One reason night cream is so important is that the skin loses water while we sleep, so a nighttime moisturizer can actually “reduce trans-epidermal water loss and enhance skin hydration,” says Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology. By applying night cream before bed, Dr. Shirazi says you not only help reverse some of the natural water loss but also help support the skin’s regeneration process, too. To find the best night creams, PEOPLE Tested 20 popular formulas and considered ingredients like antioxidants and retinol, hydrating properties, and their effectiveness for a variety skin types.

“Our skin follows a circadian rhythm — it relies on the nighttime hours to recover and repair,” says Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, a cosmetic fellowship-trained, board-certified dermatologist. “Adding a night cream to your PM routine is a great way to boost hydration and nourish your skin with the peptides, ceramides, humectants, and emollients it needs to repair and maintain a healthy skin barrier.”

Evening skincare routines are the prime time to elevate our regimen and add lots of yummy formulas to our lineup for better support of nighttime rejuvenation. This is why creams designed with a little extra oomph can truly transcend the expectations of a face moisturizer and are worth investing in. We call these moisturizers night creams, and if you’re looking for the best ones, we’ve got you (and your skincare shelfie) covered.

Best Overall CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5 Pros Thick and creamy texture feels luxurious without being too greasy

Layers well without feeling too heavy

Doesn’t have a scent and is extremely gentle on the skin, making it great for sensitive skin types Cons We loved everything about this night cream! Despite being a drugstore skincare product, the CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream has a luxurious formula that impressed us upon first use. When testing this night cream, we noted the overall texture and loved how thick and creamy it felt, which made it easier to apply to the complexion without feeling greasy or heavy. The formula layers well and is ultra-nourishing with potent nighttime skincare ingredients, including peptides to revive tired skin, ceramides to keep the skin’s moisture barrier balanced, hyaluronic acid to draw and lock in moisture to the complexion, and niacinamide which provides an overall calming effect to the skin. In addition to these ingredient benefits, the CeraVe night cream is also non-comedogenic (so it won’t clog pores) and is compatible with acne-prone skin. Because it doesn't have a scent, it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin, too. Make sure to wait a minute or so for the cream to absorb into the skin, especially right before bedtime. Price at time of publish: $24.49 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Peptides, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide

Best Overall, Less Expensive Differin Restorative Night Moisturizer 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5 Pros Quick-absorbing formula means you don’t have to wait for it to soak into the complexion (and don’t have to worry about grease)

Formula includes lightweight hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and allantoin

Dispenses via an easy-to-use, hygienic pump Cons It doesn't necessarily have a luxury look compared to other products we tested (however, it still performs well) Another night cream formula that impressed us throughout the testing period is the Differin Restorative Night Moisturizer, which is a fraction of the cost of similar products. The formula feels ultra-luxurious, even though it doesn’t look that way. We also appreciate the pump-style dispenser, which is easy to use and more hygienic than a tub. After testing this budget-friendly night cream, we were most impressed by how quickly it absorbed into the skin without leaving behind a streak of grease. The formula contains an abundance of lightweight hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid (which draws moisture to the complexion) and allantoin. It also features ceramides, which are important for overall skin health and can keep the skin’s natural moisture barrier in a more balanced state. Price at time of publish: $15 Size: 2.5 oz. | Star Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, allantoin, ceramides

Best Drugstore L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Night Cream 4.9 Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 4.7 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5 Pros Thick and creamy texture feels expensive and leaves skin soft

Anti-aging formula contains pro-retinol for targeting fine lines and wrinkles

Cream is enhanced with Centella asiatica which protects the skin’s moisture barrier Cons Takes a few minutes for the product to fully absorb into the skin

Retinol might cause irritation for those who are sensitive Drugstores are seemingly filled to the brim with night creams but, despite all of the options, we’d choose L’Oreal Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle + Firming Night Cream over and over again. While testing this product, we were most impressed by its anti-aging formula, which includes pro-retinol to target and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Keep in mind that some are sensitive to retinol, so this product might cause irritation and not work for everyone. Additionally, the cream is enhanced with Centella asiatica, which is a plant-based ingredient that protects the skin’s moisture barrier and provides deep hydration, which we certainly noticed. Make sure to give the cream a few minutes to fully absorb before hitting the pillow. Throughout the testing period, we woke up in the mornings with skin that looked and felt a lot more hydrated than we typically experience, which was a major plus. On top of that, our skin looked more supple and felt a lot softer, too. Price at time of publish: $19 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Centella asiatica, Pro-retinol

