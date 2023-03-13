The 11 Best Micellar Waters of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Keep scrolling to discover the results for the best micellar waters that PEOPLE tested.

Even though they’ve only been around for a few years, there’s no shortage of micellar waters on the market. So to determine the best of the best, we put over 30 through the ringer. We used them to both cleanse the skin and remove makeup (more on that point in a moment), assessing how effective they were and how they left their skin looking and feeling.

A micellar water is applied to your complexion with a cotton pad; as you wipe it off, you take those micelles (and all of that extra gunk) off of your skin, no rinsing required. Not only are they very easy to use, micellar waters are also much gentler on your skin than traditional soap-based cleansers, notes dermatologist Dr. Kseniya Kobets , Director of Cosmetic Dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care in New York City. And that makes them an especially good choice for anyone with drier, more sensitive skin, although anyone can use them.

Washing your face may seem like the simplest, most no-brainer part of your skincare routine. Grab your usual cleanser, suds up, rinse, pat dry. But what if we told you that there was a whole product category out there that could totally change how you cleanse? We’re talking about micellar water. It’s made of up of, well, water, along with micelles — tiny surfactant (a.k.a. cleansing) spheres that act like magnets and bind to makeup, dirt, oil, and debris on the skin, explains Dr. Fatima Fahs, a board-certified dermatologist in Michigan and founder of Dermy Doc Box .

Don’t be fooled by the name — yes, this is a safe choice for the entire family, even newborn babies, but it’s also a great choice to add to your skincare arsenal, particularly if you’re on the hunt for a super hydrating formula. Credit the addition of an avocado-based ingredient, as well as aloe vera, which we found left skin feeling almost as moisturized as a lightweight lotion would. And while it does contain fragrance, it’s hypoallergenic and both dermatologist- and pediatrician-tested.

To be fair, this technically isn’t a micellar water, but rather a micellar cleansing oil. Quick science lesson: Oils dissolve oil, which is why oil-based cleansers are so good at removing makeup (which, you guessed it, contains a lot of oils). But this ups the ante with the addition of micelles in the mix to even more effectively attach to and break-down makeup, even heavy coverage foundation or waterproof mascara. Just keep in mind that this one needs to be used differently than the other winners on this list. Rather than applying it onto a cotton pad and swiping it on your skin, this works best when massaged directly onto your face, emulsified with a bit of water, then rinsed.

Ceramides — fatty acids that are essential for keeping your skin barrier strong and healthy — are often found in moisturizers and serums, making their addition in this micellar water all the more noteworthy. Plus, there’s also wild melon seed oil in the formula, adding more moisture via omega fatty acids alongside a dose of protective antioxidants, always a good thing. We found that it left skin feeling plump and hydrated for hours after use, and excelled at removing not only dirt, but makeup, too. And even though it does have a bit of a thicker consistency than some other micellar waters, there was still no trace of residue left behind.

There’s a major ‘shroom boom’ happening in skincare at the moment, and this micellar water does indeed capitalize on all those benefits of mushrooms. It’s part of the reason why it earned this superlative, well-worth every penny. Along with doing its intended duty of cleansing the skin (which we found it to do quite well, we might add), it also contains a variety of mushroom extracts that further help to calm and soothe. And that’s alongside a lengthy list of other antioxidant-rich ingredients, putting this almost in the category of a serum when it comes to offering benefits besides just cleansing. The end result? A significant difference in the texture and feel of our skin.

Fragrance is one of the most common potential skin irritants out there, making this another top choice for those with sensitivities (and even more so given that it’s dermatologically tested). That being said, it really is a universal crowd-pleaser that anyone and everyone can use. We found that it added a noticeable hydration and glow to the skin (without looking or feeling oily), all while thoroughly removing dirt, makeup, and other impurities. Not to mention that the chic and minimalistic packaging will look extra chic on your bathroom cabinet.

Generally speaking, yes, it is fair to say that micellar waters are a good option for those with sensitive skin — but not all micellar waters are created equal. If you’re part of the sensitive crowd, it’s imperative to seek out options that are alcohol-free and have a minimal ingredient list (the fewer the ingredients, the less likelihood of something making your skin freak out). Enter this winner, which checks all of those boxes, and then some. There are no alcohol or parabens in the mix, and while there is fragrance, the formula is both ophthalmologist- and dermatologist-tested, as well as allergy-tested. It doesn’t hurt that it increased moisture levels in the skin, and did a top notch job of taking off even a full face of makeup.

As a general rule of thumb, micellar waters are a good option for dry skin. (Credit the fact that they don’t contain drying or stripping surfactants.) But we deemed this one to be especially choice for those with a parched complexion, with a milky texture that left skin both feeling more hydrated and with a measurable difference in moisture levels, thanks to the addition of panthenol and hyaluronic acid. Still, it doesn’t leave behind any kind of residue — it absorbed like a dream and effectively wiped away even super stubborn makeup — again, without drying out your complexion.

