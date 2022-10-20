We created a little in-house makeup bar and tested 34 different mascaras in our lab to see which ones were the easiest to apply, created false lash-level length and volume, and held up throughout the day (i.e. didn’t clump, smudge, or fade). During our testing, 15 mascaras blew us away with their look and performance. Our winner’s reputation precedes itself, as we knew exactly what to expect with this wildly popular product: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara . It delivered.

“Formula is very important,” celebrity makeup artist Delina Medhin tells PEOPLE. “I need something that I can build up. I love my lashes and my clients’ lashes to have a lot of mascara.” Some of those clients include actresses Issa Rae , Jessica Williams , and Ilana Glazer , as well as comedian Phoebe Robinson .

Even naturally long lashes can use a little umph sometimes, and mascara brings the drama. When you see bold eye looks on celebrities like Mila Kunis or on shows like Euphoria , a lot of those looks can be credited to a really good mascara (both the product and application).

Best Overall: Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara 5 Ulta View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Toofaced.com Pros Volumizes, lengthens, and curls



Non-clumping

Easy to apply and remove



Sleek packaging Cons Price is on the higher end Too Faced Better than Sex Mascara is one of the most popular mascaras in the U.S. for a reason. “One of my absolute faves — it gives your lashes volume and length,” says Medhin. Our testers agreed, granting it a perfect score and praising the mascara for its ease of application, performance, and appearance. “I love the hourglass brush,” said one tester. “It separated my eyelashes and combed through them without clumping. It has a great grip and application.” She also noticed it didn’t smudge or flake while wearing it, and still created a natural look. “It emphasizes my natural lashes without being too dramatic. It made my lashes thicker and multidimensional.” PEOPLE also caught up with Too Faced executive director of global beauty Elyse Reneau during fashion week and saw the mascara in action. Backstage at the Alice + Olivia showcase, Reneau told PEOPLE the mascara is “amazing because it gives you volume, length, and curl, which is why we didn’t have to use any lashes today. All the models just have their natural lashes, but you’re still going to get that incredible effect.” When mascara can replace falsies in a high fashion experience, you know it’s worth trying. Plus, you won’t have to spend too much time removing it at the end of the night. “It’s so easy to remove,” said our tester. She wiped it away with one micellar water-soaked cotton pad in seconds. If you’ve read this far without adding to cart, now’s the time. You can thank us later. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.27 oz / 8 mL | Mascara Type: Curling & Lengthening | Key Ingredients: Acacia Senegal tree extract, peptides, film-forming polymer | Wand Type: Hourglass Jessica Juliao

Best Budget: COVERGIRL Exhibitionist Uncensored Mascara 5 Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Pros Volumizes and lengthens



No flaking or smudging

Long-lasting

Budget-friendly

Cons No cons detected during testing We have a flushed list of incredible mascaras here, but not all of them are necessarily budget-friendly, so we appreciate Covergirl for providing an affordable and effective mascara like the Exhibitionist Uncensored Mascara. As our tester said, it’s “very easy to use” and the shape of the brush makes it simple to apply to the upper and lower lashes. This mascara also received a perfect score in every test — use, wear, look, and performance. It “didn’t smudge, flake, or transfer onto my skin,” said our tester, adding that it didn’t get that crunchy feel even after wearing it for hours. She loved the dark black color which created a definition among her lashes. “It gave my lashes a lift, curl, and plenty of volume, and felt comfortable to wear,” said our tester. Plus, it came off with a makeup wipe without “smearing or stinging.” That’s a huge win, especially if you wear contact lenses. Price at time of publish: $12.99 Size: 0.30 oz | Mascara Type: Curling & Lengthening | Key Ingredients: Coconut and jojoba oils | Wand Type: Thick Jessica Juliao

Best Splurge: Pat McGrath Labs FetishEyes Mascara 4.2 Net-a-Porter View On Sephora View On Patmcgrath.com Pros Effective wand



