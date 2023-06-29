And thanks to July Fourth sales and early Prime Day deals , every single one of our favorite mattresses is on sale right now.

Shopping for mattresses is also incredibly individualized, and there are many specialized options for those with tension or chronic pain, hot sleepers, and those with differing sleep preferences from their partner. We tested mattresses across leading brands (including Casper, Saatva, and Purple) and put together a roundup of our favorites based on price, firmness, and comfort.

Sleep is crucial for our bodies to operate at their peak, from brain cognition and physical performance to mood. Yet so many of us aren’t getting enough of it. According to a National Sleep Foundation survey , one-third of adult Americans surveyed said they aren’t getting adequate sleep, to the point that they feel sleepy during the day, at least half the week. Aside from your daily lifestyle habits and your bedroom’s temperature and bedding, your mattress is critical in the quality of shut-eye you get.

Best Overall Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress 5 Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Casper Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Sleep Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Molds to your body like a big hug and provides support in the areas you need it most, whether you're a back, side, or stomach sleeper

Airscape Technology inside the mattress is designed to boost airflow and keep you cool all night

Blends all the best qualities of firm and soft mattresses Cons One of the more expensive mattresses we tested, so this won’t be ideal for all budgets We can’t say enough good things about this Nova mattress. Casper is known for its cutting-edge features, like Airscape Technology, which boosts airflow and prevents overheating. It’s also known for its ergonomic grooved foam for extra support in sensitive areas like your hips and lower back. While we were initially skeptical about all of these bells and whistles, they truly lived up to their word. The Nova Hybrid somehow expertly toes the line between firm and soft, which allows you to sink in for maximum comfort but also catches you with a level of firmness that supports your entire body. When lying down, the mattress rises and cradles your sides to remove the pressure from common pain areas like the lower back and hips. It also moves with you — even if you’re an active sleeper, it adjusts to provide support where you need it, whether you sleep on your back, side, or stomach. Our rating of “best overall” is largely for this reason — there’s really no type of sleeper that this isn’t a great choice for. We found it to make noticeable changes in the quality of sleep, both decreasing the number of times we woke up in the middle of the night and the amount of energy we had when waking up. The biggest con we noticed, besides the slight chemical smell upon taking it out of its packaging, was its price — coming in at almost $1,840 (for the queen) at the time of writing this article, it is on the pricier side of mattresses we tested. It is not the most expensive mattress on this list, but if you’re looking for a temporary fix or a mattress for a guest room that won’t get much use, this may not be the right choice for you. But if you’re going to be sleeping on it every night, it is certainly worth the investment. Price at time of publish (Queen): $1,836 (orig. $2,295) Height: 12 inches | Feel: Medium Firm | Sizes: Twin XL, full, queen, king, California king People / Sarah Felbin

Best Budget Casper Element Pro Mattress 4.5 Casper View On Casper Our Ratings Comfort 4.4 /5

Support 4.2 /5

Sleep Quality 5 /5

Value 4.2 /5 Pros Coming in at under $1,000, this mattress is reasonably priced and a good option if you’re working with a small budget

Excellent cooling properties that will keep you from overheating in your sleep

This mattress is on the firmer side, so you’ll get adequate spine and back support Cons At only 10 inches tall, it is thin compared to other mattresses on our list Whether you’re moving into a new place on a small budget or you’re looking for a mattress for a guest bedroom that won’t have enough use to warrant a major investment, the Element Pro by Casper is an excellent, affordable option. While almost all the mattresses we tested cost over $1,000, this one is only $800 at the time of writing. Although it’s so cheap, it’s still remarkably high quality, which is why it got our vote for Best Budget. One thing we loved most about this mattress was its cooling properties — if you sleep hot, waking up drenched in sweat will be a thing of the past. Also, it’s very firm and has good support. While it isn’t as high quality as some of the others we tested, the quality and feel are impressive for the price tag. Like any budget item, you’re going to be sacrificing some things in exchange for saving cash. It’s only 10 inches tall, which means it’s not as hefty and luxurious as the more expensive mattresses on our list. Also, we did notice that after fully assembling it, the thinness did cause it to look rather low. This mattress is by no means going to look or feel luxurious and expensive; however, if you’re trying to save money, like firm mattresses, and sleep hot, this is an excellent (and affordable) option for you. Price at time of publish (Queen): $796 (orig. $995) Height: 10 inches | Feel: Firm | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split California king

