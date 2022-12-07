Here are our favorite luxury gifts of the year to surprise and delight your loved ones… at the holidays or any other time you want to bring a smile to their face.

“Even in luxury gifting, almost everybody that you’re gifting has what we call in the book an 'inner circle' — a spouse, a family, a pet, a kid, and other people around them that they care about as much as anything. Any time you can include the inner circle in the gifting experience, there’s a halo effect,” Ruhlin says. So while you can certainly pay homage to your giftee's favorite people and things regardless of the price tag, we thought we would include this line of thinking while rounding up our favorite pricey gifts for your loved ones who like to live in the lap of luxury.

Knowing a person so well that you can pick out the perfect gift for them is an art form, and we’ve rounded up the best luxury gifts to treat your loved ones the gift of grandeur. “Whether it’s luxury gifting or just anything, we’re all just human beings,” gifting expert and author of Giftology, John Ruhlin tells PEOPLE. He says the key to giving a great gift is showing thoughtfulness toward that person and their inner circle.

Strathberry Midi Tote Strathberry View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Strathberry.com A favorite of Meghan Markle, Strathberry has an assortment of gorgeous and sophisticated handbags that would look just as good on your arm as Markle’s. This Midi Tote comes in 14 elegant colors to match any vibe you set, and whether as a gift for you or someone else, this bag is sure to draw the eye. “I’m obsessed with my Midi Tote,” PEOPLE commerce writer Madison Yauger says. “It’s sleek, has ample storage, and brings an element of style to every outfit I pair it with.” Price at time of publish: $775

Dyson Airwrap Styler 4.8 Sephora View On Amazon View On Dyson.com View On Neiman Marcus This multipurpose tool is popular for a reason. You can use it to style your hair a million different ways — curls, straight, blown out, waves — with an assortment of attachments that can all connect to one base. It’s a brush; it’s a blowdryer; it’s incredibly versatile. PEOPLE senior commerce editor Erin Johnson received this set as a gift and absolutely sings its praises. “I got the hang of it quickly, and I can't believe I didn't invest in something like this sooner,” Johnson said. “This set gives my hair volume, yet it also keeps it smooth (which is a rare thing because I have very dry hair).” Price at time of publish: $599.99 The 21 Best Curling Irons of 2022

Trudon 9.5 oz. Spella Scented Candle Neiman Marcus View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus This earth candle brings the scents of the woods to life with amber and musky notes, and has a burn time of about 60 hours so it will last a while. “I’ve been burning this candle nonstop, and it makes my entire apartment smell incredible,” says Yauger. “It’s a blend of woody and amber scents, so it has a sweetness but it’s well-balanced. It just brings a sense of warmth to a space and I think it’d make a wonderful gift.” Price at time of publish: $145

Balmain Paris Hair Perfume Saks Fifth Avenue View On Balmainhair.us View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue Balmain Paris and luxury go together like strawberries and chocolate, and this hair perfume is the sweetest gift for a fragrance lover. Perhaps unknown, hair absorbs scent better than skin, so a hair perfume is a fun way to create a trail of fragrance that lasts all day. Treat the perfume guru in your life to this couture hair fragrance with notes of peach blossom, gardenia, and cedarwood to name a few. Price at time of publish: $163

Burberry Louis Check Belt Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue Elton John partnered with Saks Fifth Avenue on a curated holiday shopping collection to benefit the AIDS Foundation Rocket Fund, and this Burberry belt was one of over 300 stunning gifts that reflect the flair of the storied musician. This belt, hailing from Italy, features the designer’s signature plaid pattern. It would pair well with dresses, pants, and skirts, and be a staple piece in any wardrobe. Plus, it was picked out by Elton John, and that’s a pretty nifty gift. Price at time of publish: $480

Lilysilk Classic Silk Pajamas Set Lilysilk View On Lilysilk.com Sleeping in silk will only enhance sweet dreams, and this gorgeous set from Lilysilk is the perfect gift for anyone in need of a luxurious sleep (so basically all of us). These pajamas are available in sets for men, women, and even children with a matching mommy and me set for $99. "My sister-in-law can be difficult to shop for, but I know she's going to love this matching silk pajama set,” says Johnson. “Mommy-and-me gifts can be cliché, but this one is tasteful and thoughtful." Price at time of publish: $199

