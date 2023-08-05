If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got your bra shopping covered with our top picks for the best minimizer bras ahead, including T-shirt styles, sports bras, and gorgeous lingerie-worthy designs.

Although this bra style could technically work for most bust sizes, Melissa Franchi, the founder of Navaeh Intimates, says that they are most ideal for “women with fuller breasts and softer breast tissue who want comfort, function, and to reduce the appearance of their cup size.” Additionally, Caldwell notes that a minimizer bra is the best bra for blouses and dress shirts since the distribution of tissue toward the sides can make it easier to button the blouse without any puckering.

“A minimizer bra is a bra that is meant to reduce the bust circumference and volume,” Kimmay Caldwell, an undergarment educator and coach, tells PEOPLE. “This style is usually full coverage and disperses the breast tissue from the middle of the body out toward the side and from a forward projection closer to the body.”

One of the best things about bra shopping is that you can find a variety of styles for different purposes, making the undergarment less of a necessity and more of a tool to create the look and feel you want to achieve. Minimizer bras are a good example of this, as they’re sort of like the shapewear of bra types, allowing you to create an illusion with your undergarments when wearing tight-fitting clothing.

Best Everyday Chantelle C Magnifique Minimizer Bra Bare Necessities View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com Who It’s Good For This is a great everyday minimizer bra with lots of color options, an excellent size range, and a V-neckline. Who It’s Not Good For Some shoppers may need an everyday minimizer bra with more coverage, as this one is designed as a V-neck style. The Chantelle C Magnifique Minimizer Bra has an excellent size offering with a band range of 32 through 44 and a cup range of C through I, making it easier to find that just right fit (which is essential for a bra). Made from a comfortable yet supportive blend of polyamide and elastane, this bra can minimize the bust line by up to 1 inch while also keeping bulge at bay and smoothing under the armpits thanks to its wing construction. With its V-neckline and more slender straps, the bra works well under most garments, making it a fantastic choice for everyday wear. Plus, it comes in a range of fun colors, including several skin tone shades plus classic black, pink, and a beautiful (and trendy) misty light blue shade. Price at time of publish: $49.99 (orig. $78) Band Range: 32-44 | Cup Range: C-I | Colors: Black, blushing pink, hazelnut, ivory, tomboy pink, ultra nude, desert, mist, myrtle | Material: Polyamide, elastane | Adjustable: Yes The 20 Best Tummy Control Shapewear of 2023 for Comfortable, Targeted Compression

Best Budget Exclare Comfort Full Coverage Wirefree Plus Size Minimizer Bra Walmart View On Walmart Who It’s Good For This budget-friendly minimizer bra features a full coverage and wireless, pad-free design. Who It’s Not Good For Some may a minimizer bra built with an underwire for that extra support. For a budget-friendly option, consider the Exclare Women’s Comfort Full Coverage Double Support Unpadded Wirefree Plus Size Minimizer Bra. This minimizer bra costs less than $25 and is constructed without a wire or extra padding for a more lightweight and comfortable feel. Available in C through G cups with band sizes ranging from 34 to 38, it's made from breathable and soft cotton material and features wide cushioned straps for added comfort — so you don’t have to worry about those bra straps digging into your shoulders. Fit-wise, the minimizer bra has a full coverage style that actually supports large busts without the need for a wire or padding. While many will appreciate the lack of underwire in terms of comfort, some may be in need of underwire for added support. Price at time of publish: $21.99 Band Range: 34-38 | Cup Range: C-G | Colors: Beige, black, blue, brown, gray, peacock tail beige, peacock tail black, pink, purple, white | Material: Cotton | Adjustable: Yes The 10 Best Plus Size Shapewear of 2023, According to Style Experts

