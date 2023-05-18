Lifestyle Home The 14 Best Deals on Outdoor Decor at Amazon Right Now — All Under $30 There are major markdowns on weather-resistant rugs, pillow shams, lighting, and more By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 18, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Summer is around the corner, which means it’s time to soak up the sun, smell the flowers, and basically find any excuse to spend time outside. And if you’re in the midst of turning your backyard or front porch into an outdoor oasis, Amazon is chock-full of affordable finishing touches. In addition to the slashed prices across fashion, beauty, and furniture on Amazon’s deals page, shoppers can also score savings on outdoor decor. There are markdowns on weather-resistant rugs, pillow shams, artificial plants, lighting, and more — with discounts up to 56 percent off. Plus, so many pieces are eligible for fast, free shipping via Amazon Prime, so you can set up your stylish new digs ASAP. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Prime to try out all of its many perks, which also include Prime Video, Try Before You Buy, and Amazon Photos. This Portable Hammock That's 'a Breeze to Set Up' Is on Sale at Amazon Ahead of the Start of Summer To save you the trouble of sifting through pages upon pages of markdowns, we’ve done some digging to find the 14 best deals on outdoor decor at Amazon right now, and everything is under $30. Keep reading to see what’s on sale. Best Under-$30 Outdoor Decor Deals Bestseller: Miulee Waterproof Outdoor Pillow Shams, $13.99 (orig. $17.99) 56% Off: Jonathan Y Bohemian Woven Outdoor Rug, $29.78 (orig. $68) Brightown Outdoor Globe String Lights, $17.09 with coupon (orig $19.99) Yankee Candle Fresh Rain Scented Outdoor Candle, $19.04 (orig. $29.99) Cewor Artificial Flower Wreath, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $32.99) Solpex Outdoor Solar Walkway Lights, Set of 8, $25.53 with coupon (orig. $32.99) Cqure Artificial Hanging Ivy, $15.03 with coupon (orig. $24.99) Bursvik Large Aluminum Wind Chimes, $22.09 (orig. $40.99) Exclusive Home Outdoor Curtains, $20.99 (orig. $26.99) Tiki Molded Glass Tabletop Torches, $22.49 (orig. $29.79) Liffy Metal Dragonfly Wall Art, $19.14 with coupon (orig. $30.99) The best deal we found is the 56 percent discount on this woven outdoor rug, whose durable design is made to withstand messes, high-traffic commotion, and UV rays, according to the brand. What’s more, it’s available in seven colors and nine sizes, giving you plenty of choices. One reviewer purchased two of the rugs and raved about their “eye-catching” design and how they “look gorgeous on [their] porch.” Amazon Buy It! Jonathan Y Bohemian Woven Outdoor Rug, $29.78 (orig. $68); amazon.com There are plenty of other deals on unique goodies, too. Those who like to have real plants around can grab this pair of minimalist hanging planters to give their outdoor space some subtle decor, or this set of rainbow hanging planters to add a pop of color and flair. The rainbow planters feature built-in hooks that allow them to hang from fences and railings; one shopper called them “perfect for balcony decor” in their review. And if you prefer fake plants that don’t require much upkeep, opt for this artificial ivy or faux flower wreath so you can enjoy the look of life on your patio without the pesky maintenance. Amazon Buy It! LaLaGreen Hanging Rainbow Planters, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Amazon Just Marked Down Tons of Bedroom Furniture — and These Are the Best Pieces Under $100 On your way out, don’t miss all of the deals on outdoor lighting. There are double discounts on these highly rated string lights, as well as this set of walkway lights to thoroughly illuminate your outdoor space from top to bottom. You can also snag a set of glass tabletop torches and an outdoor candle by Yankee Candle on sale for additional ambiance. Amazon Buy It! Brightown Outdoor Globe String Lights, $17.09 with coupon (orig $19.99); amazon.com There are so many ways to upgrade your backyard or front porch before the start of summer with the deals on outdoor decor at Amazon. Act fast to take advantage of the sale prices and keep scrolling to see our other picks for must-have deals. Amazon Buy It! Miulee Waterproof Outdoor Pillow Shams, $13.99 (orig. $17.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cewor Artificial Flower Wreath, $24.69 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! La Jolíe Muse Hanging Planters, Set of 2, $24 with coupon (orig. $27); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Solpex Outdoor Solar Walkway Lights, Set of 8, $25.53 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cqure Artificial Hanging Ivy, $15.03 with coupon (orig. $24.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bursvik Large Aluminum Wind Chimes, $22.09 (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Exclusive Home Outdoor Curtains, $20.99 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Glitzhome Hanging Bird House, $19.94 with coupon (orig. $20.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Tiki Molded Glass Tabletop Torches, $22.49 (orig. $29.79); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Yankee Candle Fresh Rain Scented Outdoor Candle, $19.04 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Liffy Metal Dragonfly Wall Art, $19.14 with coupon (orig. $30.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 