Lengthens



Strong black pigment



Volumizes Cons Goes on thick

A little clumpy With big lashes comes big mascara, and FetishEyes from Pat McGrath is as thick as it is bold. Our tester appreciated how easily it applied, saying the applicator “has a great grip.” This mascara goes on thick without needing to be built up, so you do have to be cautious when applying it. “If you are not careful, it can easily smudge or clump,” she said. “However, with careful application, it is probably the best mascara to compliment a bold beauty look.” This mascara scored well during our look and performance tests, as our tester noticed it made her “lashes appear longer and thicker.” Though the mascara did clump some, our tester was able to comb through her lashes and remove most of the excess without any mess. If you’re worried about too much product, just be sure to wipe the edges of the wand to remove excess and go in lightly to start. FetishEyes creates big lashes that last throughout the day, and isn’t too taxing to wipe away when you’re ready to take it off. Price at time of publish: $32 Size: 0.27 oz / 8 mL | Mascara Type: Lengthening | Key Ingredients: Synthetic beeswax, Acacia Senegal Gum | Wand Type: Thick Jessica Juliao

Best Clump-proof: Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara 4.8 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On QVC Pros Curls, lengthens, and volumizes



Long-lasting

Clump-free

Cons Took some time to remove As the name suggests, this mascara might have people questioning if your lashes are real because they will have the volume of a good falsie. This smooth formula and wand prevents clumps so your lashes stay separated and neat. “The tip of the brush was helpful in grabbing the corner lashes as well as the lower lashes,” our tester said. The performance was stellar with no smudging or transfer after several hours of wear. Our tester appreciated how the mascara looked as well, and said it “opened my eyes by making them look larger and lifting my lashes." It did take a few micellar water-soaked cotton rounds to remove it, but for the length and curl this mascara provides, we believe it’s worth the few extra seconds. Price at time of publish: $27 Size: 0.3 oz | Mascara Type: Lengthening | Key Ingredients: Beeswax | Wand Type: Thick The 10 Best Eyelash Curlers of 2022 | People Tested Jessica Juliao

Best Curling: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara 4.8 Sephora View On Sephora View On Charlottetilbury.com Pros Curls, lengthens, and volumizes

Non-clumping

Easily removed Cons Inconsistent appearance across lashes With an angular brush and smooth formula, Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lashes mascara creates long, curled, dramatic lashes. “It’s not clumpy or messy at all, so it was easy to not get product on my eyelid or below my eye,” said our tester. She noticed it had precise application even on the inner corners of her eye where smaller lashes live. The look of the mascara was most impressive. “My lashes looked darker and longer — almost wipsy,” our tester said. “They curve up beautifully, which I haven’t noticed on my lashes before. This is the longest my innermost lashes have ever looked.” She noticed some inconsistency between how the mascara lengthened some lashes versus others, but said, “this could just be the shape of my eye or lashes rather than the product.” That said, she appreciated its longevity and ease of removal when the time came. Price at time of publish: $29 Size: 0.33 oz / 10 mL | Mascara Type: Curling | Key Ingredients: Carnauba wax | Wand Type: Narrow, angled Jessica Juliao

Best Lengthening: Uoma Beauty Drama Bomb Extreme Volume Nourishing Mascara 4.8 Uoma View On Ulta View On Uomabeauty.com Pros Lengthens, volumizes, and curls

Doesn’t smudge or clump

Easy to remove

Water-resistant Cons No cons were detected during testing Drama bomb, indeed — this mascara deserves an Oscar for outstanding dramatic performance. The blend of oils and synthetic wax work together to lengthen and condition your lashes for a fuller look. Our tester said this mascara extended her lashes without “smudging or clumping,” and that she “received high compliments” from those around her throughout the day. Application was just as fluid as the performance: An easy-to-grip wand seamlessly spread the product across each lash. “The wand is long so it’s easy to get a lot of lashes at once as well as the corners of the eye,” said our tester. The removal process was straightforward as well, our tester noted, adding that it only took “a couple of swipes” of makeup remover to take the mascara off, and it didn’t cause any irritation. “I would use this mascara daily,” she said. Price at time of publish: $19.50 Size: 0.37 oz | Mascara Type: Volumizing | Key Ingredients: Avocado oil, castor oil, jojoba oil, synthetic beeswax and rice wax | Wand Type: Hourglass Jessica Juliao

Best Volume: IT Cosmetics Lash Blowout Volumizing Mascara 4.8 Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora Pros Volumizes, lengthens, and curls

No smudging

Easy application

Easy removal Cons Some clumping

Bulky packaging If your lashes are a little sparse, this volumizing mascara from IT Cosmetics will restore some fullness back to your lash line. The rich formula impressed our tester right away. “I loved this mascara,” she said. “It was super nice right out of the tube — not too wet or goopy. It applied easily and gave tons of volume and length in just a few swipes.” This mascara didn’t smudge (on top or bottom lashes!), but did clump slightly. “I think that could be fixed with a slightly different application method,” suggested our tester. She also thought the barrel brush design was cute and spoke to the volumizing abilities, but felt a little bulky when holding it. That being said, the mascara’s performance exceeded expectations, and it was easy to remove after the test. Our tester said she expects her mascara to “make someone do a double take and wonder if they’re fake,” and that this mascara “delivers on that goal.” Price at time of publish: $26 Size: 0.24 oz / 7mL | Mascara Type: Volumizing | Key Ingredients: Biotin | Wand Type: Thick Jessica Juliao

Best Clean: ILIA Beauty Limitless Lash Mascara 4.8 Courtesy of ILIA Beauty View On Dermstore View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty Pros Lengthens, volumizes, and curls

Easy application

Rich pigment Cons Price is on the higher end

Some clumping Ilia is one of the most popular “clean” beauty brands, and that label simply means that the products are made without common harmful ingredients. This formula uses a lot of naturally occurring ingredients like shea butter and beeswax to condition your lashes, and keratin to strengthen the hair follicle. “The mascara was easy to use, apply, and grip,” said our tester. She loved how it darkened and lengthened her lashes without flaking. It did clump slightly at first, but the dual-sided wand helped separate the lashes to reduce that clumpiness. The “short side provides curl and volume, and the longer bristles lift, lengthen, and separate the lashes,” our tester said. She had no issues removing it, and appreciated the dark pigment, and how it coated her lashes — adding volume and “boldness” to her gaze. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.27 oz / 8 g | Mascara Type: Lengthening | Key Ingredients: Keratin, shea butter, beeswax | Wand Type: Straight, dual-sided Jessica Juliao

Best for Bottom Lashes: Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer 4.9 Honest Beauty View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target Pros Lengthens, volumizes, and curls

Also a lash primer

No clumping

Simple to remove Cons Primer wand could be longer for better grip Celebrity brands don’t always live up to snuff, but Honest Beauty by Jessica Alba has produced a mascara that’s worth discussing. As a two-in-one lash primer and mascara, this product uses jojoba esters to hydrate the lashes for a smooth application. “The primer goes on smoothly and left no residue on my lashes,” said our tester, noting that the mascara wand was thin and allowed her to comb through her lashes — an ideal wand for bottom lashes, especially. She said the mascara dried quickly, didn’t flake or smudge, and thoroughly lengthened and volumized her lashes. “There was no clumping, and it didn’t look too dramatic compared to my natural lashes,” she said. Her only frustration was the short primer applicator. “I wish the primer grip was longer so I could maneuver it better,” she said. That aside, she stated, “I really like this mascara and can see myself incorporating it in my makeup routine. The primer component helps with overall application and sets the formula of the mascara.” Price at time of publish: $17.99 Size: 0.20 fl. oz / 6.0 mL | Mascara Type: Lengthening | Key Ingredients: Jojoba esters | Wand Type: Narrow Jessica Juliao

Best Tubing: Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara 5 Sephora View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Tartecosmetics.com Pros Lengthens

Tubing formula

No smudges or clumps

Easily removed Cons Not as much volume Tubing mascara is essentially a formula that contains polymers that enhance the length of your lashes by wrapping around them rather than coating them. The slender applicator helps with the length effect by creating definition between lashes rather than a fuller clumpy look. Our tester said the wand “makes it easy to grab and coat each lash. The fine plastic bristles act as a comb.” She was impressed by how quickly the mascara dried without flaking, smudging, or clumping, and said “it felt like there was nothing on my lashes.” Though she loved the lengthening effect, she wished it created more volume. “It could have been a bit better with volumizing and curling but the color was nice and dark,” she said. “I think this is a great everyday mascara that can be thrown on quickly without worrying about clumping.” Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 0.27 fl. oz / 8 mL | Mascara Type: Tubing | Key Ingredients: Shea butter, castor oil, carnauba wax | Wand Type: Narrow Jessica Juliao

Best Shade Range: COVERGIRL Lash Blast Volume Mascara 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Pros Volumizes, lengthens, and curls