Best Two-Pack Vanity Fair Women's Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This minimizer bra on Amazon not only costs less than $25, it also has an excellent size range, comes in multiple color options (including two-packs), and doubles as shapewear to smooth the back area. Who It’s Not Good For While the size range is good, some may need a cup size beyond H. With its expansive size range and comfortable design, the Vanity Fair Women’s Beauty Back Smoothing Minimizer Bra is the best minimizer bra on Amazon. Constructed from stretchy and breathable nylon material with a functional and comfortable underwire design for extra support, this bra can minimize breast size by up to 1.5 inches. Additionally, the bra has four-way stretch, providing a better fit and more flexibility. And it even has a shapewear component since the wings are compressive enough to smooth out the back. We love it because it has the look and feel of a classic T-shirt bra with a minimizing touch. Plus, it comes in so many colors and two-packs, allowing you to get even more bang for your buck. Price at time of publish: $22.50 Band Range: 32-46 | Cup Range: C-H | Colors: Damask neutral, ghost navy, midnight black, sheer quartz, star white, cappuccino, totally tan, softest jade, and more | Material: Nylon, spandex | Adjustable: Yes

Best Full Coverage Wacoal Visual Effects Minimizer Bra Wacoal View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For This option is great for anyone seeking full coverage minimizer bra that is still gorgeously designed and doesn’t sacrifice style. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer a minimizer bra with a smoother fabric design instead of the lace material, especially if planning to wear under tight clothing. The Wacoal Visual Effects Minimizer Bra is our top pick for the full coverage category because it not only provides full coverage — and tons of support as a result of that — but it also doesn’t sacrifice style. This lacey bra features comfortable and functional underwire support with seamless lace cups designed to reduce breast size by up to 1 inch. A fantastic pick for everyday wear, the bra also has some elastic built into the neckline so that it stays in place and features a leotard back for added comfort and to help keep the straps in the right spot. While the bra has slightly thicker straps, we love it because they’re still slim enough to work under many different garments, including some tank top styles. While we love the gorgeous lace design, some shoppers may prefer a smoother material, especially if they're planning to wear it under tight clothing. Price at time of publish: $39.99 (orig. $68) Band Range: 32-44 | Cup Range: C-I | Colors: Italian plum, sand, black, white, raindrops, bluestone, Sedona sage | Material: Nylon, spandex | Adjustable: Yes

Most Comfortable Lively The Minimizer Bra Lively View On Amazon View On Wearlively.com Who It’s Good For We love this bra for its super comfortable straps and lots of adjustability features. Who It’s Not Good For Some may need a more expansive size range or want more than two color options. Lively is one of our favorite places to shop for bras, and their minimizer style is one of the most comfortable bras around. With thicker straps designed to provide support without digging and a soft, unpadded stretch fabric in the cups, this bra has a fits-like-a-glove feel while also providing plenty of support. Designed with lots of adjustability in the band and straps — including a J hook that allows you to transform it into a racerback bra — this bra is made to fit well, support, and minimize by up to 1.5 inches. Additionally, the full coverage style helps reduce bounce and provides additional shaping, too. Price at time of publish: $48 Band Range: 32-40 | Cup Range: C-G | Colors: Toasted almond, black | Material: Nylon, spandex | Adjustable: Yes

Best Strapless Delimira Women's Jacquard Bandeau Underwire Minimizer Strapless Bra for Large Bust Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This bandeau-style strapless bra features underwire support and removable straps at a super approachable price point. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a strapless bra with a lower neckline or those shopping for a strapless bra in cup sizes larger than G. Great strapless bras that are also minimizers do exist, and the best one is the Delmira Women’s Jacquard Bandeau Underwire Minimizer Strapless Bra, which you can even find on Amazon. With its bandeau silhouette and ultra-smooth fabric, this bra is designed to minimize bust size while also providing plenty of support and comfort. We love it because it actually has a convertible design and features removable straps so that you can wear it in several different ways, including racerback, too. Additionally, the bra comes in over a dozen different colors, including several skin tone shades, classic black, and some fun patterns, too. Price at time of publish: $25.99 Band Range: 32-46 | Cup Range: B-G | Colors: Blush beige, cashew, coconut white, rose white, taupe, black, rose smoked, white, beige, natural, oatmeal, and more | Material: Polyamide, spandex | Adjustable: Yes

Best Seamless Delimira Women's Plus Size Bras Minimizer Seamless Unlined Cup Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a super soft and comfortable seamless bra with a more casual everyday design.

