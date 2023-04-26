Read on for the best one-piece swimsuits for all.

Weyant also notes trends in swimwear are adding more “color and personality” to the traditional one-piece aesthetic. From ruffles and one-shoulder pieces to rompers, there’s truly a style and a fit for everyone. But how do you find your one-piece bestie in the vast ocean of available swimwear? We scoured the internet for new styles from reliable brands and tried a few pieces out firsthand. Joanna Lovering, NYC personal stylist and empowerment coach, even helped us match one-piece swimsuit styles with various body types. She encourages folks to embrace their body (no matter the shape), and offered suggestions based on her clients feedback regarding confidence and comfort in a one-piece bathing suit.

One-piece swimsuits should be a staple in everyone’s wardrobe. They’re chic, comfortable, reliable — like a fabulous longtime friend who’s always down for brunch. A quality one-piece swimsuit offers support without compromising style, but, just like with friends, it’s got to be a good fit. Olympic swimmer and silver medalist Emma Weyant says comfort, flexibility, and durability are key, adding "You want a suit that not only fits great but makes you feel great.”

Best High Cut Aerie Shine Pique Babewatch One-Piece Aerie View On Ae.com Who It’s Good For High-cut one-piece seekers wanting to channel their inner Baywatch lifeguard Who It’s Not Good For More modest shoppers craving color, as this suit only comes in classic black. The name says it all: Babewatch. This Aerie cheeky, high-cut one-piece will have you channeling your inner lifeguard and running in slow motion asap. The Shine Pique fabric is soft and cozy for a dreamy (and perfectly retro) fit. We tried this suit ourselves and can’t get over the feel. It’s the perfect combination of stretchy and soft, and the thick straps are supportive and comfortable. The scoop neckline, low back, and cheeky bottom hit in all the right places for an extreme confidence boost. It made us feel comfy and sexy at the same time. If you're looking for a high-cut one-piece swimsuit, this will be your new go-to, promise. Price at time of publish: $34.96 (orig. $49.95) Sizes: XXS-XL | Materials: Recycled Nylon, Elastane | Care: Hand wash cool. Air dry.

Best Halter Suuksess Halter One-Piece Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For People wanting a shaping and supportive under-$35 halter top bathing suit Who It’s Not Good For Anyone prioritizing full bottom coverage — this suit is on the cheekier side This popular Amazon find is our pick for the best halter one-piece bathing suit. For those wanting to highlight their chests, it includes a deep V neckline, and the cheeky silhouette helps elongate your legs, all while providing tummy camouflage. The spandex offers support and the ruching offers even more coverage. The twist-front neckline is a great twist (we had to) on the classic halter design, and with over 1,600 5-star reviews on Amazon, we’re not the only ones who love this bathing suit. Plus, it comes in a wide size range with plenty of colors and patterns, too. At this great price point, you can grab it in several colors; however, we’re partial to this golden brown shade. Price at time of publish: $33.95 Sizes: 0-24 | Materials: Polyester, Spandex | Care: Wash inside out with like colors. Dry low or line dry.

Best Wrap Summersalt The Perfect Wrap One-Piece Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Who It's Good For This wrap one-piece swimsuit is great for just about anyone Who It's Not Good For People looking for low back or fuller coverage on top Summersalt strikes again with their crowd-pleasing Perfect Wrap One-Piece. The wrap design of this suit will hug you in all the right places while accentuating your waist. Our team has worn many Summersalt one-pieces throughout the years, and we love the style and durability this brand offers. Featuring Summersalt's signature compressive fabric, this one-piece will keep you secure while you stroll from the beach to the pool to everywhere in between. It comes in 13 eye-catching colorways and patterns — we're fans of this Hibiscus & Grapefruit combo. Price at time of publish: $95 Sizes: 2-22 | Materials: Recycle Polyamide, Elastane | Care: Hand wash cold with gentle soap. Avoid soaking. Hang dry.

Best Bandeau Kona Sol U-Wire Bandeau One-Piece Target View On Target Who It’s Good For Strapless suit lovers looking for an under-$40 pick that converts to a halter Who It’s Not Good For Anyone wanting to show more skin in their bandeau one-piece This Kona Sol bandeau one-piece elevates the classic silhouette with details like the u-wire neckline and keyhole back, and the rouching and spandex add tummy support. This spicy red color will pop in all your beach selfies. Bonus points: This suit comes with a removable halter strap. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: Nylon, Spandex | Care: Hand wash. Line or flat dry.

