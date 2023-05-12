Shopping People Tested The 13 Best Night Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our top pick is the CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream By Jessie Quinn Published on May 12, 2023 06:15 AM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider FAQ How We Tested Why Trust PEOPLE? What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Kristin Kempa Evening skincare routines are the prime time to elevate our regimen and add lots of yummy formulas to our lineup for better support of nighttime rejuvenation. This is why creams designed with a little extra oomph can truly transcend the expectations of a face moisturizer and are worth investing in. We call these moisturizers night creams, and if you’re looking for the best ones, we’ve got you (and your skincare shelfie) covered. “Our skin follows a circadian rhythm — it relies on the nighttime hours to recover and repair,” says Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, a cosmetic fellowship-trained, board-certified dermatologist. “Adding a night cream to your PM routine is a great way to boost hydration and nourish your skin with the peptides, ceramides, humectants, and emollients it needs to repair and maintain a healthy skin barrier.” One reason night cream is so important is that the skin loses water while we sleep, so a nighttime moisturizer can actually “reduce trans-epidermal water loss and enhance skin hydration,” says Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. By applying night cream before bed, Dr. Shirazi says you not only help reverse some of the natural water loss but also help support the skin’s regeneration process, too. To find the best night creams, PEOPLE Tested 20 popular formulas and considered ingredients like antioxidants and retinol, hydrating properties, and their effectiveness for a variety skin types. Keep reading to learn more about the best night creams we tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall, Less Expensive: Differin Night Moisturizer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Drugstore: L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Night Cream at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hydrating: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Combination Skin: Olay Regenerist Night at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Retinol: Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Sensitive Skin: Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Cream at Amazon Jump to Review Best Firming: First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Collagen Cream at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Textured Skin: Fresh Lotus Antioxidant Night Moisturizer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Soothing: Fenty Skin Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Feel 5/5 Absorption 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Pros Thick and creamy texture feels luxurious without being too greasy Layers well without feeling too heavy Doesn’t have a scent and is extremely gentle on the skin, making it great for sensitive skin types Cons We loved everything about this night cream! Despite being a drugstore skincare product, the CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream has a luxurious formula that impressed us upon first use. When testing this night cream, we noted the overall texture and loved how thick and creamy it felt, which made it easier to apply to the complexion without feeling greasy or heavy. The formula layers well and is ultra-nourishing with potent nighttime skincare ingredients, including peptides to revive tired skin, ceramides to keep the skin’s moisture barrier balanced, hyaluronic acid to draw and lock in moisture to the complexion, and niacinamide which provides an overall calming effect to the skin. In addition to these ingredient benefits, the CeraVe night cream is also non-comedogenic (so it won’t clog pores) and is compatible with acne-prone skin. Because it doesn't have a scent, it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin, too. Make sure to wait a minute or so for the cream to absorb into the skin, especially right before bedtime. Price at time of publish: $24.49 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide Best Overall, Less Expensive Differin Restorative Night Moisturizer 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Feel 5/5 Absorption 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Pros Quick-absorbing formula means you don’t have to wait for it to soak into the complexion (and don’t have to worry about grease) Formula includes lightweight hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and allantoin Dispenses via an easy-to-use, hygienic pump Cons It doesn't necessarily have a luxury look compared to other products we tested (however, it still performs well) Another night cream formula that impressed us throughout the testing period is the Differin Restorative Night Moisturizer, which is a fraction of the cost of similar products. The formula feels ultra-luxurious, even though it doesn’t look that way. We also appreciate the pump-style dispenser, which is easy to use and more hygienic than a tub. After testing this budget-friendly night cream, we were most impressed by how quickly it absorbed into the skin without leaving behind a streak of grease. The formula contains an abundance of lightweight hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid (which draws moisture to the complexion) and allantoin. It also features ceramides, which are important for overall skin health and can keep the skin’s natural moisture barrier in a more balanced state. Price at time of publish: $15 Size: 2.5 oz. | Star Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, allantoin, ceramides Best Drugstore L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Night Cream 4.9 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Feel 5/5 Absorption 4.7/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Pros Thick and creamy texture feels expensive and leaves skin soft Anti-aging formula contains pro-retinol for targeting fine lines and wrinkles Cream is enhanced with Centella asiatica which protects the skin’s moisture barrier Cons Takes a few minutes for the product to fully absorb into the skin Retinol might cause irritation for those who are sensitive Drugstores are seemingly filled to the brim with night creams but, despite all of the options, we’d choose L’Oreal Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Night Cream over and over again. While testing this product, we were most impressed by its anti-aging formula, which includes pro-retinol to target and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Keep in mind that some are sensitive to retinol, so this product might cause irritation and not work for everyone. Additionally, the cream is enhanced with Centella asiatica, which is a plant-based ingredient that protects the skin’s moisture barrier and provides deep hydration, which we certainly noticed. Make sure to give the cream a few minutes to fully absorb before hitting the pillow. Throughout the testing period, we woke up in the mornings with skin that looked and felt a lot more hydrated than we typically experience, which was a major plus. On top of that, our skin looked more supple and felt a lot softer, too. Price at time of publish: $19 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Centella asiatica, Pro-retinol Best Hydrating First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Our Ratings Feel 5/5 Absorption 5/5 Effectiveness 4.7/5 Pros Formulated with colloidal oatmeal, which dermatologists recommend for softening and soothing the skin Made for dry and sensitive skin types, including those who experience eczema Light and airy formula absorbs quickly into the skin and results in a plumper, more rejuvenated complexion Cons Baby powder-like scent that might not be for everyone For the best hydrating night cream, we love the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration, which is enriched with colloidal oatmeal for its softening and soothing properties and is gentle enough for dry and sensitive skin types (including those with eczema). While testing this product, one of the things we first noticed was how light and airy the formula felt — and how it provided our skin with a cooling effect upon application. The formula also absorbs into the skin quickly and a little goes a long way to achieve a plumper and more rejuvenated look. After several weeks of testing, we noticed significant changes in the overall balance of our skin, too, which usually is a combination of dry and oily. This product left our skin feeling refreshed and well-nourished without wreaking havoc on the oily parts of our complexion. Our only complaint is that it has a light baby powder-like scent that we didn’t love, but some might enjoy it. Price at time of publish: $38 (6 oz.) Size: 2, 6, 8, 14 oz. | Star Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal Related: The 9 Best Face Moisturizers for Dry Skin of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Combination Skin Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream 4.7 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Feel 5/5 Absorption 5/5 Effectiveness 4/5 Pros Thick without feeling oily or heavy Provides lightweight hydration that is adequate for dry skin but not too much for oily or acne-prone skin Formulated with amino peptides which support collagen production, making it a good cream for anti-aging routines, too Provides light exfoliation to promote better cellular turnover Cons Listed as fragrance-free, but we found it has a slight scent to it (though it does smell fresh and clean) When shopping for a night cream for combination skin, you want something that feels hydrating but isn’t so nourishing that it results in a greasy mess. Enter: Olay Regenerist Night, which, after testing for several weeks, we highly recommend for those who experience both dry and oily skin. Despite its thick and creamy texture, this night cream doesn’t feel super heavy and doesn’t leave an oily finish, either. We love it because its lightweight hydration provided enough moisture to the dry parts of our face while also lightly hydrating the more oily parts without wreaking havoc. The night cream also moonlights as an impressive anti-aging cream because it has light exfoliation to promote better cellular turnover and it’s formulated with amino peptides for collagen production support and niacinamide for a balanced moisture barrier. Note that while this cream is listed as fragrance-free, we noticed a slightly fresh and clean scent. