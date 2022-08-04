People.com Shopping People Tested These Microwaves Make Quick Meals Feel Like a Gourmet Experience Our winner was the Toshiba Microwave Oven with Smart Sensor By Alyssa Brascia Alyssa Brascia Instagram Website Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Will Dickey Whether it's reheating leftovers or making a bag of popcorn for movie night, microwaves are one of the most essential kitchen appliances today. But with so many options with dozens of features on each one, it can be very hard to find the best one for the best deal. To level the playing field, we selected 23 microwaves and picked out the seven top performers based on design, test results, features, and more. While Steph Chen, the founder of Anyday cookware, shares that most microwaves can get the basics done, they are not all created equally. “Microwave wattage translates to how powerful the microwave is — if the wattage is too low (700-800w), your food will cook and reheat slowly and more unevenly,” Chen explains, recommending that shoppers look for microwaves with wattages between 1000w to 1200w. Chen lends their expertise in achieving the best microwave results, explaining how the best jobs are done by microwaves that have inverter technology. “These microwaves are more powerful and will heat food evenly at all power levels, whereas normal microwaves will only oscillate on and off to achieve lower power.” To put each microwave to the test, we evaluated their heating abilities via water, marshmallows, frozen mac n’ cheese, melting chocolate, and popcorn. Finally, we compiled a list of the best appliances that not only get the job done but look good while doing so, with the Toshiba EM131A5C leading the charge. RELATED: You've Been Microwaving All Your Food Wrong, According to These Microwave Hacks Our Top Picks Best Overall: Toshiba EM131A5C-BS at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: SMETA Microwave 1000 Watt Countertop/1.1 cu ft Microwave at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Panasonic Panasonic Oven with Cyclonic Wave Inverter Technology at Amazon Jump to Review Best Countertop: Farberware Stainless Steel Countertop Microwave Oven at Amazon Jump to Review Best Air Fryer Combo: Galanz GTWHG12S1SA10 4-in-1 ToastWave at Amazon Jump to Review Best Convection Oven: Cuisinart CMW-200 Convection Microwave at Amazon Jump to Review Best Standard: Panasonic Panasonic 1.2 Inverter Microwave at Target Jump to Review Best Overall: Toshiba EM131A5C-BS Microwave Oven 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Farmandfleet.com Pros This microwave is big enough to fit large dishes and is child-friendly. Cons It doesn’t have flashy features like some of the other products on this list. If you’re looking for a microwave to fit a first home or help feed a family, then this model from Toshiba could be just what you need. Outfitted with a gunmetal gray stainless steel exterior and a 12.4 inch turntable, this microwave is perfect for homes that require big dishes, a sleek look and child-safe features at a modest price. This model proves that all you need are the essentials – including two defrost settings, a humidity sensor, power-saving mode and even a mute button for when you need to avoid waking up anyone in the house. Our tester shared that they would buy this microwave for themselves based on its dependable features and performance. “It has every necessity for a microwave and has different power settings and a sensor to assist heating,” they noted after testing. “ This microwave is easy to use and could be safely operated by children thanks to the simple button features and pull-open handle. However, the lack of specialty features or bonus functions such as air fryer or convection oven settings may be a drawback to some for this microwave. While it may not have the bells and whistles of a combination microwave, this model was one of the two that tied for the highest score, fully earning its right the best overall due to its functionality and price. Material Stainless steel, glass Dimensions 20.5 x 17.1 x 12.8 inches Turntable diameter 12.4 inches Capacity 1.2 cubic feet Weight 34.6 pounds Wattage 1,100 watts Special features 2 defrost settings, humidity sensor, mute button People / Will Dickey Best Budget: SMETA Microwave 1000 Watt Countertop/1.1 cu ft Microwave 4 Amazon View On Amazon Pros The size is compact enough to sit atop a counter, but not too small where large dishes cannot be warmed up inside. Cons This model only has basic functions. There’s nothing better than a dependable kitchen appliance that gets the job done, and it’s that much better when it comes at an attractive price. This countertop microwave from Smeta fit that criteria perfectly, making it a great choice for those who need a standard model but don’t want to splurge just yet. With pre-programmed buttons for different types of food and various power levels, the option to cook by weight and more, this microwave gets the job done while looking sleek at the same time. Our tester liked that this model was a typical microwave size but, “Doesn't take up too much space on your counter, and it's big enough for casserole dishes and big dishes in general.” While there’s nothing wrong with a standard microwave, some home chefs may want a few more features to come with their model than the Smeta can offer. “This