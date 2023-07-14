Lifestyle Style 15 Margot Robbie Nail Looks to Inspire Your Barbiecore Manicure From a pink twist on the classic French look to chunky glitter accents, see the 'Barbie' star's best manicures inspired by her latest character By Catherine Santino Catherine Santino Contributor, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 14, 2023 04:54PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: Pati Dubroff Instagram ; Betina Goldstein Instagram It’s officially the summer of Barbiecore. Thanks to the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie, landing in theaters on July 21, Barbie-mania has infiltrated everything from makeup to manicures. Like most recent trends inspired by the iconic Mattel character, Barbiecore nails revolve around all things pink and glamorous. “The Barbiecore Nail trend is all about shades of baby pink and bright pink — the brighter, the better — along with super feminine details like bows, pearls and Barbie’s go-to: sparkle and bubble-gum pink aesthetic,” celebrity nail artist Julie Kandalec tells PEOPLE. “Barbie lives her dream life in her dream home, and the nail trends are just that — whimsical, girly, dreamy nails.” What Is Barbiecore? Everything to Know About the Viral Fashion Trend Inspired by Barbie To create your very own Barbiecore manicure at home, Kandalec points to shades like Lights Lacquer’s Girl from Ipanema (a shimmering pink with a jelly finish), Chanel’s Diva (a vibrant pink) and CND’s Be Demure (a bubblegum pink). Margot Robbie, who portrays Barbie in the upcoming film alongside Ryan Gosling as Ken, has been channeling some of the doll’s most memorable style moments throughout the press tour. To complement her many outfit recreations, the actress has opted for Barbie-inspired glam including a slew of Barbiecore manicures. To help you choose your own themed manicure, here are 15 of Margot Robbie’s best Barbiecore-inspired nail looks — from her recent Barbie press tour and beyond. 01 of 15 Milk Bath Manicure Michelle Class Instagram This mik bath-inspired look, courtesy of nail artist Michelle Class, perfectly complemented Robbie’s “Enchanted Evening” Barbie look at the film’s London premiere. Though the actress wore opera gloves on the red carpet, Class shared a photo of the simple, sheer manicure. 02 of 15 Swirly Barbie Nails Betina Goldstein Instagram For Barbie press in Mexico City, Robbie wore an ensemble inspired by the 1992 Totally Hair Barbie doll. Her swirly, multicolored manicure was created by Betina Goldstein, who shared a tutorial for the unique look on Instagram. In the how-to video, Goldstein adds drops of the different nail polish shades into water before swirling them together and then dipping the nail into the mixture. 03 of 15 Red Hot Patti Bubroff Instagram While on the Barbie press tour in her native Australia, Robbie went for a vintage glam look with a halter-style minidress and white sunglasses. To tie in with the dress’s strawberry print, nail artist Jocelyn Petroni gave the actress a classic red manicure. 04 of 15 Barbie Sparkles Tom Bachik Instagram Nothing says Barbie quite like hot pink and sparkles. Celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik gave Robbie a bright pink manicure with chunky glitter accents for the Barbie movie’s Los Angeles premiere. Margot Robbie Channels 1960s Barbie in Sparkly Black Dress and Gloves at L.A. Premiere — See the Look! 05 of 15 Pink French Tips Pati Dubroff Instagram You can’t go wrong with a French manicure, especially one in shades of Barbie pink. For the film’s Seoul premiere, Robbie sported two tones of pink polish to accompany her 1984 Day to Night Barbie look, which consisted of a pink midi dress with a sparkly bodice and later, bright pink blazer and skirt. 06 of 15 A Pop of Peach Tom Bachik Instagram Even before the Barbie movie came to be, Robbie was channeling soft glam vibes. During the July 2019 press tour for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the star wore a summery peach manicure that matched her peach-toned makeup look. 07 of 15 Barely There Nude Tom Bachik Instagram At the 2023 Met Gala, Robbie subverted expectations by opting for an elegant black gown rather than Barbie pink. However, her soft, pinky-nude manicure served as a subtle nod to her Mattel character. 08 of 15 Magenta Moment Tom Bachik Instagram Was Robbie hinting at her future Barbie role at the 2020 Golden Globes? Her bold magenta manicure created by Tom Bachik was certainly in line with the character’s playful, pink-centered style. 09 of 15 Micro Chrome French Tom Bachik Instagram Barbiecore manicures aren’t limited to pink. Case in point: Robbie’s micro French manicure at a Barbie event in Mexico City. On the red carpet, the star wore a pink minidress with a silver chain belt and dangly silver earrings to emulate 1992’s Earring Magic Barbie. As nail artist Tom Bachik noted on Instagram, the silver chrome tips of her manicure matched the look perfectly. 10 of 15 Barbie’s Perfect Pink Tom Bachik Instagram The Barbie press junket in Los Angeles called for a short and sweet pink nail look, which nail artist Tom Bachik dubbed “Barbie’s Perfect Pink” on Instagram. 11 of 15 Classic American Manicure Betina Goldstein Instagram For the 2023 Oscars, Robbie opted for an elegant, subdued twist on Barbiecore nails. Nail artist Betina Goldstein gave the star an American manicure, aka a softer, more blended version of a classic French manicure. 12 of 15 Abstract Chic Tom Bachik Instagram Before fully launching into the world of Barbie, Robbie experimented with a half-pink, half-black nail look at the 2022 word premiere of Babylon. For a modern, geometric look, Bachik painted a thin layer of a light pink shade and then painted small triangles on the outer portion of her nails using black polish. Every Time Margot Robbie Dressed Like an Actual Barbie (Photos) 13 of 15 ‘90s Glam Tom Bachik Instagram At the 2021 Oscars, Robbie channeled classic ‘90s glam with a sheer, almond-shaped manicure that paired well with her metallic Chanel gown. 14 of 15 A Hint Of Sparkle Tom Bachik Instagram Sometimes a little sparkle is all you need for a Barbiecore nail look. For the 2023 Golden Globes, Robbie wore a sheer manicure with light layer of glitter polish for a soft and subtle glam moment. 15 of 15 Moody Maroon Tom Bachik Instagram At the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards in 2022, Robbie went for a grown-up Barbiecore manicure — a deep, wine-colored look created by Bachik.