Best Shapewear Spanx Pique Shaping Plunge One Piece Spanx View On Spanx Who It's Good For Anyone looking for stylish shapewear in a classic silhouette (that you can swim in) Who It's Not Good For Those looking for more trendy design details or anyone wanting a cheaper swimsuit Spanx delivers their tried-and-true shapewear in a swimsuit. Their Classic Swim One-Piece is just that: a classic. The silhouette is timeless, simple, and chic. It comes in a wide range of colors from neutral black or navy to vibrant colors like hibiscus (our fave). The signature Spanx double layer fabric is supportive and seamless. When we tried this suit on, we loved the high-quality feel of its fabric: sturdy but stretchy and soft. It's more expensive than most of our other picks, but this classic silhouette paired with durable materials will last a long time. The more modest cut of this one-piece makes it a family-friendly find, too. The legs and straps are dig-free for ultimate comfort, and we always appreciate the confidence boost from wearing Spanx. Price at time of publish: $188 Sizes: XS-3X | Materials: Nylon, Lycraâ® Elastane | Care: Handwash cold. Lay flat to dry.

Best Plunge Andie Mykonos One-Piece Andie View On Nordstrom View On Andieswim.com Who It’s Good For Those wanting a full plunge but also full bottom coverage without sacrificing style or flair Who It’s Not Good For Anyone aiming for more chest support The Mykonos from Andie is not your mama’s full-bottom coverage one-piece. Sometimes opting for a deep V-neck swimsuit means you have to opt in for a cheeky look, too, but this plunge one-piece is different. We love the spicy combo of the red hot color and deep plunge neckline for a sassy suit that has your back (er, bottom), literally. We also like that the leg is cut higher than most full-bottom coverage suits, which allows for an elongated leg line while the rear of the suit is designed to stay in place. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XS-XXL | Materials: Nylon, Spandex | Care: Handwash cold. Lay flat to dry.

Best Long Sleeve Cupshe Long-Sleeve Cut-Out One-Piece Target View On Target Who It’s Good For Anyone seeking full-arm coverage with a trendy design (for under $40) Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting fuller coverage throughout the torso Have your cake and eat it too with this Cupshe one-piece that delivers long-sleeve coverage and fashion-forward design. Who says a long-sleeve bathing suit needs to be boring or modest? This gorgeous sage green color will look good on any skin tone. The eye-catching O-ring cut-out design will make you and this suit standout from the usual long-sleeve crowd. Price at time of publish: $38.99 Sizes: S-L | Materials: Nylon, Spandex | Care: Hand wash. Line dry.

Best Cut-Out Shade & Shore Beaded Cut-Out One-Piece Target View On Target Who It’s Good For People who have straight torsos with little to no curve and want a fun, under-$50 cut-out swimsuit Who It’s Not Good For Those seeking full coverage If you’ve got a straight torso and want some more curvature, Lovering recommends a suit like this Shade & Shore cut-out swimsuit from Target. A cut-out suit like this allows you to “create the illusion of curve with a different color — your skin!” Adjustable straps allow personalized fit, and this suit is cheeky enough to accentuate curves while providing medium coverage. We love the bright violet color and the unique beaded neckline detail on this one-piece suit. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: Nylon, Spandex | Care: Hand wash. Line Dry.

Best Underwire TA3 Swim Lifty One-Piece TA3 View On Ta3swim.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants a suit that helps create an hourglass shape with support Who It’s Not Good For Those who avoid underwire or anyone looking for a cheaper swimsuit, as this is our most expensive option Whether you’ve got an hourglass figure (a proportionate top and bottom with a smaller waist) or are trying to appear like you have an hourglass figure, this TA3 Swim Lifty one-piece is the ticket. It’s an internet fave and a PEOPLE-loved suit worth the investment. Featuring underwire and TA3’s signature shaping panels and lacing (that snatches your waist), you’ll be serving curves in no time — without sacrificing support up top. Price at time of publish: $178 Sizes: XS-4X, Cup: A, B/C, D/DD, F/G, H/I | Materials: Nylon, Spandex | Care: Handwash. Lay flat to dry.

