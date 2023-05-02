Regardless of what style, metal, or length you choose, a necklace can add a level of whimsy or sophistication to your look. Read on to see our picks for the best necklaces for women (or anyone who wants a bit of bling).

“If you are looking to simply grow your everyday collection, a necklace designed for layering is a great choice,” celebrity jeweler Kendra Scott tells PEOPLE. “These are often long, thin, and delicate necklaces, and may feature smaller gemstones or pendants.” She suggests finding necklaces of different lengths so you can layer them in fun arrangements.

A necklace is a simple way to add some personality to your everyday look. If you wear a lot of basics, you might consider a more unique necklace to create some intrigue through texture (like a chain) or a focal point (like a pendant). Alternatively, you can layer necklaces and combine different styles to assemble the perfect neck dressing.

Best Overall Baublebar Lane 18K Gold Necklace Baublebar View On Baublebar.com Who It's Good For This necklace is great for anyone who wants an understated but stylish neck piece for everyday wear. Who It's Not Good For It's under $100, but if you have a lower budget, it might be a little too pricey. Simple, unique, and timeless — this necklace is an ideal everyday piece of jewelry. Made with 18k gold-plated sterling silver, it doesn't cost as much as pure gold, but it has that same signature look. At 19 inches, the chain sits right at your collarbone to accent your face. The cubic zirconia gems mimic diamonds for a little sparkle to catch the eye when you walk in a room. While it's understated compared to a thicker or larger necklace, it still holds its own as a piece of standalone jewelry. Though should you choose to layer several pieces, it would fit nicely in a stack — use this one spotted on Katie Holmes as inspiration. Price at time of publish: $78 Material: 18k gold plated sterling silver, cubic zirconia | Length: 19 inches | Style: Collar

Best Budget Ellena Rose Sterling Silver Opal Necklace Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This necklace is great for anyone on a budget who wants a chic piece of jewelry. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not made with real gold or pearls, so if you’re looking for the real McCoy, this won't be it. This delicate piece is another simple but chic addition to your neckline. The silver adds a sparkle to your look, while the opal adds a little texture and color. As you might assume with the price, it’s a white gold-plated chain rather than real gold, but with proper care it can last for years. The length qualifies this as a collar necklace, but you can layer it with other necklaces if you want a more dramatic stack. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Material: White gold-plated sterling silver, created opal | Length: 17 inches | Style: Collar

Best Choker Frasier Sterling Positano Choker Frasier Sterling View On Frasiersterling.com Who It's Good For This necklace will be the perfect accessory for someone looking for a tighter fit around the base of their neck. Who It's Not Good For It won't work for those who want a long necklace because it can only be extended by two inches. Maybe it's the fact that 'Positano' is in the name, but we can envision Portia from The White Lotus rocking this choker with her flowy skirts and bucket hat. It's slightly thicker than other chain necklaces — a statement piece in its own right — but can certainly be layered with other chains when your desired look calls for it. It's made from 14k gold-plated brass which allows for the low price, and can last for many years with proper care (i.e. don't fall overboard on any boats). Price at time of publish: $28 Material: 14k gold plated brass | Length: 11.5 inches | Style: Choker

Best Pendant Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace 4.6 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For This necklace is good for those who want a singular focus with their jewelry, in this case the shiny pendant. Who It’s Not Good For It won’t work for someone looking for a simple chain, or something without gems. Speaking of necklaces that know their worth, the Elisa Pendant Necklace from Kendra Scott is a beloved piece of jewelry worn by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale, and Simone Biles (for context, one of these necklaces sells every minute). It’s available with 21 different colors and gems including ivory mother of pearl, amethyst, and lilac abalone. With this necklace, you can choose between two lengths, so if you’re looking for a shorter necklace, we would recommend the 15– to 17-inch chain, and for a longer fit, the 17- to 20-inch chain. Each of the pendants also has a beautiful metal frame around the edge that matches the gold chain. Price at time of publish: $65 Material: 14k gold plated over brass | Length: 15–17 inches, 17–20 inches | Style: Pendant

Best Snake Chain Baublebar Gia Necklace Baublebar View On Baublebar.com Who It's Good For This necklace is good for someone who wants a slightly thicker chain or a statement piece of jewelry. Who It's Not Good For It can work with some layering but it depends on the stack you're trying to build, so it might not work for everyone. Worn by Jennifer Lopez and Katie Holmes, this popular snake chain necklace is a showstopper. The key to a snake chain is it can't be bent or the metal will get kinks in it. Worn around the collar of your neck, this jewelry is simple but elegant — sitting at 14 inches in length (but can be extended up to 20 inches). While thinner necklaces are generally easier to layer in a stack, the snake chain can also be layered with the right accompanying pieces.

