The 12 Best Oil-Absorbing Products of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

You don’t need to be a celebrity to avoid your skin looking oily in your next close-up, so we decided to test a wide range of high-absorbency products, from blotting papers to stone rollers, primers, and more, to bring you only the best of the best. After giving 21 products a fair shot, we whittled down our picks to just 12 standouts that are worthy of going in your makeup stash — from Clinique powder to Rare Beauty blotting papers.

With the rise of the “natural glow,” the dewy look is definitely here to stay — but when you have oily skin , how can you preserve your makeup throughout the day without completely stripping away your natural moisture? That’s where oil absorbing products come into play.

We’re all about letting our inner light shine, but aren’t so crazy about it when it comes to our skin — except if you’re Doja Cat and have bedazzled your body for Paris Fashion Week. In that case, shine on.

It’s time we ask ourselves what our makeup products are doing for us instead of what we’re using them for, and that’s why we love the Boscia Black Charcoal Blotting Linens — not only are they absorbing excess oil, but purifying our pores while doing so. The active ingredients of bamboo, Binchotan charcoal (a woody charcoal often used for cooking), and cellulose come together to create a product that is not only extremely absorbent, but soft to the touch, and cleansing, as well. Though the paper is speckled with gray spots, we felt no roughness or texture at all — in fact, it felt as if there were nothing being pressed to our faces as we blotted away. The subsequent results were mattified skin, zero powder residue, and no makeup transfer — that is if you press lightly, for we fear that more forceful presses will start to lift your carefully applied face makeup. We do wish the sheets were a lighter color — the dark gray hue made it harder to tell if oil was being picked up or not. However, this isn't a deal breaker by any means.

Blotting papers are one of the most common ways to ward off excess oil, but these charcoal tissues are not only some of the most portable and compact papers on this list, but some of the most natural, as well. This pack of 100 sheets is likened to the size of a credit card (i.e. extremely easy to throw in a purse or wallet) and each paper is made from pure organic linen fibers — making them at least recyclable since they can’t be used more than once. We loved how weightless these paper-thin sheets felt on our skin and were impressed by how much they were able to absorb, despite their lack of density. Extra points for leaving our makeup put just as it was (just minus the excess shine).

For a slightly less expensive version of the Revlon roller, meet the EcoTools Oil Absorbing Facial Roller: another volcanic rock roller that absorbs oil as it glides over your skin, massaging and smoothing as it moves. We noticed instant oil absorption on our T-zones and shiny points, leaving a matte strip of skin in its wake. However, the roller ball is a bit small, so you’ll have to do some etching on your skin to fully de-slick your face. But this isn’t a deterrent, as we loved the cooling feeling that this roller brought and appreciated its versatile functionality, from oil blotter to massager and face sculptor. You can switch out your jade roller for this stone, especially because you can perform midday makeup touch-ups with this one — just be sure to have a little extra concealer on hand, because it can cause some lifting. But no matter where you are, you can throw this tiny stone roller into your bag for instant blotting wherever and whenever you need it.

For those of us who love a good spa treatment, the Revlon Volcanic Stone Face Roller is a mini facial on command. This handheld device features a curved body for comfortable control and the stone inside is made from real volcanic rock, absorbing excess oil easily as it rolls over your skin. We noticed that it not only rid our oily spots of excess shine, but left a mattified surface in its wake when used both before and after makeup. While we unfortunately did notice a bit of makeup pickup in the process, it was a small enough amount to not be a cause for concern. The stone feels cool and soothing to the touch, waking you up as it mattifies, and serves as a sustainable alternative to single-use blotting papers thanks to its reusable design.

If the dewy look is not for you, then you most likely prefer to set your foundation with a powder — which makes the Clinique Stay Matte Universal Blotting Powder a perfect contender for you. This shine-reducing powder works for all skin types thanks to its translucent formula and the sponge actively works to absorb oil as it’s patted into the skin. But that last part is important — make sure to pat, not rub, as the first way will lock in your makeup and reduce shine whereas the second will smudge or remove your makeup. We fell in love with this featherweight formula because it felt like there was virtually nothing on our skin, a stark contrast to other powders that can feel cakey after some layering. However, the ingredient-conscious shopper should be aware that this product does include talc.

Selena Gomez posed the question, “Who says you’re not perfect?” — and with or without your natural glow, we wholeheartedly agree. But if you don’t want your oily skin to outshine your flawless makeup job, then you’ll want an transportable quick-fix for touch ups throughout the day — a.k.a the Blot and Glow Blotting Sheets from Rare Beauty. Sold as the $5 refills or in the Blot & Glow Touch-Up Kit compact, which also includes a powder-filled puff for easy touch-ups on the go. We admired how small this compact of 100 sheets was, fitting in the palm of our hand and easily in a back pocket. These linen papers were soft to the touch and yet hard on our dewy spots, absorbing unwanted shine with the press of a powder- and residue-free paper to our T-zones, chins, and more. We did notice a bit of makeup pickup on these sheets, particularly when it came to cream-based products like tinted moisturizer and concealer (after all, they do absorb moisture). However, this wasn’t noticeable unless we looked up close, and any patchiness could easily be patted back with our fingertips.

