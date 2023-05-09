Shopping People Tested The 7 Best Massage Guns of 2023 for Releasing Tension and Easing Sore Muscles We reached for the Renpho Power Massage Gun when we needed immediate relief By Barbara Bellesi Zito Published on May 9, 2023 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ Why Trust PEOPLE? What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Jhett Thompson Massage therapy offers physical and mental health benefits, but not everyone has the time or budget for regular massages. That's likely why massage guns — already an important part of many physical therapy regimens — have increased in popularity for at-home use. There are many types of massage guns, including percussion, vibration, and deep tissue. “Look for a massage gun with adjustable speed and power settings so you can customize it to your preference," says Christynne Helfrich, PT, DPT, OCS, Physical Therapist at Hinge Health, adding that the power and speed will determine the intensity of the massage. To find the best massage gun that released tension and promote muscle recovery, our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 14 of the top massage guns on the market. We kneaded and massaged our muscles both before and after exercise to release tension, noting which ones were easiest to use, which had the best variety of speed settings and attachments, and most importantly, which ones did the best job at soothing our tired, tense muscles after a tough workout. Feeling more limber and invigorated, we then chose seven devices for our list of best massage guns. Keep reading to discover the best massage guns for faster muscle recovery and a host of other physical and mental benefits. Note: Stall force refers to the amount of pressure a massage gun’s head can sustain before the motor stalls. The more powerful the massage gun, the higher the stall force. We used this massage gun to relieve some upper back soreness and found it did the trick. When used after a spin class, it made for quicker muscle recovery in the glutes, quads, and hamstrings, too. We were impressed by the stall force on this massage gun — those who like a deep tissue massage will be able to apply firm pressure without the motor stopping. This massage gun does feel a bit heavy, but the L-shaped design makes it easy to hold. However, we found the power button to be in a spot that makes it easy to shut off accidentally — which means you have to cycle through the settings to find the right one again. Most of the attachments were easy to attach and intuitive to use. Even after using it consistently before and after workouts, we found that the battery lasted and only needed to be recharged once. It all comes in a handy carrying case, but the weight of the gun and all its attachments makes it too heavy for travel, but it’s a great device to keep at home for muscle recovery and tension relief. Price at time of publish: $99.99 Head Attachments: 6 | Speeds: 6 | Amplitude: 12 mm | Battery Life: 4 hours | Noise: <=45dB | Weight: 1.9 lbs. People / Jhett Thompson People / Jhett Thompson People / Jhett Thompson Best Overall, Less Expensive RENPHO Extend Massage Gun 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Renpho.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 5/5 Comfort 4.9/5 Ease of Use 4.6/5 Stall Force 5/5 Portability 4/5 Pros Extended handle makes it easy to use without producing any hand cramps An excellent product for both gym rats and casual athletes because you can adjust the intensity Lightweight; great for travel Cons There’s no carrying case, making it less portable Smaller attachments are better for deep tissue versus everyday massaging We loved how effective this massage gun was at relieving muscle tension and sore muscles. We tried it out after an arm workout and could literally feel our muscles release and neck tension dissolve after a session. The long arm made it easy to hold (no hand cramping here!) and we only felt relief, not additional soreness, after using it. There’s a nice variety of attachments that do a great job of further targeting muscle groups. We liked how the smaller attachments were able to reach the smaller muscle groups, though we found the stall force did kick in. The smaller attachments were better used for deep tissue massage, but they can be a bit intense and even painful — we enlisted the help of the professional physical therapist who was on hand during in-lab testing to use it more comfortably. However, the other attachments were easy to use on our own. The gun is very lightweight and perfect for travel or taking to the gym. We would have loved it if there were a carry case, but it’s fine for tossing in a gym bag or tote. Price at time of publish: $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Head Attachments: 4 | Speeds: 4 | Amplitude: 8 mm | Battery Life: 4-5 hours | Noise: <=45dB | Weight: 1.1 lbs. People / Jhett Thompson People / Jhett Thompson People / Jhett Thompson Best Investment RENPHO R4 Pro Massage Gun 4.7 RENPHO View On Walmart View On Renpho.