microwave is best for a household or in an office space,” our tester shared. “[It] is priced fairly and offers many basic microwaving features... [but] an advanced cook should pass on this product.” Whether you’re just starting out in a new place or simply prefer to make no-fuss meals, this microwave is the most budget-friendly option to invest in. Material Stainless steel Dimensions 21.2 x 15.7 x 11.8 inches Capacity 1.1 cubic feet Weight 37.8 pounds Wattage 1,000 watts Special features Child lock, defrost by speed or weight, LED display, cook by weight PEOPLE/Russell Killgore Best Splurge: Panasonic Oven with Cyclonic Wave Inverter Technology 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy Pros This is the most powerful model that we tried, especially when it comes to reheating. Cons It is quite large in size. Not only is the Panasonic Microwave Oven the largest model on this list, but the most powerful, too. Manufactured with “cyclonic wave inverter technology,” the heat waves produced by this model move in a circular motion around the food or drink inside the microwave to heat the contents from all sides. The “sensor inverter turbo defrost” is another feature that thaws food rapidly and evenly, so that you don’t get cold spots when you cut into your leftovers. According to our testers, this model “Cooked ridiculously evenly and outperformed all previous tests done on other machines, which makes us believe the sensor does very well with frozen foods.” With great power comes great size, which means that you’ll need to have enough space for this large model. Due to the bigger dimensions of this microwave, our testers felt that it was better suited for a more experienced cook who may have a larger kitchen to install it into. However, this size may be perfect for larger families, as our testers shared, “The capacity is great – you could probably put a turkey in there if you wanted to.” Thanksgiving leftovers, anyone? Material Stainless steel Dimensions 23.9 x 19.4 x 14 inches Capacity 2.2 cubic feet Weight 36.80 lbs Wattage 1,250 watts Special features 20 preset menu items, inverter turbo defrost, quick 30 second button, child lock PEOPLE / Russell Killgore Best Countertop: Farberware FMO11AHTBKB Stainless Steel Countertop Microwave Oven 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros The compact size is ideal for dorm life or small apartments that need to utilize their space. Cons This model is slightly louder than some of the others we tested. Smaller spaces like college dorms or apartments require smart utilization of your surfaces, which is why this model from Farberware is a great appliance for compact kitchens. This is one of the smallest microwaves on our list, but that certainly does not mean that it's lacking in functionality. With child lock, multiple power levels and cooking programs and more, this microwave packs all of the essential features into a small frame. Our tester noted that it, “Takes up only half of the counter we tested on, [but the] inside is big enough for anything you would need.” They also noted how justifiable the price was, stating that it performed well on the cooking tests and “[Proved] to be a dependable microwave that could get the job done without costing too much money.” However, this microwave also bears the basic features of a standard microwave, like defrost settings, 30 second control and more. If you are looking for a fancier oven with multi-purpose functions, then this may not be the one for you – however, those will typically be larger models, and this is the perfect size for someone with limited space. Material Stainless steel Dimensions 20.2 x 16.5 x 12.03 inches Capacity 1.1 cubic feet Weight 25.75 pounds Wattage 1,000 watts Special features 6 one-touch cooking programs, 10 power levels, defrost by weight or time, express cooking functions, 30 second control button, LED display, child lock People / Will Dickey Best Air Fryer Combo: Galanz GTWHG12S1SA10 4-in-1 ToastWave 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Pros This model can cut out multiple kitchen appliances for you, as it acts as a four-in-one microwave. Cons Because of its significant heat power, this model has the ability to overcook food if you aren’t paying attention. If you haven’t already hopped on the air fryer bandwagon, then this microwave and air fryer combo from Galanz is the perfect appliance to grab. According to our testers, this model has “every feature under the sun,” serving as a microwave, air fryer, convection and toaster oven all in one. This is especially beneficial to someone in a smaller space like an apartment, as it would seriously cut down on the appliances cluttering your counter. Our testers think it’s worth the investment, too, sharing that “This is the most fairly priced model among the ones that had multiple functions over and above microwaving.” However, our tests discovered that this multifunctional microwave is best suited for reheating food or cooking frozen meals, as more delicate foods can be easily overcooked in this high-power machine. Our testers advise that someone who uses this microwave be an attentive chef, as “This model is best suited for an adventurous cook who is interested in a multi-function appliance.” Material Stainless steel Dimensions 21.3 x 22.3 x 12.6 inches Capacity 1.2 cubic feet Weight 40.2 pounds Wattage 1,000 watts Special features Sensor cook, sensor reheat, inverter heating technology, air