Best Cheeky Andie Fiji One Piece Andie View On Nordstrom View On Andieswim.com Who It’s Good For Cheeky suit lovers wanting a classic, chic, and adjustable suit Who It’s Not Good For Larger-chested folks looking for ample bust support The Andie Fiji One Piece is our top pick for those seeking a fun, cheeky suit. Its high cut shows off and elongates your legs, while a low-cut, lace-up back shows off your back, too. You can adjust the fit depending on how you tie the wrap-around straps. We love that even though it's cheeky in the back, the front is chic and simple, so you can really channel your beach babe while also remaining comfortable enough to participate in some water spots or beach volleyball. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XS-XXXL | Materials: Recycled Nylon, Spandex | Care: Hand wash cold. Lay flat to dry.

Best One-Shoulder Summersalt The Sidestroke Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a great one-shoulder one-piece from a quality brand Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting cups or or padding in the chest The Sidestroke is one of Summersalt’s bestsellers and for good reason. This high quality one-piece delivers the trendy one-shoulder silhouette with long-lasting materials and full coverage. Plus, the unique cut-out back is one of our favorite details. The diagonal seaming looks great on any body shape and is supportive. And it comes in a whopping 15 colorways to choose from. What’s not to love? Price at time of publish: $95 Sizes: 0-24 | Materials: Recycled Polyamide, Elastane | Care: Hand wash cold with gentle soap. Avoid soaking. Hang dry.

Best Tie-Front Kona Sol Tie-Front Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit Target View On Target Who It’s Good For Anyone with a rounder silhouette looking to show off their chest Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting less coverage who want to bare more skin If you’re an apple or oval body shape and are looking for more tummy coverage, the ruching on this Kona Sol suit will get you there. Lovering says ruching or shirring on the torso are design elements that can help those wanting to create more of an hourglass shape. The higher back offers more coverage and the adjustable straps allow for even more comfort. We love the bold green color of this suit and the tie-front detailing, too. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: XS-XL, 16-24 | Materials: Nylon, Spandex | Care: Hand wash. Line dry.

Best Ruffle Summersalt X Mestiza Ruffle Backflip Summersalt View On Summersalt.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking to balance out their lower half with a fun ruffle top Who It’s Not Good For Those who want to avoid a plunging neckline or anyone looking for a cheaper option Pear-shaped beauties, if you’re seeking to balance out your body shape while also showing it off, Lovering suggests this Summersalt one-piece. The ruffle sleeves and deep V plunge bring more focus to your upper body while the cheeky bottom shows off your curves and elongates your legs. We love the unique low, square back that makes this Summersalt one-piece a showstopper. Price at time of publish: $93 (orig. $125) Sizes: 2-22 | Materials: Recycled polyamide, Elastane | Care: Hand wash cold with gentle soap. Avoid soaking. Hang dry.

Best Plus Size Nomads Coast One Piece Nomads View On Hsn.com View On Nomadsswimwear.com Who It’s Good For Anyone wanting to support a small business with this unique one-piece design that’s under $50 Who It’s Not Good For Those who want more classic silhouette and design Lovering is a fan of this size-inclusive, black women-owned small brand, Nomads. We love this one-shoulder suit in the gorgeous Kiki print with power-mesh panels for sheer shaping. A thin rubber strip at the top of the suit secures it in place, and a power-mesh shelf bra offers even more support. The size range of extra-small to 5X is something we love to see, and the $45 price tag makes this an absolute steal. This unique design is bound to turn some heads, and so will you. Price at time of publish: $45 (orig. $145) Sizes: XS-5X | Materials: 78% ECONYL® Regenerated Nylon, 22% Elastane | Care: Hand wash cold. Lay flat to dry.