Best Hydrating First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.7 /5 Pros Formulated with colloidal oatmeal, which dermatologists recommend for softening and soothing the skin

Made for dry and sensitive skin types, including those who experience eczema

Light and airy formula absorbs quickly into the skin and results in a plumper, more rejuvenated complexion Cons Baby powder-like scent that might not be for everyone For the best hydrating night cream, we love the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration, which is enriched with colloidal oatmeal for its softening and soothing properties and is gentle enough for dry and sensitive skin types (including those with eczema). While testing this product, one of the things we first noticed was how light and airy the formula felt — and how it provided our skin with a cooling effect upon application. The formula also absorbs into the skin quickly and a little goes a long way to achieve a plumper and more rejuvenated look. After several weeks of testing, we noticed significant changes in the overall balance of our skin, too, which usually is a combination of dry and oily. This product left our skin feeling refreshed and well-nourished without wreaking havoc on the oily parts of our complexion. Our only complaint is that it has a light baby powder-like scent that we didn't love, but some might enjoy it. Price at time of publish: $38 (6 oz.) Size: 2, 6, 8, 14 oz. | Star Ingredients: Colloidal oatmeal

Best for Combination Skin Olay Regenerist Night Recovery Cream 4.7 Ulta View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Effectiveness 4 /5 Pros Thick without feeling oily or heavy

Provides lightweight hydration that is adequate for dry skin but not too much for oily or acne-prone skin

Formulated with amino peptides which support collagen production, making it a good cream for anti-aging routines, too

Provides light exfoliation to promote better cellular turnover Cons Listed as fragrance-free, but we found it has a slight scent to it (though it does smell fresh and clean) When shopping for a night cream for combination skin, you want something that feels hydrating but isn’t so nourishing that it results in a greasy mess. Enter: Olay Regenerist Night, which, after testing for several weeks, we highly recommend for those who experience both dry and oily skin. Despite its thick and creamy texture, this night cream doesn’t feel super heavy and doesn’t leave an oily finish, either. We love it because its lightweight hydration provided enough moisture to the dry parts of our face while also lightly hydrating the more oily parts without wreaking havoc. The night cream also moonlights as an impressive anti-aging cream because it has light exfoliation to promote better cellular turnover and it’s formulated with amino peptides for collagen production support and niacinamide for a balanced moisture barrier. Note that while this cream is listed as fragrance-free, we noticed a slightly fresh and clean scent. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Niacinamide, amino-peptide

Best with Retinol Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Dermstore View On Paulaschoice.com Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5 Pros With its low-strength retinol concentration, this night cream is a lot more gentle compared to its counterparts, so you might be able to use it more often than a few times per week

With regular use, it creates a radiant glow that is still present in the morning

Thick and smooth consistency makes it an excellent product for winter skincare routines Cons Retinol concentration might not be high enough for some preferences Retinol is a potent anti-aging ingredient that, despite being highly recommended, isn’t always ideal in a night cream since it can cause irritation with regular use. This is why we love the Paula’s Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream, which is formulated with a super-low 0.01 percent retinol concentration, so many skin types can tolerate using it regularly. We were impressed by this night cream because even though it has a low retinol concentration, it packs a bunch of radiance. In fact, we noticed a change in our complexion and had a brighter and more radiant glow just after a week of using this product. In addition to its glow factor, we also love the thick and smooth consistency, which feels especially nice during the winter months but could also work well on dry skin during the summertime (especially for those who sleep with their air conditioner on). Those looking for a night cream with a higher concentration of retinol may want to consider a different option. Price at time of publish: $37 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Retinol, peptide, antioxidants

Best for Sensitive Skin Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Cream 4.8 Walmart View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 4.8 /5

