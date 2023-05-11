Shopping The 10 Best Luggage Tags of 2023, According to a Travel Expert Never lose a bag again By Laura Denby Laura Denby Laura Denby is a food, home, and lifestyle writer who specializes in creating thorough and analytical product reviews to help shoppers make more informed purchasing decisions. She has a Culinary Arts diploma from the Institute of Culinary Education and a WSET Level 2 Award in Wine and Spirits. Her work has appeared in leading food and lifestyle publications like PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Martha Stewart Living, Verywell Family, Southern Living, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 11, 2023 10:15 AM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How to Pick FAQ Take Our Word For It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / David Hattan For many people, traveling to see new places and experience new cultures is one of the greatest joys in life. For other people, it can be one of the biggest hassles, and a lot of the time, stolen or lost luggage is to blame. That’s why it’s essential to have durable, easy-to-read luggage tags. These accessories are so much more than just a decorative addition to your suitcase — they’re a crucial item that can help differentiate your luggage from others. If your bags get lost, luggage tags are a great way to ensure they get returned to you swiftly. When searching for luggage tags, make sure to keep durability top of mind. Once you find a durable option that won’t break, rip, or tear, make sure there is space to display your information clearly but discreetly. You don’t want your phone number displayed for everyone in the airport to see, but you do want the airline to be able to reach you if your luggage goes missing. From there, you can look at other features like color, style, and design. If you’re traveling with young kids, consider getting matching luggage tags for the whole family. That way, you can easily identify all of your checked luggage as it tumbles down the baggage claim. In search of the best luggage tags, we spoke to travel expert Josh Viner, regional operations director with international vacation rental site, Vacasa. Read on for the best luggage tags for the whole family. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Calpak Portable Charger at Calpaktravel.com Jump to Review Best Value: Travelmore Silicone Luggage Tags at Amazon Jump to Review Best Color Selection: Travelambo Luggage Tags at Amazon Jump to Review Best Personalized: Mark & Graham Fillmore Luggage Tag at Markandgraham.com Jump to Review Best for 2-Piece Luggage Set: Travelon Set of 2 Luggage Tags at Amazon Jump to Review Most Durable: Herschel Luggage Tag at Zappos Jump to Review Best for a Group: Ovener Silicone Luggage Tags at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Kids: Finex 4-Piece Luggage Tag Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Leather: ROYCE NEW YORK Luggage Tag at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Design: Agiotage Personalized Luggage Tag at Etsy Jump to Review Best Overall Calpak Portable Charger Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com Who It's Good For The friend whose phone is always *almost* out of battery Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for a cheap, single-use luggage tag There are ordinary luggage tags, and then there are luggage tags that double as portable phone chargers. This genius accessory is a no-brainer if you’re traveling overnight or on an extended flight. The faux leather luggage tag comes with a small charging port for personal devices like a cellphone or headphones. The portable charger is super slim, with a USB charging port that can connect to a variety of personal items. Even if it didn’t include one of the most essential travel items, this would still be a fantastic luggage tag. The faux leather is strong and durable, with an adjustable strap that can fit different-sized handles. An interior card keeps your personal information safely stowed away, with a clear liner that’s easy to read. The chic and essential accessory comes in seven bright and vibrant colors, which makes it easy to identify in a crowd. Though it’s on the pricier side, this multifunctional tool is a genius way to make traveling easier and more efficient. Price at time of publish: $32 Material: Faux Leather | Adjustable Strap: Yes | Dimensions: 3 x 4.75 inches | Available Styles: 7 Best Value Travelmore Silicone Luggage Tags Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Parents looking for a durable way to keep their family’s luggage clearly labeled Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for an ultra-discreet tag that hides all information from the naked eye This 7-piece set of silicone luggage tags is a fantastic value for the money. The tags come in seven different colors, which makes them great for traveling with a family or labeling multiple pieces of luggage. Each one comes with a loop handle made from silicone, so they’re flexible and stretchy, too. These tags are easy to personalize with your information, which gets written on a card and slid into the silicone holder. Each tag comes in a different bright color, which means you’ll have no trouble spotting your bag from far away. Keep in mind that these tags don’t completely block out your information, so they’re not as private as some other options on this list. Price at time of publish: $6.99 Material: Silicone | Adjustable Strap: No | Dimensions: 3 x 4 inches | Available Styles: 1 Best Color Selection Travelambo Faux Leather Luggage Tags Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Someone looking to brighten up dull luggage with hard-to-miss tags Who It's Not Good For Travelers looking for personalized luggage tags that display their initials One of the best things about having luggage tags is that they help differentiate your bag from someone else's. If you own a commonly-owned bag — we won’t name brand names — in muted, simple colors, you’ll probably see tons of the same bag at the airport. “An added benefit of having a luggage tag is the ability to spot your bag quickly and easily. This also allows you to express your personal style and compliment your often neutral-colored suitcase,” says Viner. This extremely affordable luggage tag comes in 25 colors like bright green and hot orange, so you can easily spot your luggage as it rides along