Best for Couples Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress 5 Saatva View On Saatva Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Sleep Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros The relaxed firm feel is a nice balance between soft and firm and is ideal for couples with differing sleeping preferences

Molds to your body and supports sensitive areas like the lower back and hips

Features antimicrobial treatment which may prevent bacteria and mold Cons On the pricier side, so not realistic for all budgets

Slightly more plush than firm, so if you don’t like soft mattresses, this may not be ideal Can you and your partner just not agree on which mattress to choose due to differing firmness preferences? If so, the Saatva Loom & Leaf may just be the compromise and a cozy compromise at that. This one won our vote for couples because of its relaxed firm feel — it does a good job of balancing between firm and soft so that you reap the benefits of both. Equipped with three layers of CertiPUR-US memory foam, it has a plush feel that will cradle you in all the right places. If you suffer from aches and pains, this mattress is also a great choice: We found that morning back and hip pain completely went away after sleeping on the Loom & Leaf consistently for the month-long testing period. As an added bonus, we also appreciated the antimicrobial treatment on the cushioned surface, which is designed to prevent the accumulation of mold and mildew, therefore prolonging the mattress’s lifespan. Although it is somewhere between soft and firm, this mattress is on the softer side. It was softer than we expected it to be, and while it did have some buoyancy to it, we felt a bit of a sinking feeling when lying down. If you don’t like a mattress with a sinking softness, you may be taken aback by that sensation (the three layers of memory foam are no joke!). This was a big reason it ranked second to the Nova Hybrid (as well as the fact that it’s even more expensive). Again, the price tag definitely makes this a splurge, but if you’re going to be sleeping on it every night for years to come, we think it’s worth the price. Price at time of publish (Queen): $2,095 (orig. $2,395) Height: Not listed | Feel: Relaxed Firm | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California king, split California king

Best Memory Foam Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress 5 Saatva View On Saatva Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Sleep Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros If you struggle with tension in your neck or shoulders, you’ll love how the memory foam contorts to your body so that it cradles you just where you need it

Side sleepers will love the medium firm feel and how it provides plush comfort and support on your shoulders and hips

Designed to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold Cons The platform that comes with this mattress causes it to sit a bit high from the ground, which could pose a problem for people with mobility issues

Because it’s on the softer side, you may feel movement of another person in the bed, especially if you’re a light sleeper During testing, we felt aches and pains melt away after sleeping on the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress, which is why it won our vote for the best memory foam. This one is an ideal pick if you struggle with tension, especially in your neck and shoulders. It contorts to your body just right, so that you get the perfect amount of support where you need it. It also moves with you, and bounces right back into place with every toss and turn. This mattress would be perfect for a side sleeper; the hybrid nature harnesses all the best features of soft and firm mattresses, so you can feel plush comfort and support on your shoulders and hips. Aside from its feel, we also really appreciated how it's designed to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold, which will certainly extend its lifespan. We did notice that because it is slightly on the softer side, you may feel the movement of another person in the bed. While this shouldn’t be a problem if you’re a heavy sleeper, light sleepers should beware — especially if your partner tends to move a lot at night! Additionally, the platform that it comes with is on the taller side, which may make it harder for those with mobility issues to get in and out of bed. However, we found the price to be completely worth it. Considering how well the memory foam performed, it’s a sound investment and will bring you maximum comfort. Price at time of publish (Queen): $1,495 (orig. $1,795) Height: Not listed | Feel: Medium Firm | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California King

Best for Hot Sleepers Purple Mattress 4.8 Purple View On Amazon View On Purple Our Ratings Comfort 4.7 /5

