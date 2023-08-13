Keep reading to learn more about the best men’s underwear.

To make underwear shopping a little easier, we scoured the internet for dozens of styles and designs, carefully considering everything from material to construction to special features like moisture-wicking and four-way stretch to find the best men’s underwear. Through our research, we found that these 15 options are especially worth investing in.

“A man should choose high-quality underwear for many reasons, including enhanced protection, style, and comfort,” says Michael Krychman, MDCM, Vice President of Medical Affairs and Mental Health and clinician physician at HerMD. “ High-quality underwear can also provide many health benefits, such as lowered risk of infection and protection against chafing.”

Underwear is something we could all afford to think a little more about, as it can not only impact how our clothes fit and feel, but it can also impact health. In the case of men’s underwear especially, quality can make or break the overall support and comfort factors.

Best Budget Amazon Essentials Men's Tag-Free Boxer Briefs Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This five-pack of comfortable boxer briefs comes in different coordinating patterns and colors and are made from 100 percent cotton material. Who It’s Not Good For These aren't designed with sweat-wicking material, which some men may need if they're planning on exercising in these underwear. Some may also need more inclusive sizing beyond 2X. If you’re shopping for budget-friendly underwear on Amazon, the Amazon Essentials Men’s Tag-Free Boxer Briefs is our top pick. Constructed from 100 percent cotton and featuring a slim fit, these comfy boxers have knitted-in stretch, giving them enough flexibility to move without restriction while also keeping their shape and providing support. The casual boxers are made for everyday wear, and we love them because they have a comfortable waistband that keeps them in place, and the overall material quality is comparable to much more expensive options. Price at time of publish: $19.50 Size Range: XS-2XL | Colors: Popsicle, black/charcoal/gray heather, charcoal/dark blue/dark navy, came print, pineapple, shark/crab, summer fun, and more | Material: 100% cotton The 12 Best Flip Flops for Men of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Bulk Hanes Boxer Briefs Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a simple yet classic pack of boxer briefs with moisture-wicking material and a low price point will appreciate this pick. Who It’s Not Good For For those shopping for a pack of briefs or 100 percent cotton boxers, we recommend the Amazon Essentials Men's Tag-Free Boxer Briefs. For the best value pack, we recommend Hanes Boxer Briefs, which comes in a pack of five, six, seven, or 12 on Amazon. Available in an assortment of colors and prints, the boxers feature a lightweight and breathable cotton-polyester blend that is ultra-soft and comfortable with sweat-wicking capabilities. Additionally, these boxer briefs also feature a flexible waistband and are designed to stay in place without riding up or twisting. Price at time of publish: $40 (pack of 12) Size Range: S-3XL | Colors: Assorted, black/gray, dyed assorted, striped assorted, black | Material: Cotton, polyester

Best Boxer Briefs Everlane The Supima Boxer Brief Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For This is a pair of breathable boxer briefs constructed from ultra-soft Supima cotton with a tailored fit. Who It’s Not Good For These have a less extensive size range than others on this list; plus, they're not sweat-wicking which some may prefer. The best boxer briefs are definitely the Everlane Supima Boxer Briefs, which are constructed from the softest blend of Supima cotton with stretchy elastane. We love these because they have a classic style and a tailored fit with an unbranded waistband that doesn’t roll or twist for everyday comfort. Since the boxer briefs are designed with Supima cotton, they’re twice as durable as regular cotton boxers, so these will last a lot longer and can withstand more wear and tear, too. While the $24 price tag is on the higher end, these Everlane boxer briefs feel as luxe — if not more — as their higher-end counterparts. Price at time of publish: $24 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: Kalamata, heather charcoal, deep navy, heather gray, black | Material: Supima cotton, elastane

Best Second-Skin Tommy John Second Skin 4-Inch Boxer Briefs Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Those shopping for a high-quality pair of boxer briefs with a 4-inch leg length and durable material that doesn’t pill or lose shape will love this option by Tommy John. Who It’s Not Good For Some may prefer briefs or classic cotton boxers while others may need a more extensive size range. The Tommy John Second Skin 4-Inch Boxer Briefs have a 4-inch long leg length and are constructed from the softest Tencel modal and spandex blend. We love these because the material is ultra-high-quality and designed to not only hold its shape over time, but also prevent it from pilling. These boxer briefs also feature a waistband that actually stays in place as well as a second-skin feel that doesn’t bunch or roll. Thanks to their breathable material, these boxers are excellent for everyday wear as they not only keep you fresh and comfortable, but they also work well for physical activity since they’re so lightweight and airy. The Tommy John boxer briefs are also designed with a Quick Draw Fly for added support. Plus, they come in a variety of colors, including several neutral and some fun prints. Price at time of publish: $36 Size Range: S-2XL | Colors: Black, white, turbulence grey, crystal blue hex, radiant orchid brick, asphalt big cat, blue coral painterly stripe, and more | Material: Tencel modal, spandex

