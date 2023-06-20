These Are the Best Moments from Pharrell Williams' Debut Louis Vuitton Runway Show

From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's twinning outfits to Beyoncé and Zendaya's glam reunion, here are all the can't-miss moments from the Spring/Summer 2024 presentation

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Updated on June 20, 2023 11:48PM EDT
Pharrell Williams acknowledges the audience at the end of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on the Pont Neuf, central Paris, on June 20, 2023
Pharrell Williams. Photo:

JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty

Pharrell Williams spent this past Valentine’s Day breaking the internet with the news of his appointment as Louis Vuitton’s newest menswear creative director. 

It made total sense that the “Happy" singer, 50, wanted his debut collection for the French label to revolve around love and community – and to celebrate those themes with the starriest of faces.

One day before Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 runway show (the first led by the music mogul since the news of his position at the company, following the 2021 death of his predecessor Virgil Abloh), Williams shared with Vogue what he could possibly bring to the table – or the catwalk. 

The guiding concept for the universal capsule (“I make things for humans,” he explained to Vogue) is in part the word “Lovers,” which also pays homage to his home state of Virginia and the day he started working on his first pieces.

“It’s immersive. And it’s very inspired by the love and support of the people here that I’ve just been blessed to be able to experience over the past 30 years,” Williams said of the presentation held outdoors on the Pont Neuf bridge in Paris. 

See every moment from Williams' breakout collection. 

The Show Must Start Before It Goes On

Fans online were eagerly awaiting to see Williams' work come to life for months, but come showtime, they found themselves waiting for more than an hour.

On Youtube, where the show was being live-streamed, users were quick to comment about the unexpected waiting period.

Zendaya and Beyoncé Bond on the Front Row

Zendaya, Beyonce, Jay Z
beyonce, zendaya.

Best Image/BACKGRID

Two icons collide.

Zendaya and Beyoncé were spotted sharing a sweet interaction before the lights went down.

The Challengers star, who was named a Louis Vuitton house ambassador in April, dazzled in a sequin-printed set consisting of an oversized collared shirt and flared pants. She also carried a mini black bag and wore layers of bracelets and dainty necklaces.

The Renaissance singer, accompanied by husband Jay-Z, exuded ultra-luxurious vibes in a gold embossed set and futuristic sunglasses.

A Cinematic Experience

Louis Vuitton Menswear Collection
Louis Vuitton Menswear Collection.

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty 

The livestream panned across a dusky Parisian sunset before the cameras turned to the opening model – who wore a beige short suit and checkered tie – strutting along the spanning stage to looming thematic music played by a live orchestra.

In a conversation with Vogue, Williams revealed that the show's moving soundtrack included songs he produced, performed by Virginia-based gospel choir Voices of Fire, and piano sections played by Chinese musician Lang Lang.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Show Out in Camo Couple's Looks

Rihanna and Asap Rocky leave their hotel for the Louis Vuitton show. Rihanna and Asap Rocky step out at 10 p.m. as the show starts at 9:30 p.m.
Rihanna.

Aissaoui Nacer/SplashNews.com

A pregnant Rihanna – who stars in the collection's campaign with her baby bump on display – and A$AP Rocky took a night off from parent duty to support Williams from the front row. Of course, they did so rocking matching looks.

The Fenty Beauty founder rocked a baggy denim cargo set with a pixelated checkered print. Meanwhile, the rapper wore a denim jacket, cargo shorts, and a checkered beanie with sequin squares. He paired the look with fluffy green slippers.

Pharrell Williams Takes a Bow with His Family Cheering On

Pharrell Williams acknowledges the applause of the audience after the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023
Williams.

Aurelien Meunier/Getty

Williams walked out onto the bridge to a standing ovation.

Clad in a head-to-toe camouflage outfit – consisting of a structured suit, cap, sneakers, and gemstone-rimmed sunglasses – he walked down the Pont Neuf to greet the crowd, including his wife Helen Lasichanh and his four children.

The Williams family — who all wore matching suits — shared a warm embrace before Williams turned back to welcome his atelier's team, to which he showed appreciation and gratitude with bows. He also kneeled down in front of his audience with his hands together.