Who It’s Not Good For Not everyone will find their cup size here, as it only extends from B to G. The best seamless minimizer bra could also easily be a runner-up for the most comfortable. Featuring an ultra-soft and breathable fabric, the Delimira Seamless Plus Size Minimizer Bra provides lots of shaping and support while also minimizing bust size and preventing spillage. We love it because it fits snugly to the body without feeling too tight and the cups and wings help create a smoothing effect, sort of like a piece of shapewear. Plus, it comes in lots of different colors, including some neutrals as well as some beautiful greens, pinks, and blues. Price at time of publish: $25.99 Band Range: 34-46 | Cup Range: B-G | Colors: Cameo heather, light green heather, oatmeal heather, sapphire heather, chanterelle, black marl, and more | Material: Polyamide, polyester, spandex | Adjustable: Yes

Best T-Shirt Bra Soma Unbelievable Minimizer Soma View On Soma.com Who It’s Good For Anyone wanting a comfortable and classic T-shirt bra with a minimizing design and underwire support will find their match with this one by Soma. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for a wireless bra will need to look at other options, as this one is made with an underwire. If you love the look and feel of a T-shirt bra but want something with some minimization benefits, consider the Soma Unbelievable Minimizer bra. With a full-coverage underwire cup style and smoothing wings, this bra smooths, lifts, and supports while also minimizing breast size. We love it because it has a more breathable construction, thanks to the mesh material on the wings and the stretchy polyester cups. Plus, the V-neckline allows you to wear it under lots of different tops and dress styles. Price at time of publish: $64 Band Range: 34-44 | Cup Range: C-H | Colors: Black, pale sand | Material: Polyester, nylon, lycra elastane, spandex | Adjustable: Yes

Best Coverage Spanx Low Profile Minimizer Bra Spanx View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Who It’s Good For This minimizer bra features an impressive full-coverage cup style and thick, comfortable straps — as well as quick-drying fabric. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone needing a full coverage minimizer bra with a more expansive cup size range, as this one is only offered in cups DD to G. The Spanx Low Profile Minimizer Bra features a high-coverage cup design that shapes and smooths the breast while also minimizing by up to 1 inch. Made with comfort in mind, this bra features comfortable and smooth straps with a thicker design so that they don’t ever dig, pinch, or pull on the shoulders and instead allow for more ideal posture and plenty of support. While the bra doesn’t have the best cup range, those with DD to G cups will absolutely love this bra for its smooth and soft material, supportive and shaping capabilities, and its quick-drying fabric, which makes it a nice choice for hot summer weather, too. Price at time of publish: $47.99 (orig. $72) Band Range: 32-42 | Cup Range: DD-G | Colors: Very black, champagne beige, vintage rose, cafe au lait | Material: Nylon, elastane | Adjustable: Yes

Best Sports Bra Lorna Jane Compress & Compact Sports Bra Lorna Jane View On Lornajane.com Who It’s Good For This comfortable and supportive sports bra for large breasts also minimizes without squishing. Who It’s Not Good For The size range only extends to 2XL, which may not be inclusive enough for everyone that needs minimizer bras. With its supportive design and compressive features, the Lorna Jane Compress & Compact Sports Bra is our top pick for the best-minimizing sports bra. Designed with a hook and eye band and adjustable straps, the sports bra form fits to the body while offering plenty of support thanks to thicker straps and a wide band. Since it’s designed to help you move through a workout while also compressing the busts to minimize size, the bra has a comfortable four-way stretch for added flexibility, and it’s made from sweat-wicking and breathable materials, too. The only minor drawback is the size range: We wish it was offered in a few more sizes to include more people with larger busts. Price at time of publish: $75 Size Range: 2XS-2XL | Colors: Almond, biscuit, black, cream, dark safari, white, chocolate, abstract floral print, blushed pink, fierce print, French navy, wisteria, and more | Material: Polyester, elastane | Adjustable: Yes

