Frontgate, synthetic wicker and synthetic rattan are a great choice for almost any climate, as the materials are designed to resist mold, mildew, and fungus, as well as fading and splintering from weather and use.

What is the best patio furniture for a sunny area? Foster tells us that wicker or aluminum furniture, like The Pioneer Woman 3-Piece Bistro Set, require the least amount of maintenance and would be the safest choice for furniture that would be spending a lot of time in the sun. She also encourages finding cushions that are designed to protect themselves from the sun, like the UV-treated ones on the Better Homes and Gardens Wrought Iron Patio Dining Set.

If you are near saltwater, you should take care when choosing your set’s materials: Foster suggests teak wood, as it has a natural resistance to mildew and holds up well to rain and humidity. Acacia is also a safe choice as it has a similar hardness to teak, so the Walker Edison Delray Classic 6-Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Dining Set or the Christopher Knight Home Justin Outdoor 7-Piece Acacia Wood Dining Set would be great choices. (The latter also features UV-resistant cushions!)

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Elizabeth Marino is a freelance commerce writer for PEOPLE, focusing on home products. A lover of all things home and family, she is thrilled to help consumers find the perfect products to fit their domestic needs. In her spare time, you can find her traveling to any and all historic sites and museums (and food spots) throughout the country. She holds a BA in American Studies and History from Columbia University.

For this article, Elizabeth reviewed the assessments from our PEOPLE Tested team to discover their experiences moving, building, viewing, and using these dining sets. To further strengthen her knowledge on the topic, she also spoke with Lindsay Foster, senior director of merchandising at Frontgate, to gain some industry insight on the best materials for outdoor dining furniture to accommodate different needs and how to properly take care of each set.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