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.9/5 Comfort 4.9/5 Ease of Use 4.8/5 Stall Force 4.9/5 Portability 4.4/5 Pros You can adjust the angle of the head to access hard-to-reach spots, like your back All speed settings are quite effective Comes with a zippered carrying case Cons There’s a bit of a learning curve when finding the best angle The stall force is a bit weak when using the larger attachments We loved the variety of attachments and speeds; we were impressed that even the lowest one gave a comfortable massage. We found it was especially good for post-workout recovery. We tried this out on some painfully tight biceps and found that in just a few minutes, we were able to regain full range of motion once more. We grew to love this massage gun even more as we used it consistently during the testing period. This massage gun is shaped a little differently than others on our list, but there’s a purpose — you can adjust the angle in five different positions to reach more muscle groups easily. It comes with a nice variety of attachments, but what we liked even more about this massage gun was that you can — with a little practice — adjust the angle to get at hard-to-reach muscle groups. We did notice that the stall force was weaker on the bigger attachments than on the smaller ones. This machine is big and has lots of attachments, but the zippered carrying case makes it easy to tote. The angle adjustment was everything, so we think this is quite the value for the price. Price at time of publish: $69.99 (orig $169.99) Head Attachments: 6 | Speeds: 4 | Amplitude: 10 mm | Battery Life: 4 hours | Noise: <=45dB | Weight: 2.2 lbs. People / Jhett Thompson People / Jhett Thompson People / Jhett Thompson People / Jhett Thompson Best for Travel Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Our Ratings Effectiveness 5/5 Comfort 4.3/5 Ease of Use 4.7/5 Stall Force 5/5 Portability 5/5 Pros It’s compact but powerful; we felt relief within minutes of using It’s TSA-approved for carry-on Impressively long battery life The two included attachments are very effective Cons It doesn’t come with a case, but it's easy enough to throw in your bag It’s one of the pricier ones on our list This small yet powerful massage gun is TSA-approved and ready for takeoff in your carry-on — or you can just throw it in your gym bag for your warm-up or cool-down routine. This massage gun has three speeds, but we were content to use just the first two on our sore muscles. Even after just a few minutes, we found the tension released from our tight calves and shoulders. We were amazed at how much more flexible we felt. It’s super easy to change attachment heads. Oddly enough, it took us more time to figure out the power button and how to change up the speeds, but once we got past that learning curve, we felt comfortable using it. No worries about getting a hand cramp with this one — it’s compact and well-designed for a comfortable grip. The handle is a bit thick, though, so we did switch hands a few times while using it. It is a bit pricey for just having two attachments, but the ones that it does include are very effective. In fact, after using it extensively during the testing period, we found that the two attachments were enough for just about every muscle group. Plus, we were very impressed by the extensive battery life — it’s advertised as three hours, but we found that we only had to charge it twice during the month-long testing period. Price at time of publish: $109.99 (orig. $199) Head Attachments: 2 | Speeds: 3 | Battery Life: 3 hours | Weight: 1.5 lbs. People / Jhett Thompson People / Jhett Thompson People / Jhett Thompson Best Foam Roller Hyperice Vyper Go 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Backcountry.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.8/5 Comfort 4.6/5 Ease of Use 4.5/5 Stall Force 5/5 Portability 5/5 Pros It takes your foam-rolling routine to the next level TSA-approved for carry-on Even the lowest setting is effective Cons Doesn’t have different attachments like others on our list Might not be good for those looking for a traditional massage gun Whether you’re new to foam rolling or want to take your practice to the next level, this is the tool to have. We tried out this massage gun post-workout and found that we weren’t as sore the next day as usual. While the foam rolling part is effective enough on its own, the real magic comes with the massage action. When compared to the times we didn’t use it after a workout, we found that our muscles were much more relaxed. If you’re worried that foam rolling is painful, you can truly relax with this one — we were never in pain or sore from using it. We could feel our fascia loosening up, especially along our quads and IT band. The lowest setting is