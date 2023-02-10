The 10 Best Origins Products of 2023

And while Origins uses non-toxic synthetic alternatives to improve the efficacy of their products, you can be sure that any product of theirs you pick up will be formulated without parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, sodium lauryl sulfate, mineral oil, petrolatum, paraffins, DEA, polyethylene beads, and animal ingredients (with the exception of cruelty-free honey and beeswax).

So what’s the recipe for their continued success? According to Francesca Damato, Vice President of Global Product Marketing and Development at Origins, their success can be attributed to their unwavering commitment to finding new ways to make advancements in the sustainability of their ingredients in products, packaging, and giving back to the planet, as well as making their consumers' needs their highest priority. “As pioneers of the natural skincare movement, we’ve developed a deep-rooted relationship with our consumers throughout the years and they trust us to deliver high-quality, safe, and high-performing products,” Damato said.

Since day one, Origins has kept sustainability at the core of their mission, finding products that are safe and effective on humans without harming the earth in the process. They now have over 30 years of research experience in both plant science and skin physiology, which helps to identify the best elements of plant- and earth-based ingredients to create products that are equally as safe as they are effective. But sustainability doesn’t just stop at their products — it is also seen in their recyclable FSC-certified paperboard packaging, carbon neutral shipping practices, 100% renewable energy in their manufacturing, and the fact that they’ve planted and cared for over 2.3 million trees around the world.

Along with the rapid rise in social media, the market of naturally-derived beauty brands has seen incredible growth in recent years. If you just take a quick look at the hashtag "clean skincare" on TikTok you’ll notice it’s already amassed over 242.4 million views. And while it’s easy to hop on the "clean" train when it’s trending, there was a brand investing in the research and production of behind this product category before it was cool. Meet: Origins , the naturally-derived skincare brand founded in 1990 that’s stuck to their recipe of high-powered, sustainable ingredients that are still resonating with shoppers today.

Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream 4.2 Sephora View On Target View On Macy's View On Origins.com The first of their ginseng-based products, this eye cream serves as an actual wake-up call for the under eyes — no, seriously — it has a power-blend of skin-energizing ingredients that help to not only brighten the skin but also reduce signs of aging over time. One of the stand-out elements of this product is that it comes in two shades: warm and original, so you can better match the eye cream to your skin tone. It’s lightweight and has a pearlized effect, which also makes it a great under-eye primer. It meshes well with all skin types and can be used both in your morning skincare routine and in the evening. Its star ingredient, ginseng, is a naturally-derived perennial plant that typically comes from Asia or Northern America. The ginseng root has several compounds, including vitamin D and vitamin B12, which help to boost radiance, increase blood flow, increase collagen production, and reduce inflammation. Plus, the ginseng also helps to contribute to the cream’s delightful, citrus-like scent. The caffeine and vitamin C then help to further brighten and plump the skin and help protect it from environmental aggressors, while the niacinamide works as a powerful skin hydrator. Price at time of publish: $28–$37 Size: .34 fl. oz. and .5 fl. oz. | Star ingredients: Panax ginseng, vitamin C, chicory root, caffeine, and niacinamide | Skin Types: Normal, Combination, Dry, and Oily | Benefits: Helps with dryness, puffiness, and reducing dark circles

Origins Checks and Balances™ Frothy Face Wash Sephora View On Macy's View On Origins.com View On Sephora A riff on the term "checks and balances," the Cheeks and Balances face wash helps to balance the skin's oil production. According to both Sephora and Damato the face wash is a “fan favorite” that’s made using tourmaline, broad leaf kelp extract, and wheat protein to “gently yet effectively cleanse and purify skin.” The face wash has a smooth gel texture that is gentle and non-stripping. It’s also made of mint, which helps to revitalize the skin’s appearance (and tantalize your senses, too). It’s compatible with all skin types but works especially well on dry, acne-prone, and oily skin types. Price at time of publish: $15–$36 Size: 1.7 fl. oz. 5 fl. oz., and 8.5 fl. oz. | Star ingredients: Tourmaline and spearmint leaf | Skin Types: Combination, Oily, Normal, and Dry | Helps With: Removing makeup and impurities; detoxifying the skin

​​Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum Sephora View On Target View On Macy's View On Origins.com Just what the doctor ordered, the Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum is basically a fountain of youth all packaged up into a bottle. This powerful serum delivers 15 skin benefits, which include (but are not limited to) reducing neck, forehead, and under-eye lines, and improving the skin’s texture, smoothness, and radiance. It can even help to reduce jawline sagging and fill in nasolabial folds. This firming serum also contains a peptide complex to help support the skin’s natural collagen and low and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid, which sounds really fancy, but just provides the skin with both immediate and long-term hydration. It’s also made of anogeissus, an extract of the bark from the anogeissus tree, which has long been used as a healer in African medicine. The anogeissus helps to protect against the deterioration of the skin’s fibrin, which promotes long-term elasticity of the skin. Price at time of publish: $60–$137 Size: 1 fl oz., 1.7 fl. oz., and 3.4 fl. oz. | Star ingredients: Niacinamide, anogeissus, hyaluronic acid, and peptides | Skin Types: Combination, Oily, Normal, and Dry | Helps With: Fine lines and wrinkles, loss of elasticity, and reducing pore size

