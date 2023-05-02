Read on for the winners PEOPLE considers the absolute best mattresses for back pain.

Dr. Patel recommends trying out the mattress “many times if you can,” Our team did just that, sleeping on 18 top-rated mattresses for two to four weeks to see which ones consistently provided the best sleep and lessened any pain upon waking. Around half held up to our testing standards, providing good support, comfort, and sleep quality.

“Historically, and even in certain cultures, sleeping on hard surfaces was encouraged, but the key is having the right balance of firm[ness] and soft[ness]” Mount Sinai’s Dr. Alopi Patel , a double board-certified anesthesiologist and pain management specialist tells PEOPLE. Factors like mattress type and sleeping position can affect your quality of sleep and level of pain, so you should “read your body” before choosing a mattress to determine what will work best for you.

Finding a mattress for back pain is kind of like finding a soulmate. You need one that will support and comfort you without causing pain. And there’s a lot of misinformation regarding mattresses for back pain, so we’re here to set the record straight.

Best Overall Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress 5 Saatva View On Saatva Our Ratings Comfort 4.9 /5

Support 4.9 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros So comfortable; we didn’t shift around very much while sleeping, and we definitely slept better overall

Dual-sided firmness with a luxury plush side and a gentle firm side

Supportive for all sleeping positions

We continually woke up with no back, neck, or hip pain while sleeping on this mattress Cons Feels low to the ground if you have a platform bed, since there’s no box spring

Had a faint smell when installed, but that dissipated within a few minutes

The price might be too high for some budgets We found our soulmate in the Saatva Zenhaven Mattress: It’s incredibly comfortable, versatile, and supportive. The mattress arrived ready to go (not rolled up or compressed into a box), and though it had a faint smell when the plastic was removed, the scent dissipated after a few minutes. We have a platform bed, so we noticed this mattress feels a little low to the ground since it doesn’t come with a box spring or foundation, but if you have a standard bed frame, this shouldn’t be an issue. We gave this mattress a perfect score for comfort after two weeks, and it remained one of the most comfortable mattresses we’ve ever slept on, earning it continued high scores even after a month of use. The firmness is super versatile because it’s a dual-sided mattress with a luxury plush side and a gentle firm side. We slept on the plush side for the first two weeks and the firm side for the next two weeks. Both sides were supportive without feeling too hard or soft. The firm side was more comfortable when sleeping on our backs, and the plush side was perfect for side and stomach sleeping. We’ve had four weeks of extremely restful sleep, thanks to this Saatva mattress. Prior, we used to wake up in the middle of the night, and that isn’t happening as often with this mattress because we aren’t shifting around as much to get comfortable — the comfort is immediate. It’s definitely an expensive mattress, but it’s worth it because after sleeping on this mattress for a month, we continually wake up refreshed with no neck, back, or hip pain. Price at time of publish: $1,495+ Firmness: One side is luxury plush, and the other is gentle firm | Filling Material: Organic natural latex | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California king | Best for: Stomach, back, and side sleepers | Return Policy: 365-night sleep trial People / Bronwyn Barnes

People / Bronwyn Barnes



Best Budget Sweetnight 12 Inch Queen Size Mattress Medium Firm 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Shopabunda.com Our Ratings Comfort 4.3 /5

Support 4.5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Affordable pricing that works for a range of budgets

Completely unscented after unboxing it

Memory foam is super comfortable for back and side sleepers, and it molds around you as you move Cons Edges don’t provide as much support, and you can slide off the side of the mattress

There’s not much bounce; it’s quite solid with little movement If you want a comfortable mattress without spending thousands, this Amazon find is an absolute winner. It ships within two days, arrives in a box, is super easy to set up, and fully expands within 24 hours. We also appreciated that it didn’t have any strange smells when unboxed, like some mattresses that are wrapped in plastic have. The memory foam is quite comfortable — especially for side and back sleepers — and it molds around your body as you move and shift (though it doesn’t bounce or have much movement). We did notice the edges were a little flimsy and it’s easy to slip off if you’re sitting on the side of the mattress. It’s not a cooling mattress, and we were quite cozy when sleeping on it; we didn’t experience any discomfort, lower back pain, or neck pain. Considering the quick shipping, easy setup, low price, and general comfort, we think this is a great budget-friendly mattress. Price at time of publish: $419.99+ Firmness: Medium-Firm | Filling Material: Gel memory foam | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Best for: Side and back sleepers | Return Policy: 30-day free return People / Jodi Espinosa