Best Cotton Pact Everyday Boxer Briefs Pact View On Zappos View On Wearpact.com Who It’s Good For This pack of four organic cotton boxers with an excellent fit is great for anyone who values sustainable construction. Who It’s Not Good For These aren't loose-fitting boxers, which some men may prefer. If you prefer cotton underwear, we recommend the Pact Everyday Knit Boxers, which come in a four-pack and are constructed from GOTS-certified organic cotton and a little bit of elastane for the most comfortable stretch. Made in a Fair Trade Certified factory, the sustainable cotton underwear features a snug yet flexible fit that lays flat against the skin and creates a nice base layer for wearing under jeans, trousers, and cargo pants. Since the underwear is cut from cotton, it’s also incredibly breathable and keeps you feeling fresh. Price at time of publish: $72 Size Range: S-2XL | Colors: Black, black/gray mix | Material: Organic cotton, elastane

Best Briefs Saxx DropTemp Cooling Cotton Brief Saxx View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Macy's Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for brief-style underwear with cooling technology, a supportive pouch, and buttery soft material. Who It’s Not Good For These are relatively on the higher end for briefs, and some may need a more inclusive size range than what's offered here. The Saxx DropTemp Cooling Cotton Brief is our top pick for the best briefs. Not only is it constructed from a modal and cotton blend, it also features a cooling technology that actually keeps you feeling fresh, even on a hot summer day. The Saxx underwear is also designed with the brand’s BallPark Pouch, which is a scientifically designed system that creates a supportive hammock within the underwear for a more comfortable fit. Additionally, these briefs have an ergonomic fit that shapes and sculpts around the body and flat seams that go virtually undetected. Price at time of publish: $30 Size Range: XS-2XL | Colors: Black, dark navy, India navy, camo, floral | Material: Modal, cotton, elastane The 10 Best Thermal Underwear of 2023

Best for Working Out Under Armour Men's UA Tech 6-Inch Boxerjock Amazon View On Walmart View On Academy.com View On Basspro.com Who It’s Good For This pair of sweat-wicking boxers has no leg seams and features a four-way stretch for better movement support. It also has an impressive size range of XS to 5XL. Who It’s Not Good For Some may be looking for underwear with a cotton or cotton-blend material for working out. If you want a pair of sweat-wicking boxers that can move with you while exercising, the Under Armour Men’s UA Tech 6-Inch Boxerjock boxer briefs is the way to go. These are cute from a soft and highly breathable polyester and elastane blend material with four-way stretch, so they’re flexible and won’t restrict the body while working out. Additionally, the boxers are sweat-wicking and quick-drying and feature a seamless leg design for added comfort. These are also some of the more inclusive underwear styles in terms of size range, as they are offered up to 5XL. Price at time of publish: $35 Size Range: XS-5XL | Colors: Red/black, black, black/green, gray/red, royal blue/black, heather gray/royal blue | Material: Polyester, elastane

Best Cooling Bamboo Cool Men’s Underwear Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For This pack of boxers and briefs has sweat-wicking and naturally cooling fabric — perfect for summer and/or anyone living in hot climates. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for individual cooling underwear, as these only come in packs. Effective cooling clothing is a must-have, especially in warm climates. The Bamboo Cool Men’s Underwear are cut from breathable and cooling bamboo viscose with stretchy spandex, this men’s underwear option comes in boxer briefs, briefs, and trunks and comes in a four-pack for under $40. In addition to their breathable construction, the underwear is also sweat-wicking, so it keeps you cool and dry, making it an ideal pair of men’s underwear for exercise, travel, or all-day wear. Plus, the backside features a seamless design, giving them a more comfortable fit for long wear. Price at time of publish: $36.99 Size Range: S-3XL | Colors: Black, earth tones, blues, and six other color packs | Material: Bamboo viscose, spandex

Best Four-Way Stretch Lululemon Always in Motion Boxers 5-Inch 5-Pack 4.8 lululemon View On Lululemon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a pair of boxers with four-way stretch and enough flexibility to withstand active lifestyles, including low-impact movement. Who It’s Not Good For While they do come in a 5-pack, they are relatively expensive compared to other options on this list. The best underwear with four-way stretch is the Lululemon Always In Motion Boxer, which comes in both 5- and 7-inch lengths and features a pack of five for under $120. These comfortable and stretchy boxers are cut from a buttery soft modal, and elastane blend with sweat-wicking technology, quick-drying capabilities, and an ergonomic pouch for excellent support. The boxers also have a snug yet flexible fit that feels like a second skin against the body and has a sleek waistband that holds everything in place without ever shifting, no matter how much you move. Price at time of publish: $118 Size Range: XS-3XL | Colors: Nomad, heathered true navy, kohlrabi green, medium olive, vapor, jumie stripe dark lavender shadow grey, and more | Material: Modal, elastane