Dr. Andrew Weil For Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion Sephora View On Target View On Macy's View On Origins.com According to the brand, in 2005, Origins brought on celebrity doctor Andrew Weil to help “bring integrative wellness to the mainstream.” Through their partnership with Dr. Weil, Origins created various Mega-Mushroom-based products, including this fan-favorite: the Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion, which is now their number one best-seller around the world. Made of reishi and fermented chaga mushrooms, plant-derived hyaluronic acid, and adaptogenic licorice root, this watery-like serum is truly like a superfood drink for the skin. The reishi mushroom alone is a star anti-aging ingredient, but add that with the chaga mushroom and you have a duo that both helps soothe irritated skin, while hydrating and detoxifying. Then the adaptogenic licorice root comes in to help protect the skin against environmental aggressors, as well as adapt to them. “It is a great first step after cleansing and can be used as a toner, or used periodically throughout the day to refresh, hydrate, and soothe skin,” Damato. “It is also well-suited for all skin types (including sensitive skin).” Price at time of publish: $24–$62 Size: 3.4 fl. Oz. 6.7 fl. Oz., and 13.5 fl. oz. | Star ingredients: Fermented chaga mushroom, reishi Mushroom, licorice root, and hyaluronic acid | Skin Types: Sensitive, Combination, Oily, Normal, and Dry | Helps With: Redness, dryness, reducing the appearance of pores, and strengthening the skin barrier

Origins Clear Improvement® Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores Sephora View On Target View On Macy's View On Origins.com According to the brand, the Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask is the number one charcoal mask in North America — and we can definitely see why. It works as a nature’s magnet, sucking up even the deepest of debris that are clogging up your pores. Eighteen percent of the mask is made of activated bamboo charcoal, which actively pulls out dirt, toxins, and other debris that lead to blackheads, while another one percent of the mask is made of white China clay that soaks up oils, environmental toxins, and impurities. If used one to two times per week, you could see cleaner, smaller pores and less oily skin in only seven days. Plus, the mask only takes 10 minutes out of your day to do its job. Price at time of publish: $31 Size: 2.5 fl. oz. | Star ingredients: Bamboo charcoal, clay | Skin Types: Combination, Oily, and Normal | Helps With: Pores, dullness, and uneven Texture

Origins Plantscription Youth-Renewing Power Night Cream Sephora View On Target View On Macy's View On Origins.com If your doctor recommends veggies and your dermatologist recommends a night cream, we’d have to assume they would both prescribe this powerful Plantscription Youth-Renewing Night Cream. According to Damato, it features the brand’s “most comprehensive youth-boosting formula for the face, neck and décolleté.” This is thanks to its stand-out ingredient, anogeissus, which, as we know from the Plantscription serum, is grfeat for anti-aging. The texture of the cream is smooth and non-greasy and is easy to add to your nighttime skincare routine. Simply apply a small amount to your face and neck to wake up with velvety soft skin. Price at time of publish: $71 Size: 1.7 fl. oz. | Star ingredients: Anogeissus, cassia alata, and dill seed extract | Skin Types: Combination, Oily, Normal, and Dry | Benefits: Reduces wrinkles, hydrates, improving loss of firmness and elasticity

Origins Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream Sephora View On Walmart View On Macy's View On Origins.com While you can use the Ginger Souffle Whipped Body Cream at any time, it’s especially great for self care-dedicated nights in. And as we know, a good self-care night includes a full routine of your favorite things. It might start out with one of your favorite meals, followed by a relaxing bubble bath, your most detailed skin care routine, and then ends with you cozied up in bed with your favorite comfort show or book. This decadent body cream fits right in the space between bath and bedtime. Made of a sweet, zesty-smelling ginger, the cream invigorates both the skin and the senses and makes for a smell you’ll look forward to post-bath or shower. It’s also made of several different nourishing oils like apricot kernel oil, grape seed oil, olive oil, and rice bran oil, which deeply hydrates the skin. It has a smooth, light-weight texture that glides easily across the skin, leaving it feeling silky-smooth. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 6.7 fl. oz. | Star ingredients: Ginger, olive oil, grape seed oil, apricot kernel oil, and rice bran oil | Skin Types: Sensitive, Combination, Oily, Normal, and Dry | Benefits: Hydrates and nourishes the skin

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask Sephora View On Amazon View On Target View On Macy's Even the driest of winter skin doesn’t stand a chance against this hydrating mask. Sourced from the Swiss Alps, the mask is made of Swiss glacier water, which is known to be one of the world’s most pure, mineral-rich water sources. The glacier water works in conjunction with hyaluronic acid to lock in all the moisture. To add to the nourishment, this mask also features avocado and apricot, which both softens and nourishes the skin, as well as niacinamide to help strengthen and protect the skin’s barrier. The mask is a smooth texture that needs only sit on the skin for a few minutes to get up to 72 hours of hydration. But according to the brand, the mask goes beyond just hydrating the face — it can also be used as a hand cream to soothe dry hands as well. Price at time of publish: $16–$31 Size: 1 fl. oz. and 2.5 fl. oz. | Star ingredients: Avocado, Swiss glacier water, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid | Skin Types: Normal and Dry | Benefits: Hydrates, softens skin, infused with superfoods

Origins Original Skin Retexturizing Mask With Rose Clay 4.8 Sephora View On Target View On Kohls.com View On Macy's Acting as an Instagram filter for the skin, this mask will have your skin looking polished to perfection. The base of the mask is made of Mediterranean rose clay, which is known for reducing the appearance of pores and even puffiness, and if used over time can help lift and firm the skin, while also reducing fine lines and wrinkles. If you take a closer look at the mask, you'll also notice it has exfoliating jojoba beads. The jojoba beads sink into the pores to remove dead skin cells and give your skin the deep clean it needs. Because of its exfoliating powers, it helps prep your skin to better absorb your skin care products and all of their benefits. The mask is also infused with Canadian willowherb, which acts as a natural gentle cleanser and can help eliminate acne-causing bacteria. Price at time of publish: $16–$31 Size: 1 fl. oz. and 2.5 fl. oz. | Star ingredients: Rose clay, sugar cane, and willowherb | Skin Types: Normal, Combination, Oily | Benefits: Reduces oiliness, dullness, the appearance of pores, and uneven texture