Huge shade range

No clumping, smudging, or flaking

Budget-friendly Cons Wand shape is hard to grip

Has a strong scent This is an ideal drugstore mascara because it offers maximum volume at a minimum price. With seven shades of black, brown, and blends of both, Lash Blast from Covergirl suits a range of eye colors and hair colors. Though our tester wasn’t a fan of the wand shape, she had no issue applying this mascara. “It grabbed all of my lashes very easily and coated them evenly,” she said. “It worked well on my upper and lower lashes and was easily applied to both since the bristles are short and evenly spaced.” For a drugstore mascara, it passed all of our tests beautifully. “It did not smudge or flake or transfer onto my upper lid or fingertips when I touched my lashes,” said our tester. “And it definitely gave my lashes more volume. I noticed especially that my lower lashes looked fuller.” Without clumping, Lash Blast dried quickly and remained intact throughout the day. And it came off easily with makeup remover. Our tester didn’t love the scent which she described as “strong,” but appreciated that her lashes remained soft even when wearing the product. Price at time of publish: $8.99 Size: 0.44 oz | Mascara Type: Volumizing, waterproof | Key Ingredients: Carnauba wax | Wand Type: Thick Jessica Juliao

Best for a Natural Look: Glossier Lash Slick 4.5 Glossier View On Glossier.com Pros Lengthens

Looks natural

Tubing mascara

No smudging or flaking

Removes with warm water Cons Not super jet black

Not as volumizing This mascara is ideal if you want just a little extra length on your natural lashes. It won’t have that spidery effect of some mascaras, but it will look like you have naturally long eyelashes. “It was easy to apply and the applicator was a perfect fit for my eyelashes,” said our tester. She appreciated that the formula “didn’t smudge or flake at all.” As a tubing mascara, this formula wraps around each individual lash rather than painting it so it’s not going to bring the volume that some mascaras have. “It emphasized my natural lashes without being too dramatic,” our tester said, acknowledging that she prefers a more volumizing product. “I think this mascara works well if you’re someone who already has naturally dark and long lashes,” she said. She also wished it was a darker black, but liked that you can simply remove it with warm water instead of going at it with a makeup wipe. “This mascara is definitely great for someone who wants a more natural look,” she said. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: 8.5 g / 0.29 oz | Mascara Type: Tubing | Key Ingredients: Japanese fiber, vegan biotin, polymers | Wand Type: Narrow Jessica Juliao

Best for Long Wear: Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara 4.4 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Kohls.com Pros Volumizes, lengthens, and curls

Longevity

Easily removed Cons Clumps & smudges slightly From Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty comes this enduring mascara, a volumizing wonder that lasts throughout the day. “Less is more here,” said our tester, acknowledging the thick formula. With application, she applied three coats and saw some clumping and smudges on her lower lashes which she attributed to the thick wand. But she loved the results. “The mascara is smooth and it goes on nicely,” she said. “My lashes look thicker and darker, stayed curled, and look really long.” The castor oil in this formula also helps hydrate your lashes almost like a primer to keep the mascara looking fresh for longer throughout the day. When it was finally time to wipe off the product, our tester appreciated the short removal time. “The mascara came off so quickly with micellar water, and it didn’t make a mess around my eye,” she said. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 0.45 oz / 13.5 mL | Mascara Type: Volumizing | Key Ingredients: Castor oil | Wand Type: Thick Jessica Juliao

Best Precise: Tarte Maneater Mascara 4.9 Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Tartecosmetics.com Pros Volumizes, lengthens, and curls

Easy to apply & remove

Simple to remove Cons Slightly clumpy

Smudged a little

Not natural looking For lengthened and defined lashes, look to Tarte’s Maneater Mascara. Our tester said, “It’s easy to use and the brush is the perfect size.” She appreciated the narrow wand because it didn’t “absorb too much product.” The wand size and narrow shape also allows for more precise application, especially on smaller lashes near the corners of the eye. There was slight smudging and the mascara clumped a tiny bit upon reapplication, but our tester said this could be avoided with a slower, more thorough application technique. She loved the definition this mascara created. “It definitely gave my lashes length and made them look fuller,” she said. “It delivered on the claim of an instant eye lift.” The lengthening is dramatic, and our tester “wished it looked more natural,” but thought it “looked great overall.” Plus, it comes off easily with makeup remover, so you won’t have to spend too much time taking it off at the end of the day. Price at time of publish: $24 Size: 0.3 oz | Mascara Type: Lengthening | Key Ingredients: Jojoba, carnauba wax | Wand Type: Narrow Jessica Juliao