Effectiveness 4.6 /5 Pros Deeply nourishing formula featuring vitamin E and hyaluronic acid

Creamy consistency layers really well on top of other skincare formulas, including serums

Fragrance-free, meaning it’s better for those with sensitive skin Cons Formulated for dry to very dry skin, so it’s not ideal for oily or acne-prone skin types Upon testing several formulas, we found that the Cetaphil Rich Hydrating Cream is the best night cream for sensitive skin. Not only is this formula fragrance-free, but it also features deeply nourishing vitamin E and hydrating hyaluronic acid, plus vitamin C which adds a nice illuminating effect to the complexion. In addition, it also has a lovely creamy consistency that layers well on top of other skincare products, and it absorbs well into the complexion, too. While testing this product, we found that it worked some hydrating magic, and when we woke up in the morning, our skin still felt well-nourished and moisturized, which is a total win (especially if using it in the winter months). With all of this in mind, it’s important to note that this night cream is specifically formulated for dry to very dry skin types, so it’s a not recommended for those who experience oily or acne-prone skin. Price at time of publish: $19 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid

Best Firming First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream with Peptides and Niacinamide 4.9 First Aid Beauty View On Amazon View On Target View On Bloomingdales Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.7 /5 Pros Formulated with peptides and collagen, this night cream works wonders at adding a youthful supple finish to the complexion

Easily glides across the complexion for a velvety finish

Absorbs in a matter of seconds, which is impressive for a thick night cream Cons While it can be used both day and night, we feel it may feel too thick for daytime wear, especially in the summer

If you’re in the market for a firming night cream, we are obsessed with the First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Firming Collagen Cream after testing it for several weeks. This night cream strikes the right balance between a luxury and drugstore formula, making it an excellent option for those looking for a skincare formula with a middle-range price. The first thing we noticed about this night cream is its incredibly thick and fluffy formula, which absorbs really quickly and glides easily across the complexion and leaves a velvety finish. We also love that it features collagen, peptides, and niacinamide to support the skin’s moisture barrier and create a more supple and youthful finish with regular use. While the moisturizer might be a little too thick for some daytime preferences (especially in the warmer months), we were also impressed by the fact that you can use it day and night, which means you don’t have to spend money on two different skin creams. Our only hang-up with this product is the jar because it’s hard to gauge how much product to use and the cream ends up under our fingernails — we’d much rather use a pump. Price at time of publish: $44 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Peptides, niacinamide, collagen

Best for Textured Skin Fresh Lotus Antioxidant Night Moisturizer 4.9 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ecosmetics.com Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.8 /5 Pros Because the formula has a rich and creamy consistency, it spreads nicely across the complexion (and a little bit goes a long way)

Leaves skin feeling super hydrated, not just in the evening but upon waking up, too

Softens dry, unevenly textured skin after just a few weeks of regular use Cons Works better for normal, dry, or combination skin than oilier skin types Those who experience uneven texture on their complexion will love how nourishing the Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Face Cream is. You’ll only need a small amount of this night cream, which is formulated with rich shea butter and creates a creamy consistency that spreads easily across the complexion and absorbs evenly into the skin. In addition to shea butter, the formula also features healing vitamin E, which also protects the skin from environmental aggressors like pollution. When combined, these ingredients help soften dry and unevenly textured skin with regular use. This Fresh night cream is also rich in antioxidants, such as super lotus, which hydrates and protects the skin and leaves it more radiant. Plus, it also includes peach leaf extract to boost nighttime recovery while you sleep. You’ll wake up to luxuriously hydrated skin in the morning, too (although we will note it may not be ideal for oily skin types). We wish this cream came in a pump instead of a jar for a more hygienic and precise application. Price at time of publish: $56 Size: 1.6 oz. | Star Ingredients: Super lotus, shea butter, vitamin E, peach leaf extract

Best Soothing Fenty Skin Instant Reset Brightening Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream 4.6 Sephora View On Amazon View On Fentybeauty.com View On Fragrancenet.com Our Ratings Feel 4.5 /5

Absorption 4.7 /5

Effectiveness 4.5 /5 Pros Since the product has a gel-cream consistency, it spreads easily across the complexion — and a little goes a long way

