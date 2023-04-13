While we love the extra snuggles that come with our pups sharing our beds, giving them their very own memory foam pet bed is the next best thing. We had our best scientists (read: dogs) take to the lab (the testing kind, not the dog kind) to find the best orthopedic dog beds. We came away with a list of 9 options that were extensively researched and tested for durability, comfort, and value.

Orthopedic pet beds aren’t just for our aging furry friends — they can also help relieve discomfort from common canine ailments such as arthritis and hip dysplasia. And really, any dog can benefit from the comfort provided by an orthopedic dog bed, according to Dr. Andrea Y. Tu, DVM, medical director of Behavior Vets of New York.

After a long day of tail wagging, tubby rubbing, and shoe chewing, your dog deserves a comfortable place to rest. But for dogs with joint pain, it can be difficult to get comfortable on a traditional pet bed. Orthopedic dog beds provide the necessary support to relieve pressure from our precious pups’ tired joints, with memory foam centers and ergonomically-placed head rests so that your pup can cozy up and doze easily.

Best Overall FurHaven Ultra Plush Luxe Lounger Orthopedic Dog Bed 5 Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Size 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Solid foam core is firm yet soft and supportive

Long enough for our large dog to lie out and stretch their legs

Lightweight and easy for us to move from room to room Cons Not designated “chew proof,” so may not be suitable for dogs that like to chew Your dog deserves the most comfortable, cozy, ergonomic bed possible — and you deserve a dog bed that you can actually carry and wash. The FurHaven Pet Orthopedic Ultra Plush Lounger is big enough for even large dogs, and we had no trouble moving from the kitchen to the back patio so that our furry friends could lounge wherever they please. It comes with a removable cover that feels plush in the hand and was easy for us to toss in the washing machine once some pet hair started to accumulate. We also love the simple design, which we think would look sleek with any interior design scape. With gently sloping sides to support your dog's head while they rest and a foam core that gently cradles dogs of all sizes without flattening, the Furhaven Ultra Plush Lounger has a thoughtful design without going overboard on all the bells and whistles. Our long-legged dog tester had no trouble laying his entire body across the bed with room to spare. The washable cover is soft but lightweight enough to prevent overheating in hot weather. We tested out the Jumbo-sized Ultra Plush Lounger, but it also comes in a variety of sizes to suit any pup that weighs up to 180 pounds. It’s hard for us to find anything that we don’t love about this orthopedic dog bed — it’s sleek, washable, lightweight, and, most importantly, our dogs absolutely love it. The Ultra Plus Lounger is, in short, pawsome. (It’s so good that we think a cheesy pun is warranted). Price at time of publish: $66.99 Size: Small to Jumbo Plus | Weight: 4.8 pounds | Material: Faux fur, solid Orthopedic foam core | Machine Washable: Yes People / Ellie Storck

Best Overall, Runner Up PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed 5 Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Size 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Cushy walls make a comfortable resting place for a dog’s head

Cotton cover is machine washable and stays cool in hot climates

Solid memory foam is not too firm and not too soft, and the cotton cover prevents water from seeping into the core and molding Cons Not as inexpensive as our best overall pick and doesn’t come in as many colors as some of our other favorite beds Not all pet beds are created equal, and the quality of the PetFusion Ultimate Dog Bed was immediately evident to us. The soft cotton outer is removable for machine washing and is lightweight enough to prevent overheating, making this a great option for hot climates. The cushy walls of this bed make a great resting place for your pup’s head (our dog took an immediate liking to the elevated head position that this bed provides). It’s made with a 4-inch memory foam base that molds to the dog’s comfort. While it took a few days for our dog to get fully comfortable in the new bed once we introduced her to it, she soon grew to love it so much that she refused to sleep in her old bed. If that high endorsement isn’t enough to convince you that your pup will love the PetFusion bed, then we don’t know what will. It’s moderately priced compared to some of the other orthopedic pet beds on our list, but the solid memory foam inner and cotton cover feels high quality and deserving of the price in our opinion, and the 12-month warranty doesn’t hurt, either. Price at time of publish: $73.99 Size: Small to XXL Jumbo | Weight: 3.97 pounds | Material: Cotton, twill, recycled polyfill, memory foam | Machine Washable: Yes

Best Budget FurHaven Two-Tone Deluxe Chaise Orthopedic Dog Bed 4.8 Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Size 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Much less expensive than most other beds we tested but still looks sleek with a high-quality, washable faux-fur cover