There are plenty of great micellar waters to be found at the drugstore, but this pick is a true standout. We found it to be aptly-named; while it definitely has a water-like consistency and doesn’t necessarily feel like a lotion, it hydrated beautifully, working especially well for combination skin. It does bear mentioning that it contains fragrance, which may be a no-go for those with more sensitive or easily-irritated skin, although the scent is soothing, pleasant, and not in the least bit overpowering. Most importantly, the formula effectively removes all traces of unwanted dirt and grime with just a few quick swipes of a cotton pad.

There’s good reason why this has been a staple in professional makeup artists’ kits for years. Lightweight and refreshing, it’s the perfect prep step for creating a clean slate pre-makeup application, all while leaving skin more moisturized — although it's not as hydrating as other options we tested. It’s great for removing makeup too, particularly around the eyes, given that the gentle formula won’t cause stinging or burning, something we found during our testing. FYI, while we tested the ‘sensitive’ version, it also comes in options for dry and combo-to-oily skin types.

Another very wallet-friendly winner, we found this to be refreshing, hydrating, and incredibly effective at cleansing and removing excess oil — what more could you want from a micellar water? Most micellar waters use purified water, rather than hard water full of minerals found in many traditional cleansers, notes Dr. Kobets, but this ups the ante even further, using H2O that’s triple purified. It’s free of dyes, fragrances, and alcohol, but does contain glycerin and niacinamide. Both ingredients help hydrate the skin; the latter is also great for soothing redness and even helping to even out skin tone, giving you even more bang for your buck.

Here’s proof positive that you don’t have to shell out the big bucks for an amazing micellar water. This drugstore buy was our overall top performer. Its lightweight consistency absorbs beautifully into skin, effectively removing all kinds of unwanted residue and makeup, too. Plus, given that it’s free of oil, alcohol, and fragrance, it’s a top choice for all skin types (even the sensitive set), and gentle enough to use around lips and eyes as well. It’s no surprise that it nabbed a perfect five out of five in every testing category, earning rave reviews for how it left skin looking and feeling.

Things to Consider Before Buying Micellar Water

Hydrating Ingredients

As mentioned, micellar waters are generally a good option for those with dry skin — but if you really want to up the ante, check the label for added hydrating ingredients, says Dr. Fahs. Some common ones to look for are hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides, she adds. Our favorite budget buy, the Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Micellar Water, contains glycerin and niacinamide, another good option.

Fragrance

If you have sensitive skin or are prone to irritation, it’s a good idea to seek out micellar waters that are fragrance-free, suggests Dr. Kobets. ‘Fragrance’ can be made up of many different ingredients and is one of the most common irritants and allergens, though it is fairly easy to avoid. Given that many micellar waters are geared towards those with sensitivities, there are plenty of great fragrance-free options out there, including our overall favorite, the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water All-in-1.

Dermatologist- or Ophthalmologist-Tested

Dr. Fahs suggests looking for a dermatologist-tested designation if you have sensitive skin. An ophthalmologist-tested credential is worth seeking out if you plan on using your micellar water to remove eye makeup, particularly if you wear contacts or have sensitive eyes.

People / Jessica Juliao

How We Tested

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 32 micellar waters in our NYC lab to figure out which ones are worth your money. To begin, we first measured the moisture levels of our bare skin. Next, we used a micellar water, taking note of how effectively it cleansed our complexion and how it left our skin looking and feeling. We then re-measured the moisture levels, noting if the micellar water actually made the skin more hydrated.

Micellar waters that were labeled as makeup removers were also used to remove mascara and foundation, with the team assessing the efficacy. We then rated each product on a scale of one to five in the following categories: feel, absorption, effectiveness, hydration, and appearance. The products that achieved the highest average ratings made it to this list of the best micellar waters.



Frequently Asked Questions How is micellar water different from face wash? A face wash traditionally uses detergents such as sulfates to wash away dirt and debris, although this can end up simultaneously stripping skin of its natural oils, explains Dr. Kobets. On the flip side, micellar water relies on micelles to trap dirt and oil particles and suspend them in water and wipe or wash away, while being gentler on skin, she adds. It makes the experience different, too. “Traditional facial cleansers are typically formulated as a lathering liquid or gel that is applied to the skin, massaged in, and then rinsed off. Micellar water doesn’t require rinsing because it’s mostly made up water and doesn’t leave behind any reside on the skin,” explains Chicago-based esthetician Jenny Fix.

Will micellar water remove makeup? Definitely. “Micellar water is fantastic at removing makeup, especially around the eyes, without the potential irritation that can come from traditional makeup wipes,” Dr. Fahs says. (Makeup wipes are often packed with preservatives that can elicit skin reactions.)

How do you use micellar water? Pour it onto a cotton pad or round and gently wipe it across your face; unless the directions specify, there’s no need to rinse. You can also use it as the first step in a double cleanse, in lieu of a makeup remover or oil-based cleanser, or mix a few drops in with your regular cleanser. “I like to mix a splash of micellar water in with a creamy cleanser. The combo can help pull even more dirt and impurities off the skin, while adding hydration,” notes Fix.

Can you use micellar water everyday? “Yes, micellar water is gentle enough for daily use,” says Dr. Fahs. Unlike some traditional toners, micellar water doesn’t contain drying alcohols, so it’s okay to use daily, even if you have sensitive skin, she adds.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.