Banter Diamond Tennis Bracelet in Sterling Silver Banter View On Banter.com A diamond tennis bracelet is a timeless piece of jewelry that dazzles on every wrist it adorns. This particular bracelet is made with a sterling silver base and about one carat’s worth of diamonds (the total weight of all the diamonds). As a fun piece of history trivia, this gorgeous bracelet style gets its nickname from tennis star Chris Evert (“Chrissie” to fans) wearing one during many of her famed tennis matches. While you don’t have to give this bracelet to a tennis player, it would make a lovely gift to someone special in your life. Price at time of publish: $500

Prada Re-Nylon Re-Edition 2000 Mini-Bag Prada View On Prada.com If you want to surprise and delight someone with a glamorous bag from an iconic designer — look no further than Prada. This bag beckons early 2000's nostalgia with a classic design and black colorway. The re-nylon material is completely sustainable made with recycled materials and former ocean plastics. So it looks good and is made in a way that’s good for the planet. This gift is a win-win. Price at time of publish: $1,250

Seymoure Classic Runway Gloves Seymoure View On Seymouregloves.com As seen on celebrities like Sarah Hyland and Alicia Keys, these Seymoure Gloves are the epitome of luxury and subtle elegance. This particular set of runway gloves in shade rouge even appeared on the cover of Keys’ recent holiday album. "These leather gloves are handmade and you can feel the thoughtfulness that goes into each pair,” says Johnson. “I also love that Seymoure offers such a range of luxury — from classic driver gloves to full-on ruffles, there's sure to be a pair that will dazzle your giftee." Price at time of publish: $358

Guest in Residence Robe Guest in Residence View On Guestinresidence.com There are lots of ways to give the gift of coziness, but a robe is a practical one the recipient can use everyday. This robe from Guest in Residence — the recent brainchild of Gigi Hadid — is ultra soft cashmere, with an oversized fit for unisex sizing. (It’s recommended to size down for a more fitted look.) With three color varieties, you can opt for a bright pink or green, or more neutral almond shade to match the personality of the person you’re gifting it to. Price at time of publish: $745

Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum With Object Recognition 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Appliancesconnection.com View On Best Buy A robot vacuum cleaner is ideal when you like a tidy home but don’t have time to clean it yourself. Our testers compared this vacuum to the Pixar character Wall-E because the machine does it all. “Every part of this machine is high quality,” said one tester, praising it for maneuverability, design, and smart features. If you have a friend or family member who’s always hosting events, now’s the time to surprise them with this fabulous robot vacuum. Price at time of publish: $1,299

Venus Et Fleur Large Square Classic Roses Venus Et Fleur View On Venusetfleur.com “I’ll admit, I first encountered Venus et Fleur while watching an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” says Yauger. “Khloé is the queen of roses, just look at her instagram, and she has these bouquets all over her house. You don’t have to water them or anything and they last for a year, which is great for someone who kills plants (me). I got a bouquet for my mom and she loves them.” Kardashian isn’t alone in loving this rose brand — Paris Hilton, Gigi Hadid, and Heidi Klum have all been spotted with these stunning flowers, and they would make a perfect gift for someone who loves fresh flowers in their home. Price at time of publish: $399

Gucci GG1076S Sunglasses Sunglass Hut View On Sunglasshut.com Another pick in Tan France’s Klarna holiday gift collection is this stylish pair of Gucci sunnies. “This is the perfect gift for my best friend,” says France. “She loves a great pair of shades but hasn't treated herself to new ones in a short while, so I would love to give her something stylish that can be worn with any look.” Plus, these chic frames have a gold chain attached so the wearer has options for how to wear them, on the head, face, or around the neck. Grab a pair of this magnificent eyewear online or through the Klarna app. Price at time of publish: $625

