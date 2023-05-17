After taking home and testing 14 face moisturizers with SPF, these were the most gentle, non-streaky, and ultra-hydrating that you should be shopping today. Take on the day with confidence with our PEOPLE Tested picks below.

We all know the importance of using both sunscreen and moisturizer in our daily lives, which is why skincare products with broad-spectrum protection are an easy way to make sure you’re shielding your skin while nourishing it, as well. With all the popular sunscreen and skincare brands coming out with their own versions of this type of product, it can be hard to determine which one is actually the best. “In general, the most important [thing] is finding a formulation that you like and will use consistently,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick. Besides all that important information like SPF level, active ingredients, and skincare components (which we’ll get into later), you want something foolproof that you can reach for every day to give your skin the protection it needs.

Does your skincare routine require a cleanser, toner, serum, moisturizer, sunscreen…need we continue? If so, you’re just like us — and we at PEOPLE found the best two-in-one moisturizers with SPF to combine those last few steps in your wellness routine, making your mornings more efficient and keeping your skin hydrated while staying protected from the sun.

Our only grievance was that this product seemed to pill a bit when we used our foundation on top (though we were using a serum-based skin tint, whose watery formula would not perform well over a thicker moisturizer). Though this was most likely user error, we think it was worth mentioning. We suggest using a cream-based foundation or concealer atop this moisturizer for cast-free results that will keep your skin protected and pristine.

Sunscreen hasn’t historically been the most inclusive skincare product when it comes to tone, as the minerals included in most SPF products can often leave pale casts on deeper skin. That’s why we fell in love with the Fenty Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer. This lightweight lotion comes out of the bottle in a baby pink color and blends into our skin seamlessly, leaving no trace of a white (or pink) cast, even on those of us with deeper skin tones. Its ultra-thin formula was weightless without being watery and our skin absorbed it like a sponge. We were left with a light layer atop our skin that felt protective instead of pore-clogging or tacky, allowing our membranes to breathe while staying shielded from the sun. In fact, this powerhouse moisturizer took it a step further and evened out our tone and texture in areas with hyperpigmentation, which we can attribute to the added niacinamide.

It felt a tad greasy when we first started applying the product, but we found that it took almost no effort to get the cream worked into our skin and effectively absorbed. Even its scent was pleasant — and don’t worry, its fragrant ingredients didn’t make us break out. We think we’d need to reapply throughout the day to get the best UV protection (especially if we don’t have any SPF makeup on top), but we think its ultra-lush and blemish-free results are worth the second scoop.

The last thing you want to experience while trying to do something good for your skin is consequential breakouts, which is why we were delighted to discover Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with SPF 30. Those of us with acne-prone skin were a little hesitant to slather on this thicker lotion, but were pleasantly surprised when this nutrient-packed moisturizer was easily absorbed and felt super nourishing without clogging our pores or requiring a pimple patch the next day. It’s formulated with Antarctic glacial glycoprotein and fountain plant, which work together to balance your skin’s moisture levels and strengthen the skin barrier, keeping your complexion from being too oily or dry throughout the day and shielding it from acne-causing bacteria.

Because it does initially apply on thick, this moisturizer did require a little upwards of ten minutes to fully feel absorbed. However, this ended up working in our favor because it kept us just as moisturized throughout the day as our non-SPF daily moisturizers do. In the end, we loved this gentle product so much that we plan on buying it again once our tubes run out.

We know how tricky it can be for people with sensitive skin to find products with SPF that aren’t irritating, which is why we felt like we hit the jackpot with the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer. This gentle moisturizer is a lavish concoction of niacinamide, glycerin, and broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection (clocking in at 30 SPF) that makes our skin feel immediately softer, smoother, and best of all, non-irritated. Upon first application, we thought that this cream, despite its thickness, felt a lot less oily on our faces than some others did — a huge plus for sweaty days in the sun.

However, we will say that while this product is perfect for those looking for oily skin products , it may actually be a little too drying for people with normal or dry skin. First identify your skin type and then come back to this list to find your perfect match.