Price at time of publish: $42 Material: Gold plated, brass casted, stainless steel | Length: 14 inches | Style: Collar

Best Collar Mejuri Floating Sapphire Necklace Mejuri View On Mejuri.com Who It's Good For This thin necklace is great for someone who wants something simple and delicate Who It's Not Good For It's a shorter length so if you want a longer necklace, this one wouldn't work This delicate necklace creates a constellation across your collarbone in an array of white sapphires offset by a thin gold chain. As a collar necklace, this is a shorter piece of jewelry, but it has a two-inch extender so you can wear it as a 16-inch length or 18-inch length. The sapphires add a little sparkle while the chain subtly catches the light for a chic and sophisticated look. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: Gold vermeil, 18k solid gold overlaid on sterling silver, white sapphires | Length: 16–18 inches | Style: Collar

Best Silver Banter Made in Italy Gauge Box Chain Necklace Banter View On Banter.com Who It’s Good For This thin silver chain is ideal for those who prefer silver jewelry. Who It’s Not Good For It won’t be ideal for those who want gems, pendants, or a thicker chain. Some people really live in one camp for jewelry, so if you go all in on silver, this necklace is a great staple to wear everyday. Its thin chain blends in well with your neckline and makes for a great layering piece. It’s available in lengths ranging from 16 to 24 inches depending on where you want it to sit between your neck and your chest. The loops form a small chain, so it’s quite delicate in appearance, although the sterling silver should fare well for many years with the right care. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: Sterling silver | Length: 16, 18. 20, 22, and 24 inches | Style: Chain

Best Negligee Baublebar Dulce 18K Gold Necklace Baublebar View On Baublebar.com Who It’s Good For This necklace is perfect to pair with a low cut dress or blouse. Who It’s Not Good For It won’t work as well with a high-neck top like a turtleneck. This 18k gold-plated necklace offers a stylish glimmer to go with that low cut dress you’ve been saving for a special occasion. The negligee style hangs from your collarbone down to your mid-chest and adds just a hint of a sparkle with two cubic zirconia stones on either end of the vertical section. It’s a delicate thin chain, so it won’t overpower your neckline and blends in seamlessly if you want to pair it with a few other necklaces as a stack. Price at time of publish: $78 Material: 18k Gold plated sterling silver, cubic zirconia stones | Length: 17 inches | Style: Negligee

Best Statement Piece Kendra Scott Ashton Gold Half Chain Necklace in White Pearl Kendra Scott View On Kendrascott.com Who It’s Good For The necklace is good for those who are looking for a twist on a classic style at an approachable price point. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not a super casual necklace, so it might not be one you throw under your everyday clothes like you would with a thin gold chain. For those who love a bold but tailored look, Kendra Scott has come through for you with this gorgeous necklace. Half chain, half pearl strand, this necklace is so playful, yet really classy and versatile. It could be worn to the office, on a date, to a wedding, or just to brunch with your best friends. It sits just below your collarbone at 17.5 inches in length, and is made with 14k gold plating over brass for the chain and white pearls. Whether you want the necklace to be a standalone statement or accompanied by thinner pieces for a layered stack, all eyes will be on your neckline with this one. Price at time of publish: $120 Material: 14k Gold plated over brass, white pearl | Length: 17.5 inches | Style: Chain/pearl

Best Message Fossil La La Land Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Chain Necklace Fossil View On Fossil.com Who It's Good For It's a great choice for those who are looking for a necklace with an inspirational message and a price point well under $100. Who It's Not Good For It's only available in gold tone, so if you prefer silver jewelry, this might not be a fit. For those who want a subtle message with their jewelry, this "kind" necklace is the perfect inspiration. It's made with gold stainless steel and is quite durable, and it sits at 16 inches, or right under your collarbone. The necklace is perfect for stacking or wearing as a standalone piece. And keep in mind, it's part of a limited edition collaboration between Fossil and La La Land Kind Cafe to promote kindness and optimism, so it won't be around forever. Price at time of publish: $65 Material: Gold stainless steel | Length: 16 inches | Style: Pendant

