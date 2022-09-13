These Are the 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2022

The Best Black Leggings That We Put to the Test

Read on to discover our picks for the 10 best Lululemon leggings for every lifestyle and workout routine!

The sheer number of options available online or in Lululemon’s stores is dizzying, so we had our team of testers try out 23 of the brand’s most popular styles. We truly put these pants to the test, wearing them through sweaty exercise sessions of all types and rating each style for qualities like opacity, fit, hold, durability, and value.

“Depending on the type of workout you're doing, activewear can play a big part,” Roup tells PEOPLE. “I feel my most confident in a high-waisted compression tight, and I love that it gives you support in all the right places and is very flattering. If I am teaching dance cardio I always like to wear compression.”

Choosing the right workout (or stay-in) gear for you is crucial for both comfort and performance. Celebrity trainer Megan Roup , who founded the popular online workout program The Sculpt Society , tells PEOPLE, “Lululemon will always be an iconic activewear brand that revolutionized how we looked or bought activewear.” Roup trains supermodel clients like Miranda Kerr , Karlie Kloss , and Shanina Shaik with a routine that incorporates dance, cardio, and yoga. Roup says that depending on the type of exercise she’s doing that day, she’ll change up the style of leggings she wears to maximize results.

Upscale fitness-wear brand Lululemon has become basically synonymous with the word “leggings,” taking over the closets of exercise-lovers and comfort-seekers worldwide since their journey started in 1998. Their luxurious fabrics and flattering styles have made Lululemon a staple amongst celebs ( Camila Cabello , Gwyneth Paltrow , and so many more!), and while they do fall on the more expensive end of the price spectrum for athletic wear, their high-quality materials often make for longer lasting pieces.

If there’s one thing that we’re grateful that the yoga and Pilates craze has given us, it's the normalization of wearing leggings as pants . They’re comfortable. They’re stretchy. They’re great for running — or runs to the supermarket, for that matter. What’s not to love?

The Align Scalloped Hem leggings are cropped to 23”, which was designed to fall around mid-calf. Available in 8 colors and one fun pattern, these pants are made from Lululemon’s famous Nulu™ Fabric for a soft, buttery feel. Our tester was impressed with the thoughtful design of these tights, especially in the scalloped hemline. “I especially loved that the scalloped bottoms are made from a different fabric than the rest of the leggings and that they're reinforced so they won't curl up,” they shared. Like the other Align leggings, some shoppers complain that the waistband tends to sag a bit throughout the day, though our tester did not experience this. The detailed hemline and comfy fit make these leggings perfect for going straight from yoga class to brunch.

If you’re looking for leggings with a bit of flirty detail, you’ve come to the right place. The Align Scalloped Hem leggings have everything that shoppers know and love in the classic Align tight, but with sweet details added along the hem. These leggings are soft and stretchy, which makes them perfect for bendy yoga classes — but they’re so cute, you’ll want to wear them out all day.

“These are super comfortable but provide a tight fit with support,” our tester noted. “The material provides the perfect balance of stretch and compression.” Our tester wore the Fast and Free High Rise Crop pants for multiple short and long runs and felt that they were sweat-wicking enough to stay cool and comfortable, even during the hot summer months. The tester noted that the depth of the side pockets on these pants caused their phone to slip down to the mid-thigh area while running, which they found to be a bit annoying. Despite that, our tester rated these pants as a 5 out of 5 across the board for material, fit, durability, opacity, and overall value.

On your mark, get set, go grab yourself a pair of Fast and Free High Rise Crop leggings! Despite tough competition, these tights are our pick for the best pair of Lululemon leggings for running. They’re made of Nulux™ Fabric, which is breathable and sweat-wicking while providing a medium level of compression that’s great for running. The cropped cut is designed to fall somewhere around the mid-calf, and the breathable material feels cool to the touch no matter how sweaty your training sesh gets.

Our tester was impressed with the Groove Super High-Rise’s body-hugging fit. “These fit me perfectly,” the tester said. “I usually have a problem with waistbands gapping at my waist, but not with this pair.” They noted that these pants are not compressive, which makes them easier to slip on and off. We wish these leggings had a drawcord in the waistband to keep them in place during movement, but for a pair of leggings meant for lower-intensity workouts and chilling on the couch, we think this is a great choice.