People / Jodi Espinosa

People / Jodi Espinosa





Best Firm Bear Original Mattress 4.7 Bear View On Bear Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Its softness and comfort improved our sleep quality with fewer middle-of-the-night wakeups

Reduced soreness and joint pain, thanks to good support throughout the night

Material won’t rip or fray even if you let your furry friends sleep in the bed

It’s underpriced given the good quality (and extras like the included free pillows) Cons Light plastic smell upon opening (which faded quickly) When a mattress gets perfect scores in every category, you know it’s worth the hype. This Bear mattress dazzled our team with its ease of setup, immense comfort, and reduction of back pain after just a few weeks of sleeping on it. The mattress expanded within an hour after installation and only had a faint plastic smell (which faded shortly). This isn't our Best Overall pick because it only offers firm support, while our Best Overall pick offers dual-sided support. However, if you know you like a firm mattress, this is the one for you. Compared to the mattress we’d been sleeping on prior to this test, this Bear mattress felt amazing. Our team member suffered from back aches for a long time, and the Bear mattress offered a welcome change in comfort. It hugs your body and contorts to your movements throughout the night. Despite intense workouts and daily exercise, our team member never wakes up with pain anymore. The sleep quality also improved, without as many wakeups in the middle of the night. Even after four weeks, we still love this mattress. The memory foam keeps you from feeling movement made by anyone else in the bed, and the material (as we learned via our dogs) holds up to sharp claws without ripping or fraying. It also comes with two free cloud pillows despite having a low price to start. Given its high quality, we actually think this is super underpriced — ergo, grab it while you can! Price at time of publish: $487+ Firmness: Medium-Firm | Filling Material: Cooling gel memory foam, bear original foam | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California king | Best for: Side and back sleepers | Return Policy: 120-Night sleep trial People / Jennifer May

People / Jennifer May



Best Plush Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress 4.8 Helix View On Helix Our Ratings Comfort 4.5 /5

Support 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Like sleeping on a cloud; you almost sink into sleep

Blends firm and soft support well so you wake up without any joint or neck pain

Sleep quality has vastly improved since using this mattress, and we don’t toss and turn after falling asleep Cons Faint plastic smell on pillows after the mattress arrived (but faded quickly)

It’s a little pricey for lower budgets Some of us like to sleep on a cloud, and this cloud of a mattress will bring sweet dreams without the accompanying back pain. When this Helix mattress arrived, it fully expanded within a few minutes. While the mattress didn’t have a scent, we noticed a faint smell of plastic with the two free pillows that come with it. This mattress reminded us of one you’d find at a resort: super plush, but a perfect balance between soft and firm. Our sleep quality has drastically improved with this mattress, and it feels like we are literally sinking into sleep each night. It supports our body regardless of sleeping position, and the included pillows provide great neck support. In fact, most mornings we wake up in the same position we fell asleep in (no tossing and turning here!). This mattress is certainly expensive, but the value supports the price. Price at time of publish: $1,099+ Firmness: Medium-Firm | Filling Material: Coils, pillow top, hypoallergenic cooling cover | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Best for: Side sleepers | Return Policy: 100-Night sleep trial

Best Hybrid Sweetnight Hybrid Coil Mattress 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Shopabunda.com Our Ratings Comfort 4 /5

Support 4 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros It’s a good blend of firmness and softness to support you, while still feeling plush

Our lower back pain hasn’t been an issue since sleeping on this mattress

Excellent price point for the quality, versatility, and comfort level Cons We still toss and turn on this mattress, so it has not entirely improved our sleep quality Sometimes we get really attached to our mattresses and it can be daunting to try a new one, but we’re happy we tried this hybrid mattress from Sweetnight. Despite us ordering a king-sized mattress, it arrived in a box no bigger than a small fridge. That said, it had no trouble expanding to its full size within 30 minutes or so and didn’t have any lingering manufacturing smells. We were apprehensive about using a plush mattress for back pain, but it’s actually quite firm and supportive (without being too hard). The hybrid design with foam and coils offers a good balance of support and comfort while you sleep. You can place it on a slatted-bed frame or a platform bed, which offers a nice versatility should you want to swap out your furniture. We have consistent lower back pain, yet our back didn’t have any issues during the month we’ve slept on this mattress. Even though we still toss and turn a bit, it’s a great value when you consider the price and quality. Price at time of publish: $319.99+ Firmness: Plush | Filling Material: Gel memory foam | Sizes: Full, queen, king, California king | Best for: Side or stomach sleepers | Return Policy: 10 year warranty and can call customer service about any returns People / Abigail Moore