L'Objet Snake 4-Piece Napkin Ring Set Saks Fifth Avenue View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue If you're interested in sprucing up your tablescape or seeing someone else's get a makeover, consider these gorgeous snake napkin ring holders from L'Objet. They will capture the light and your guests' eye, encrusted with Swarovski crystals and the option of a gold or silver base. As a pack of four, they would serve an intimate gathering well with the option to buy a second pack for larger groups. This is an excellent hospitality gift, hostess gift, or gift for anyone who you want to spoil a little. The sophisticated and alluring design is not one to be overlooked, so this is a gift that will be remembered for many dinners to come. Price at time of publish: $225

AllSaints Falcon Crossbody Pouch Bag AllSaints View On Allsaints.com If you know a stylish traveler, this Allsaints bag is the perfect globetrotting companion. The crossbody straps keep it secure and attached to your person if you’re in a crowded tourist area, and the pockets are the perfect size to store your passport, phone, and other small essentials. The black leather stays clean and delivers a cool street-style aesthetic that will match anything in your travel wardrobe. It’s the perfect gift for someone who likes to travel. Price at time of publish: $249

Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Hardcore Sheet Bundle Brooklinen View On Brooklinen These cashmere sheets are as soft as they come. The “heathered” part of heathered cashmere just refers to the weave pattern which adds to the softness, and since the cashmere is blended with cotton, the material is super lightweight and breathable. It’s always nice getting into a freshly made bed with clean sheets, but these sheets elevate the entire experience. If you want a loved one to get a good night’s sleep, gifting these dreamy sheets is a good way to start. Price at time of publish: $677

Monos Metro Backpack 4.8 Monos View On Monos.com Rated “best faux leather” backpack by our lab testers, this Monos bag is a beautiful gift for anyone who loves to travel in style. Whether for commuting to the office or backpacking across Europe, this well-designed backpack offers comfort, ample storage, and a nylon option in addition to the faux leather material. Our testers appreciated the “thoughtful features” and overall durability, and your loved ones will too. Price at time of publish: $200

Christian Louboutin So Kate 120 Patent Leather Pumps Saks Fifth Avenue View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue It might be a deep-seated wish, buried deep down in her core, but (nearly) every woman dreams of owning a pair of Christian Louboutins. And these are the pair to give if you want to make that dream come true. These shoes come in black or nude, though we’d recommend gifting the black for more universal wear. With a classic stiletto style and the iconic red sole, these heels are equally fierce and gorgeous, and will make their wearer feel the same. Price at time of publish: $795

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership IX Eyeshadow Palette: Huetopian Dream 4.5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Cosmetify.com If you have a beauty lover in your life, this Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette is a cosmic dream. With bold colors that are highly pigmented, and a blend of matte and metallic shades, this palette was a favorite when tested in our lab. Even “Little Miss Broke Ticketmaster” is wearing Pat McGrath eyeshadow — and there’s a custom “Taylor-Made” kit to score the same look Taylor Swift wears in her Bejeweled music video. Whether for yourself or someone else, the Mothership palette is an out-of-this-world gift. Price at time of publish: $128 The 13 Best Eyeshadow Palettes of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Valde Beauty Soar Collection Lipstick Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus For richly pigmented lips and a smile that slays, you should consider gifting this Valde lipstick. Even the tube screams opulence with an ornate gold and wings flanking each side of the lipstick. It comes in five bold satin shades, all of which are refillable. This lipstick also nourishes your lips with ingredients that hydrate and soften your skin. Kiss away the competition — you’re totally winning the White Elephant gift exchange with this prize. Price at time of publish: $199

Coach Tabby 26 Leather Crossbody Bag Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos This adorable shoulder purse adds the perfect pop of color to any outfit, including the one Jennifer Lopez wore in the Coach holiday shoot. Lopez exclusively told PEOPLE in a previous interview, “It's the go-anywhere bag and festive for the season. I love the little cherry red patent leather bag — so mini and so lovely for holiday party outfits." As a Coach global ambassador, Lopez said this bag is a great present for loved ones, “It's a sleek, cool style while also being timeless. I always look for that when I think about what I'm gifting — something that is timeless and can be used every day. Gorgeous and practical." Price at time of publish: $450

CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Currentbody.com View On Currentbody.com Another one for the skincare aficionados — this LED light mask from CurrentBody uses a balance of red and infrared light to reduce common skin concerns like wrinkles, facial texture, pigmentation, and blemishes. Even makeup artists have used these masks on actresses like Renée Zellweger and Kaley Cuoco to prep their skin before red carpet events. Treat someone to a celebrity-worthy skincare experience with this innovative LED light mask. Price at time of publish: $380