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Niacinamide, amino-peptide Best with Retinol Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Paulaschoice.com Our Ratings Feel 5/5 Absorption 5/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Pros With its low-strength retinol concentration, this night cream is a lot more gentle compared to its counterparts, so you might be able to use it more often than a few times per week With regular use, it creates a radiant glow that is still present in the morning Thick and smooth consistency makes it an excellent product for winter skincare routines Cons Retinol concentration might not be high enough for some preferences Retinol is a potent anti-aging ingredient that, despite being highly recommended, isn’t always ideal in a night cream since it can cause irritation with regular use. This is why we love the Paula’s Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream, which is formulated with a super-low 0.01 percent retinol concentration, so many skin types can tolerate using it regularly. We were impressed by this night cream because even though it has a low retinol concentration, it packs a bunch of radiance. In fact, we noticed a change in our complexion and had a brighter and more radiant glow just after a week of using this product. In addition to its glow factor, we also love the thick and smooth consistency, which feels especially nice during the winter months but could also work well on dry skin during the summertime (especially for those who sleep with their air conditioner on). Those looking for a night cream with a higher concentration of retinol may want to consider a different option. Price at time of publish: $37 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, peptide, antioxidants Best for Sensitive Skin Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Cream 4.8 Walmart View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Feel 5/5 Absorption 4.8/5 Effectiveness 4.6/5 Pros Deeply nourishing formula featuring vitamin E and hyaluronic acid Creamy consistency layers really well on top of other skincare formulas, including serums Fragrance-free, meaning it’s better for those with sensitive skin Cons Formulated for dry to very dry skin, so it’s not ideal for oily or acne-prone skin types Upon testing several formulas, we found that the Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Cream is the best night cream for sensitive skin. Not only is this formula fragrance-free, but it also features deeply nourishing vitamin E and hydrating hyaluronic acid, plus vitamin C which adds a nice illuminating effect to the complexion. In addition, it also has a lovely creamy consistency that layers well on top of other skincare products, and it absorbs well into the complexion, too. While testing this product, we found that it worked some hydrating magic, and when we woke up in the morning, our skin still felt well-nourished and moisturized, which is a total win (especially if using it in the winter months). With all of this in mind, it’s important to note that this night cream is specifically formulated for dry to very dry skin types, so it’s a not recommended for those who experience oily or acne-prone skin. Price at time of publish: $19 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid Best Firming First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream with Peptides and Niacinamide 4.9 First Aid Beauty View On Amazon View On Target View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Feel 5/5 Absorption 5/5 Effectiveness 4.7/5 Pros Formulated with peptides and collagen, this night cream works wonders at adding a youthful supple finish to the complexion Easily glides across the complexion for a velvety finish Absorbs in a matter of seconds, which is impressive for a thick night cream Cons While it can be used both day and night, we feel it may feel too thick for daytime wear, especially in the summer If you’re in the market for a firming night cream, we are obsessed with the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream after testing it for several weeks. This night cream strikes the right balance between a luxury and drugstore formula, making it an excellent option for those looking for a skincare formula with a middle-range price. The first thing we noticed about this night cream is its incredibly thick and fluffy formula, which absorbs really quickly and glides easily across the complexion and leaves a velvety finish. We also love that it features collagen, peptides, and niacinamide to support the skin’s moisture barrier and create a more supple and youthful finish with regular use. While the moisturizer might be a little too thick for some daytime preferences (especially in the warmer months), we were also impressed by the fact that you can use it day and night, which means you don’t have to spend money on two different skin creams. Our only hang-up with this product is the jar because it’s hard to gauge how much product to use and the cream ends up under our fingernails — we’d much rather use a pump. Price at time of publish: $44 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Peptides, niacinamide, collagen Best for Textured Skin Fresh Lotus Antioxidant Night Moisturizer 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ecosmetics.com Our Ratings Feel 5/5 Absorption 5/5 Effectiveness 4.8/5 Pros Because the formula has a rich and creamy consistency, it spreads nicely across the complexion (and a little bit goes a long way) Leaves skin feeling super hydrated, not just in the evening but upon waking up, too Softens dry, unevenly textured skin after just a few weeks of regular use Cons Works better for normal, dry, or combination