Brown colorway is elegant and matches neutral decor

Our dog (who usually chews up every bed she tries) didn’t chew on this one much

Egg crate interior makes this bed very lightweight and easy to carry Cons Egg crate interior provides medium support, but might not hold up as well as a solid foam core (like the one in the more expensive FurHaven Ultra Plus) You shouldn’t have to spend an arm and a leg to give your aging pup the comfort they deserve. The Orthopedic Chase from Furhaven has two walled sides for your dog to lean their head on and is wrapped in plush faux fur and suede that make this pet bed feel more expensive than the $45 it actually costs. The L-shaped bolsters and two open sides also make this bed more accessible for older dogs to enter because they won’t need to step over any high walls. A huge win for our lovable dirty dogs: the soft lining cover is removable and machine washable. It comes in a handful of neutral colors, but we’re especially fond of the velvety brown option. The bed was easily large enough to accommodate our 58-pound Goldendoodle who at first seemed to regard her new bed as a potential chew toy but eventually became so fond of the bed that she refused to take another bite out of it. It is important to note that the bed isn’t chew-proof, so if our furry friend decided to continue with her chaise chomping, the bed might not hold up. It also uses a lightweight egg crate foam interior, which might not provide quite as much support as the solid foam core in the Furhaven Ultra Plush Lounger. But, overall, we found that the Furhaven Chaise was an easy favorite of our pooch for half the cost of some of the most expensive beds (without major compromise on quality). Price at time of publish: $45.99 Size: Small to Jumbo Plus | Weight: 3.8 pounds | Material: Polyester faux fur, egg crate core | Machine Washable: Yes People / Mary Amadeo

Best Design Paw PupRug Faux Fur Orthopedic Dog Bed 4.8 Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Size 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Attractive faux-fur design looks more like an elegant rug than a dog bed

Super supportive memory foam core has a lifetime “no flat” guarantee

Comes with a waterproof memory foam liner to prevent moisture absorption and odor Cons Not machine dryable and took a while for us to air-dry If you’re looking for a dog bed that doesn’t look like a dog bed, the Paw PupRug might be the answer to your minimalist-decore prayers. The orthopedic memory foam bed looks more like a luxurious rug than a pet bed, with a shaggy faux-fur cover that is, much to our delight, machine washable. The abstract shape of the cushy dog bed adds to the incognito rug look. And though it might look like a gorgeous fur rug, the PawPup Rug is filled with a supportive, high-quality orthopedic memory foam that has a lifetime “no flat” guarantee from the manufacturer. Both our 65-pound and 35-pound dogs loved this medium-sized orthopedic bed. It’s small enough that we could put it into the dog crate, and it helped our smaller tester pup to relax inside her crate. Plus, the supportive memory foam bed is also lightweight enough for us to relocate it with ease. The soft, furry cover is machine washable, but, unfortunately, it’s not machine dryable, and the faux hair took extra time to air-dry during our tests. Sure, the Paw PupRug is more expensive than many of the others on our list, but its smart features, such as a waterproof cover over the foam core and an included non-skid rubberized mat, make the price tag feel justified to us. Not to mention, it’s extremely attractive, and our furry friends love it. Price at time of publish: $149 Size: Small/Medium to Giant | Weight: 3.8 pounds | Material: Faux fur, memory foam | Machine Washable: Yes, but must be air dryed People / Olivia Hunter

Best Cooling Sealy Lux Quad Layer Orthopedic Dog Bed with Cooling Gel 4.3 Our Ratings Quality 3.5 /5

Size 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 4 /5 Pros Stays cool to the touch, even in hot weather, with a Cooling Gel innard and canvas cover

Large size is long enough for 70-pound dog to fully stretch out on Cons Canvas cover isn’t fuzzy or cozy

Canvas cover isn't fuzzy or cozy

Bolsters aren't as firm as we'd like, and our dog didn't like resting his head on them Yes, the Sealy mattress company also makes high-quality beds for our furry friends. And yes, they're just as comfy as their human-sized counterparts. The Lux Quad Layer Orthopedic Bed is made from, as its name suggests, the brand's proprietary Quad Layer memory foam, which provides medium-firm support that contours to cradle your dog's weight. We especially recommend this bed for dogs who are prone to overheating in warmer climates. Because of a Cooling Energy Gel insert, this bed is able to stay cool to the touch even when sitting outside in the sun. The cover is made from a lightweight material that helps keep the bed cool, but it isn't as snuggly as some of the other options we tried, so if your dog prefers a cozy bed then that's something to keep in mind. Our large, 70-pound dog had room to fully stretch out on the "large" sized bed, but we noticed that he had trouble getting comfortable with his head on the bolsters, which aren't as firm as some of the other options we tried. If you really love the Sealy mattress company, then you might be happy to display the big Sealy logo on the front of your bed, but if you're looking for something particularly stylish, this isn't it. But, for dogs who are prone to overheating or for use in warm climates, this cooling bed does a great job. Price at time of publish: $69.99-109.99 Size: 32 x 42 x 8 inches | Material: Canvas, foam, Cooling Energy Gel | Machine Washable: Yes People / Julia Sayers