strong but not too intense — go ahead and lean into it like a traditional foam roller without fear of hurting yourself. As with regular foam rolling, there is a bit of a learning curve with this massage gun, but with a bit of practice, you’ll find it easy to use. If you’re looking for a traditional massage gun with multiple heads, you might be disappointed with this foam roller, but for what it’s designed to do, it’s quite effective. It’s lightweight and easy to stow in a bag, so you can take it to the gym or on a trip — it’s TSA-approved for your carry-on. Price at time of publish: $119 (orig. $149) Speeds: 3 | Battery Life: 2 hours | Weight: 2 lbs. People / Jhett Thompson People / Jhett Thompson The 12 Best Foam Rollers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best with Heat RENPHO Lite Massage Gun 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Renpho.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.3/5 Comfort 5/5 Ease of Use 4.1/5 Stall Force 5/5 Portability 5/5 Pros Compact and lightweight, making it easy to use on-the-go Good for first-timers since it’s more gentle than other massage guns we tested Heats up quickly Cons It might be too light for recovery from advanced training. The power button is in an awkward spot True to its name, this massage gun is super lightweight — no need to extend your arm workout just to hold it. We found the horn-shaped massager swiveled too much while in use, but the ball and bullet heads were especially good. We actually traveled with it on a plane and found it fits easily in a small bag (it comes with its own pouch). We liked the wider head for a broader massage, and it worked at providing relief for our sore shoulders. It does heat up rather quickly, but we would have loved it if the surface area were a bit larger. If you’re more athletic or a frequent goer, you’ll likely find you’ll have to bump it up to the highest pressure for it to really work on your muscles. But if you’re new to massage guns, this offers a gentle yet effective way to get into your new favorite fitness habit. It’s perfect for those who do light workouts or need relief for the occasional sore muscle. Price at time of publish: $69.99 Head Attachments: 4 | Speeds: 3 | Amplitude: 6 mm | Battery Life: 4–7 hours | Noise: <=40dB | Weight: 0.7 lbs. Best Adjustability RENPHO C3 Massage Gun 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Renpho.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 3/5 Comfort 3.7/5 Ease of Use 4.4/5 Stall Force 4.9/5 Portability 3/5 Pros There are 20 different speeds, so it’s customizable for everyone Comes with a carrying case Attachments made it easy to target different muscle groups Cons It’s heavier than others on our list. The design makes it harder to hold. We tried out this massage gun as part of a warm-up before a very hilly short run and found we had less fatigue and muscle soreness after. With the various attachments and loads of power levels, this is truly adjustable for every level of athlete. It is heavy and bulky so you might have to practice with it a bit, but we didn’t have any hand cramping while holding it. We found that with so many settings, this is ideal for athletes or those seriously into weightlifting. Keep it on the lighter settings, though, and it’s perfect for anyone looking to relieve some muscle tension. The lower settings were strong enough for even a deep tissue massage — we found that the stall force was actually painful on the higher settings (75 and 100). The attachments were intuitive and not only were they easy to remove/attach, but we liked how easy they were to target various muscle groups. We liked that this massage gun came with a carrying case, though it is heavy enough to make you leave it at home when you travel. Still, when you compare the effectiveness of this device with the price of actual massages, it’s a no-brainer investment — especially when it’s on sale. Price at time of publish: $69.29 (orig. $89.99) Head Attachments: 6 | Speeds: 20 | Amplitude: 10mm | Battery Life: 4 hours | Noise: <=63.5dB | Weight: 2.1 lbs. People / Jhett Thompson People / Jhett Thompson People / Jhett Thompson Things to Consider Before Buying a Massage Gun Number of Attachments and Speeds If you thought your vacuum had a lot of attachments, wait until you see some of the massage guns on our list. The Renpho Power Massage Gun, for example, has six different ones. But attachment variety is often for the course with massage guns, says Helfrich, with ball heads, flat heads, and fork heads being some of the more common add-ons. “These attachments can be used to target different areas of the body and provide different types of relief,” she explains. Helfrich also notes that the various speeds can further customize your massage experience. We liked the Renpho C3 Massage Gun, which offers the most options for a customized experience, thanks to six different attachments and a whopping 20 speeds. Battery Life