Best for Long Torso Aerie Crinkle Scoop One Piece Swimsuit Aerie View On Ae.com Who It’s Good For Anyone with a long torso will appreciate that this suit comes in long sizes as well as standard sizing; plus, it’s under $40. Who It’s Not Good For Those averse to a skinny straps or anyone looking for more bust support from thicker straps Long torso fam, we’ve got you covered. This Aerie suit is a killer option for a fun twist on a basic camisole one-piece. We love its cozy crinkle fabric (which we’re seeing everywhere this year, by the way), and it’s available in long sizes specifically designed for those with longer torsos. Plus, the adjustable straps allow for even more customized comfort. This suit comes in 5 color options, but we’re fans of this Violet Tulip color. If you've ever slipped on an Aerie swimsuit, you know they are made for real humans with real bodies — which we appreciate. Price at time of publish: $27.47 (orig. $54.95) Sizes: Regular - XXS-XXL, Long - S-XXL | Materials: Recycled polyester, Elastane | Care: Hand wash cold. Tumble dry low.

Best for Short Torso Kona Sol Spotted Print High Neck One-Piece Swimsuit Target. View On Target Who It’s Good For Any ladies looking to create the illusion of a longer torso for only $40 Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting a higher cut leg or cheeky bottom If you want to lengthen the appearance of your torso, Lovering suggests going with a high-neck suit because it will draw the eye up to the top of the suit. This animal print number from Kona Sol does just that and gets bonus points for combining a high-neck front with a low-cut back — the dream for those wanting to elongate the look of their torso. The criss-cross straps are a fun detail and add visual interest to the back of this suit while contrasting the high-neck front. Plus, we love the adjustable straps for a confident fit. Price at time of publish: $40 Sizes: XS-XL, 14-24 | Materials: Nylon, Spandex | Care: Hand wash. Line dry.

Best Maternity Cupshe Maternity Ruffle Deep V-Neck One-Piece Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Macy's Who It’s Good For Mamas-to-be looking for a flirty, sexy swimsuit option under $40 Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for more chest coverage This maternity one-piece bathing suit from Cupshe combines comfort and style at a great price. We love all the design details that elevate this suit. The adjustable straps and ruching provide extra comfort and coverage. A low lace-up back and the ruffle deep-v neck makes for a fun and sexy silhoutte. Plus, it’s one of the most affordable options on our list, so you don’t have to spend a ton of money to feel great during this season of life. Price at time of publish: $35.99 Sizes: S-XL | Materials: Nylon, Spandex | Care: Cold wash. Line Dry.

Best For Larger Busts La Blanca Island Goddess Multi-Strap Crossback One-Piece La Blanca View On Lablanca.com Who It’s Good For Anyone with a larger bust seeking more support in a one-piece bathing suit Who It’s Not Good For Those concerned with tan lines on your back or anyone looking for a cheaper option Support, support, support is the name of the game when it comes to shopping for a one-piece when you have a larger chest. Lovering likes this La Blanca suit for just that reason. “The wider straps will distribute the weight, plus allow a variety of necklines: V-neck for more cleavage and scoop-neck for less.” She finds clients with larger chests appreciate wider straps: “No more aching shoulders from flimsy straps!” We think this bright pink Orchid color is a stunner, but it’s also available in a wide variety of solid colors and patterns to choose form. Price at time of publish: $125 Sizes: 0-16, 16W-22W | Materials: Nylon, Elastane | Care: Handwash lukewarm. Line dry.

Best For Smaller Busts Cupshe Solid Color V Neck Lace Up One Piece Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Those with small chests who still want a deep V-neck for under $40 Who It’s Not Good For Anyone requiring more support in the bust area Lovering suggests going for distinctive design elements if you don’t need as much support in the chest area. “Go for a deeper V-neck (even a plunge if you’re daring) to emphasize the curves you do have.” This Cupshe deep V-neck suit features a plunging lace-up design, criss-cross low back, and comes in nine bold colors to choose from. The ribbed fabric also adds a unique touch. Price at time of publish: $34.99 Sizes: XS-XXL | Materials: Nylon, Spandex | Care: Wash cold. Line dry.

Best Thong Relleciga Low-Back Thong One-Piece Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Sun-bathers who dare to bare and are looking to only spend $30 on a thong one-piece Who It’s Not Good For Conservative sun-bathers looking for fuller bottom coverage, this one’s not for you Sun’s out, buns out, as they say. This Relleciga thong swimsuit is our pick for those ready to show off and show out. The adjustable straps allow for a more customized fit and this suit comes in an impressive 35 different colors and prints (for only $30). We love this pastel floral design that offers a sweet color palette to this sultry silhouette. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Sizes: S-XXL | Materials: Polyamide, Spandex | Care: Hand wash. Line dry.

Best for Serious Swimmers Sporti X Emma Weyant Micro Back One Piece Swim Outlet View On Swimoutlet.com Who It’s Good For Serious swimmers looking for a comfortable and durable one-piece for under $50 Who It’s Not Good For Swimmers prioritizing built-in cups or padding Wanna get those laps in with style? The Emma Weyant x Sporti collab is a match made in swimsuit heaven. Featuring stretchy and compressive chafe-proof fabric, this suit is meant for the serious swimmer. (Serious or not, we love this flattering cut-out open back.) Featuring durable chlorine-proof fabric, this suit and its vibrant rose print will last for many a swim session to come, and having tried this one ourselves, we can say that it absolutely stays in place while making laps. Price at time of publish: $39.16 (orig. $44.06) Sizes: 32-40 | Materials: Polyester, PBT | Care: Rinse with clean water after use. Lay flat.

Best Surf Suit Kavala Collective Paradiso Sulawesi Surf Suit Salt and Snow View On Saltandsnow.com Who It’s Good For Surfers looking for protection and style Who It’s Not Good For Surfers looking for a more affordable solid color suit When it comes to picking our top surf suit, we trust Salt + Snow co-founder Kathleen Thomas. She recommends this Kavala Collective suit for the fit, feel, and playful prints. "[This surf suit] provides decent coverage from the sun and protection from the elements while still feeling sexy," she says. The soft but supportive compressive fabric will keep you comfortable while paddling out, and it will stay in place when you pop up. That’s really all we can ask for in a surf suit, and this one delivers. Price at time of publish: $148 Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: Polyester, Spandex blend | Care: Not listed.

Best Mastectomy-Friendly Lands' End Women's Mastectomy Portrait Back Swimsuit Land's End View On Landsend.com Who It’s Good For Post-mastectomy folks will appreciate this swimsuit's sewn-in bra cups with prosthesis pockets Who It’s Not Good For The high neck and a high-cut leg may not be for everyone, but there are other mastectomy-friendly styles from this brand Anyone who has undergone a mastectomy understands swimsuit shopping comes with its challenges. Land’s End has a plethora of one-piece bathing suits and swim tops that are here to help. This mastectomy swimsuit is chlorine-resistant and made from UV-protective fabric (according to the Skin Cancer Foundation). It also has a sewn-in bra cup with a prothesis pocket, as do all of Land’s End's mastectomy bathing suits. This particular one has a fun pattern with a high neck and high-cut leg, but there are plenty of other styles if you are looking to show more collarbone or less leg. Price at time of publish: $68.97 with code RUDDER (orig. $114.95) Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: LYCRA® Xtra Life™ spandex | Care: Hand wash. Line Dry.

Best Romper Aqua Green High-Neck Swim Romper Target View On Target Who It’s Good For People who want swimwear that can be worn on its own to beachside snack stands, local boutiques, and more Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who prefers a form-fitting suit with less coverage Swim? In a romper? Yes, folks. You read right. We love this Aqua Green romper that offers full coverage and ultimate comfort — all for under $50. It comes in several color options including this fun tie-dye pattern. Fashion meets function with adjustable straps and pockets. (Dreams do come true.) Price at time of publish: $45 Sizes: S-XL, 16-24 | Materials: Polyester, Spandex | Care: Hand wash. Line dry.

Best Swim Dress Cupshe Ruched Cross-Back Swim Dress Cupshe View On Cupshe.com Who It’s Good For People looking for more coverage for their lower half (for under $40) Who It’s Not Good For High-cut or cheeky swimsuit devotees The modern, chic design of this Cupshe swim dress offers comfort and coverage. The rouching and pleats highlight the chest and waistline for a slimming silhouette, and we love the adjustable straps. This swim dress comes in sleek maroon and a playful sky blue floral print. You’ll want to flaunt this one in and out of the water. Price at time of publish: $37.99 Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: Nylon, Spandex | Care: Cold wash. Line dry.