It can be daunting to add anything with extra shine to your face when you already have oily skin, making reflective sunscreens and thick moisturizers a bit intimidating for beauty lovers with this skin type. However, this doesn’t have to be the case with every SPF-infused cream. Enter: The Paula's Choice Resist Skin Restoring Moisturizer. This oil-controlling formula is pumped with SPF 50 and applied on like a silken dream while delicately mattifying our overly-shiny spots. We liked that it felt lightweight and hydrating while refraining from adding extra grease, which made our makeup lay a little more smoothly on top. It’s especially great for those super hot summer days; because when we spritzed our faces with a watery mist, we didn’t experience any runny, white streaks (and our makeup did not budge). Plus, the SPF 50 ensured that our skin was appropriately protected from the sun.

By the end of the day, we did feel our skin starting to lose its hydration, but we still felt that its nourishing performance was impressive for a moisturizer with a sunscreen element. It’s worth noting that this product has a scent that straddles both tea and sunscreen, making for an interesting fragrance, but it wasn’t strong or adverse enough to make us not want to use it daily.

Thick moisturizers can work wonders when applied before bed (think overnight masks), but it’s not the most ideal product to use first thing in the morning. They can cause your makeup to slide and amplify the natural oils in your skin, which is why lightweight, SPF-boosted moisturizers like this one from Origins are your best bet for a fast-absorbing base. We could tell that our skin simply loved this smoothing cream, looking rejuvenated thanks to its white tea-infused formula (which can help prevent collagen and elastin breakdown) and feeling shielded with a thin layer of SPF 40 atop the surface, without ghostly casts or clingy streaks, of course. Our texture also seemed more even after rubbing in this luscious formula, creating a smooth canvas for our makeup.

While any UV protection is helpful, Dr. Mary Stevenson, MD, associate professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, recommends looking for SPF 30 or higher for the best benefits of this type of moisturizer. However, we still think the broad-spectrum protection and skin-loving benefits of this moisturizer made this product well worth the higher price tag. It is worth noting that this cream had a light, floral scent that some of us loved and others weren’t the biggest fans of. Whichever way you lean about skin products with fragrance, we still think this Shiseido SPF moisturizer was a home run, especially since a little goes a long way.

If you pride yourself on the quality of your skincare collection, then look no further than the Shiseido Essential Energy Hydrating Day Cream. This luxe moisturizer made our naturally dry skin feel soft and supple to the touch after applying just a small amount, leaving our complexions looking plump and hydrated without adding any excess oil or white casts (issues we’d experienced with SPF lotions of the past). Our skin seemed to drink up its formula of hyaluronic acid and ginseng root extract, which was fortified by broad-spectrum SPF 20 for long days in the sun.

Because of its thin consistency, we had to warm up the moisturizer between our fingers before using it to better mix the formula (it separates a bit when it comes out of the bottle, but if you give it a few shakes before opening, you’ll solve this problem). Still, it glided onto our skin smoothly afterward, layering well with cosmetics and with our favorite serums with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. We did notice that it didn’t play well with other moisturizers, as we experienced some pilling due to the combination of products — so we recommend picking just this one moisturizer and sticking to it. In the end, we noticed our skin both looking and feeling more even-toned and textured thanks to the formula’s niacinamide and vitamin B3 complex, which was that much more highlighted by the moisturizer’s glorious glow. (Glazed donut skin, if you will, but make it sun-protected.)

We want our skin to be protected in the sunlight but not fall flat, which is why we loved the Cay Skin Isle Glow Face Moisturizer. This ultra-thin moisturizer doubles as a highlighter, offering a luminous glow thanks to its nude pearl blend, instant hydration in the form of sea moss and nectar, and skin-saving protection with SPF 45. We didn’t think it felt cakey, greasy, or oily at all on our skin. Instead, it left us feeling smooth and supple, serving as a great base for our makeup.

Its lightweight formula was easy to blend and left not a hint of a white cast, masking its sunscreen entity but protecting our face from the sun. We had a bit of disparity in our opinions regarding the smell, but in all, we didn’t think its fragrance was something that would deter us from using this every day. Between its shine-controlling yet moisturizing formula, broad spectrum SPF 37, and digestible price, we think this is the most universal product to set you up for success.