Support 5 /5

Sleep Quality 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros Provides lots of support, so it's great for people who struggle with a stiff neck or back pain in the morning

If you're a hot sleeper, you’ll love how it diffuses warmth overnight and keeps you from overheating

Stays completely even and has strong edge support, so it's a great option for couples who will add doubled tension to the mattress’s surface Cons If you prefer a soft or firm mattress, this may not be the best option for you as it lands somewhere in the middle

If you sleep on your stomach, this may not be the best option, as we found it does put extra pressure on your lower back in this position Can you and your partner not agree on a firmer or softer mattress? Do you not have a preference either way? If so, the Purple Mattress is a great choice for you. This mattress is somewhere between soft and firm, which means it provides great support for your back, neck, and hips. We also noted its excellent edge support, so that you won’t find it developing any lumps or becoming uneven with your body’s shape. If you sleep hot, you’ll love how it manages to diffuse heat while you’re sleeping and keep you nice and cool, which will help you stay asleep at night. While the medium firm feel is great if you don’t have a preference or like features of both, if you would rather have a softer or firmer mattress, you may find the lack of definition frustrating. If we had to say that it tipped one way or the other, it’s definitely on the firmer side, so you may be taken aback at its firmness if you aren’t expecting it. And although this would be a great choice for a side or back sleeper, stomach sleepers may find that this lack of softness will put extra pressure on your back. Due to the concerns about feel and sleeping positions, this one won our vote for hot sleepers, because that is ultimately the strongest feature. If you struggle with staying cool at night, this mattress (and some quality cooling sheets) are a great choice for you. Price at time of publish (Queen): $1,299 (orig. $1,399) Height: 9.25 inches | Feel: Medium Firm | Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California King

Best for Back Pain Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex Mattress 4.8 Saatva View On Saatva Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Sleep Quality 5 /5

Value 4.3 /5 Pros One side is slightly more plush and one side is firmer, so you can choose what works for you

Our tester said it was the most comfortable mattress they've ever slept on

Kept us from tossing and turning throughout the night Cons It's only 10 inches tall, so unless you purchase the additional foundation base, it sits rather low You know the difference a quality mattress can make if you suffer from chronic back pain. That's why we did a separate test to find the best mattresses for back pain. After testing 18 different mattresses for this very reason, we found the Saatva Zenhaven Natural Latex mattress to be the best at relieving back pain and tension. Board-certified physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor Dr. Angelie Mascarinas, who is trained in interventional spine and musculoskeletal care, informed our testing team that medium-firm mattresses are the best for relieving back pain, and we especially loved that the Saatva Zenhaven went one step further and offered two different support levels. Both are medium-firm, but one side of the mattress is slightly softer, and the other side is slightly firmer, so you can choose what works best for you and your body. During testing, we slept on each side for two weeks and our tester said it was the most comfortable mattress they'd ever slept on. Plus, it made a significant difference in how they felt every morning. They didn't toss and turn throughout the night and felt immediate relief after sleeping on this mattress. We really can't say enough good things about this mattress. It's only 10 inches tall, so it does sit a little bit low to the ground unless you purchase the foundation base with the mattress, and, as with most online mattress purchases, there was a bit of a lingering smell when we were setting it up. However, for the comfort and quality, we think this mattress is definitely worth the price. Price at time of publish (Queen): $2,995 (orig. $3,295) Height: 10 inches | Feel: Medium Firm | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California King

Best Pillowtop Casper Wave Hybrid Mattress 4.9 Casper View On Amazon View On Casper Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Sleep Quality 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5 Pros Extra layers and thickness give this mattress a loftier look and feel that will make your sleep deeper and your bedroom more luxurious

Flex coils deep in the mattress give it stable buoyancy that makes getting out of bed a breeze