Flared leggings are back in style, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. The Groove Super High-Rise pants have a tighter fit at the hips that kick out at the bottom, creating a flattering and unique shape that’s perfect for yoga, lounging, and lighter activity. Our tester reported, “I wore them for over 12 hours on two long train rides and felt comfortable the entire time.” These pants are made from Lululemon’s buttery-soft Nulu™ Fabric and come in long and cropped lengths.

We wish the back pocket had a zipper so that belonging would feel more secure while running, and a few more color options would be nice. Despite those small critiques, these pants are an amazing option for runners and loungers alike.

The 23” cropped length falls somewhere around the lower or mid-calf on most wearers and allows the ankles to breathe. The SenseKnit High-Rise Running pants also come with Lululemon’s beloved continuous drawcord to keep them in place while you move. We love the reflective details that run down the bottom of the pant leg, plus a handy back pocket that large enough to stash your phone or keys in.

The SenseKnit High-Rise Running Crop pants from Lululemon are exactly what you’d expect them to be — a high-rise, cropped legging designed for running. Made from SenseKnit™ Technology with targeted support, these pants claim to be both sweat-wicking and quick-drying. Our tester raved about the comfortable feel of the SenseKnit™ fabric, saying, “The material feels buttery soft. It was like slipping into a second skin.” The comfortable material doesn't sacrifice performance, and our tester described these pants as “medium compressive” and “ideal for running,” but still comfortable enough to lounge around in.

The tester suggested that the thicker, more compressive style might feel tight on the legs and stomach for those who aren’t used to wearing compression pants while exercising, but the breathability and stretch make these pants a great option for everything from running to weightlifting.

The Invigorate High-Rise Tights offer a high-rise fit and — drumroll please — side drop-in pockets! These compressive leggings come with a continuous drawcord, so you can tighten the waist to your heart’s content without worrying about the drawcord disappearing in the wash. Available in a variety of colors and a few fun patterns, our tester felt that the thick performance fabric was completely opaque, noting, “I'm happy to report these passed the squat test and are leg-day approved.”

“This material is pretty impressive. It's truly a performance fabric,” our tester said of the Invigorate High-Rise Tight. Our tester shared that they personally own a few other types of Lululemon leggings, but this was their first time trying out the brand’s Everlux fabric. “[The Everlux fabric] really is ideal for training,” the tester raved, “It's compressive and supportive, and I felt good and confident wearing them.”

Drawcord hidden in the waistband keeps them in the correct position as you move

The All the Right Places leggings are available in a variety of colors, from brights to neutrals, in a cropped cut that falls somewhere on the mid-calf for most wearers. Our tester awarded them with perfect scores for material, fit, and durability, commenting, “Since I do hot yoga and heated spin class, these are the perfect leggings for exercising when you know you're going to sweat. They keep you cool and dry and don't bunch or roll down.”

Tugging your pants up while you’re in the zone mid-workout is endlessly frustrating, but that’s no problem for these sturdy leggings that feature a hidden drawcord in the waistband for adjustable hold through every downward-facing dog. Did we mention these pants also come with pockets?! (Are we too pocket-obsessed? Maybe! But we’re OK with that!).

Lululemon started as a yoga studio, so it’s no wonder they make the best leggings for the practice. Though many of the brand’s pants were created for bendy exercise, the All the Right Place High-Rise are our favorite pick for moving through your flow with breathable comfort and a great amount of stretch. Our tester adored these leggings — even after a sweaty hot yoga session. “Thanks to the moisture-wicking [fabric], they feel cool-to-the-touch even after a hot room workout,” they shared.

Our tester tried these leggings out through various strength-based exercises and reported back, “​​The drawstring keeps these in place throughout even high-impact workouts. They didn't budge or shift, and I wore them during a variety of workouts, including a leg workout with squats, lunges, deadlifts, and more.” The Wunder Train Leggings feature a small back pocket in the waistband, which is the perfect size to tuck away your keys or lip balm. Overall, these pants are a great choice for anyone who desires a little extra support to conquer even the most challenging workouts.

