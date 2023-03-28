Keep scrolling to discover the best muffin pans we tested and learn more about our in-depth testing process.

We tried 15 pans firsthand to see how they performed when baking muffins, mini frittatas, and cupcakes, then checked for durability and how easy they were to clean.

According to baking expert Kimberlee Ho of Kickass Baker , the best options are made of nonstick aluminum (or aluminized steel). "This type of pan allows muffins to bake evenly while giving them a really good rise with that beautiful muffin top we love," she says.

Whether you're inspired by a celebrity baking show , are itching to try out a new cupcake recipe, or have been wanting to whip up a batch of bite-size chicken pot pies, you need a good muffin pan in your arsenal. But which one is best?

There were some crumbs and stuck-on sugar after baking, but the crevices cleaned out surprisingly easily — no scrubbing needed. You can also pop it in the dishwasher if you're not up for hand-washing. This muffin tin passed our durability test with no scratches in sight. The only potential drawback is that due to the slightly bigger size, storing it might be tricky.

When it comes to user-friendly bakeware, OXO is hard to beat. The brand's Pro Muffin Pan is made of aluminized steel with a nonstick ceramic coating. The cups are a perfect size, and the large, textured rim provides a secure grip when moving the pan in and out of the oven. Our muffins and frittatas rose as they should, cooked evenly, then released from the pan without a fuss.

The bottoms of the cups don't have the steel backing, allowing you to push up on the silicone and pop your muffins or cupcakes right out. One thing to note is that the material doesn't bake things as quickly as darker nonstick aluminum pans, so you'll want to add a few minutes to your timer, depending on the recipe.

Silicone is becoming a more popular choice for bakeware: It has an extremely high heat tolerance and prevents things from sticking, so you can use less oil. We like the Trudeau Structure Pro, which has a nonstick silicone lining backed by rigid steel to give it a structural shape. The cups were easy to fill, and our muffins rose evenly with fluffy tops and golden bottoms.

While there aren't any silicone handles, the larger rim makes it easy to grab with a hot pad from the oven. Some crumbs and caramelized sugar were trapped in the crevices, but everything came out when we scrubbed it. This muffin tin is also dishwasher-safe. The price is pretty high for a single pan, but if you can swing it (or are shopping for a gift, perhaps), it's an excellent choice.

Williams Sonoma's take on the muffin tin is pretty impressive, too. This pan is made of aluminized steel and features a nonstick coating that promises to cook things evenly and release them once they're perfectly golden brown. After trying it out to bake muffins, cupcakes, and mini frittatas, we can confirm it lives up to its claims.

Available in royal blue or raspberry red, this pan will add a punchy pop of color to your kitchen. Bear in mind the darker hues will make your baked goods cook faster than with a lighter tin, but if you time it right, this shouldn't be an issue. We found the Stud Muffin easy to clean, and it's conveniently dishwasher-friendly. While the price is undoubtedly steep, it might be worth it for the elevated design.

We also liked the Stud Muffin Pan from Great Jones, which is made of aluminized steel with a special ceramic coating that's supposed to help things cook evenly and prevent sticking. Our muffins and cupcakes rose nicely, cooked evenly, and popped right out, thanks to the slick nonstick coating.

Silicone handles provide a secure grip when moving the pan in and out of the oven. This muffin tin is very durable, showing no signs of damage when we scraped it with a butter knife. We should note, however, that it's not dishwasher-safe. And while some crumbs caught in the crevices, they came out with a little scrubbing during the hand-washing process.

Interested in high-end cookware? You can't go wrong with Le Creuset. (They also made our list of the best dutch ovens !) This splurge-worthy muffin tin is made of carbon steel and features a nonstick coating that makes your baked creations slide out with ease. Sure enough, our muffins popped right out with virtually no effort. The dark brown material cooks things somewhat fast, but if you time it right, your baked goods will have perfectly browned bottoms and edges.

We appreciate how the silicone handles offer a firm grip when pulling the steel pan out of the oven. There were some stuck-on crumbs after baking, but we were able to scrub them out. This muffin tin also stained a little from the baked-on caramelized sugar. While we weren't able to remove the discoloration, it doesn't seem to affect the pan's performance.

Rachael Ray's Cucina Muffin Tin is a great budget option. Though the individual cups are on the smaller side, they are easy to fill and the perfect size for savory muffins . Our baked muffins had fluffy, rounded tops and released surprisingly effortlessly with perfectly browned bottoms. Our mini frittatas and cupcakes also came out beautifully. But just a heads up, the darker nonstick coating makes things cook a little faster than average.

