The 14 Best Deals on Outdoor Decor at Amazon Right Now — All Under $30

There are major markdowns on weather-resistant rugs, pillow shams, lighting, and more

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Published on May 18, 2023 07:00 AM

Summer is around the corner, which means it’s time to soak up the sun, smell the flowers, and basically find any excuse to spend time outside. And if you’re in the midst of turning your backyard or front porch into an outdoor oasis, Amazon is chock-full of affordable finishing touches.

In addition to the slashed prices across fashion, beauty, and furniture on Amazon’s deals page, shoppers can also score savings on outdoor decor. There are markdowns on weather-resistant rugs, pillow shams, artificial plants, lighting, and more — with discounts up to 56 percent off. Plus, so many pieces are eligible for fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime, so you can set up your stylish new digs ASAP. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to try out all of its many perks, which also include Prime Video, Try Before You Buy, and Amazon Photos. 

To save you the trouble of sifting through pages upon pages of markdowns, we’ve done some digging to find the 14 best deals on outdoor decor at Amazon right now, and everything is under $30. Keep reading to see what’s on sale.

Best Under-$30 Outdoor Decor Deals

The best deal we found is the 56 percent discount on this woven outdoor rug, whose durable design is made to withstand messes, high-traffic commotion, and UV rays, according to the brand. What’s more, it’s available in seven colors and nine sizes, giving you plenty of choices. One reviewer purchased two of the rugs and raved about their “eye-catching” design and how they “look gorgeous on [their] porch.”

JONATHAN Y SMB104A-3 Malta Bohemian Medallion Textured Weave Indoor Outdoor

Amazon

Buy It! Jonathan Y Bohemian Woven Outdoor Rug, $29.78 (orig. $68); amazon.com

There are plenty of other deals on unique goodies, too. Those who like to have real plants around can grab this pair of minimalist hanging planters to give their outdoor space some subtle decor, or this set of rainbow hanging planters to add a pop of color and flair. The rainbow planters feature built-in hooks that allow them to hang from fences and railings; one shopper called them “perfect for balcony decor” in their review. 

And if you prefer fake plants that don’t require much upkeep, opt for this artificial ivy or faux flower wreath so you can enjoy the look of life on your patio without the pesky maintenance.

LaLaGreen Small Hanging Planters Outdoor - 10 Pack, 4 Inch Rainbow

Amazon

Buy It! LaLaGreen Hanging Rainbow Planters, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

On your way out, don’t miss all of the deals on outdoor lighting. There are double discounts on these highly rated string lights, as well as this set of walkway lights to thoroughly illuminate your outdoor space from top to bottom. You can also snag a set of glass tabletop torches and an outdoor candle by Yankee Candle on sale for additional ambiance. 

Outdoor String Lights 25 Feet G40 Globe Patio Lights

Amazon

Buy It! Brightown Outdoor Globe String Lights, $17.09 with coupon (orig $19.99); amazon.com

There are so many ways to upgrade your backyard or front porch before the start of summer with the deals on outdoor decor at Amazon. Act fast to take advantage of the sale prices and keep scrolling to see our other picks for must-have deals. 

MIULEE Pack of 2 Decorative Outdoor Waterproof Pillow Covers Garden

Amazon

Buy It! Miulee Waterproof Outdoor Pillow Shams, $13.99 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com

CEWOR 20 Inches Front Door Wreath Artificial Wreath for Wall Window

Amazon

Buy It! Cewor Artificial Flower Wreath, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

LA JOLIE MUSE Hanging Planter Flower

Amazon

Buy It! La Jolíe Muse Hanging Planters, Set of 2, $24 with coupon (orig. $27); amazon.com

SOLPEX 8 Pack Solar Lights Outdoor, Warm White Solar

Amazon

Buy It! Solpex Outdoor Solar Walkway Lights, Set of 8, $25.53 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

CQURE 24 Pack 168Ft Artificial Ivy Fake Vines,Ivy Garland Greenery

Amazon

Buy It! Cqure Artificial Hanging Ivy, $15.03 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Large Aluminium Wind Chimes 37" Inches to Create a Zen Atmosphere

Amazon

Buy It! Bursvik Large Aluminum Wind Chimes, $22.09 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Exclusive Home Cabana Solid Indoor/Outdoor Light Filtering

Amazon

Buy It! Exclusive Home Outdoor Curtains, $20.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Glitzhome 10.2" H Hanging Bird House for Outdoor Patio Garden

Amazon

Buy It! Glitzhome Hanging Bird House, $19.94 with coupon (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

TIKI 1116040 Brand Molded Glass Table

Amazon

Buy It! Tiki Molded Glass Tabletop Torches, $22.49 (orig. $29.79); amazon.com

Yankee Candle Fresh Rain Large Outdoor Candle,Light Blue

Amazon

Buy It! Yankee Candle Fresh Rain Scented Outdoor Candle, $19.04 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

LIFFY Metal Dragonfly Wall Decor - Outdoo

Amazon

Buy It! Liffy Metal Dragonfly Wall Art, $19.14 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com