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus This moisturizing cream is literally the crème de la crème, with nourishing ingredients like botanical oils, vitamins, and hyaluronic acid. This thick cream acts as a barrier for the skin, locking in moisture and protecting against environmental damage. If you have a skincare lover in your life — especially one with dry to balanced skin — this luxury cream is a gift to both them and their skin. Price at time of publish: $280

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Espresso Maker Bloomingdale's View On Amazon View On Target View On Appliancesconnection.com This espresso machine earned a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things list this year. It's the perfect gift for that friend who you know not to speak to until they’ve had their morning coffee. With options for cappuccino, espresso, lattes, and more, this coffee machine does the brain work for you first thing in the morning — with options to personalize and save your favorite recipes. Price at time of publish: $899.95

Nori Press Compact Iron & Steamer for Clothes Amazon View On Amazon View On Nori.co Also snagging a spot on Oprah’s best gifts of 2022, the Nori (iron spelled backwards) takes the concept of a hair flat iron and applies it to clothes — with the capability to iron, steam, or both in half the time of a regular iron or steamer. “Invented by two women at my alma mater (Wake Forest), the Nori Press is a brilliant tool for those of us too intimidated by a traditional iron who still want wrinkle-free clothes,” says Yauger. Price at time of publish: $179

Tory Burch Women's Robinson Two-Tone Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Macy's View On Macy's View On Neiman Marcus “Mixing metals is a jewelry trend that some love and some oppose, but I personally love it,” says Yauger. “This watch in particular executes this trend beautifully because the blend of gold and silver is subtle and well-designed. The watch is super lightweight to wear and the bracelet adds a nice addition to your wrist so the watch isn’t lonely.” This jewelry set is both practical and aesthetically pleasing and would make a stylish gift for anyone. Price at time of publish: $180

Lunya Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set Lunya View On Lunya.co “These are the softest pajamas I've ever owned, and they're pretty chic too (and the perfect WFH outfit if you're sly),” says Yauger. With a high-waist cut, the pajama bottoms flare out for a comfy and loose fit at the ankle, and the top has a casual collar and buttons for an elevated look you’d feel confident going to get your newspaper in (for those who still do that). Plus it’s completely washable and the material actually helps your body temperature cool down while you sleep — a.k.a. the best gift for hot sleepers with a taste for fashion. Price at time of publish: $278

Costa Brazil SAL DE BANHO Bath Salt Canister Amazon View On Amazon View On Livecostabrazil.com Another pick from Oprah, this Costa Brazil Bath Salt is the only way someone should experience a bath for total relaxation. Between the clay, salts and oils in this bath soak, your recipient will be enveloped in soft natural fragrance, and reap the benefits of these sustainable ingredients like reduced puffiness and softer skin texture. Give the gift of a calming soak with this beloved bath salt. Price at time of publish: $125

Meta Quest 2 4.5 Best Buy View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com Gift an escape from reality with this virtual reality headset. The beauty of this device is it’s a headset and controller in one, so you don’t need any separate consoles or machines. In the Meta Quest universe, there are over 350 different games and activities spanning fantasy, fitness, and entertainment, so there’s something that would entertain everyone. If you have a gamer in your friend or family circle, this is the luxury gift to give. Price at time of publish: $399.99

Monos Hybrid Trunk Monos View On Monos.com If you have a travel guru in your life, this trunk is a useful and well-designed gift. Reminiscent of the era when travel meant towing a large trunk, this hybrid option brings that nostalgic design to the 21st century. With plenty of deep storage for heels and coats and a tall shape for longer items, this trunk holds enough for you to stay a month or so overseas (for efficient packers). When people joke that you should pack them in your suitcase for your next trip — this is that suitcase. Happy gifting. Price at time of publish: $445

HOUSE NO.23 Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom Another favorite of Oprah’s, this throw blanket is luxuriously soft — perfect for snuggling up with to watch the latest Bravo spin-off show. In three muted colors, this throw would look lovely on most neutral couches or beds with one sherpa fleece side and one cotton side (hello machine-washable). We love the simple but sophisticated design and durable materials, and think this would make a cozy gift for your special person. Price at time of publish: $198

Gray Malin The Café Paris Print Gray Malin View On Graymalin.com If your loved ones have an eye for art and a sense of humor, there’s no better gift than a Gray Malin print. Not only is Malin’s photography stunning — usually highlighting dream destinations all over the world — it often features animals for added whimsy, like The Café, Paris print with four dogs enjoying their afternoon in Parisian splendor. This is one of many incredible options to add some zest to any home, so if you know someone well enough to get them home decor, Gray is your guy. Price at time of publish: $699

Awe Inspired Joan of Arc Necklace Awe Inspired View On Aweinspired.com This celeb-loved brand of jewelry is all about empowerment. Many of the necklaces feature important women throughout history like Harriet Tubman, Cleopatra, Florence Nightingale, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, among others. Celebrities like Kristen Bell, Sophia Bush, Kelly Clarkson, and Annie Murphy all wear the Joan of Arc necklace regularly — available in 14k yellow gold vermeil, sterling silver, 14k white and yellow gold. These necklaces are the perfect gift for the boss queen in your life. Price at time of publish: $190

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Saks Fifth Avenue The Spanx AirEssentials pants provide a soft material that’s cool to the touch and give off effortlessly chic vibes. These loose athletic pants are a must for anyone who values comfort and style. To make a set, you can also pair these comfy bottoms with the AirEssentials At-the-Hip Pullover (it’s currently sold out, but should be restocked soon). The AirEssentials line from Spanx is the perfect athleisure so if you have a loved one who lives in their sweatpants, these pants will bring a smile to their face. Price at time of publish: $118

Melcher Media Bloomingdale's 150 Hardcover Book Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales This stunning coffee table book is the ideal gift for someone who loves home design and would appreciate the history of this iconic luxury retailer — permanently etched into history via Hollywood cinema and its reputation of high end goods. The deluxe edition of this book includes this stunning gold foil cover with the image of the flagship store on full display. Inside awaits incredible photography, captivating interviews, storied fashion and insights about this industry giant. Price at time of publish: $125

Therabody TheraFace PRO 4.8 Best Buy View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy For those who appreciate skincare and the technology that keeps our skin looking its best, the Theraface Pro is a gift that will yield results for years to come. Peloton instructor Cody Risgby told PEOPLE in a previous interview, “I've been trying to focus more on my beauty and face routine, [and] the Theraface Pro is a great tool," Rigsby says. "There's red light therapy, and a heating and cooling adapter that I absolutely love." Karlie Kloss also shared with PEOPLE during New York Fashion Week that she uses the tool to relax and aid her skincare routine. Price at time of publish: $399 Cody Rigsby Shares His Favorite Wellness Essentials and How to Prioritize Self-Care: "Such an Important Part"

Giardini Segreti 18k Rose Gold Ring Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus Frequently worn by Jennifer Lopez, this stunning 18k gold Pasquale Bruni ring is a showstopper. With three leaves wrapping around your finger, this ring offers a simple but elevated design that’s sure to catch the light in every room the wearer enters. Approved by one leading lady already, we think this ring is a unique gift that will make the recipient think of you whenever they wear it. Price at time of publish: $3,400

Maui Jim Women's Orchid Cat-Eye Sunglasses Maui Jim View On Amazon View On Mauijim.com Maui Jim sunglasses have incredible polarization to protect the eye from sun rays. These sunnies live at the intersection of fashion and function. They’re stylish with a tortoise shell pattern around the frames, which are made from a durable nylon material. The lenses are also quite thin so these sunglasses don’t hurt your head after extended wear like some that feel heavy after a few hours. These sunnies would make a fabulous gift for any frequent beachgoers or those who spend a lot of time outside. Price at time of publish: $262

Anna Sheffield Zodiac Studs Anna Sheffield View On Annasheffield.com If someone on your list is always reading their horoscope and telling you mercury is in retrograde, these Anna Sheffield zodiac earrings are a sure win — as long as you know their correct zodiac sign. Made with 14k yellow gold and white diamond accents, these earrings reflect each zodiac beautifully and will surely bring some joy to your star-guided loved one. And as a bonus, you can buy this jewelry as a singular earring or a pair to best fit the recipient's existing piercings. Price at time of publish: $370

