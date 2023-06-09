The Best Netflix Original Movies to Stream Now

From buzzy new titles to forgotten favorites, Netflix has enough content to keep you streaming for hours — including plenty of must-see original movies.



The streamer has something for every type of film lover, whether you're into high school comedies like Do Revenge and Metal Lords or critically acclaimed flicks like All Quiet on the Western Front and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Keep scrolling for the best original movies on Netflix to watch now.

The Mother

In 2023's The Mother, Jennifer Lopez stars as an assassin who only comes out of hiding to save the daughter she was once forced to leave behind. The action-packed flick also stars Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci and Gael Garcia Bernal, and was directed by Niki Caro, who also made Disney's live-action Mulan.

The Pale Blue Eye

Based on Louis Bayard's eponymous novel, this 2022 mystery thriller set in the 19th century stars Christian Bale as a veteran detective who investigates multiple murders at West Point military academy alongside a young trainee: Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling). The Pale Blue Eye also features Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton and Robert Duvall, among others.

The Strays

Ashley Madekwe stars in this 2022 British psychological thriller as Neve, a biracial woman who maintains an opulent lifestyle for herself and her family as deputy headmistress of her children's private school. When Neve's complicated past emerges through the cracks, her carefully curated life in the suburbs starts to unravel.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Adapting Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel of the same name, Edward Berger's 2022 anti-war film follows a young German soldier whose quixotic ideas of World War II are destroyed when having to survive its violent realities. All Quiet on the Western Front is a visually graphic portrayal of the horrors of war, earning four Academy Awards in 2023 — including Best International Feature Film.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Winning the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, Guillermo del Toro reimagined the classic story of Pinnochio through a modernized lens, combined with his signature directing style. This 2022 stop-motion musical fantasy stars Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Gregory Mann, Tilda Swinton, Cate Blanchett and more.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Roald Dahl's beloved 1998 novel about a young girl named Matilda with telekinetic powers has gotten its fair share of adaptations over the years. In this 2022 adaptation of the Tony Award-winning stage musical, Alisha Weir takes on the titular character, supported by an ensemble cast featuring Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch and myriad talented "revolting children."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

In Rian Johnson's standalone sequel to 2019's Knives Out, detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns and takes his sleuthing skills to a tech billionaire's private Greek island, where he meets a group of money-grubbing personalities. Glass Onion features a star-studded ensemble cast and surprise cameos from Hollywood A-listers, including Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Dave Bautista and Madelyne Cline.

White Noise

Noah Baumbach's 2022 satirical drama stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig (Baumbach's wife and the director of 2023's Barbie) play a married couple in the 1980s. When a train collision leaks poisonous chemicals within reach, the spouses are forced to flee from their comfortable suburban life in Ohio for their family's safety.

Enola Holmes 2

In the follow-up to 2020's Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown returns as the titular detective-for-hire and younger sister of Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill). The 2022 sequel sees Enola taking on her first case to find a missing girl, and it's just as exciting and thrilling as the first.

Falling for Christmas

Lindsay Lohan stars as Sierra Belmont in the 2022 holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas. Sierra is a spoiled hotel heiress who loses her memory after a ski accident where she falls off a mountain after her boyfriend proposes. She ends up being rescued by a handsome widower and cabin owner (Glee alum Chord Overstreet) in more ways than one.

Luckiest Girl Alive

In the 2022 movie adaptation of Jessica Knoll's acclaimed novel of the same name, Mila Kunis plays Ani, a woman who appears to have it all — a wealthy fiancé (Finn Wittrock) and the job of her dreams as a writer in New York City. But when she's reminded of her dark past, her seemingly perfect life begins to show its imperfections.

A Jazzman's Blues

Tyler Perry wrote the screenplay for A Jazzman's Blues in 1995, but he didn't bring the Netflix original to fruition until 2022. The film centers on Bayou (Joshua Boone) and Leanne (Solea Pfeiffer) as they unravel decades of secrets and fall for each other — despite their families' best efforts to keep them apart.

The Good Nurse

Based on a true story, The Good Nurse chronicles the terrifying crimes of nurse Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne). When fellow nurse Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain) discovers that her new friend is responsible for dozens of lives lost, she works to put an end to his abuse of power.

Do Revenge

Drea Torres (Camila Mendes) is the high school "it" girl who has it all, until someone leaks an intimate video meant for her boyfriend (Austin Abrams). Drea teams up with outsider and unlikely friend Eleanor (Maya Hawke, the daughter of actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman) to retaliate against their bullies in 2022's witty and heartfelt Do Revenge.

The Stranger

Resurfaced secrets threaten to ruin the newly formed friendship between Henry Teague (Sean Harris) and Mark Frame (Joel Edgerton). Inspired by the real-life investigation of one of Australia's most well-known murder cases, this 2022 psychological thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Look Both Ways

On the eve of her college graduation, Natalie (Lili Reinhart) takes a pregnancy test after having no-strings-attached sex with her friend Gabe (Danny Ramirez) weeks earlier. Natalie's life splits into two parallel realities — one where her test is positive and the other negative — in this 2022 romantic comedy.

Spiderhead

Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth) runs a futuristic research facility in this 2022 dystopian flick. Spiderhead is a unique penitentiary where prisoners like Jeff (Miles Teller) are offered deals for reduced sentences: They can test drugs that alter their perceptions of reality.