If you have oily skin and want to prevent excess moisture at the root, then your best bet is to prime your skin with a mattifying product pre-makeup — making the Mally Beauty Evercolor Poreless Face Defender your new best friend. It can be inconvenient to have to touch up your makeup post-application with papers or blotting sponges, especially if you have excessively oily skin, making a preventative step like an absorbent primer a great way to put your best face forward. This jelly-like formula applies like a balm, but make sure to dab it on with the included sponge in gentle, patting motions — never swipe or rub, as the packaging instructs. With this, we noticed pore-refining and color-correcting results as well, making this compact just as blurring as it is shine-reducing. Though we thought it to be a little expensive for a the size, we loved that there is a travel-size option available that’s not only easier to throw in a purse, but more affordable, as well.

If a balm-to-powder concept sounds foreign to you, we totally get it — but this Blot and Blur Matte Stick from Nudestix was a slam dunk when it came to oil absorption. We used this stick before foundation and concealer to act as a mattifying base, applying first like a creamy balm and blending out to a powder consistency. You can use it as a primer, warm it up between your fingers to set your makeup afterwards, or even apply it to bare skin to serve as a pore-blurring, non-cakey alternative to skin tint. Though we did notice a tiny bit of foundation pick up, we liked how natural this product looked on our skin — allowing a bit of dew to show through without looking oily. People with combination skin, say oily with dry patches, would find an equilibrium in this non-drying, medium-mattifying absorbent stick.

This thin, egg-shaped sponge possesses all the qualities of a traditional BeautyBlender sponge — if it was flattened down, of course. It’s made to be pressed onto the skin wherever oil needs to be absorbed, just like blotting papers, but minus the single-use purpose of them (making these a great alternative if you're looking to reduce your footprint). The sponge darkened where we blotted our skin, indicating where oil (or makeup, honestly) was absorbed. We noticed a bit of foundation pickup after a few blots with the Blotterazzi, but not enough to make it noticeable. It would be nice to have a smaller version of this handy sponge, but we like how compact it is for easy transportation.

We loved how easy it was to absorb our natural oils (just the press of a finger with these thin-as-can-be papers to eradicate shine) and appreciated its makeup preservation in the process. Though a bit of highlighter was lost to the mattifying sheet, we appreciated how easy it was to use these simple papers (and we recommend using a powder-based highlighter instead).

Tatcha is known for its luxurious products and traditional Japanese ingredients, and the Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers check every box. These fine blotting sheets are made from natural abaca leaf , a banana relative known for its water-resistance and cleansing properties. Oh, and did we mention that it has gold flakes, too? Talk about opulence.

Budget-friendly sheets that perform just as great as our favorite papers from Shiseido? Sign us up. The NYX Matte Blotting Papers were miracle workers for our oily spots, absorbing moisture that we didn’t even know we had and leaving not a trace of powdery residue behind. Made from pure pulpate paper, these sheets perfectly mattified our skin without lifting the layers of makeup we already had on — leaving our skin looking even more flawless than before. But as a reminder that when you pay less, you’ll usually get less; this package only comes with 50 sheets as opposed to Shiseido’s 100. But for an easy grab-and-go product that you can throw in your bag for routine touch-ups, we highly recommend this low-cost option.

The only qualm we have about blotting papers in general is the need to pull them out several times a day, as the sheets do not prevent oil production, but instead absorb as it’s secreted. Your body will naturally produce oil throughout the day, especially if your skin leans on the dewy side, but these will only serve as a temporary fix. However, we fully support you sporting your natural glow and pulling out these top-rated papers whenever you need a little shine-down.

One of the easiest ways to eradicate excess oil throughout the day is by using sheets of blotting paper, and our pick from Shiseido was a crowd favorite in our tests. Earning a solid 5/5 stars for ease of use, absorbency, and appearance, we couldn’t have had better things to say about these delicate pink papers. We pressed the thin slips to our noses, T-zones, chins, and various other oily spots to put this product to the test and were over the moon to see our makeup fully intact after multiple blots of these papers. The thin sheets absorbed every bit of oil without disturbing our foundation, concealer, and other kinds of face makeup or leaving a powdery residue. To put it simply, we’ll be throwing these in our bags wherever we go.

Things to Consider Before Buying Oil-Absorbing Products

Skin Type

If you’re looking for oil absorbent products, chances are that you most likely have dewier skin — however, you can definitely keep an eye out for oil absorbing products if you have normal or dry skin for days when you need to ensure that your makeup won’t budge (like weddings, long work events, hot summer days, and more). Makeup naturally oxidizes due to sebum secretion after several hours of wear, which is only sped up if your skin is naturally prone to oiliness.

But in the case of super dry skin, or at times of the year when you’re not commonly sweating (like winter, late fall), then you may want to ease off of the oil-absorbent makeup to keep your skin from becoming overly dry. You want to be especially careful around these products if you experience eczema or other skin conditions, as adding moisture back into your skin, not absorbing it, is what your skin needs right now.