Best Mariner Chain Stone and Strand Dainty Maritime Chain Necklace Stone and Strand View On Stoneandstrand.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a more minimalistic rendering of the trendy maritime-style chain necklaces Who It's Not Good For Those not looking for an investment piece and need something more budget-friendly or shoppers that prefer silver metals opposed to gold Stone and Strand creates both everyday and investment pieces that are produced in the same factories as luxury brands, but without the insane markup. We love this take on the trendy maritime style; the dainty chain lends itself to work as an everyday piece while still remaining on-trend. It looks stunning styled solo but can also add some contrast and texture when layered with other pieces, including chokers and pendants. While not cheap, it's made from ethically sourced 10K solid gold, meaning it's a piece you can wear throughout your lifetime — it's also super giftable. Price at time of publish: $195 Material: 10k solid gold | Length: 16 inches | Style: Maritime chain with ring clasp

Best Lavaliere Made By Mary Skinny Vertical Bar Necklace Made By Mary View On Madebymary.com Who It’s Good For This necklace offers a more geometric look, and would be good for someone who wants a lavaliere style of jewelry with a personalization detail. Who It’s Not Good For It wouldn’t work for someone just looking for a simple chain without any focal points. This vertical bar necklace looks great with a lower-neckline blouse or top. With options for a gold, silver, or rose gold look, this necklace can match any aesthetic (especially if you like to mix metals with your jewelry). For a personal touch, you can add a word or name (up to 12 letters) on the lower half of the bar pendant. The necklace works as a standalone piece, but it also looks chic when layered with shorter chains, too. Price at time of publish: $68 Material: 14k gold filled, sterling silver, or 14k rose gold filled | Length: 16–18 inches, 20–22 inches | Style: Lavaliere

Best Gold Uncommon James Unaligned Necklace Uncommon James View On Uncommonjames.com Who It’s Good For The necklace is ideal for those who love a bit of texture in their jewelry. Who It’s Not Good For It won’t work for those looking for a pendant-style necklace. There’s something so classic about gold jewelry, and this gold necklace from Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James line is no exception. Though made with gold-plated brass, the necklace has a signature gold look as well as intermittent sparkles with small cubic zirconia stones lining one side. The misaligned look (half chain, half gems) creates a really interesting visual and adds texture on texture to your neckline. And though the necklace is 14 inches in length and sits just below your collarbone, it has extension loops up to two inches, should you want to wear a longer chain. Price at time of publish: $42 (orig. $60) Material: 14k gold-plated brass, cubic zirconia | Length: 14 inches with 2-inch extender | Style: Chain

Best Heart-Shaped Made By Mary Mini Sweetheart Stacker Necklace Made by Mary View On Madebymary.com Who It’s Good For This necklace is good for someone who wants to keep one or more folks close to the heart with personalized heart-shaped charms. Who It’s Not Good For It's not ideal for anyone wanting a minimalist necklace that's not personalized. This necklace is a sweet ode to anyone whose initials you want to keep close by. The necklace is available in a 14k gold or rose gold filled material or sterling silver, and has two options for the length — ranging from 16–18 inches or 20–22 inches. Should you opt for the smaller one, the necklace will sit just at your collarbone, and the longer one would hang just below it. You can get a letter inscribed on each heart-shaped charm to remember or honor a loved one or yourself. Price at time of publish: $48 Material: 14k gold filled, sterling silver, or 14k rose gold filled | Length: 16–18 inches, 20–22 inches | Style: Pendant

Best Chain Bonheur Jewelry Dalila gold chain link necklace Bonheur Jewelry View On Bonheurjewelry.com Who It's Good For This is a great option for someone who wants a minimalistic, chain-style necklace. Who It's Not Good For It wouldn't work for those who want more of a statement necklace with flashy gems. Styled with a popular paperclip chain, this necklace is a fun but delicate piece of jewelry. It has a slightly cooler gold tint rather than a warm yellow gold, though it's actually 18k gold overlaid over sterling silver. You can opt for the 15- or 17-inch length depending on if you want to layer the necklace with others. Paperclip chain necklaces have seen wide popularity in the last two years for their simple but visually interesting design, and now you can add one to your jewelry collection to create a texture moment at your neckline. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: 18k gold overlay over sterling silver | Length: 15 or 17 inches | Style: Chain