Day Shift

Trying to make a living just might kill Bud (Jamie Foxx), who needs to come up with some serious cash to pay for his daughter's private school tuition and braces. Forced to return to the vampire hunting union, he is assigned nerdy partner Seth (Dave Franco) to keep him in check.

13: The Musical

Adapted from the coming-of-age Broadway production, 13: The Musical follows 12-year-old Evan (Eli Golden), whose bar mitzvah plans are thwarted by the divorce of his parents, Jessica and Joel (Debra Messing and Peter Hermann, respectively). Evan and his mom move from New York City to small-town Indiana. To fit in and make new friends, he hatches a plan to turn his bar mitzvah into the coolest party ever. The 2008 Broadway hit launched the careers of both Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies — so don't be surprised when these young actors soon become Hollywood stars.

A Perfect Pairing

Victoria Justice stars in this 2022 romantic comedy as Lola, a wine executive in Los Angeles ready to start her own company. Lola finds herself working on an Australian sheep farm to prove her value to a potential client — and a handsome local (Adam Demos).

Hustle

In this 2022 drama, Adam Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, an international scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who dreams of becoming a coach. Stanley's search for basketball stars and his life of traveling prove to be a challenge for his family and wife Teresa (Queen Latifah), so he changes direction and works as an assistant coach for the team — until a change in management forces him back on the road and on the hunt for fresh talent.

Metal Lords

Two high school outcasts and best friends, Kevin and Hunter (Jaeden Martell and Adrian Greensmith), form a metal band with cellist Emily (Isis Hainsworth) to compete in their school's Battle of the Bands. But things are pretty hard for the only two metalheads at the school in this teen comedy.

Darlings

This black comedy clocked over 10 million viewing hours during its opening weekend in August 2022, per BBC News — the largest opening ever for a non-English language original film. Hijinks ensue in Darlings after Badru (Alia Bhatt) pursues revenge on her abusive husband (Vijay Varma).

The Gray Man

Directed by the Russo brothers — best known for their work with Marvel — The Gray Man is a thrilling action movie with a star-studded cast. Ryan Gosling leads the ensemble as a secret agent, joined by Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page. In July 2022, Netflix announced a sequel and spinoff for the hit film were in the works.

Rescued by Ruby

Dog lovers will treasure this 2022 drama based on a true story. Rescued by Ruby follows Daniel O'Neil (Grant Gustin), a state trooper who dreams of joining the state police's K-9 search and rescue team. As he nears his 30th birthday — and the deadline to qualify — his only hope is a rambunctious shelter dog named Ruby.

Wedding Season

To ease the parental pressure of finding a spouse by their immigrant parents, Asha (Pallavi Sharda) and Ravi (Suraj Sharma) pretend they are dating at various weddings during the summer. However, real feelings creep in as they get acquainted in this 2022 romantic comedy.

Persuasion

Dakota Johnson heats up the screen with Henry Golding in Persuasion, the 2022 Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen's classic 1818 novel. In this modern retelling, spinster Anne Elliot (Johnson) is a woman stuck between the one who got away (Cosmo Jarvis) and a dashing distant cousin (Golding).

Apollo 10 1⁄2: A Space Age Childhood

Jack Black and Zachary Levi lend their voices to this 2022 animated drama, set just before the Apollo 11 moon landing and loosely based on the childhood of director and writer Richard Linklater. Apollo 10 1⁄2 tells the fictional coming-of-age story of a fourth grader plucked from his average life to be the first person to land on the moon.

The Weekend Away

Beth (Leighton Meester) is a new mom traveling to Croatia for a getaway with her best friend Kate (Christina Wolfe) in the 2022 thriller The Weekend Away. Their perfect vacation soon turns into a nightmare when Kate goes missing, sending Beth on the search for answers. As she gets closer to the truth, more disturbing twists are revealed.

Munich — The Edge of War

Based on the 2017 novel by Robert Harris, this 2022 historical drama depicts the events leading up to World War II. Jeremy Irons stars as Neville Chamberlain, the British Prime Minister doing everything he can to prevent Europe from entering a war as Adolf Hitler nears an invasion of Czechoslovakia.

The Adam Project

13 Going On 30 costars Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo reunite in Shawn Levy's 2022 fantasy thriller The Adam Project. Ryan Reynolds also stars as a pilot traveling back in time, forced to team up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to save the world.

The Sea Beast

Featuring the vocal talents of Karl Urban and Jared Harris, this 2022 fantasy adventure flick follows a brave sailor (Urban) who embarks on his most daring quest yet — with an unexpected young stowaway (Zaris-Angel Hator). Together they become unlikely allies and make history on their epic journey on the high seas.

Senior Year

In 2022's Senior Year, Rebel Wilson stars as 37-year-old Stephanie who wakes up from a 20-year coma. With the reluctant support of her father (Chris Parnell), Stephanie returns to high school to finish what she started and to achieve her dream of becoming prom queen. Sam Richardson, Justin Hartley and Angourie Rice round out the cast for this fish-out-of-water comedy, featuring a cameo from Alicia Silverstone.

Wendell & Wild

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele team up for their first performance together since Toy Story 4 in this 2022 stop-motion animation film. Two scheming demon brothers enlist the help of Kat Elliot (This Is Us actress Lyric Ross) — an angsty teen carrying guilt from the loss of her parents — to summon them to the world of the living.

Against the Ice

Based on a true story of a 1909 polar expedition, this awe-inspiring drama follows two Danish men fighting for survival as they explore Greenland for a lost map. Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau wrote the screenplay and stars in this heart-racing flick.