Ingredients

Active ingredients are an important factor to pay attention to as you search for papers, sticks, and rollers that won’t dehydrate your skin while still controlling the oil that your skin naturally creates. “Retinoids and niacinamide can help to reduce excess oil production,” says Dr. Courtney Rubin, MD, MBE, co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Fig.1. You should also look for exfoliating acids like alpha or beta hydroxy acids (AHAs and BHAs) in your skincare and makeup if your natural oil production is leading to breakouts or pore congestion in your skin, as per Dr. Rubin’s instructions.

However, be sure to avoid products like setting sprays or others that include a high alcohol content (when it’s listed high on the ingredients list), because you may end up with more dew than you started with. “At first it feels nice because it has a degreasing effect, but eventually your skin will start to counteract the drying by creating more oil secretion,” says Elyse Reneau, Executive Director of Global Beauty at TooFaced. Alcohol-free products are the way to go for your non-drying, yet oil-absorbing needs.

Application

There are several methods of application that these products are made for, but they all serve the same purpose — to mattify your skin without stripping your natural moisture. Blotting papers are arguably the most popular ways to absorb oil throughout the day, with some of our favorites being the Shiseido Oil Control, Tatcha Aburatorigami, and Rare Beauty Blot & Glow — just to name a few.

Other methods include stone rollers like our picks from Revlon and EcoTools, both made from natural volcanic rock with minerals like silica, which is a natural adsorbent. Simply glide on, slick away, and get on with your day.

There are also makeup products that aim to keep oil production at bay, like mattifying powders (such as the Clinique Stay Matte Universal Blotting Powder) or multi-use sticks like the Nudestix Blot & Blur. Whichever method feels most intuitive for you is the one you should use in your day to day.

Clinical Claims

Above all else, it’s important to have your eye on dermatologist-approved products and the claims they make on their packaging. Reneau suggests looking for verbiage like, “non-comedogenic, oil-free, waterproof, 24-hour longwear, oil controlling, transfer resistant, sweat and humidity resistant, and ‘color true’ (color true is important as oily skin tends to oxidize foundation).” These stamps of approval are ideal for those with dewy skin and are non-drying, meaning you won’t feel flaky or dehydrated afterwards. “Having oily skin has its perks — I always tell my oily skin besties how lucky they are, oil keeps the wrinkles away," she says.

People / Tamara Staples

How We Tested

We showed up to our testing lab with a full face of makeup, which included a degree of skin tint or foundation, concealer, blush, and whatever else we decided to beauty themselves with that day. If our skin was irregularly dry, we added a dime-sized amount of face oil to the T-zone and allowed the formula to absorb before proceeding to testing. From there, we each selected one product from the 21 provided and tested them according to the instructions on their respective packaging.

After observing the performance of each product, we rated each product on a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being the poorest and 5 being the best) based on three categories: ease of use, absorbency, and appearance. The products with the highest average ratings then made it to our PEOPLE Tested list of the best oil-absorbing products.

Frequently Asked Questions What ingredients absorb oil? There are certainly types of natural ingredients out there that can help to absorb and even delay the production of oil, all of which can be found in makeup and skincare alike. “Certain types of clay or charcoal can help absorb excess oil, while certain silicones can blur the appearance of shininess or oiliness,” Rubin says. These two ingredients are often found in makeup and skincare products, such as the Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Tissues or Nudestix Blot and Blur Matte Stick. Dr. Shereene Idriss, board-certified dermatologist, Founder of Idriss Dermatology and PillowtalkDerm, also vouches for salicylic acid and niacinamide for their absorbent qualities. “Salicylic acid, also known as a beta hydroxy acid, is an exfoliating acid that works to loosen the bond between dead skin cells on the surface and deep within the pore lining to treat existing blackheads and prevent new ones from forming,” says Dr. Idriss. She also recommends keeping an eye out for products that include niacinamide, as it helps to regulate sebum production at its core — decreasing your oil level before it gets out of hand.

How do you use oil blotting papers and rollers? It’s very simple to achieve matte, flawless-looking skin with papers and stone rollers. Simply pull a blotting tissue from its packaging and press it to your skin, beautied or not, to absorb excess oil from the surface. Same goes for rollers — except you will use the tool to glide the stone gently over your skin, absorbing natural moisture as it moves. Both should not pick up remnants of your makeup, but if this is a concern of yours, you can use these products to blot before applying your foundation, concealer, or any other complexion products, or perhaps try blotting with a softer touch.

What types of skincare and beauty products are best for people with oily skin? In general, Dr. Idriss recommends any lightweight products, but typically gel-based serums and creams, that have earned the hypoallergenic or oil-free stamps of approval to keep oil back behind the curtains. But when it comes to basic skincare, Dr. Rubin suggests going for retinoids to slow oil production. “Using a retinoid will likely make the biggest difference in reducing excess oil production, while makeup primers with certain silicones can mattify the skin and blur the appearance of shininess,” Dr. Rubin says. The Mally Beauty Evercolor Poreless Face Defender is a great example of a silicone-based product that Rubin describes.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

Up Next: The 8 Best Long-Lasting Lipsticks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed