Note: Stall force refers to the amount of pressure a massage gun’s head can sustain before the motor stalls. The more powerful the massage gun, the higher the stall force.

Keep reading to discover the best massage guns for faster muscle recovery and a host of other physical and mental benefits.

To find the best massage gun that released tension and promote muscle recovery, our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 14 of the top massage guns on the market. We kneaded and massaged our muscles both before and after exercise to release tension, noting which ones were easiest to use, which had the best variety of speed settings and attachments, and most importantly, which ones did the best job at soothing our tired, tense muscles after a tough workout. Feeling more limber and invigorated, we then chose seven devices for our list of best massage guns.

There are many types of massage guns, including percussion, vibration, and deep tissue. “Look for a massage gun with adjustable speed and power settings so you can customize it to your preference," says Christynne Helfrich, PT, DPT, OCS, Physical Therapist at Hinge Health, adding that the power and speed will determine the intensity of the massage.

Massage therapy offers physical and mental health benefits, but not everyone has the time or budget for regular massages. That's likely why massage guns — already an important part of many physical therapy regimens — have increased in popularity for at-home use.

Best Overall RENPHO Power Massage Gun

Comfort 4.5 /5

Ease of Use 4.4 /5

Stall Force 5 /5

Portability 4 /5 Pros Great for athletes because you can increase the intensity to a deep tissue massage level

Fairly quiet, so you won't disturb others while using it

Attachments were easy and intuitive to use

Even after using it several times, the battery did not need recharging Cons Location of the power button makes it easy to turn it off accidentally

Too heavy for travel We were impressed with the intensity of this massage gun even on the low settings, so if you’re a first-timer, go gently the first few times out. We used this massage gun to relieve some upper back soreness and found it did the trick. When used after a spin class, it made for quicker muscle recovery in the glutes, quads, and hamstrings, too. We were impressed by the stall force on this massage gun — those who like a deep tissue massage will be able to apply firm pressure without the motor stopping. This massage gun does feel a bit heavy, but the L-shaped design makes it easy to hold. However, we found the power button to be in a spot that makes it easy to shut off accidentally — which means you have to cycle through the settings to find the right one again. Most of the attachments were easy to attach and intuitive to use. Even after using it consistently before and after workouts, we found that the battery lasted and only needed to be recharged once. It all comes in a handy carrying case, but the weight of the gun and all its attachments makes it too heavy for travel, but it’s a great device to keep at home for muscle recovery and tension relief. Price at time of publish: $99.99 Head Attachments: 6 | Speeds: 6 | Amplitude: 12 mm | Battery Life: 4 hours | Noise: <=45dB | Weight: 1.9 lbs. People / Jhett Thompson

Best Overall, Less Expensive RENPHO Extend Massage Gun

Comfort 4.9 /5

Ease of Use 4.6 /5

Stall Force 5 /5

Portability 4 /5 Pros Extended handle makes it easy to use without producing any hand cramps

An excellent product for both gym rats and casual athletes because you can adjust the intensity

Lightweight; great for travel Cons There’s no carrying case, making it less portable

Smaller attachments are better for deep tissue versus everyday massaging We loved how effective this massage gun was at relieving muscle tension and sore muscles. We tried it out after an arm workout and could literally feel our muscles release and neck tension dissolve after a session. The long arm made it easy to hold (no hand cramping here!) and we only felt relief, not additional soreness, after using it. There’s a nice variety of attachments that do a great job of further targeting muscle groups. We liked how the smaller attachments were able to reach the smaller muscle groups, though we found the stall force did kick in. The smaller attachments were better used for deep tissue massage, but they can be a bit intense and even painful — we enlisted the help of the professional physical therapist who was on hand during in-lab testing to use it more comfortably. However, the other attachments were easy to use on our own. The gun is very lightweight and perfect for travel or taking to the gym. We would have loved it if there were a carry case, but it’s fine for tossing in a gym bag or tote. Price at time of publish: $39.99 (orig. $49.99) Head Attachments: 4 | Speeds: 4 | Amplitude: 8 mm | Battery Life: 4-5 hours | Noise: <=45dB | Weight: 1.1 lbs. People / Jhett Thompson

Best Investment RENPHO R4 Pro Massage Gun

Comfort 4.9 /5

Ease of Use 4.8 /5

Stall Force 4.9 /5

Portability 4.4 /5 Pros You can adjust the angle of the head to access hard-to-reach spots, like your back

All speed settings are quite effective

Comes with a zippered carrying case Cons There’s a bit of a learning curve when finding the best angle

The stall force is a bit weak when using the larger attachments We loved the variety of attachments and speeds; we were impressed that even the lowest one gave a comfortable massage. We found it was especially good for post-workout recovery. We tried this out on some painfully tight biceps and found that in just a few minutes, we were able to regain full range of motion once more. We grew to love this massage gun even more as we used it consistently during the testing period. This massage gun is shaped a little differently than others on our list, but there’s a purpose — you can adjust the angle in five different positions to reach more muscle groups easily. It comes with a nice variety of attachments, but what we liked even more about this massage gun was that you can — with a little practice — adjust the angle to get at hard-to-reach muscle groups. We did notice that the stall force was weaker on the bigger attachments than on the smaller ones. This machine is big and has lots of attachments, but the zippered carrying case makes it easy to tote. The angle adjustment was everything, so we think this is quite the value for the price. Price at time of publish: $69.99 (orig $169.99) Head Attachments: 6 | Speeds: 4 | Amplitude: 10 mm | Battery Life: 4 hours | Noise: <=45dB | Weight: 2.2 lbs. People / Jhett Thompson

Best for Travel Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2

Comfort 4.3 /5

Ease of Use 4.7 /5

Stall Force 5 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros It’s compact but powerful; we felt relief within minutes of using

It’s TSA-approved for carry-on

Impressively long battery life

The two included attachments are very effective Cons It doesn’t come with a case, but it's easy enough to throw in your bag

It’s one of the pricier ones on our list This small yet powerful massage gun is TSA-approved and ready for takeoff in your carry-on — or you can just throw it in your gym bag for your warm-up or cool-down routine. This massage gun has three speeds, but we were content to use just the first two on our sore muscles. Even after just a few minutes, we found the tension released from our tight calves and shoulders. We were amazed at how much more flexible we felt. It’s super easy to change attachment heads. Oddly enough, it took us more time to figure out the power button and how to change up the speeds, but once we got past that learning curve, we felt comfortable using it. No worries about getting a hand cramp with this one — it’s compact and well-designed for a comfortable grip. The handle is a bit thick, though, so we did switch hands a few times while using it. It is a bit pricey for just having two attachments, but the ones that it does include are very effective. In fact, after using it extensively during the testing period, we found that the two attachments were enough for just about every muscle group. Plus, we were very impressed by the extensive battery life — it’s advertised as three hours, but we found that we only had to charge it twice during the month-long testing period. Price at time of publish: $109.99 (orig. $199) Head Attachments: 2 | Speeds: 3 | Battery Life: 3 hours | Weight: 1.5 lbs. People / Jhett Thompson

Best Foam Roller Hyperice Vyper Go

Comfort 4.6 /5

Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Stall Force 5 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros It takes your foam-rolling routine to the next level

TSA-approved for carry-on

Even the lowest setting is effective Cons Doesn’t have different attachments like others on our list

Might not be good for those looking for a traditional massage gun Whether you’re new to foam rolling or want to take your practice to the next level, this is the tool to have. We tried out this massage gun post-workout and found that we weren’t as sore the next day as usual. While the foam rolling part is effective enough on its own, the real magic comes with the massage action. When compared to the times we didn’t use it after a workout, we found that our muscles were much more relaxed. If you’re worried that foam rolling is painful, you can truly relax with this one — we were never in pain or sore from using it. We could feel our fascia loosening up, especially along our quads and IT band. The lowest setting is strong but not too intense — go ahead and lean into it like a traditional foam roller without fear of hurting yourself. As with regular foam rolling, there is a bit of a learning curve with this massage gun, but with a bit of practice, you’ll find it easy to use. If you’re looking for a traditional massage gun with multiple heads, you might be disappointed with this foam roller, but for what it’s designed to do, it’s quite effective. It’s lightweight and easy to stow in a bag, so you can take it to the gym or on a trip — it’s TSA-approved for your carry-on. Price at time of publish: $119 (orig. $149) Speeds: 3 | Battery Life: 2 hours | Weight: 2 lbs. People / Jhett Thompson

Best with Heat RENPHO Lite Massage Gun

Comfort 5 /5

Ease of Use 4.1 /5

Stall Force 5 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros Compact and lightweight, making it easy to use on-the-go

Good for first-timers since it’s more gentle than other massage guns we tested

Heats up quickly Cons It might be too light for recovery from advanced training.

The power button is in an awkward spot True to its name, this massage gun is super lightweight — no need to extend your arm workout just to hold it. We found the horn-shaped massager swiveled too much while in use, but the ball and bullet heads were especially good. We actually traveled with it on a plane and found it fits easily in a small bag (it comes with its own pouch). We liked the wider head for a broader massage, and it worked at providing relief for our sore shoulders. It does heat up rather quickly, but we would have loved it if the surface area were a bit larger. If you’re more athletic or a frequent goer, you’ll likely find you’ll have to bump it up to the highest pressure for it to really work on your muscles. But if you’re new to massage guns, this offers a gentle yet effective way to get into your new favorite fitness habit. It’s perfect for those who do light workouts or need relief for the occasional sore muscle. Price at time of publish: $69.99 Head Attachments: 4 | Speeds: 3 | Amplitude: 6 mm | Battery Life: 4–7 hours | Noise: <=40dB | Weight: 0.7 lbs.