Talia Prana Face Oil View On Amazon View On Tailaskincare.com This brightening serum does it all — improving your overall complexion, skin texture, and tone. “I call this my all-in-one miracle oil,” PEOPLE commerce project manager Dhara Patel says. “This face oil is soothing and hydrating. It's packed with so many good natural ingredients. It's anti-aging, calms inflammation, softens fine lines, and stimulates collagen production.” This would make an excellent present for someone who’s always experimenting with their skincare routine and might enjoy a new product to try. Price at time of publish: $120

lululemon Studio Mirror 4.9 Courtesy of MIRROR View On Mirror.co This hightech mirror brings your fitness to your home in a highly interactive way. If you’re looking for a gift for the fitness friend in your life, this lululemon Mirror offers access to 10,000 workouts you can do at home — including Rumble and Pure Barre — and serves as home decor. The Mirror can stand or be mounted and blends into any space (with concealed outlets to maintain the aesthetic). The only caveat is you have to have a lululemon Studio Membership to use it, which runs $39 per month, but gives you access to store discounts and in-person classes too. Price at time of publish: $1,495 with lululemon Studio membership ($39/month)

Vestaboard Smart Messaging Display Vestaboard View On Vestaboard.com The Vestaboard is a unique gift because it creates a space for communication in your home, and what you say is up to you. You could call it a digital message board, but that’s really underselling how cool this device is. “It’s more like a piece of art than anything else, but compatible with a handy app that projects live sports scores, displays the deets of whatever song you have playing on your speakers, and lets you send messages from anywhere,” says PEOPLE commerce writer Cai Cramer. Even Jennifer Garner has one in her home, which she uses to deliver dad jokes to her at a certain hour of the day. It’s a choose-your-own-adventure kind of gift. Price at time of publish: $2,995

Juliska Chloe Decanter Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue This gorgeous wine decanter would be the best present to open if you appreciate wine. Any connoisseur knows that wine takes time to open up (especially the good stuff), so owning a wine decanter is an essential for any self-respecting vino lover. And the Julika Chloe Decanter is beautiful, dramatic, and a little avantgarde. The best part is, despite its elegant flair, this decanter is glass and dishwasher safe (the real gift). Price at time of publish: $195 The 6 Best Wine Decanters of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Marie Oliver Brooklyn Skirt Marie Oliver View On Marieoliver.com Marie Oliver delivers a stunning vegan leather skirt in a high-waisted A-line silhouette that’s ultra flattering on different body types. The rich brown color works well in all seasons, and is the perfect pairing to colorful blouses. “This NC-based brand makes this incredible vegan leather skirt that I cannot get enough of,” says PEOPLE commerce writer Alyssa Brascia. “Its supple leather feels and looks authentic without the use of genuine leather, a trait many shoppers will love. Every time I wear this skirt I get compliments from everyone, so this one's a must for me!” If you have a fashionista you’re looking to treat, this Brooklyn skirt is an ideal gift. Price at time of publish: $277

Moncler Bady Short Puffer Jacket Saks View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Fwrd.com The perfect gift for someone who lives in a cold climate is clothing that keeps them warm, but this gorgeous puffer jacket from Moncler is so much more than outerwear — it’s fashion. The shiny quilted exterior and cropped silhouette creates a fit that’s flattering and stylish. Insulated with premium down filling, this puffer is quite warm and will keep your recipient toasty even in chilly climates. It’s a must for any cold weather closet. Price at time of publish: $1,495 The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2022 to Keep You Toasty

Island to East Side Fringe Half Moon Purse Island to East Side View On Islandtoeastside.com When you’re going out for a night on the town, sometimes you want something glitzy, and this fringe purse from Island to East Side serves and delivers. "There are not many things that stop me in my tracks, but this bag is wild (in the best way),” says Johnson. “It's fully customizable, so it makes a really fun yet personal gift." With 45 colors to choose from and the option to add custom text, you can really make this bag your own (or someone else’s if gifting it). Price at time of publish: $228