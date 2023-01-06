Shopping The 10 Best Makeup Organizers of 2023 to Finally Sort Your Lipstick and Brushes From caboodles to reuseable bags, we've got all the options By Katie Melynn Katie Melynn Instagram Katie is a commerce writer for PEOPLE. She focuses on home and family products that help make everyday life more enjoyable and efficient. As a writer, teacher of writing, and mom of three kids and a cat, Katie looks for products that make life easier and happier, with a focus on efficiency and family-friendliness. She has been writing professionally since 2017 for various digital and print publications and is a Creative Writing Teaching Artist based in Maryland. She is also at work on her debut novel, Insatiable, coming 2024. Katie holds a Bachelor's Degree in English from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master's in Education from Johns Hopkins University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 6, 2023 05:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How to Pick FAQ Take Our Word For It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Kristin Kempa If you've finally landed on the perfect lip liner or contour brush to level up your look in the new year, that's great. Now you just need a place to store those things. A great makeup organizer can keep things tidy and accessible while also elevating your bathroom or powder room to be as glam as you are. So many options are available — from Caboodles to acrylic trays from the Container Store — so you don't have to sacrifice your personal style when organizing your makeup. We searched high and low for the best makeup organizers we could find that are sure to fit any budget, style, and makeup collection. These are the best 10 makeup organizers of 2023. The 5 Best Lighted Makeup Mirrors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our Top Picks Best Overall: Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Caboodles On-The-Go Girl Makeup Organizer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Travel: L.L. Bean Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag, Medium at L.L.Bean Jump to Review Best for Makeup Bags: Miamica Pink Floral Resealable Bags at Ulta Jump to Review Best for Vanity: Marknor Makeup Organizer at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Small Spaces: DreamGenius 360 Degree Rotating Cosmetic Storage Organizer at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Countertop: Sorbus 360° Bamboo Cosmetic Organizer at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Drawers: The Home Edit 8 Piece Beauty Drawer Edit at Walmart Jump to Review Best Acrylic: The Container Store Luxe Modular Makeup System at The Container Store Jump to Review Best Investment: Tracey Boyd Lacquered Regency Makeup Vanity at Anthropologie Jump to Review Best Overall Sorbus Cosmetic Makeup and Jewelry Storage Case 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Those with makeup products of all sizes Who It’s Not Good For Those who don't like seeing makeup residue This top-selling makeup organizer can do it all. The organizer includes four larger drawers for things like large makeup brushes and hair products, and there are also two smaller side-by-side drawers for small accessories. All of the drawers are lined with velvet pads that you can easily remove to clean. The top of the organizer holds the smallest pieces, with compartments for individual lipsticks, small brushes, nail polish, or perfume. It can also come off if you prefer a cleaner look or just want to store those items in a different place in your bathroom. This organizer comes in clear acrylic or one of eight tinted acrylic shades, such as rose gold and bronze. (There's even a pink tie-dye version.) Because the organizer is acrylic, you may need to clean it more often to maintain a fresh look since makeup residue can accumulate quickly and make the inside of the organizer look cloudy. But if a little extra cleaning doesn't bother you, this is an incredible makeup organizer for the price. Price at time of publish: $32.99 Dimensions: 14.25 x 9.5 x 6.25 inches | Weight: 4.76 pounds | Material: Plastic | Color: Clear Best Budget Caboodles On-The-Go Girl Makeup Organizer Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta Who It’s Good For Teens and nostalgic adults Who It’s Not Good For Those who want something they can pack in a bag The '90s are back, and we are here for it. That means that the iconic Caboodle that you may have had in your teen bedroom is now a staple for your grown-up makeup collection, too. (Today’s teens also love it but probably won’t admit that their moms started the Caboodle trend years ago.) Like the original, the updated Caboodle has a snap closure at the front and multiple inside compartments. It is made of hard plastic, so you never have to worry about your contents getting damaged while inside this colorful container. There are multiple colors available, but we love the teal and lavender version that gives off all the nostalgic vibes, and there are also glitter and marble versions in pink and white. The rose gold Caboodle is an updated version that is perfect for today’s teens and tweens. Price at time of publish: $22.99 Dimensions: 5.7 x 13 x 8 inches | Weight: Not listed | Material: Plastic | Color: Teal and lavender Best Travel L.L. Bean Personal Organizer Toiletry Bag, Medium L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Who It’s Good For Monogram lovers and people who travel with makeup and toiletries Who It’s Not Good For Anyone with a really large makeup collections The L.L. Bean toiletry bag is perfect for taking your personal care items and makeup on a trip because it unfolds and hangs from a towel bar or