skin than oilier skin types Those who experience uneven texture on their complexion will love how nourishing the Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Face Cream is. You’ll only need a small amount of this night cream, which is formulated with rich shea butter and creates a creamy consistency that spreads easily across the complexion and absorbs evenly into the skin. In addition to shea butter, the formula also features healing vitamin E, which also protects the skin from environmental aggressors like pollution. When combined, these ingredients help soften dry and unevenly textured skin with regular use. This Fresh night cream is also rich in antioxidants, such as super lotus, which hydrates and protects the skin and leaves it more radiant. Plus, it also includes peach leaf extract to boost nighttime recovery while you sleep. You’ll wake up to luxuriously hydrated skin in the morning, too (although we will note it may not be ideal for oily skin types). We wish this cream came in a pump instead of a jar for a more hygienic and precise application. Price at time of publish: $56 Size: 1.6 oz. | Star Ingredients: Super lotus, shea butter, vitamin E, peach leaf extract Best Soothing Fenty Skin Instant Reset Brightening Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Fentybeauty.com View On Fragrancenet.com Our Ratings Feel 4.5/5 Absorption 4.7/5 Effectiveness 4.5/5 Pros Since the product has a gel-cream consistency, it spreads easily across the complexion — and a little goes a long way Nourishing ingredients work wonders overnight and leave the skin feeling hydrated in the morning With regular use, the skin feels softer and smoother Cons Feels a little greasy when applying it to the complexion, but it absorbs quickly and the feeling goes away After testing the Fenty Skin Instant Reset Brightening Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream for several weeks, we were most impressed by its soothing benefits. With lots of nourishing and balancing ingredients — including niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, aloe, and green tea — the formula gives the skin a nice dose of nutrients that, with regular use, noticeably softens and smooths the skin. One thing we noticed right away with this night cream is that it not only hydrates the complexion at night but the skin still looks moisturized and supple in the morning. The gel-cream formula also spreads nicely across the skin and a little goes a long way, so you don’t have to worry about wasting product (especially at a more mid-range price point). And, although it does feel a little greasy upon application, that sensation goes away fairly quickly once it’s fully absorbed. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Niacinamide, Kalahari melon oil, hyaluronic acid, aloe, baobab, Japanese raisin tree, Australian lemon myrtle, cactus flower, green tea Best Brightening The Outset Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream 4.8 The Outset View On Heydayskincare.com View On Sephora View On Theoutset.com Our Ratings Feel 5/5 Absorption 5/5 Effectiveness 4.3/5 Pros With its hydrating ingredients, this cream helps balance the skin’s natural moisture barrier Features bakuchiol, which is a retinol alternative that is sun safe and more compatible with sensitive skin types Silky, creamy, and buttery consistency that is easy to apply Nourishing ingredients soften the complexion Cons Doesn't absorb into the skin super quickly compared to some other night creams we tested When shopping for a brightening night cream, the key is to look for hydrating ingredients that not only replenish the complexion but also help balance the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Our top pick for this category is The Outset’s Restorative Niacinamide Cream, which in addition to featuring balancing niacinamide, also contains softening evening primrose oil and the brand’s Hyaluroset Complex, which is a hyaluronic acid alternative that plumps the skin. It has a silky, creamy, and buttery consistency that is easy to apply and while it doesn't take long to absorb, it didn't seep into the skin quite as quickly as other formulas we tested. This isn't a deal-breaker at all — we just had to make sure it fully absorbed before getting into bed. Speaking of alternatives, this night cream also features bakuchiol, which is a retinol alternative that is much more gentle on the skin and doesn’t cause sun sensitivity. According to research, bakuchiol is just as effective as retinol at anti-aging benefits, including brightening the complexion. To maintain hygiene, we wish this product — which comes in a jar — was available in a pump-type dispenser, but that may not be everyone's preference. Price at time of publish: $54 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Niacinamide, bakuchiol, evening primrose oil, licorice extract, Hyaluroset Best for Acne SkinCeuticals Renew Overnight Dry Nighttime Face Moisturizer 4.7 Skinceuticals View On Walmart View On Dermstore View On Skinceuticals.com Our Ratings Feel 5/5 Absorption 4/5 Effectiveness 5/5 Pros After several weeks of use, it effectively cleared up our acne and blemishes Despite its primary purpose, it also fights dryness on the skin, making it a good choice for oily and combination skin types Contains soothing ingredients like aloe, chamomile, and rose oil Cons Cost is a little high compared to others on our list Since it’s a thicker cream, it takes a little longer to absorb into the complexion