Memory foam moves with you and cradles your body without shaking the whole bed, making it ideal for couples who don’t want to wake each other up by tossing and turning Cons Cumbersome once fully expanded; so it will be a bit of a hassle to move it room to room, you’ll most certainly need another person Are you a big fan of memory foam plushness? You’ll love the Casper Wave Hybrid. Much like the Wave Hybrid Snow, just without added cooling technology, this mattress is plush and soft without making you feel like you’re sinking. This is in large part due to the flex coils deep in the mattress which give it a noticeable buoyancy when you lay down or get up. It also has five layers of support and is much thicker than most mattresses on the market, so it has a loftiness that you can see and feel. It won our vote for Best Pillowtop because the memory foam top is unmatched. When you’re lying down, it almost feels as if the mattress was custom molded for your body. It even moves with you in your sleep, so that if you toss and turn at night, it will adjust with ease. We also tested it by placing a glass of wine on the surface and jumping on the bed and it passed with flying colors, which means this would be a great purchase for couples who toss and turn and don’t want to wake each other up. Like most memory foam mattresses, the Wave Hybrid is heavy, but we noticed this one was extra cumbersome, so for assembly or moving from room to room, you’ll definitely need help. Also, upon taking it out of the packaging, it did have a chemical smell that lingered for a few days which was a bit off-putting. However, this mattress manages to have a hint of pillowy softness without swallowing you whole, and molds to your body when sleeping without altering the shape of the whole bed, which is a major win and worth every penny. Price at time of publish (Queen): $2,316 (orig. $2,895) Height: 13 inches | Feel: Medium Firm | Sizes: Twin XL, full, queen, king, California King People / John Somerall

People / John Somerall



Best Medium Support Purple Plus Mattress 4.6 Purple Mattress View On Purple Our Ratings Comfort 4 /5

Support 5 /5

Sleep Quality 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5 Pros If you struggle with persistent aches and pains, this mattress will provide ample support to ease morning and nighttime discomfort

Excellent motion isolation makes this perfect for couples who toss and turn at night

Great temperature regulation, which you’ll love if you sleep hot Cons If you're looking for a plush mattress, this one isn't for you Do you have persistent aches and pains or injuries that make it hard to get comfortable, fall asleep, and stay asleep? If so, the Purple Plus is perfect for you. While it does have a firmness to it that keeps you from sinking into it, it also has a level of softness that provides target support to your own sensitive areas. The foam top also provides motion isolation, which is huge for couples who toss and turn at night and struggle with waking each other up. We found that over the course of testing, regular aches and sensitivities began to dissipate, so if you want a mattress that will offer some sort of relief, especially in the morning, you’ll love this mattress. It also didn’t have any chemical odor when taken out of the packaging, which was an added bonus. While this mattress does have a bit of give in spite of its firmness, it could definitely be softer. If you prefer a more soft or plush feel, or if you sleep on your stomach, you won’t be in love with this mattress. However, if you sleep with another person, run hot, or need a little more support due to pain, this mattress provides just a hint more support that will help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Price at time of publish (Queen): $1,695 (orig. $1895) Height: 11 inches | Feel: Medium | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California King

Best Adjustable Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress 5 Saatva View On Saatva Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Sleep Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Adjustable firmness settings and no motion transfer make this a winner for couples who have differing preferences

You’ll love the pressure relieving support if you sleep on your back or stomach

Although on the pricier side of mattresses we tested, it is reasonably priced for a “luxury” item Cons Although it is “luxury firm,” it’s definitely on the firmer side, and will probably take a few months to truly break in Do you like reading or watching TV in bed, or sleep with a partner whose preferences differ from yours? If so, you may be looking for an adjustable mattress, and the Saatva Solaire Adjustable is an absolute dream. It features 50 firmness settings on both sides, which means you and your partner can custom tailor it to your unique preferences. We also found that the memory foam top eliminated motion transfer, so you won’t wake your partner up due to tossing and turning, and vice versa. While we did expect it to have a bit more softness to it, it still stayed pretty firm, even when adjusting it to be softer. However, this didn’t mean it was uncomfortable. If anything, it gave just the right level of support, regardless of position, so that you won’t wake up with aches or pains. Saatva defines this as “luxury firm,” which is supposed to mean that it is soft yet supportive. But we found that it was on the firmer side and stayed that way. It did start to break in overtime and finally had some give, but if you’re expecting plushness or softness, you should dial back your expectations. This mattress is also on the higher end of mattresses we’ve tested price wise. But considering the fact that it is a “luxury” item, we found it to be reasonably priced at just under $3,400, especially because of the adjustable firmness settings and angles. Price at time of publish (Queen): $3,345 (orig. $3,745) Height: Not listed | Feel: Plush but Firm | Sizes: Twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California King, split California king, queen upper-flex, king upper-flex