Nourishing ingredients work wonders overnight and leave the skin feeling hydrated in the morning

With regular use, the skin feels softer and smoother Cons Feels a little greasy when applying it to the complexion, but it absorbs quickly and the feeling goes away After testing the Fenty Skin Instant Reset Brightening Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream for several weeks, we were most impressed by its soothing benefits. With lots of nourishing and balancing ingredients — including niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, aloe, and green tea — the formula gives the skin a nice dose of nutrients that, with regular use, noticeably softens and smooths the skin. One thing we noticed right away with this night cream is that it not only hydrates the complexion at night but the skin still looks moisturized and supple in the morning. The gel-cream formula also spreads nicely across the skin and a little goes a long way, so you don’t have to worry about wasting product (especially at a more mid-range price point). And, although it does feel a little greasy upon application, that sensation goes away fairly quickly once it’s fully absorbed. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Niacinamide, Kalahari melon oil, hyaluronic acid, aloe, baobab, Japanese raisin tree, Australian lemon myrtle, cactus flower, green tea

Best Brightening The Outset Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream 4.8 The Outset View On Heydayskincare.com View On Sephora View On Theoutset.com Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 5 /5

Effectiveness 4.3 /5 Pros With its hydrating ingredients, this cream helps balance the skin’s natural moisture barrier

Features bakuchiol, which is a retinol alternative that is sun safe and more compatible with sensitive skin types

Silky, creamy, and buttery consistency that is easy to apply

Nourishing ingredients soften the complexion Cons Doesn't absorb into the skin super quickly compared to some other night creams we tested When shopping for a brightening night cream, the key is to look for hydrating ingredients that not only replenish the complexion but also help balance the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Our top pick for this category is The Outset’s Restorative Niacinamide Cream, which in addition to featuring balancing niacinamide, also contains softening evening primrose oil and the brand’s Hyaluroset Complex, which is a hyaluronic acid alternative that plumps the skin. It has a silky, creamy, and buttery consistency that is easy to apply and while it doesn't take long to absorb, it didn't seep into the skin quite as quickly as other formulas we tested. This isn't a deal-breaker at all — we just had to make sure it fully absorbed before getting into bed. Speaking of alternatives, this night cream also features bakuchiol, which is a retinol alternative that is much more gentle on the skin and doesn’t cause sun sensitivity. According to research, bakuchiol is just as effective as retinol at anti-aging benefits, including brightening the complexion. To maintain hygiene, we wish this product — which comes in a jar — was available in a pump-type dispenser, but that may not be everyone's preference. Price at time of publish: $54 Size: 1.7 oz. | Star Ingredients: Niacinamide, bakuchiol, evening primrose oil, licorice extract, Hyaluroset

Best for Acne SkinCeuticals Renew Overnight Dry Nighttime Face Moisturizer 4.7 Skinceuticals View On Walmart View On Dermstore View On Skinceuticals.com Our Ratings Feel 5 /5

Absorption 4 /5

Effectiveness 5 /5 Pros After several weeks of use, it effectively cleared up our acne and blemishes

Despite its primary purpose, it also fights dryness on the skin, making it a good choice for oily and combination skin types

Contains soothing ingredients like aloe, chamomile, and rose oil Cons Cost is a little high compared to others on our list

Since it’s a thicker cream, it takes a little longer to absorb into the complexion If you have acne-prone but dry skin, Skinceuticals Renew Overnight Dry cream is worth a try. This cream boasts 10 percent hydroxy acid, which has a drying effect on acne breakouts, but doesn’t dehydrate the complexion as a whole. In addition to hydroxy acids, the formula also features a collection of soothing ingredients such as aloe, chamomile, and rose oil to help keep inflammation and irritation at bay. After testing this product for several weeks, we were thoroughly impressed by its performance, particularly in the way that it cleared up old blemishes and gave our complexion a nice dose of lasting hydration. Since this product is on the thicker side, be sure to give it a few minutes to absorb fully into your skin. Price at time of publish: $76 Size: 2 oz. | Star Ingredients: Hydroxy acids, aloe, chamomile, rose oil