If you have acne-prone but dry skin, Skinceuticals Renew Overnight Dry cream is worth a try. This cream boasts 10 percent hydroxy acid, which has a drying effect on acne breakouts, but doesn’t dehydrate the complexion as a whole. In addition to hydroxy acids, the formula also features a collection of soothing ingredients such as aloe, chamomile, and rose oil to help keep inflammation and irritation at bay. After testing this product for several weeks, we were thoroughly impressed by its performance, particularly in the way that it cleared up old blemishes and gave our complexion a nice dose of lasting hydration. Since this product is on the thicker side, be sure to give it a few minutes to absorb fully into your skin. Price at time of publish: $76 Size: 2 oz. | Star Ingredients: Hydroxy acids, aloe, chamomile, rose oil Best Investment Macrene Actives High Performance Extra Rich Face Cream 4.8 Macrene Actives View On Macreneactives.com View On Neiman Marcus View On Net-a-Porter Our Ratings Feel 5/5 Absorption 5/5 Effectiveness 4.5/5 Pros Because it's packed with tons of good-for-you ingredients, this night cream is like a high-end facial in a jar Lightweight, creamy consistency layers well over other skincare formulas During testing, our skin became smoother and looked more radiant as time went on Cons Works best when applied to dry skin, so you’ll need to towel off your face after cleansing and wait for other skincare formulas to absorb before applying Most expensive option on the list by far, but we think it can be worth it Some skincare products are simply worth the investment — and the Macrene Actives High Performance Face Cream is one we could not leave off this list. Although this skin cream is expensive, it’s basically like a high-end facial in a jar, thanks to all of its amazing ingredients. It’s loaded with vitamin C, vitamin E, red algae, and coconut-based glycerides, which all work together to address a collection of concerns, including dull skin, fine lines and wrinkles, dryness, and uneven texture. It has a lightweight, creamy consistency and layers well over other skincare products. This clean product is also made with organic, plant-based ingredients. Additionally, the cream also works well on acne-prone skin since it has anti-inflammatory properties and reduces redness. Throughout the testing period, we found that our skin was noticeably smoother and became more radiant as time went on. We also noticed that our skin not only looked more refreshed in the mornings but the cream also created a firming effect on our complexion. For best results, make sure to towel dry your skin before applying this cream. Price at time of publish: $245 Size: 1 oz. | Star Ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin E, red algae, coconut-based glycerides Things to Consider Before Buying Night Creams Hydrating Ingredients “It’s important to look for humectants, emollients, and occlusives in night creams to boost skin hydration and reduce trans-epidermal water loss,” says Dr. Shirazi. “Along with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and colloidal oatmeal, look for products designed to support the skin barrier with ingredients like ceramides, niacinamide, and allantoin.” When it comes to hydrating ingredients, the night creams on our list are chock full of them. Our top pick for the best night cream, overall, is the CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream, which includes hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and niacinamide. And, the Differin Restorative Night Moisturizer (our top pick for the best night cream that is less expensive) is formulated with hyaluronic acid, allantoin, and ceramides, too. Our pick for the best hydrating night cream — the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration — has colloidal oatmeal for extra nourishment and hydration. While the Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Cream (a sensitive skin-friendly night cream) also features hyaluronic acid in its formula. Antioxidants According to Dr. Shirazi, antioxidants are another important ingredient to consider when shopping for the best night creams because they “help reduce oxidative damage to repair the skin overnight.” She recommends looking out for antioxidants like resveratrol, vitamin E, vitamin C, and green tea for their potent antioxidant makeup. Dr. Mraz Robinson also recommends antioxidants, especially vitamin C, which she calls a “hero” skincare ingredient. “It is protective when used during day time, but at night time it can work with your skin’s circadian rhythm to repair cellular damage, encourage collagen synthesis, and help to reverse hyperpigmentation,” she explains. For an antioxidant-rich night cream, consider Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream. This night cream is formulated with green tea and jojoba oil, which both have an abundance of antioxidants. The Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Night Cream is also antioxidant-rich with its inclusion of vitamin E and shea butter, which is similar to green tea in its antioxidant makeup. For night creams with vitamin C as the star ingredient, consider Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Cream or Macrene Actives High Performance Face Cream Extra Rich, which is our top pick for the best investment night cream. Retinol Another thing to consider when shopping for night creams is a formula with retinol. “Retinols help to increase the rate at which our