Best Chew-Proof K9 Ballistics Tough Orthopedic Dog Bed 4.5 Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Size 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros Chew-resistant details like thick lining, velcro-covered zipper, and no walls

No side walls, which makes it easier for dogs with low mobility to enter the bed Cons No bolstered edges for dogs to use as a pillow

Slightly challenging to fit the foam innards back into the lining after washing So, your furry friend has chewed up every dog bed they’ve ever met, and you’re probably getting tired of shelling out good money on something that will end up in the garbage bin. Luckily for you, the K9 Ballistics Tough Orthopedic Dog Bed is ultra tough and ultra-soft, so your dog can relax with the comfort they deserve, and you can breathe a little easier knowing it’ll stand the test of time and teeth. With a firm, memory foam innard and a cozy exterior, the K9 Balistics bed is basically a cushy rectangle. It compressed slightly when our 65-pound pup lied on it, but it quickly sprung back up to it’s full size when he jumped off. It doesn’t have bolsters or arms for your dog to rest their head on, but that can also be a positive thing for dogs with inhibited mobility since they can enter the bed easily from any side. The cover is machine washable, with a hidden zipper that is covered by a layer of velcro to prevent your dob from nibbling on it. An important distinction to note about the K9 Ballistics bed is that is claims to be chew-resistant, not chew-proof. And, while it held up well in the washer/dryer during our tests, we found the memory foam innards to be a little difficult to re-fit into the lining. But, for a durable and simple dog bed, this one is a good option. Price at time of publish: $159 Size: Small to XXL | Material: Polyester, CertiPUR-US foam | Machine Washable: Yes People / Hang Pham

Best Large KOPEKS Orthopedic Pillow Dog Bed 5 Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Size 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Seven inches of thick memory foam doesn’t flatten or lose it’s shape, even with two 90-pound dogs lying on it

Raised edge creates comfortable memory foam headrest for dogs to lay their heads on

Comes with a waterproof liner and cozy suede-feel cover Cons Takes up a bigger area of floor space than other beds we tested, and might not fit well in smaller rooms Even the biggest beagles, the largest Lhasa apsos, and the most giant German shepherds can fit on this massive bed from Kopeks. Our two 90-pound testing pups could easily cuddle on this 50 by 34-inch bed without the foam compressing low enough for them to feel any discomfort. Our large dogs instantly loved this bed, and we can see why — it’s made from 7-inch-thick memory foam with a cozy, temperature-controlled cover. One side of the bed extends up for another three inches to create a comfortable, memory-foam pillow for the dogs to rest their heads on. In fact, it was so comfortable that the dog’s human big sister wants one for her bedroom now to cuddle up on while she reads. Because this is such a large bed, it might not fit into smaller apartments or rooms with minimal floor space. But, for big pooches, this bed feels like a well-priced investment. Price at time of publish: $109.95 Size: 50 x 34 x 10 inches | | Material: Suede-feel cover, waterproof liner, memory foam | Machine Washable: Yes People / Lisa Pezzuto

Best for Small Dogs Frisco Plush Orthopedic Front Bolster Cat & Dog Bed w/Removable Cover 4.6 Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Size 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 3 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Low-profile bed fits easily in smaller spaces

Looked as good as new after a cycle through the washer and dryer

Base is made from sturdy foam that kept its shape through all our tests Cons A bit challenging to put bolster and base back into lining after wash If you're short on space for your smaller dog, then this lower-profile bed is worth a look. For its incredibly reasonable price, we were shocked by the quality and feel of the Frisco Plush bed. It held up perfectly through all of our testing, even with a special guest tester (our cat also couldn't keep off this cozy bed) and a cycle through the washer/dryer. The foam base and bolster pillows both kept their shape, even after extended use by both a medium-sized dog and a cat. The arms and sides are covered with a soft tweed-like fabric and the inside inside of the bed has a cozy sherpa material that our dog loved to curl up in. We had some difficulty putting the bolster and base back into the lining after wash, but that was a standard issue with the beds we tested. Overall, this bed is a great size for both small and medium-sized pets and feels higher end than it's modest price might suggest. Price at time of publish: $49.57 Size: Medium to XL | | Material: Plush fiberfill, orthopedic foam, memory foam | Machine Washable: Yes People / Jenna Stregowski