Like all rechargeable devices, you’ll want to make sure your massage gun is ready when you are. You’ll also want to make sure that it has enough juice so that it won’t conk out as you’re trying to loosen up your sore, tight muscles. Good news: All the devices on our best massage guns list were found to have ample battery life, so you won’t have to recharge so often. Price At the time of publish, all of the devices on our best massage guns list were under $150. Given that the price of a massage can cost upwards of $100, any of these massage guns will quickly pay for themselves. If you’re looking for something that’s even more budget-friendly, you can’t go wrong with the Renpho Extend Massage Gun. Weight You don’t want a massage gun so heavy or unwieldy that it makes you feel like a continuation of your upper body workout. “A lightweight, smaller massage gun might be easier to handle and travel with,” says Helfrich. For this reason, we love the Hypervolt Go 2. Not only is it only 1.5 pounds, but it’s also cleared for takeoff in your carry-on by the TSA. People / Jhett Thompson How We Tested Our PEOPLE Tested team were taught how to properly use the massage guns to avoid injury by Theresa Marko, PT, DPT, MS, a board-certified Orthopedic physical therapist and certified early intervention specialist with over 20 years of experience. They were further advised and shown best massage gun practices by on-site physical therapist Monica Saliu, PT, DPT, Co-founder & COO of Tribeca Physical Therapy. After learning how to properly use each massage gun, our testers then took them home and continued to use them pre- and post-workout for more effective muscle recovery. They evaluated each massage gun based on factors like design, ease of use, variety of speeds and attachments, and how their targeted muscle areas felt after use. Frequently Asked Questions When should you use a massage gun? “Massage guns can be used in a variety of situations to help alleviate soreness, muscle tension, and pain,” says Helfrich. This includes both before and after a workout. Aside from dynamic stretching and exercises during your warmup, she recommends using a massage gun on your workout target areas for about 30 to 60 seconds to increase blood flow and mobility. Post-workout, you should do your cool-down stretches followed by using the massage gun on those same areas to mitigate sore, stiff muscles while increasing circulation and flexibility. When should you avoid using a massage gun? While there are many benefits to using a massage gun, Helfrich says there are a number of instances when you should avoid it:Do not use it on any body parts that have open wounds or are otherwise bruised or inflamed.Do not use it on areas that were the site of recent surgery without doctor approval.Do not use it on the spine or any other bony areas, like your knees, ankles, or elbow.There is conflicting public information on whether it’s okay to use a massage gun during pregnancy. Helfrich doesn’t advise it. “There is limited research on the effects of percussion therapy on [a] developing baby,” she explains.Helfrich also says that if you experience any pain or discomfort while using a massage gun, stop using it immediately and consult your healthcare practitioner. How long should you use a massage gun in one setting? “The length of time you use your massage gun will vary depending on the intensity, size of the targeted area, and your tolerance level,” says Helfrich. She notes that in general, you shouldn’t use the massage gun for more than two or three minutes per area. “Using it for too long or applying too much pressure can cause bruising and soreness, so it is important to listen to your body and adjust intensity and duration accordingly,” she explains. Why Trust PEOPLE? Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelancer with over 18 years of experience as a writer, editor, and social media consultant for regional and national brands, including Health.com, Forbes Advisor, and Insider. For this article, she interviewed Christynne Helfrich, PT, DPT, OCS, Physical Therapist at Hinge Health, on what to look for in a massage gun as well as any potential risks. She also consulted our in-depth testing results where our team used these massage guns pre- and post- workout for several weeks to determine each massage gun's effectiveness. To ensure we were using the massage guns correctly, Theresa Marko, PT, DPT, MS, a board-certified Orthopedic physical therapist and certified early intervention specialist and physical therapist Monica Saliu, PT, DPT, Co-founder & COO of Tribeca Physical Therapy guided each tester through their initial use and showed them how to properly use each massage gun on their muscle groups. After testing was complete, we rated each one on its effectiveness, comfort, ease of use, stall force, and portability. The highest-scoring massage guns made our list. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. 