cells turnover and regenerate,” says Dr. Mraz Robinson. Retinol is also best used at night because it can increase sun sensitivity. For a retinol-infused night cream, we love the Paula's Choice RESIST Intensive Repair Cream, which is our top pick for the best night cream with retinol. Another fantastic choice is the L'Oreal Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Night Cream, a drugstore night cream formulated with pro-retinol. If your skin is sensitive to retinol or you don’t want to deal with sun sensitivity concerns, a night cream (and even a day cream) formulated with bakuchiol is an excellent alternative. The retinol alternative is a plant-derived ingredient that studies show has very similar benefits to retinol without the repercussions. For a night cream with bakuchiol, consider our top pick for the best brightening night cream, The Outset's Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream, which includes the retinol alternative as well as other potent and effective ingredients like niacinamide, and evening primrose oil. Skin Type In addition to ingredients, Dr. Jeannette Graf, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mt Sinai School of Medicine, says to also consider the formula as a whole and how it corresponds with your skin type, especially if you have more oily or blemish-prone skin. “If you have oily or acne-prone skin, look for products that are lighter in consistency,” she explains. Products marked as non-comedogenic are also excellent for those with oily or acne-prone complexions since they won’t clog pores. Frequently Asked Questions Do night creams really work? Dr. Mraz Robinson says yes, night creams really do work. However, there are some things to consider to find one that gets the job done. “The key is finding the right formulation for your skin’s needs,” she explains, noting that acne-prone and dry skin types will need different formulas for an effective night cream. “It’s common to switch things up seasonally, too,” she adds, noting that a heavier lipid-based cream is best for the winter, while a lighter hyaluronic acid-based night cream is a good summer formula. The Differin Restorative Night Moisturizer is an excellent choice for a summer night cream because it has more of a gel-cream consistency and is formulated with hyaluronic acid. Is night cream better than moisturizer? In the case of night cream vs. moisturizer, Dr. Graf says they are both considered moisturizers; however, night creams are “generally thicker in consistency and meant for locking in moisture while you sleep, while moisturizers tend to be lighter in consistency for daily use.” Which is the best anti-aging cream? For an anti-aging night cream, consider a formula with retinol since the potent ingredient can help target fine lines and wrinkles. The Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream with Retinol, which is our top pick for the best night cream with retinol, is an excellent place to start since, in addition to retinol, it also includes peptides and antioxidants that are beneficial for mature skin types. If firming is more of a concern, our top pick for the best firming night cream is the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream, which is specifically formulated to support collagen production and create a more firm and supple-looking complexion. Which night cream is best? After researching and testing dozens of formulas, our list contains the best night creams across a variety of categories. However, two stood out the most to us — the CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream and Differin Restorative Night Moisturizer. Both moisturizers are relatively inexpensive and contain some of the best skincare ingredients for supporting natural cellular turnover and promoting deep, lasting hydration. How We Tested To find the best night creams, we researched dozens of formulas for a myriad of purposes, including hydrating, firming, and anti-aging options. After narrowing down the list to 20 popular night creams, we conducted real-world testing on our top picks to get a good idea of the overall performance and whether or not it lived up to the claims. For eight weeks, we incorporated these night creams into our nighttime routines and rated each formula's feel, absorption, and effectiveness. We documented this process with thorough note-taking and progress photos before compiling all of our insights. The night creams with the highest average ratings across all attributes earned a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list. Why Trust PEOPLE? Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. With over a decade of beauty writing under her belt, Jessie is no stranger to the importance of night creams in a beauty regimen. She also has super dry skin and has spent lots of time testing and trying formulas to find ones that perform well for her complexion. When writing this article, Jessie leaned on her personal experience as well as the insights from top dermatologists Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, Dr. Azadeh Shiraz, and Dr. Jeannette Graf to learn more about the purpose of night cream, why it’s so important, and what makes a night cream formula the best. She also thoroughly researched and reviewed each product and the insights provided by the PEOPLE Tested team to draft a story that helps readers navigate the vast world of night creams and arms them with the knowledge they need to find the best formula for their complexion. 