Best Band Range Bare The Absolute Minimizer Bare Necessities View On Barenecessities.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a minimizer bra with the best band range, lots of different skin tone colors, and plenty of adjustability factors will love The Absolute Minimizer. Who It’s Not Good For This is made with an underwire, and some may prefer a wireless bra instead. When it comes to bras, size is everything. However, not every bra — including some of the best ones — comes in an inclusive band range. For the best band sizes, we recommend Bare Necessities The Absolute Minimizer Bra, which comes in bands 30 through 42 and cups D through I. This size-inclusive minimizer bra also features unlined molded cups and an underwire for additional support and shaping while also minimizing breast size by up to one inch. Plus, the bra features a soft microfiber material that is breathable and moisture-wicking, making it a good choice for daily wear. Price at time of publish: $29.99 (orig. $58) Band Range: 30-42 | Cup Range: D-I | Colors: Black, coco, delicacy, hazel, lagoon, lavender, bluestone | Material: Polyamide, elastane | Adjustable: Yes

Best Lingerie Victoria's Secret Lace Balconette Minimizer Bra Victoria's Secret View On Victoriassecret.com Who It’s Good For This lacey lingerie-style bra can minimize busts up to 1 inch and is super comfortable. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a lace minimizer bra with larger cup sizes, as this one is only offered from C to G. While most minimizer bras feature solid fabrics and simple designs, you can still find some that moonlight as lingerie. Our top pick for this category is the Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Lace Balconette Minimizer Bra, which features a gorgeous layered mesh and lace look to provide shaping and smoothing while minimizing the bust by up to one inch. Available in band sizes 34 through 44 and cup sizes C through G with adjustable straps, the lace minimizer bra is designed to give you a comfortable form fit while offering plenty of support and style, too. Price at time of publish: $64.95 Band Range: 34-44 | Cup Range: C-G | Colors: Black, gray | Material: Polyester | Adjustable: Yes

Best Color Range Hsia Minimizer Bra for Women Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for an affordable minimizer bra in lots of colors will be happy with the options the Hsia bra offers. Who It’s Not Good For Because of the lace design, it may not look as smooth under tight clothing as other bras on this list. The Hsia Minimizer Bra doesn’t come in a super expansive color range, but it has some of the best colors available, including all of the basics like nude, cream, and black, plus some really fun hues, including several shades of purple, blues, and a gorgeous avocado green “oasis” color. In addition to its colors, this minimizer bra features a stunning design made for heavy breasts and features non-stretchable lace, so the shape and support never give out. The bra also incorporates mesh fabric throughout the bra design, including on the wings, where it provides a smoothing effect. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Band Range: 32-46 | Cup Range: C-H | Colors: Black, black and apricot, dark pink, dusty peach, white, light purple, light gray, light yellow, and more | Material: Polyamide, elastane, polyester | Adjustable: Yes

Best Lace Dominique Lena Minimizer Bra Bare Necessities View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Barenecessities.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for a minimizer bra with subtle lace detailing, a comfortable and breathable band, and smooth cups. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a lace minimizer bra with lace cups, or those looking for more skin tone options. After researching several options, we found that the Dominique Lena Minimizer Bra is the best lace option. We love it because instead of all-over lace — which could show through some materials, especially on the cups — this bra features a subtle lace band with comfortable scalloped edges and plenty of stretch. The bra is designed to decrease bust size by about 1 inch and features smooth and nearly seamless cups with underwire for extra support and adjustable straps for a better fit. Price at time of publish: $49.50 (orig. $66) Band Range: 30-42 | Cup Range: B-G | Colors: Black, nude | Material: Nylon, polyester, spandex | Adjustable: Yes