fryer, convection oven, toaster oven, defrost People / Will Dickey Best Convection Oven: Cuisinart CMW-200 Convection Microwave 4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Williams-Sonoma Pros This model comes with more perks than most, offering roast and bake options along with a removable grill rack. Cons The back protrudes out, which keeps this model from being pushed flatly against the wall. In this spirit of multifunctional microwaves, our next pick was this stainless steel convection oven combo from Cuisinart. Along with the typical microwave settings like defrost, cook by weight, and several cooking programs, this model is accompanied by not only a convection baking and roasting setting, but a grill rack as well. This model did well during our different tests, most notably leaving the popcorn unscorched and popped (with the exception of a few straggling kernels). Our testers were impressed by the many abilities of this microwave, noting that, “[It] is best suited for the adventurous cook who wants a multi-functional appliance.” It does have a bit of difficulty fitting into smaller spaces due to the back of the microwave jutting out, but its condensed stature allows it to still fit nicely onto the countertop. However, our testers felt that the “interior capacity is the perfect size,” allowing for all the microwave meals your heart desires. Material Stainless steel Dimensions 19 x 12.2 x 21.2 inches Capacity 1.2 cubic feet Weight 38 pounds Wattage 1,000 watts Special features Convection, convection roast, convection fast bake, reversible grill rack, defrost by weight or time PEOPLE / Russell Killgore Best Standard: Panasonic 1.2 Inverter Microwave 4 Amazon View On Target Pros This model fits the experience level of all cooks – being easy enough to use for beginners and elevated enough in functionality for more advanced chefs. Cons It is pricier for having standard features, but the modernized approach to these features justify the tag. This chic, dark microwave makes for a stylish addition to your kitchen and an even better help when preparing your meals. The Panasonic 1.2 Inverter Microwave features “inverter precision cook technology,” which is said to cook food up to 40% faster than the traditional microwave thanks to the sensors inside that measure humidity and temperature as your meal heats up. You can even reheat drinks in this model without worrying about splatters thanks to the refined technology. In fact, our testers were most impressed by the reheating abilities of this microwave out of all that were tested, sharing that there were “definitely no cold spots” and everything was cooked evenly. Though this microwave lacks the glittering features of some of the other models, it more than makes up for their absence in effectiveness and efficiency. “I would buy this model for myself if I was in the market for a countertop microwave,” our tester shared after testing. “It offers plenty of features, is not too expensive, and doesn't take up a large amount of space.” To those searching for an elevated everyday microwave, this may just be the one for you. Material Stainless steel Dimensions 22.5 x 17.7 inches x 14.4 inches Capacity 1.2 cubic feet Weight 27.84 pounds Wattage 1,200 watts Special features Inverter technology, inverter turbo defrost, one-touch sensor cook, 12 speeds Things to Consider Before Buying a Microwave Capacity A factor that many people may not take into consideration when looking for a microwave is the capacity to which the oven can hold. Most microwaves have a capacity of around 1.1 cubic feet, but if you are someone who is constantly reheating casserole dishes or popping large meals into the oven, then you may need a model with larger dimensions. Keep an eye out for the size that it best suited to your cooking style and be sure to look at the numbers before adding to cart. Features As we’ve seen, many microwaves come with the standard features of defrost, reheat and the finicky popcorn setting, but some models come with extra bells and whistles to act as a multifunctional appliance. Some microwaves are simultaneously air fryers, convection ovens and even grills, which allows you to cut down on counter clutter and condense your kitchenware into one product. Purpose Your level of cooking expertise and the types of meals you usually make will dictate what kind of microwave you should invest in. If you tend to put time and care into preparing your meals, then you may want a fancier model with extra functions (like the air fryer combo) rather than the standard microwave. But for someone who lives a busy lifestyle and needs to quick microwave meal, then the traditional model may be all you need (and is often easier on the wallet). PEOPLE / Will Dickey How We Tested Each tester microwaved a cup of room temperature water, marshmallows, frozen mac n’ cheese, chocolate wafers and popcorn for two minutes (or as the directions instructed) in each model to test their effectiveness. They were then judged on how well they heated up, melted, or cooked in the time that they should have, according to their packaging. Each microwave was then scored from one to five based on size, features, heating and effectiveness. After these were tallied up, each tester was then asked to give their final feedback and share if they would recommend the product to family and friends or buy it themselves. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content. 