hook in the bathroom. There are multiple zippered compartments, including one that is removable. This is the perfect place to store small touch-up makeup that you may want to throw in a bag or purse when you get to your destination. Larger items, like skincare products or foundation, can go in the main compartment. The entire bag is water-resistant, so you never need to worry about spills getting to other parts of your luggage. There are 12 colors and patterns available and multiple sizes, but we think the medium is a good balance of portability and storage. You can also monogram it for extra personalization. This helps ensure you keep track of your own bag if you are traveling in a group. Price at time of publish: $34.95 Dimensions: 9.75 x 11.5 x 3.5 inches | Weight: 14 ounces | Material: Nylon packcloth or polyester | Color: Apple cinnamon The 7 Best Makeup Brushes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Makeup Bags Miamica Pink Floral Resealable Bags Ulta View On Ulta Who It’s Good For Those who love an on-the-go storage solution Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking to organize their makeup collection on a vanity Bags within bags are a great way to separate and organize products, even within your makeup bag. If you're already browsing the Ulta website, add a set of 12 resealable bags in a bold pink floral pattern to your cart. These adorable bags will keep your makeup ready to use at any time. These bags are BPA-free and have a zipper closure at the top. Many people even throw them in their purses or luggage for convenient access to their must-have makeup while traveling. You can also store hair accessories, personal care products, and other items in your bathroom in these bags. Price at time of publish: $8.75 Dimensions: 10 x 8 x 0.3 inches | Weight: Not listed | Material: Plastic | Color: Pink Best for Vanity Marknor Makeup Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Those with many brushes and products of different sizes Who It’s Not Good For Anyone with a lot of small items Adding a makeup organizer to your vanity top can increase your storage and keep things organized. This blue organizer has a variety of spaces that can hold small items like lipsticks as well as larger products and even hand mirrors. There are two pull-out drawers with clear fronts so that you can still see what it is inside and access it quickly. The back section of this organizer is perfect for storing brushes. It is a bit deeper than the front compartments and can hold even long-handled brushes upright. It comes in three colors: white, blue, and pink. The pink is more of a peach tone, and the blue is pastel. For the best neutral option, we suggest going with white. Price at time of publish: $14.54 Dimensions: 9.6 x 3.6 x 4.7 inches | Weight: 15.2 ounces | Material: Plastic | Color: White The 11 Best Bath Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Small Spaces DreamGenius 360 Degree Rotating Cosmetic Storage Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone with a small countertop space that needs extra style Who It’s Not Good For Those with large, bulky products Making the most of your vertical space is important when storing makeup in a small bathroom or powder room. The DreamGenius organizer rotates a full 360 degrees so you can even use the backside to keep skin care items, tools, and makeup organized and within reach. It is 13.5 inches tall and includes four adjustable trays that you can snap into the organizer as well as a top tray and bottom tray. It is made of clear acrylic, which takes extra time to keep clean and sparkling, so keep that in mind. The diamond design on the upright sides of the top and bottom trays add some extra style, making this organizer stand out from others that also swivel. Plus, the sides keep your items from falling over the edge. Price at time of publish: $30.99 Dimensions: 11.8 x 10.6 x 4.1 inches | Weight: 3.08 pounds | Material: Plastic | Color: Clear Best for Countertop Sorbus 360° Bamboo Cosmetic Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants matching bathroom accessories Who It’s Not Good For Those with makeup collections with a lot of small items Bamboo is great for bathrooms because it adds a spa-like style while working well in humid environments. This cosmetic organizer from Sorbus is made of bamboo and rotates 360 degrees to let you store things in every space. It has a rectangular base that sits on a lazy susan and swivels, so all you have to do is rotate it from side to side to reach everything on the organizer. It comes in two finishes: natural bamboo and a whitewash-style gray. Because bamboo is so popular in bathroom accessories, it is easy to find other items, such as a toothbrush holder or small trash can, to complete the look. Price at time of publish: $36.99 Dimensions: 11.7 x 10 x 7.1 inches | Weight: 3.96 | Material: Bamboo | Color: Natural The 10 Best Jewelry Organizers of 2023 to Keep Your Pieces Shiny and Untangled Best for Drawers The Home Edit 8 Piece Beauty Drawer Edit Walmart View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Anyone with drawers full of loose makeup Who It’s Not Good For Those with large and bulky beauty products Celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria, and Chris Pratt all love The Home Edit, and for good reason. Their affordable, customizable products are easy to use and clean. This set of eight drawer organizers can be customized to create just the shape that you need. Each organizer can hold small- to medium-sized cosmetics, and they are especially great for palettes and other items that can stack. You can also corral lipsticks in one of the smaller drawer inserts. There aren’t as many options for large products, at least in this set. Fortunately, The Home Edit