This muffin pan didn't scratch at all when we slid a butter knife across the surface. To ensure your tin stays scratch-free, however, we recommend only using silicone, nylon, or wooden utensils. Despite its durability, one drawback is that it's not dishwasher-safe. Still, this was the easiest pan to clean of those we tested and should be at the top of your list if you are a fan of nonstick cookware . We also liked how the wide edges, textured surface, and silicone coating offer a sturdy grip when moving it in and out of the oven. All things considered, the price is more than reasonable for such high-quality bakeware.

After trying 15 muffin pans, the USA Pan Bakeware Muffin Pan was an all-around winner. It's made of aluminized steel, a super durable and scratch-resistant material that's unlikely to stick to foods or discolor. It was easy to scoop batter into the cups when baking muffins, which rose as they should, baked evenly and came out with golden-brown bottoms. Thanks to the nonstick silicone coating, removing the muffins from the pan was easy. We also used it to bake cupcakes and savory mini frittatas, both of which came out beautifully. Our creations were fully cooked with nicely browned edges and popped right out without leaving behind stuck-on crumbs.

Things to Consider Before Buying Muffin Pans

Material

Baking expert Florence Stanton of Tasting Thyme is a fan of lightweight aluminum (or aluminized steel) for muffin pans, as it provides the best rise while cooking things evenly and thoroughly — like our best overall pick, the USA Pan Bakeware Muffin Pan. That said, some pans are made of silicone, which is more flexible. The slick material prevents sticking and might allow you to use less oil when baking muffins or your favorite cupcake recipe.

Nonstick vs. Uncoated

"Nonstick pans make cleanup much easier than uncoated pans because muffins don't tend to stick, even when a liner is not used," says Ho. "Aluminum nonstick muffin pans also tend to be more durable and conduct heat much better than uncoated pans, leading to more evenly baked muffins and cupcakes." That said, darker nonstick muffin pans often cook things a little faster — like the fun, darker colors of the Great Jones Stud Muffin Pan — so keep that in mind when setting your kitchen timer.

Number of Cups

When buying a muffin pan, pay attention to the number of cups (sometimes called wells or crevices). Ho explains that standard-size pans usually have 12 cups, allowing you to bake up to a dozen muffins, cupcakes, or mini pies. "Jumbo muffin pans typically come in 6-cup pans," she says. "Mini muffin cups are about 1 inch in diameter and come in a 24-cup size."

How We Tested

Our PEOPLE Tested team researched the best muffin pans, then selected 15 to try firsthand. We used them to bake blueberry muffins, boxed vanilla cupcakes, and mini frittatas. Throughout the process, we noted how evenly our baked goods cooked, whether they rose as they should, whether they cooked things faster or slower than average, and the color of the bottoms and edges once fully cooked.

We also assessed the overall size, rims, texture, handles, and how easily the pans were to hold. To check for durability, we scratched the sides and bottoms with a butter knife. Finally, we cleaned the pans to see how much elbow grease was required. Each muffin pan was scored for ease of use, performance, and cleaning, and those with the highest overall ratings were selected for this PEOPLE Tested list of the best muffin pans.



Frequently Asked Questions What is the best material for a muffin pan? Ho and Stanton recommend aluminum pans (which usually means aluminized steel) with nonstick coatings. The coatings might be ceramic or a thin layer of silicone. According to Ho, color matters too. "Lighter-colored aluminum muffin pans are recommended because they bake up perfectly golden-brown muffins, as opposed to dark-colored pans, which tend to produce overly browned muffins and cupcakes, leading to drier baked goods," she says.

Is a muffin pan the same as a cupcake tin? "This is a question that's often debated and can vary by country, but realistically, there is no difference," says Stanton. However, muffin liners are a little different from cupcake liners: "Muffin liners are taller," she says.

What size should a muffin pan be? Standard muffin pans have 12 cups, though you'll also find options with 6 cups and mini muffin pans with 24 smaller cups. "A general rule is that each muffin hole in a tin can hold about a half-cup of batter," says Stanton, who prefers 6-cup pans, as they're easier to store. "Obviously, this will vary a little depending on fillings." Jumbo muffin pans are great for making single-serving portions or storing leftovers, while mini muffins are perfect for kids.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.