If you want an easy, everyday product that protects your skin while also giving it a nice dose of hydration, then the Oars + Alps Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer is for you. This product felt the most universal to us. It injected moisture with hyaluronic acid where we needed it most (great for dry skin) but controlled our shine enough so we could wear it on its own and our faces would look almost mattified, which is ideal if you have oily skin. This made for a great face primer , moisturizer, and sunblock all in one — prepping our skin for whatever makeup we were applying that day and keeping it looking fresh for hours.

Of course, with SPF-infused products comes the slight scent of sunscreen, which was not completely absent in this pick. However, the scent was not unbearable and did not outweigh the overwhelming benefits that this product provided. Throughout weeks of wear (and spritz tests with water to the face), we were constantly impressed by this moisturizer’s ability to hold up, keep our skin looking and feeling quenched, and its smooth-as-butter application. We’ll be keeping this bottle front and center in our skincare collection for the foreseeable future.

Adding SPF to any product is a delicate dance — you can’t have any white casts, but you also need enough sunscreen to actually shield your skin from those harmful rays. And then you have to also work effectively as a hydrator, which means that finding the best moisturizer with SPF is no easy feat, but we knew we found our winner when we tried the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer. Armored with SPF 50. This skin-loving lotion was extremely easy to rub in without leaving any white streaks or casts and kept our skin feeling — dare we say it — even more hydrated than our original go-to moisturizers did. This may be in part to its hyaluronic acid component, which quenched our summer skin and brought our complexions to life with its dewy, luminescent finish. Even with a full face of makeup, we could detect that lit-from-within glow.

Things to Consider Before Buying Moisturizers with SPF

Active Ingredients

If you were looking at our “active ingredients” list under each product and thought every word looked like gibberish, then you’re not alone — and we’re here to break it down for you. In layman’s terms, active ingredients are the ones that are doing the heavy lifting to actually block your skin from the sun. Examples of these are avobenzone, titanium oxide, and octisalate (to name a few), which are present in both chemical and mineral sunscreens. However, some of these ingredients can be irritating to sensitive skin, so it’s almost smart to patch test your new moisturizer on a patch of skin somewhere away from your face (try the inside of your wrist) to see how you react before slathering it on elsewhere. The La Roche Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30 is one example of a product that we loved for sensitive skin types.

Skin Type

Your skin type will most certainly play a role in the type of SPF-boosted moisturizer you should opt for in your daily life. If you lean oily (or simply want to have a sweat-controlling moisturizer for the summer), then you’ll want to go for a product that’s a little more mattifying, like the Paula's Choice Resist Skin Restoring Moisturizer with SPF 50. This product leaves more of a powdery finish, which helps control the extra shine your skin produces throughout the day. On the other hand, if you run on the drier side and need an extra jolt of hydration, then the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream could be your best bet (and it’s safe for acne-prone skin, too). For normal skin, you can pretty much take your pick from the bunch — but it’s fun to add a little luminosity to your skin while you protect it from those rays, which makes the Cay Skin Isle Glow Face Moisturizer a unique choice that also acts a glowy base for your makeup.

SPF Level

The level of SPF in your moisturizer is key in order to adequately protect your visage from cancer-causing rays. While any level of SPF is better than nothing, most dermatologists agree that any product with SPF 30 or higher is the most effective. Our best overall pick, Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer SPF 50, provides fantastic sun protection. Dr. Garshick stresses the importance of applying the right amount when you get ready in the morning (hint: one pump is not enough). She recommends the “equivalent to two finger lengths (middle and index) to ensure proper protection,” and to make sure that your SPF has the words “broad-spectrum” on the packaging, meaning it provides coverage against both UVA and UVB rays.



People / Jhett Thompson

How We Tested

In order to bring you the official list of the best moisturizers with SPF out there today, we went to our PEOPLE Tested lab to put 15 popular moisturizers to the test and then take them home to see how they perform in the real world.

We came in bare-faced and still wiped down their skin with makeup wipes to ensure that no oils, sweat, or sebum accumulated from the commute will affect the upcoming trials. We then read our moisture levels with a small scanner, pressing the device to their foreheads, cheeks, and chins to take down their before and after numbers for comparison. Next we blotted our skin to take note of how the oil-absorbing papers looked before and after applying the moisturizer, which we would test again afterwards.