the baggage claim conveyor belt. The set of two tags are made from faux leather with a stainless steel buckle and adjustable strap. They’re strong and durable, but they’re flexible enough to bend when needed. Your information is clearly displayed yet safely hidden away from view, thanks to the privacy flap that covers the information tag. Price at time of publish: $5.99 Material: Faux Leather | Adjustable Strap: Yes | Dimensions: 3x5 inches | Available Styles: 25 Jetset in Style with the Best Away Travel Luggage of 2023 Best Personalized Mark & Graham Fillmore Vegan Leather Luggage Tag Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com Who It's Good For The friend who monograms every possible accessory Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for an affordable option that’s ultra-discreet Personalized luggage tags are a fantastic way to quickly identify your luggage in a crowd. By adorning a luggage tag with your personal initials, you can easily find your bags as they come down the conveyor belt, especially thanks to the bold, bright printing found on these tags from Mark & Graham. We love that these luggage tags come in five colors with 31 different personalization styles. You can choose anything from bold letters to cute, sporty icons as a fun way to differentiate your luggage from others. The adjustable tags come with an information page that’s hidden by a privacy strap, so you can keep your personal details hidden but accessible if need be. These are a fantastic option for newlyweds or a few members of the same family. By purchasing matching tags, you can quickly identify the bags in your group while keeping each individual person’s luggage separate. Price at time of publish: $39 Material: Vegan leather | Adjustable Strap: Yes | Dimensions: 3 x 4.5 inches | Available Styles: 5 Best for 2-Piece Luggage Set Travelon Set of 2 Luggage Tags Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a set of two durable, brightly-colored tags at a super-affordable price Who It's Not Good For Luxury travelers looking for an elegant accessory If you’re planning to carry on a bag and check a bag, having a set of two luggage tags is a great way to keep track of both. We love this option from Amazon that offers two tags for the price of one. Available in bright colors like yellow, fuschia, and lime green, these simple tags are easy to spot amongst a sea of black and gray suitcases. Made of durable, heavy-duty plastic with a canvas strap, these tags will stay securely in place without tearing or ripping. Thanks to the smart design, only your name will be visible when using the tags, and your private information is hidden behind a privacy flap. And for only $6, these tags are a steal. Price at time of publish: $5.78 Material: Plastic | Adjustable Strap: No | Dimensions: 2.25 x 3.5 inches | Available Styles: 5 Most Durable Herschel Luggage Tag Herschel View On Zappos View On Herschel.com Who It's Good For The adventurous traveler looking for a heavy-duty tag that won’t break or tear Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for a stylish or decorative accessory Let’s face it—luggage gets tossed around a lot. Whether you’re cramming it into an overhead bin, running to catch a train, or yanking it off the baggage claim conveyor belt, bags often take a beating. For a luggage tag to serve its purpose, it has to stay in place no matter what kind of tribulations you put it through. For adventurous travelers who need the most durable travel gear, it’s essential to find a heavy-duty luggage tag. We love this option from Herschel because it’s made from rubber with a braided canvas strap that won’t rip or snap. It has all the benefits of a standard luggage tag—like an information tag that stays hidden from the naked eye—with a bit more durability. This option is subtle and unfussy, so keep in mind that it’s only available in two colors. Price at time of publish: $18 Material: Rubber and canvas | Adjustable Strap: Yes | Dimensions: 2.6 x 4.5 inches | Available Styles: 2 The 8 Best Travel Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for a Group Ovener Silicone Luggage Tags 5-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Families or groups traveling with multiple bags Who It's Not Good For The solo traveler looking for a stylish accessory If you’re traveling with multiple bags or a group of kids, the best way to keep track of all your items is to purchase matching luggage tags. We love this set of five brightly colored tags that come at an extremely affordable price point. With nine color options to choose from, these vibrant silicone tags will stand out in a crowd and are a genius way to quickly identify members of your group. The silicone construction is durable and flexible, so they can bend without breaking or snapping. Each tag in the set comes with an identification card that hides your personal details: The front of the tag has a place for your name, but all other important details — like your address and phone number — are hidden from view. This is an incredible value and a fantastic option for anyone traveling with groups or multiple pieces of luggage. Price at time of publish: $12.88 Material: Silicone | Adjustable Strap: No Dimensions: 2 x 3.5 inches | Available Styles: 9 Best for Kids Finex 4-Piece Luggage Tag Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Who It's Good For Young kids or fans of famous cartoon characters Who It's Not Good For Older kids or teenagers If you’re looking for a fun way to keep your kids’ luggage safe, look to Finex’s large variety of luggage tag sets. With options like the Ninja Turtles, Disney Princesses, and characters from Winnie the Pooh, these kid-friendly sets offer something for everyone. Each set comes with four pieces, so you can attach one to each piece of luggage to keep them all easily within view. These fun tags are made from durable silicone, so they’re heavy-duty yet flexible to prevent snapping or breaking. Each comes with an information card that’s stowed away on the back, so you can keep your kids’ information hidden from view. For added safety, Viner recommends only putting the child’s last name on a luggage tag. These gender neutral options are perfect for girls or boys, and the multiple pieces per pack are ideal for larger families. Price at time of publish: $18 Material: Silicone | Adjustable Strap: No | Dimensions: Not listed | Available Styles: 18 Best Leather ROYCE NEW YORK Leather Luggage Tag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Royce.us Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a chic, simple, and private luggage tag Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for a more affordable option This classic luggage tag is simple and chic. Available in a variety of shades, it’s an elegant accessory that can match any type of luggage or handbag. The looped handle is made of the same leather as the tag itself, so it won’t break or tear. It’s stylish and simple for anyone looking to keep their personal information as private as possible. (But you can also choose to personalize it, if you prefer.) Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Leather | Adjustable Strap: No | Dimensions: 5 x 2.25 inches | Available Styles: 10 Best Design Agiotage Personalized Leather Luggage Tag Etsy View On Etsy Who It's Good For Travelers looking for personalization in a discreet, private luggage tag Who It's Not Good For Kids looking for a fun and unique tag This stylish luggage tag is available in nine classic colors and five different fonts with a variety of icons to add a touch of personalization. The adjustable strap is made from heavy-duty leather, so it’s flexible but secure, so it can stretch without ripping. In addition to the bright, beautiful colors, these tags can also be personalized with different stamp colors, like gold, silver or plain. Each tag comes with a personal tag slot that’s hidden securely away, so your personal information is accessible but not on display. They are easy to personalize with different details, but it’s easy to keep them private, too. Price at time of publish: $8.80 Material: Leather | Adjustable Strap: Yes | Dimensions: Not listed | Available Styles: 9 The 13 Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel of 2023, Tested and Reviewed How to Pick the Right Luggage Tag Style Viner says that the most important features to look for in a luggage tag are durability, privacy, and style. “If you are an avid traveler, you know how hard airline baggage attendants can be on your luggage,” Viner said. “The same applies to your tag, so make sure it can stand up to the elements." Luggage tags come in a variety of styles, and though they can be a decorative accessory, they should serve as a durable tool first and foremost. When selecting a luggage tag, make sure that your information will be clearly, yet discreetly displayed. Some luggage tags display your information in bright colors that can be easy to spot, but it’s not a great idea to have your personal information easily visible to the naked eye. Instead, look for a luggage tag that has a pocket, snap, or other way of hiding your information. That way, if your bag gets lost, someone from the airline will be able to identify your address, but the person next to you on the subway won’t be able to see your personal phone number from a few feet away. Quantity If you’re traveling with a group — especially a family with multiple young kids — it’s a great idea to look for luggage tags that come in a set. A pack of matching luggage tags — like the Ovener Silicone Luggage Tag — is a great way to keep an eye on all of your group’s luggage at once. By buying multiple of the same luggage tag, you can easily spot the matching tags when they come down the baggage claim. Think of it as a travel uniform: If everyone in your group has bright green tags on their luggage, you’ll be able to quickly and efficiently identify which bags belong to your group. This is especially helpful when storing your bags at a hotel before check-in. The concierge can quickly identify which bags belong to your group, and that way, they can store them all together. If you’re not traveling in a group, but you have multiple pieces of luggage, having matching tags is even more important. If the tag on your suitcase matches the tag on your carry-on, anyone who helps you with your bags — like a taxi driver or flight attendant — can easily see which ones belong together, therefore lessening the chance that something gets lost. Material Whether you’re traveling by plane or train, your luggage will inevitably take a beating. From being crammed in an overhead bin to navigating city streets, suitcases are prone to bumping and banging, no matter how careful you may be. When selecting a luggage tag, look for pieces made from durable materials like silicone, leather, or rubber. These materials can stretch slightly without snapping or breaking and are more resistant to wear and tear than others. More delicate materials — like thin plastic or paper — can snap, rip, or break. “I like something made of a sturdy, durable material that lends a hint of style,” said Viner. “I tend to opt for leather (or synthetic leather tags). However, there are some interesting offerings made of silicone and metal that are also appealing and may last longer than your suitcase itself,” he adds. Frequently Asked Questions Where is the best place to put luggage tags? A luggage tag should be placed somewhere that’s easily visible but isn’t in danger of breaking or snapping off. For best results, attach it to the top handle or strap of your bag. If your luggage tag has adjustable straps, make sure that it is fastened tightly and isn’t hanging off. Keeping it tightly secured will lessen the chance of it falling off. What info should you include on your luggage tag? The three most essential pieces of information are your name, phone number, and email address. You can skip adding your home address—it’s a good idea to keep that information private and it isn’t completely necessary to include it on your tag. Viner points out that if you’re filling out a luggage tag for a child, only include his or her last name. What is the best material for a luggage tag? Luggage can take a beating, so luggage tags must be made of durable material in order to stay securely in place when you need them. Finding luggage tags made of a durable, yet flexible material that won’t break, shatter, or snap is best. Materials like silicone, leather, or rubber are fantastic for luggage tags because they can bend without breaking. It’s also important to consider what material the strap and any buckles are made of, as those are usually the most vulnerable to breaking. Look for tags that have strong straps made of leather, braided canvas, or silicone. Any buckles should be made of strong material like stainless steel, too. In general, try to avoid delicate materials like thin plastic that could chip or snap in half. 