has an entire line of clear acrylic storage solutions. While not all will fit in a drawer, you can use them to create a cohesive look in your bathroom, which helps things stay organized while reducing the appearance of clutter. Price at time of publish: $19.98 Dimensions: 9.37 x 4.68 x 2.95 inches (large), 6.24 x 4.68 x 2.95 (medium), 4.68 x 3.12 x 2.95 (small) | Weight: Not listed | Material: Plastic | Color: Clear Best Acrylic The Container Store Luxe Acrylic Modular Makeup System The Container Store View On The Container Store Who It’s Good For Those seeking custom storage Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who isn't willing to spend a good amount on organizational products This set of stackable acrylic drawers is perfect for keeping your makeup organized as well as creating a custom storage solution. If you have extra lipsticks, nail polishes, or other small items, you can opt for additional small drawers. Larger items and palettes fit nicely in the larger drawers. The open top can keep your everyday items within reach and also hold makeup brushes and tools like eyelash curlers. The acrylic is treated to be UV-resistant. This helps keep it crystal clear rather than developing a yellow tint, even if you place it in direct sunlight under a window. The stacking sections each have small bumpers on the bottom so that they won’t slide around once they are in place. There are also plenty of product-specific inserts, such as palette organizers, that fit in the drawers. Each piece does need to be purchased individually, however, which can add up. Price at time of publish: $9.99-$36.99 Dimensions: Various | Weight: Various | Material: Plastic | Color: Clear Best Investment Tracey Boyd Lacquered Regency Makeup Vanity Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who It’s Good For Those with glam makeup rooms Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking to organize a small space If you want to create a whole makeup zone in your bedroom or bathroom, this vanity includes storage, counter space, and a fold-up mirror. There are also hidden electrical outlets in the vanity so you can plug in tools for your beauty routine without the clutter of cords everywhere. The compartments under the mirror are quite deep, although you may need to keep long-handled brushes and some tall products in a separate organizer on the tabletop or in the drawers on each side. It’s not surprising that this vanity is expensive. Not only is it the largest storage space on our list, but it also has a high lacquer finish that only happens after five full days of sanding, coating, and curing. The vanity also features a brass base, as well as lucite and brass drawer pulls. Every detail of this vanity is meant to evoke high glamour that you can use as inspiration for your makeup look. Price at time of publish: $1,698 Dimensions: 30 x 51 x 20 inches | Weight: Not listed | Material: Engineered hardwood, brass, lucite | Color: White How to Pick the Right Makeup Organizer Size The best size for your makeup organizer depends on the space that you have available as well as the items that you want to store. Consider the footprint of the organizer, the amount of space that it will take up on the countertop or vanity, and the size of your makeup collection. If you need more storage but don't have a ton of extra space, look for a makeup organizer that makes the most of vertical space, like the DreamGenius Rotating Makeup Organizer. Type Many makeup organizers are designed to go directly on the bathroom counter or vanity table. After all, you want to keep your makeup within reach while you apply it. If you like that accessibility but don’t want to stare at your makeup daily, look for an organizer with drawers like the Marknor Makeup Organizer. This will keep things out of sight and out of mind until you need them. Price Unless you really love organization, chances are you’d rather spend more money on your makeup than on a way to store and organize it. Fortunately, there are plenty of great organizers at budget-friendly price points. You can also look for smaller options and upgrade later as your makeup collection grows. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best way to organize makeup? The best way to organize makeup is by using a method that keeps your everyday essentials nearby and your seldom-used products put away. This is why so many makeup organizers have top tiers that hold a few beloved products and drawers and shelves underneath for things that don’t get as much use. How do you organize a lot of makeup in a small space? Look for a makeup organizer that has multiple tiers or a swivel base. This allows you to use the vertical space as well as the front and back of the organizer to store a lot of makeup, even in a small bathroom or powder room. You may also want to consider a stackable organizer so that you can add additional tiers if your collection grows. Can you DIY a makeup organizer? Combining smaller compartments and bins for a custom storage solution is a great way to store makeup, especially in a drawer or cabinet. In fact, some of our favorite makeup organizers are kits that combine different sizes of bins for a custom storage solution, like the Luxe Acrylic Modular System from the Container Store. Take Our Word For It Katie Melynn is a freelance writer for PEOPLE. When looking for the best makeup organizers, she considered the size and setup of each model as well as the price and material. A big fan of celebrity makeup lines, she also included some that would complement the high style of great makeup packaging and inspire some new glam looks. As a (geriatric) millennial, she also included some fan favorites from The Home Edit as well as the exact same Caboodle that all the cool tweens had in the '90s.