Calling all athletes — we might’ve just found the compression leggings to end all compression leggings. Not only do these babies hug you in all the right places — but they also wick away sweat with ease. Lululemon describes the material these leggings are made from as “Our Fastest-Drying, Everlux™ Fabric,” which makes them great for sweaty gym sessions. These thick, high-rise pants come in three lengths that fall just above or below the ankle and are available in three colors: bright blue, dark green, or black.

While the lack of side pockets limits what you can carry, it also means there’s less fabric on the hips, which some customers find more flattering. The multi-way stretch fabric truly moves with you while maintaining its compression. Per our tester, “They are just fitted enough around the legs, butt, and stomach that you feel secure and covered without feeling suffocated.” You heard it here first — the days of uncomfortable, too-tight leggings are officially over. Some customers commented that their leggings slid down a bit throughout the day, though our tester did not personally experience this. The Align pants are a great everyday pair of leggings, especially for those who prefer a smooth, pocketless pair of leggings.

These pants are so good — we just had to include them twice (this time sans pockets). The classic Align leggings offer all the comfort, support, and sweat-wicking power you could possibly ask for in a legging with a flattering high-rise cut.

The flattering high-cut works for various body types, and our tester felt that these pants offered an exceptional fit. “I don't think I've ever had a pair of leggings fit better,” the tester said. “The high-rise waist is incredibly comfortable — as someone who usually has a hard time getting a pair of pants to fit both my waist, hip, and butt ratio, I was SHOCKED at how well these leggings worked.” Some shoppers pointed out that the lighter shades of the InStill High-Rise leggings sometimes show sweat stains, so keep that in mind when picking out your shade. Overall, these leggings were deserving of the highest praise from our tester and earned perfect scores for opacity, fit, and hold.

If ever a pair of leggings could be described as a soft, cuddly hug, these would be it. Don’t let their buttery smooth feel fool you — the InStill High-Rise Crop can handle some serious movement. These pants are made specifically for yoga (but great for hanging out, too) and offer a light compression that won’t fall down mid-workout. “I put them on and immediately knew they wouldn't be see-through (no matter what the lighting and squat combination was),” our tester shared. “They're just that good.” Made from Lululemon’s body-hugging SmoothCover™ Fabric, these pants are supportive and sweat-wicking.

Comfortable enough to lounge on the couch in with just the right amount of compression to hug you through every yoga pose, these leggings are versatile and oh-so soft. Our tester was impressed by these pants’ ability to withstand the dreaded washing machine, commenting, “The color held up beautifully, even after multiple washes, and these are still soft and stretchy.” If you’re looking for a legging that strikes the perfect balance of comfort and performance, you can’t go wrong with the Align High Rise with Pockets.

This version of the popular Align leggings features handy side pockets that can hold your phone, wallet, or whatever else you decide to stuff in there during a run. And, if you’re a sucker for pockets like we are, you’ll be thrilled to know that the Align leggings also have a back pocket that can fit a few small items. This model is cut with a flattering high-rise waistband and is available in three different lengths: 23”, 25”, 28” (pro tip: most Lululemon stores will also hem their pants for free if you bring them in!). Our tester loved that these pants didn’t let her down — literally. “I felt secure in this pair, and they stayed put while I worked out. Nothing moved—not the waistband, the legs, or the crotch,” the tester noted. Some customers did note that their pants slid down a bit throughout the day, though our tester did not personally experience this.

What happens when the best-selling, celebrity-loved Align legging is given pockets? They land the coveted top spot on our ranking of the best Lululemon leggings! These buttery soft pants can handle any level of activity, from running to weight lifting and everything in between. Made from Lululemon’s proprietary Nulu™ fabric, these pants feel like a second skin while wicking sweat and maintaining shape through wear after wear.

Things to Consider Before Buying Lululemon Leggings

Compression Level

Lululemon offers a variety of compression leggings with varying degrees of squeeze. Celebrity trainer Megan Roup says, “If I am doing dance cardio I tend to gravitate towards more compression in my leggings and [a] sports bra for the added support and sweat-wicking. However, if I am doing something low impact like sculpt, compression isn't that important to me and I may gravitate to more of a softer fabric.”

