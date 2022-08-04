These Microwaves Make Quick Meals Feel Like a Gourmet Experience

It does have a bit of difficulty fitting into smaller spaces due to the back of the microwave jutting out, but its condensed stature allows it to still fit nicely onto the countertop. However, our testers felt that the “interior capacity is the perfect size,” allowing for all the microwave meals your heart desires.

In this spirit of multifunctional microwaves, our next pick was this stainless steel convection oven combo from Cuisinart. Along with the typical microwave settings like defrost, cook by weight, and several cooking programs, this model is accompanied by not only a convection baking and roasting setting, but a grill rack as well. This model did well during our different tests, most notably leaving the popcorn unscorched and popped (with the exception of a few straggling kernels). Our testers were impressed by the many abilities of this microwave, noting that, “[It] is best suited for the adventurous cook who wants a multi-functional appliance.”

Though this microwave lacks the glittering features of some of the other models, it more than makes up for their absence in effectiveness and efficiency. “I would buy this model for myself if I was in the market for a countertop microwave,” our tester shared after testing. “It offers plenty of features, is not too expensive, and doesn't take up a large amount of space.” To those searching for an elevated everyday microwave, this may just be the one for you.

This chic, dark microwave makes for a stylish addition to your kitchen and an even better help when preparing your meals. The Panasonic 1.2 Inverter Microwave features “inverter precision cook technology,” which is said to cook food up to 40% faster than the traditional microwave thanks to the sensors inside that measure humidity and temperature as your meal heats up. You can even reheat drinks in this model without worrying about splatters thanks to the refined technology. In fact, our testers were most impressed by the reheating abilities of this microwave out of all that were tested, sharing that there were “definitely no cold spots” and everything was cooked evenly.

This model fits the experience level of all cooks – being easy enough to use for beginners and elevated enough in functionality for more advanced chefs.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Microwave



Capacity

A factor that many people may not take into consideration when looking for a microwave is the capacity to which the oven can hold. Most microwaves have a capacity of around 1.1 cubic feet, but if you are someone who is constantly reheating casserole dishes or popping large meals into the oven, then you may need a model with larger dimensions. Keep an eye out for the size that it best suited to your cooking style and be sure to look at the numbers before adding to cart.



Features

As we’ve seen, many microwaves come with the standard features of defrost, reheat and the finicky popcorn setting, but some models come with extra bells and whistles to act as a multifunctional appliance. Some microwaves are simultaneously air fryers, convection ovens and even grills, which allows you to cut down on counter clutter and condense your kitchenware into one product.



Purpose

Your level of cooking expertise and the types of meals you usually make will dictate what kind of microwave you should invest in. If you tend to put time and care into preparing your meals, then you may want a fancier model with extra functions (like the air fryer combo) rather than the standard microwave. But for someone who lives a busy lifestyle and needs to quick microwave meal, then the traditional model may be all you need (and is often easier on the wallet).

PEOPLE / Will Dickey

How We Tested

Each tester microwaved a cup of room temperature water, marshmallows, frozen mac n’ cheese, chocolate wafers and popcorn for two minutes (or as the directions instructed) in each model to test their effectiveness. They were then judged on how well they heated up, melted, or cooked in the time that they should have, according to their packaging. Each microwave was then scored from one to five based on size, features, heating and effectiveness. After these were tallied up, each tester was then asked to give their final feedback and share if they would recommend the product to family and friends or buy it themselves.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

