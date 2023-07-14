15 Margot Robbie Nail Looks to Inspire Your Barbiecore Manicure

It’s officially the summer of Barbiecore.

Thanks to the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie, landing in theaters on July 21, Barbie-mania has infiltrated everything from makeup to manicures. Like most recent trends inspired by the iconic Mattel character, Barbiecore nails revolve around all things pink and glamorous.

“The Barbiecore Nail trend is all about shades of baby pink and bright pink — the brighter, the better — along with super feminine details like bows, pearls and Barbie’s go-to: sparkle and bubble-gum pink aesthetic,” celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec tells PEOPLE. “Barbie lives her dream life in her dream home, and the nail trends are just that — whimsical, girly, dreamy nails.”

To create your very own Barbiecore manicure at home, Kandalec points to shades like Lights Lacquer’s Girl from Ipanema (a shimmering pink with a jelly finish), Chanel’s Diva (a vibrant pink) and CND’s Be Demure (a bubblegum pink).

Margot Robbie, who portrays Barbie in the upcoming film alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, has been channeling some of the doll’s most memorable style moments throughout the press tour. To complement her many outfit recreations, the actress has opted for Barbie-inspired glam including a slew of Barbiecore manicures.

To help you choose your own themed manicure, here are 15 of Margot Robbie’s best Barbiecore-inspired nail looks — from her recent Barbie press tour and beyond.