Figuring out the level of compression you need from your workout gear can be tricky, but a good rule of thumb is to choose pants that are more compressive for high-intensity workouts like running and weight lifting, and opt for stretchier, less compressive material for low-intensity workouts like yoga and barre. At the end of the day, the most important factor in choosing leggings is your personal comfort — don’t choose anything that squeezes you uncomfortably or leaves your extremities blue or swollen. “You'll want something that you feel supported in as you move around, that allows your body to sweat, and that makes you feel comfortable,” Roup says.

Length

You can find Lululemon leggings in a variety of lengths, from as short as 17” (designed to fall around the upper calf) or as long as 32” (designed to skim the ground). Different lengths will fall in different spots on the leg depending on the height and leg length of the wearer, so knowing the length of your legs can be helpful in determining where exactly a pair will fall on you. Your best bet for finding the perfect length for you is to try the pants on, either in person at the Lululemon store or by ordering online from Lululemon.com.

Material

One of the most important factors when it comes to the fit and feel of leggings on the body is material. Each of the high-quality fabrics that Lululemon leggings are made from offer different levels of compression, sweat-wicking ability, and breathability, as well as varying looks and feels. Here are the descriptions that Lululemon offers for each of their most popular fabrics:

Luxtreme™: Slick and low-friction support, sweat-wicking, four-way stretch, breathable, feels cool to the touch, added Lycra® fibre for stretch and shape retention.

Nulux™: Weightless coverage that passes the squat test, four-way stretch, quick-drying, sweat-wicking, breathable, feels sleek and cool to the touch, added Lycra® fibre for stretch and shape retention.

Nulu™: So buttery-soft, it feels weightless, four-way stretch, sweat-wicking, breathable, added Lycra® fibre for stretch and shape retention.

SenseKnit: Targeted support, four-way stretch, sweat-wicking, quick drying.

Everlux™: Our fastest-drying fabric, four-way stretch, sweat-wicking, breathable, supportive, feels cool and sleek on the inside, soft and brushed on the outside, added Lycra® fibre for stretch and shape retention.



How We Tested

Our team of active volunteers tested out 23 different pairs of Lululemon leggings. We made sure that our testing group was made up of people with varying levels of fitness. The testers wore their chosen Lululemon legging style in a variety of settings and through multiple forms of exercise including running, high-intensity workouts, yoga, and walking. In order to gauge the comfort of each pair, our testers lounged in their leggings all day while attempting to sit in a variety of chairs and positions.

The testers also measured the sweat-wicking abilities of their leggings by placing a small drop of water on the inside of the fabric and recording how easily the water was able to absorb and spread across the fabric. They also performed a squat test, in which the testers did a series of squats in both neutral and brightly patterned underwear to gauge how see-through the leggings were. The testers also tested the hold of their leggings by using a pen to draw a line across their abdomen where the top of the waistband sits. They then did a series of squats, lunges, jumping jacks, and jogged in place to see whether the waistband had slid down.

The testers then washed and dried the leggings according to Lululemon's instructions to test the washability and durability of each pair of pants. Finally, our testers rated each legging on a scale of 1 to 5 for material, opacity, fit, hold, durability, and value.



Frequently Asked Questions How should I wash my Lululemon leggings? After a sweaty gym session, it’s imperative to wash your leggings to minimize the growth of smelly bacteria. Here are some guidelines from Lululemon.com about how to wash their fabrics: For Luon®, Luxtreme®, Everlux™, Nulu™, Nulux™, Rulu™, Seamless, Swift, and Warpstreme™, we recommend: Machine wash cold with similar fabrics Avoid fabric softeners and abrasive fabrics/materials Hang to dry (or tumble dry on low)

What do I do if my leggings are too long? Luckily for you, Lululemon offers complimentary hemming in all stores! Lululemon’s website claims that their turnaround time is about 3 days at most stores, but up to 7 days at pop-up stores.

How long does Lululemon take to ship? Orders shipped through standard shipping are typically sent out 1-2 days after purchasing and should arrive to your address within 7 to 8 business days. Once you add an order to your cart, the estimated delivery will be presented upon checkout.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