Best Investment Tiffany & Co Paloma Picasso Olive Leaf Pearl Pendant Tiffany & Co View On Tiffany.com Who It's Good For This is the ideal piece for someone who wants to invest in sophisticated and timeless jewelry, especially if you have a penchant for pearls. Who It's Not Good For Due to the cost, it might not be feasible for everyone's budget. Audrey Hepburn laid claim first, but there's just something about Tiffany's. This gorgeous pearl pendant necklace screams sophistication with an elegance that won't fade over time. The necklace is made with real sterling silver and a freshwater pearl so it's built to last — making it a piece of jewelry well worth the investment. The length ticks 16 inches so the pearl pendant should sit just under your collarbone. This is a necklace you can wear everyday, for special occasions, and everything in between. Price at time of publish: $325 Material: Sterling silver, fresh-water pearl | Length: 16 inches | Style: Pendant

Best Multi-Strand Banter Cubic Zirconia Bezel Banter View On Banter.com Who It's Good For This necklace is ideal for those who love a layered look but only want to wear one piece of jewelry. Who It's Not Good For It won't work for those who only want to wear one chain, or don't want any gems. If you love layered jewelry, but don't want to deal with taking off three to five necklaces at the end of the day, consider the hack of a multi-strand necklace. This one from Banter by Piercing Pagoda offers two delicate chains with nine little cubic zirconia gems to add some sparkle. The necklace sits at 16 inches in length, but can be extended by up to three inches. It's gold-plated sterling silver so it should last a while, but its life can be extended with proper care by not exposing it to water, like in the shower or while swimming. Price at time of publish: $85 Material: 18k gold-plated sterling silver | Length: 16–19 inches | Style: Multi-strand, collar

Best Letter Madberet Gold Letter Necklace Madberet View On Madberet.com Who It’s Good For This is good for those who want a touch of personalization with their chosen letter. Who It’s Not Good For It might be a little long for someone who wants a collar or choker necklace. This solid 14k gold letter necklace lets you wear something personal close to your chest. Whether you choose a letter to represent your own name or someone else’s, this is a classic yet stylish piece that goes with everything. It has two lengths to choose from when wearing the necklace — 16 or 18 inches — and is available in yellow and white gold. This is also a great necklace for layering, should you pair it with a collar or choker-length chain. Price at time of publish: $275 Material: Solid 14k gold | Length: 16 or 18 inches | Style: Pendant

Best Rose Gold Fossil Sutton Flutter Hearts Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Multi-Strand Necklace Fossil View On Fossil.com Who It's Good For If you love multi-strand necklaces and rose gold jewelry, this necklace will become your new favorite. Who It's Not Good For If you're looking for a single strand or traditional metal, this necklace isn't the right match. For a coppery moment, this rose gold necklace offers a multi-strand design and a heart-shaped pendant. It's made from a rose gold-plated stainless steel, so it's quite durable and should last for a while. At 16 inches in length, the necklace sits just at and below the collar (with each strand respectively). The loops are fairly small which creates these thin chains that are sleek but understated. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: Rose gold-plated stainless steel | Length: 16 inches + 2-inch extender | Style: Multi-strand, chain

Best Personalized Oak and Luna Mon Petit Name Necklace 14k Solid Gold Oak and Luna View On Oakandluna.com Who It’s Good For This necklace is perfect for those wanting a script-style personalized necklace under $100. Who It’s Not Good For It might not work for someone who wants a non-personalized necklace or anyone looking for something even more budget-friendly. For those who want to wear their name proudly wherever they go, this name necklace is a chic way to do so. It’s made with an 18k gold plated chain which connects to the word in a script font. You can choose your length at the time of purchase — which range from 14 to 18 inches with a two-inch extender. There is a cap of nine letters for the word, so if your name is longer than that, we would recommend doing your initials instead. Price at time of publish: $95 Material: 18k gold plating | Length: 14–18 inches + 2-inch extender | Style: Chain

Best Pearl Ross Simons 4-4.5mm Cultured Pearl Necklace in 14kt Yellow Gold Ross Simons View On Ross-simons.com Who It's Good For This necklace is good for anyone who loves a good set of pearls. Who It's Not Good For It might not be casual enough for some to wear as an everyday necklace. Whether you love all things pearl or just hail from the South, pearl necklaces are tried and true pieces of jewelry. This pearl necklace is made with cultured freshwater pearls, each measuring around 4–4.5 millimeters in size. Since it's a string of pearls, there isn't a length listed like there would be with a traditional chain, but it sits just below your collarbone. The necklace is also fastened with a 14k yellow gold clasp. Pearls are such a staple, especially for festive occasions, so whether you're packing for a wedding or headed to brunch, this necklace should be front and center. Price at time of publish: $79 Material: 14k Yellow gold clasp | Style: Pearl