Best for Side Sleepers Purple Restore Mattress 5 Purple View On Purple Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Sleep Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros If you struggle with back and neck pain, you will love the strong support and bounceback this mattress gives when you lay down

Side sleepers will love the targeted support on your hips and shoulders, thanks to the memory foam top

Diffuses heat so that you don’t struggle with annoying hot spots in bed, or feel the heat radiating off of your partner Cons If you like a softer feel you definitely won’t appreciate the firmness of this mattress

Adjustable base sits a bit low to the ground which could make getting in and out of bed difficult If you struggle with body pain you’ve probably heard a firm mattress may be worth a try for more support, and the Purple Restore (Firm version) is certainly worth the purchase. We were impressed by how supportive this mattress was upon lying down for the first time. While it is a bit jarring initially, the buoyancy makes you feel secure and supported. The gentle foamy top layer also molds to your body, and helps relieve pressure just where you need it. This is huge for side sleepers, who may notice more sensitivity in places like their shoulders and hips. Although not expecting it, we also noted how great this mattress performed when it came to temperature regulation. Whether you or your partner sleep hot, this will diffuse any heat that may make it hard to get comfortable and fall asleep. We tested this mattress with an adjustable base, which allows you to adjust the angle of your head and feet for custom comfort. We found this to be great if you want to read in bed, watch TV, or just want that extra bit of luxury and comfort. This mattress is definitely firm, and may take you by surprise when you fall into it. If you prefer a softer feel, you won’t love sleeping on this mattress. Also, the adjustable base sits low to the ground, which may make it harder to get in and out of for some. However, if you're a side sleeper or your biggest need is a supportive mattress for all parts of your body, this one is an excellent option for you. Price at time of publish (Queen): $2,095 (orig. $2,295) Height: 11.5 inches | Feel: Firm or Soft | Sizes: Twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California King

Best Soft Purple RejuvenatePlus Mattress 5 Purple View On Purple Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Support 5 /5

Sleep Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros The thick pillow-style padding on top makes you feel cradled and supported

If you find that back pain is worst in the morning, you’ll love how this pillowy soft mattress allows you to wake up energized and pain free

Optimal for side and back sleepers Cons If you sleep on your stomach, the cushioned top may cause some discomfort

This mattress is very thick, so it might not fit your mattress’s pockets or your bed frame The Purple Rejuvenate Plus is truly life changing when it comes to comfort and support, which is why it won our vote in this category. What we love most about this mattress is the thick and pillow soft padding on top. Its plushness does make you feel cradled and comfortable, but also supported, so that any pressure that would typically go to your back is diffused. Whether you sleep on your back or side, we loved how this mattress made a noticeable difference in pain levels, even after the first night of testing! The softness of this mattress is in large part due to its thickness, but this could become a problem — coming in at just under seventeen inches thick, you definitely can’t expect it to fit the pockets of all standard sheets for the size you purchase. You may also find that it overtakes your bed frame, so you should measure your sheets and furniture ahead of time to make sure everything fits. And although we think that it would be just fine for all positions, it is best for side and back sleepers, meaning that stomach sleepers may find it to be uncomfortable, especially over prolonged use. Coming in at just under $6,000, this is the most expensive mattress on our list. Considering how much of a positive difference this mattress made on our tester — even after just a night — we find the price point worth it. Price at time of publish (Queen): $5,995 (orig. $6,495) Height: 16.5 inches | Feel: Soft | Sizes: Twin XL, full, queen, king, split king, California king