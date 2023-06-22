The Best Swimsuits for Every Body Type and Budget

We found on-trend finds that are comfortable, flattering and fun, to ensure you're the beauty at the beach

blake lively swim

Swimsuit shopping doesn't have to be the nightmare it's always imagined to be. With clever construction, compressive fabrics, pretty prints and the ability to try everything on at home, picking out your perfect piece might be even (dare we say it?) fun. Check out some of our top trends — including Blake Lively's exact cutout Madewell suit, $80.

(P.S. Want to extend the life of your swimsuit? Handwash your suits in cold water with a mild detergent after every wear to preserve the color and material, says Sabra Krock, creative director of Everything but Water.)

Best Cut-Outs

Suits, like Lively's, that reveal a slice (or more) of skin via a perfectly placed slit or keyhole are everywhere right now. Post-beach, throw on a sarong or breezy pants, and wear it as a cool top. 

madewell swim

Buy It! Madewell Cinched Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $79.50; madewell.com

Best Stripes

Diagonal stripes elongate the torso and feel retro-sporty cool. This suit gives full coverage in a fun, fresh new color combo.

lands end swim

Buy It! Lands’ End Scoop Neck Soft Cup Tugless Sporty One Piece Swimsuit, $83; landsend.com

Best Halter

A halter combined with a glorious, garden-y floral brings '70s vibes that are always in style during the summer. The silhouette naturally lifts your chest with an adjustable cinch while the charm tie ends are a detail you never knew you needed.

kate spade swim

Buy It! Kate Spade Flower Bed Bandeau One-Piece, $148; katespade.com

Best Details

Tassel ties and pink crochet trim give this girly wallpaper print a bohemian edge. It may surprise you to find out that a busy print can help "sculpt" the midsection without resorting to a more shapewear-like suit.

boden swim

Buy It! Boden Layered Crochet Swimsuit, $75 (orig. $125); bodenusa.com

Best Designer Pick

The signature balconette swimsuit from Tory Burch is made from a buttery soft contouring fabric with SPF50 — but the whimsical floral makes it totally pretty, not practical.

tory burch swim

Buy It! Tory Burch Printed Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit, $258; toryburch.com

Best Short Sleeves

You can mix and match this top with six different bottoms. It's the perfect high waist/short sleeve combo bringing a new type of coverage to swimwear.

old navy swim

Buy It! Old Navy Rib-Knit Tie-Front Bikini Swim Top for Women Top, $15 (orig. $29.99), Bottom, $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com

Best Plunge

A one-piece plunge swimsuit is stylish, sophisticated and ultra sexy. The wrap detail makes it look like luxury swim for a fraction of the cost.

Cupshe swim

Buy It! Cupshe Women's One Piece Swimsuit, $34.99; amazon.com

Best Size Range

This underwire top comes in a 30-44 band and an A-H cup. Finally, you can customize your swimwear just like your bra size.

CUUP PURPLE SWIMSUIT

Buy It! Cuup The Balconette Top, $98, Bottom, $78; shopcuup.com

Best Classic Tank

A ribbed texture elevates your swimsuit while sculpting the body. A bold color in a classic tank style is a summer staple everyone should have.

GAP SWIMSUIT

Buy It! Gap Rib One-Piece Swimsuit, $71 (orig. $79.95); gap.com

Best New Bikini Brand

If you're looking for a super-sexy two-piece, check out Vira Be, a new Ukranian swimwear brand made in L.A. with high quality fabrics and modern edgy details.

bikini

Buy It! Vira Be, $69 each; virabe.com