Best Boxers Gap Cotton Boxers Gap View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For This pack of traditional cotton boxers features a poplin weave and are lightweight, breathable, and high-quality. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer more fitted boxer briefs, we recommend the Tommy John Second Skin 4-Inch Boxer Briefs). These also don't have as inclusive sizing as other options on this list. Our top pick for the best boxers are the Gap Cotton Boxers, which feature a traditional loose-fit design and come in a pack of three with lots of fun prints, including plaid, stripe, and floral. Constructed with a smooth poplin weave, these boxers are lightweight and breathable, with a nice thick waistband for a more comfortable fit. Whether you’re looking for a pair of everyday boxers to wear under clothing or want something comfy and relaxed for lounging or sleeping, these boxers are a fantastic pick. Price at time of publish: $39.95 Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: Tommy John Second Skin 4-Inch Boxer Briefs | Material: Cotton, polyester

Best Modal Alo Day and Night Boxer Brief Alo Yoga View On Aloyoga.com Who It’s Good For This is a super soft modal underwear in a boxer brief style with four-way stretch great for low-impact exercise, like yoga. Who It’s Not Good For While these are ideal for low-impact exercise, some men may be looking for underwear with more sweat-wicking abilities. They also aren't as size-inclusive as other options on this list. If you love super-soft underwear, then modal is the way to go. Our top pick for this category is the Alo Day and Night Boxer Brief, which is cut from a modal jersey and features a comfortable and supportive fit. Designed to fit snugly across the body without restriction, these boxers boast a four-way stretch that moves with the body and maintains comfort, even while participating in low-impact workouts such as yoga. We only wish they were available in a more extensive size range. Price at time of publish: $28 Size Range: S-XL | Colors: White, gray, black | Material: Modal jersey

Best Trunk Bombas Men's Cotton Modal Blend Trunk Bombas View On Bombas.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It’s Good For This pair of comfortable and supportive trunks is cut from breathable modal fabric and features a friction-reducing fly. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for trunks in bolder colors and patterns can find those from other options on this list. Our top pick for the best trunk is the Bombas Men’s Cotton Modal Blend Trunk, which features the softest, most comfortable material for all-day comfort. As the name suggests, these trunks are cut from a Tencel modal, cotton, and elastane blend that is lightweight, breathable, and moisture-wicking. The men’s underwear also features a friction-reducing Flyless Pouch and fewer seams than other styles for added support and a more comfortable fit. Price at time of publish: $26 Size Range: S-3XL | Colors: Marine, marine stripe, botanical, raisin, heather gray, navy, black, space blue, black | Material: Tencel modal, cotton, elastane

Best Flannel L.L. Bean Men's Scotch Plaid Flannel Boxers L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Who It’s Good For Someone looking for comfortable plaid flannel boxers for sleep and lounging with a relatively inclusive size range will be especially cozy in this pair from L.L.Bean. Who It’s Not Good For These only come in plaid prints and are relatively pricey for just one pair. For a pair of comfortable and warm flannel boxers to lounge in, consider the L.L. Bean Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Boxers. Available in many different colors and plaid prints — including a trendy patchwork option — these boxers are cut from a soft and comfortable Portuguese flannel, which is a longer-staple cotton with tons of strength and durability. While these boxers are ultra-warm and best for lounging, they are still thin enough to fit comfortably under pants for colder climates, too. However, they do only come in plaid prints — no solid colors, if that's what you prefer — and are relatively pricey for one pair. Price at time of publish: $29.95 Size Range: S-3XL | Colors: Dress Stewart, antique dress Stewart, black watch tartan, grey Stewart, indigo tartan, Morgan, royal Stewart, swan, vintage black watch/dress gordon, vintage tartan, washed buchanan | Material: Cotton Portuguese flannel

Most Supportive Mack Weldon Stealth 8-Inch Boxer Brief Mack Weldon View On Mackweldon.com Who It’s Good For These highly supportive boxer briefs are perfect for anyone wanting a pair with a seamless design and smooth waistband. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for a pair of underwear that is dryer-safe, as well as those looking for a less expensive pair. If you’re looking for a pair of supportive underwear, you’ll find it in the Mack Weldon Stealth Boxer Briefs, which come in both 8- and 6-inch lengths. Constructed from Q-Nova recycled nylon with polyester and spandex, these boxers are designed for active lifestyles and can even be worn with board shorts for surfing or swimming. The underwear features body-mapping technology and has seamless construction with a second-skin feel. Price at time of publish: $42 Size Range: S-2XL | Colors: Navy, asphalt, ultraviolet, commando, arcade red | Material: Q-Nova recycled nylon, polyester, spandex