Next, we dispensed a nickel-sized amount onto their fingertips and worked the product into their skin. We waited for at least ten minutes for the product to absorb before once again using the moisture reader and seeing how much (or how little) their numbers jumped from their bare state. Once again we tapped new blotting sheets to their moisturized, yet fully product-absorbed skin, taking note of how much grease and oil did (or didn’t) come off in the process.

Then came the water test, where we held a spray bottle and lightly misted our faces, observing whether or not the sunscreen rolled off of their faces or left white streaks. Upon patting their faces dry, we noted how each product felt, absorbed, and hydrated their skin, wore throughout the day, and looked after several hours.

From there, each moisturizer was sent for long-term testing to use in our everyday lives for two weeks, taking before and after pictures to see any visible changes in the appearance of our skin. We wore these moisturizers before the gym, before applying our makeup, before anything that had to do with the daytime, and came back after the two weeks to share our experiences with the products. From there, we compared and contrasted the lab and real world testing insights to deem which products are worthy of your daily routine.



Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between mineral and chemical sunscreen? The two main types of sunscreen can be categorized into two factions: mineral and chemical. “Mineral blockers like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide work by sitting on the surface physically blocking UV rays, while chemical filters like avobenzone, octisalate, and octocrylene absorb UV rays and convert them to heat to protect the skin from UV damage,” explains Dr. Garshick.

She goes on to say that mineral sunscreens tend to work best for people with sensitive skin, as chemical ingredients can sometimes be irritating to reactive skin. However, mineral sunscreens have been known to leave white casts in the past (though that’s never the case in our list here).

Dr. Stevenson shares that chemical sunscreen “absorbs and offsets DNA damage,” making a case for the hard-to-pronounce ingredients that we so commonly see on this list. Oftentimes sunscreens are a mix of minerals and chemicals (like the Oars + Alps Everyday Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer, which utilizes both the chemical octocrylene and the mineral zinc oxide), working together to provide the best protection possible.

Is a moisturizer with SPF as good as wearing sunscreen? The short answer: No. While it would be ideal to wear a complete sunscreen everyday, it’s not practical and doesn’t set your makeup, clothing, or hair up for success in everyday life. (Think about how much it transfers and how horrible of a makeup primer it would be.) However, having an SPF-infused moisturizer is a happy medium that still gives you some sun protection while having a nourishing, skin-loving product on your skin that soothes, preps, and primes your skin as it shields against those rays. Just make sure you apply enough (go back to Dr. Garshick’s two-finger rule) and reapply throughout the day, if you don’t have any makeup on top.

Do I only have to wear moisturizers with SPF in the summer? Wearing products with SPF in the summer is non-negotiable, but you should be wearing sun protection daily — rain or shine, snow or sun. Though you may not be able to see the rays poking out of the clouds on dreary days, as long as there is light, there are UV rays hitting your skin, which can cause silent and unassuming damage over time. You may want to opt for something lightweight (like the A Perfect World moisturizer from Origins) for summertime, and go for a thicker cream for those dry winter days (take the La Roche Toleriane Double Repair, for example).

To be safe, it’s best to always start the day with a moisturizer that includes a high level of SPF, regardless of the season or daily weather. But you’re free to opt for a regular moisturizer as the night rolls around, as the rays won’t be reaching you when the sky is dark and you’re heading to bed.

Why Trust Us?

Alyssa Brascia has been a commerce writer for PEOPLE since 2022, with proficiency in beauty research for her work with cosmetics and skincare. She previously wrote for InStyle in 2021 to research and write beauty content, becoming well-versed in the world of esthetics. For this piece, she pored over the insights given by our testers as we tried 14 popular face moisturizers with SPF both in our PEOPLE Tested lab and at home for two weeks. She also interviewed board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, and Dr. Mary Stevenson, MD, associate professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, for expert advice on the health aspects that shoppers should be keeping in mind as they browse the internet for the latest and greatest moisturizers with SPF.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