Best Supportive Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress 4.9 Casper View On Amazon View On Casper Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Sleep Quality 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5 Pros Provides a good mix of firmness and softness

Supports us while we sleep and alleviates some lower back and hip pain

Balances support for your joints with a comfortable feel Cons Quite expensive (but worth it if you can afford it)

Might not be plush enough for those who want a really soft mattress You might think you need a firm mattress to receive adequate back support, but a medium-firm one like this Casper pick can be equally supportive and comfortable. The manufacturer instructions said this mattress should only take a few minutes to fully expand, but we gave it 24 hours before sleeping on it. It proved to be extremely supportive and comfortable, though it definitely leans slightly more firm than plush. This mattress thoroughly supported our back and hips no matter what position we slept in. Our team member is a runner and often deals with hip and lower back pain, and this mattress helped alleviate it. We woke up without feeling nearly as sore or out-of-alignment. Despite its firmness, this mattress is extremely comfortable and we didn’t toss and turn at all while falling asleep. It maintained its comfort and support throughout the four-week period. We acknowledge it’s a pricey pick, but if you can afford it, we think it’s worth the cost. Price at time of publish: $2,460+ Firmness: Medium-Firm | Filling Material: Gel memory foam | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Best for: Side, back, and stomach sleepers | Return Policy: 10-year limited warranty, but can call customer service for return inquiries People / Samantha Jones

Best for Stomach Sleepers Saatva Classic Mattress 4.2 Saatva View On Saatva Our Ratings Comfort 4.7 /5

Support 5 /5

Sleep Quality 4 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Firmness provides thorough support for those who sleep on their stomachs

The quality and support helped alleviate lower back pain over time

Super comfortable to sleep on given its balance between firm and soft Cons Runs a little warm when you’re sleeping

Faint scent upon arrival, but it dissipated quickly

A little too firm for side and back sleepers, but did soften some over time Stomach sleepers require a certain firmness in a mattress, given the angle of their bodies during rest. Our resident stomach sleeper fell in love with this mattress immediately. There was a faint scent when the mattress first arrived, but it didn’t linger past a day or so. Our team member used to wake up with lower back pain, but with the firmness of this mattress, the aches and pains have slowly dissipated. The mattress runs a little warm, but combined with a cooling pillow, it felt perfect while falling asleep. It’s a little firm for back and side sleepers, but it did soften over the course of four weeks. Overall, we think this mattress offers a great combination of support and comfort, and our sleep quality improved over the month we’ve tested it. Price at time of publish: $995+ Firmness: Luxury Firm | Filling Material: Lumbar support quilting, pillow top, high density memory foam | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California king | Best for: Stomach sleepers | Return Policy: 365-night sleep trial People / Ashleigh Morley

Best for Back Sleepers Lull Luxe Hybrid Mattress 4.6 Lull View On Lull.com Our Ratings Comfort 4.7 /5

Support 4 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Balances support and comfort well, and the memory foam molds around your body

Incredibly low price, given the luxury quality of this mattress

Has cooling technology to reduce body temperature and provide breathability while you sleep Cons It might be too soft for those who need a really firm mattress

It lost some support after a few weeks, and didn’t cushion our side as much as others on our list Back sleepers can utilize plush or firm mattresses depending on their preference, but a medium-firm mattress like this Luxe Hybrid option will provide the best back support, while still maintaining comfort. When this mattress arrived, it took about 10 hours to fully form (though the bulk of it expanded right away). We noticed a stark difference between this hybrid mattress and our old coil one — especially how the memory foam molded around our bodies. Over the course of two weeks, we felt equal comfort and support (both on our back and side), and looked forward to sleeping every night on this dreamy mattress. The medium-firmness really helped reduce our back pain compared to the old mattress, and we felt the difference waking up in the morning. Around week three, the mattress softened a bit more, providing less support, and we noticed that there was still some pain when we slept on our side. This is really the best option for back sleepers (rather than side sleepers), and given the low price and high quality, we plan to use it for the next decade. Price at time of publish: $999+ Firmness: Medium-Firm | Filling Material: Open-cell memory foam | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Best for: Back sleepers | Return Policy: 365-night sleep trial The 8 Best Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed