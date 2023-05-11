Read on for the best luggage tags for the whole family.

When searching for luggage tags, make sure to keep durability top of mind. Once you find a durable option that won’t break, rip, or tear, make sure there is space to display your information clearly but discreetly. You don’t want your phone number displayed for everyone in the airport to see, but you do want the airline to be able to reach you if your luggage goes missing. From there, you can look at other features like color, style, and design. If you’re traveling with young kids, consider getting matching luggage tags for the whole family. That way, you can easily identify all of your checked luggage as it tumbles down the baggage claim. In search of the best luggage tags, we spoke to travel expert Josh Viner, regional operations director with international vacation rental site, Vacasa.

For many people, traveling to see new places and experience new cultures is one of the greatest joys in life. For other people, it can be one of the biggest hassles, and a lot of the time, stolen or lost luggage is to blame. That’s why it’s essential to have durable, easy-to-read luggage tags. These accessories are so much more than just a decorative addition to your suitcase — they’re a crucial item that can help differentiate your luggage from others. If your bags get lost, luggage tags are a great way to ensure they get returned to you swiftly.

Best Overall Calpak Portable Charger Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com Who It's Good For The friend whose phone is always *almost* out of battery Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for a cheap, single-use luggage tag There are ordinary luggage tags, and then there are luggage tags that double as portable phone chargers. This genius accessory is a no-brainer if you’re traveling overnight or on an extended flight. The faux leather luggage tag comes with a small charging port for personal devices like a cellphone or headphones. The portable charger is super slim, with a USB charging port that can connect to a variety of personal items. Even if it didn’t include one of the most essential travel items, this would still be a fantastic luggage tag. The faux leather is strong and durable, with an adjustable strap that can fit different-sized handles. An interior card keeps your personal information safely stowed away, with a clear liner that’s easy to read. The chic and essential accessory comes in seven bright and vibrant colors, which makes it easy to identify in a crowd. Though it’s on the pricier side, this multifunctional tool is a genius way to make traveling easier and more efficient. Price at time of publish: $32 Material: Faux Leather | Adjustable Strap: Yes | Dimensions: 3 x 4.75 inches | Available Styles: 7

Best Value Travelmore Silicone Luggage Tags Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Parents looking for a durable way to keep their family’s luggage clearly labeled

Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for an ultra-discreet tag that hides all information from the naked eye This 7-piece set of silicone luggage tags is a fantastic value for the money. The tags come in seven different colors, which makes them great for traveling with a family or labeling multiple pieces of luggage. Each one comes with a loop handle made from silicone, so they’re flexible and stretchy, too. These tags are easy to personalize with your information, which gets written on a card and slid into the silicone holder. Each tag comes in a different bright color, which means you’ll have no trouble spotting your bag from far away. Keep in mind that these tags don’t completely block out your information, so they’re not as private as some other options on this list. Price at time of publish: $6.99 Material: Silicone | Adjustable Strap: No | Dimensions: 3 x 4 inches | Available Styles: 1

Best Color Selection Travelambo Faux Leather Luggage Tags Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Someone looking to brighten up dull luggage with hard-to-miss tags Who It's Not Good For Travelers looking for personalized luggage tags that display their initials One of the best things about having luggage tags is that they help differentiate your bag from someone else's. If you own a commonly-owned bag — we won’t name brand names — in muted, simple colors, you’ll probably see tons of the same bag at the airport. “An added benefit of having a luggage tag is the ability to spot your bag quickly and easily. This also allows you to express your personal style and compliment your often neutral-colored suitcase,” says Viner. This extremely affordable luggage tag comes in 25 colors like bright green and hot orange, so you can easily spot your luggage as it rides along the baggage claim conveyor belt. The set of two tags are made from faux leather with a stainless steel buckle and adjustable strap. They’re strong and durable, but they’re flexible enough to bend when needed. Your information is clearly displayed yet safely hidden away from view, thanks to the privacy flap that covers the information tag. Price at time of publish: $5.99 Material: Faux Leather | Adjustable Strap: Yes | Dimensions: 3x5 inches | Available Styles: 25 Jetset in Style with the Best Away Travel Luggage of 2023

Best Personalized Mark & Graham Fillmore Vegan Leather Luggage Tag Mark & Graham View On Markandgraham.com Who It's Good For The friend who monograms every possible accessory Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for an affordable option that’s ultra-discreet Personalized luggage tags are a fantastic way to quickly identify your luggage in a crowd. By adorning a luggage tag with your personal initials, you can easily find your bags as they come down the conveyor belt, especially thanks to the bold, bright printing found on these tags from Mark & Graham. We love that these luggage tags come in five colors with 31 different personalization styles. You can choose anything from bold letters to cute, sporty icons as a fun way to differentiate your luggage from others. The adjustable tags come with an information page that’s hidden by a privacy strap, so you can keep your personal details hidden but accessible if need be. These are a fantastic option for newlyweds or a few members of the same family. By purchasing matching tags, you can quickly identify the bags in your group while keeping each individual person’s luggage separate. Price at time of publish: $39 Material: Vegan leather | Adjustable Strap: Yes | Dimensions: 3 x 4.5 inches | Available Styles: 5

Best for 2-Piece Luggage Set Travelon Set of 2 Luggage Tags Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a set of two durable, brightly-colored tags at a super-affordable price Who It's Not Good For Luxury travelers looking for an elegant accessory If you’re planning to carry on a bag and check a bag, having a set of two luggage tags is a great way to keep track of both. We love this option from Amazon that offers two tags for the price of one. Available in bright colors like yellow, fuschia, and lime green, these simple tags are easy to spot amongst a sea of black and gray suitcases. Made of durable, heavy-duty plastic with a canvas strap, these tags will stay securely in place without tearing or ripping. Thanks to the smart design, only your name will be visible when using the tags, and your private information is hidden behind a privacy flap. And for only $6, these tags are a steal. Price at time of publish: $5.78 Material: Plastic | Adjustable Strap: No | Dimensions: 2.25 x 3.5 inches | Available Styles: 5

Most Durable Herschel Luggage Tag Herschel View On Zappos View On Herschel.com Who It's Good For The adventurous traveler looking for a heavy-duty tag that won’t break or tear Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for a stylish or decorative accessory Let’s face it—luggage gets tossed around a lot. Whether you’re cramming it into an overhead bin, running to catch a train, or yanking it off the baggage claim conveyor belt, bags often take a beating. For a luggage tag to serve its purpose, it has to stay in place no matter what kind of tribulations you put it through. For adventurous travelers who need the most durable travel gear, it’s essential to find a heavy-duty luggage tag. We love this option from Herschel because it’s made from rubber with a braided canvas strap that won’t rip or snap. It has all the benefits of a standard luggage tag—like an information tag that stays hidden from the naked eye—with a bit more durability. This option is subtle and unfussy, so keep in mind that it’s only available in two colors. Price at time of publish: $18 Material: Rubber and canvas | Adjustable Strap: Yes | Dimensions: 2.6 x 4.5 inches | Available Styles: 2 The 8 Best Travel Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for a Group Ovener Silicone Luggage Tags 5-Pack Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Families or groups traveling with multiple bags Who It's Not Good For The solo traveler looking for a stylish accessory If you’re traveling with multiple bags or a group of kids, the best way to keep track of all your items is to purchase matching luggage tags. We love this set of five brightly colored tags that come at an extremely affordable price point. With nine color options to choose from, these vibrant silicone tags will stand out in a crowd and are a genius way to quickly identify members of your group. The silicone construction is durable and flexible, so they can bend without breaking or snapping. Each tag in the set comes with an identification card that hides your personal details: The front of the tag has a place for your name, but all other important details — like your address and phone number — are hidden from view. This is an incredible value and a fantastic option for anyone traveling with groups or multiple pieces of luggage. Price at time of publish: $12.88 Material: Silicone | Adjustable Strap: No Dimensions: 2 x 3.5 inches | Available Styles: 9

Best for Kids Finex 4-Piece Luggage Tag Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Who It's Good For Young kids or fans of famous cartoon characters Who It's Not Good For Older kids or teenagers If you’re looking for a fun way to keep your kids’ luggage safe, look to Finex’s large variety of luggage tag sets. With options like the Ninja Turtles, Disney Princesses, and characters from Winnie the Pooh, these kid-friendly sets offer something for everyone. Each set comes with four pieces, so you can attach one to each piece of luggage to keep them all easily within view. These fun tags are made from durable silicone, so they’re heavy-duty yet flexible to prevent snapping or breaking. Each comes with an information card that’s stowed away on the back, so you can keep your kids’ information hidden from view. For added safety, Viner recommends only putting the child’s last name on a luggage tag. These gender neutral options are perfect for girls or boys, and the multiple pieces per pack are ideal for larger families. Price at time of publish: $18 Material: Silicone | Adjustable Strap: No | Dimensions: Not listed | Available Styles: 18

Best Leather ROYCE NEW YORK Leather Luggage Tag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Royce.us Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a chic, simple, and private luggage tag Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for a more affordable option This classic luggage tag is simple and chic. Available in a variety of shades, it’s an elegant accessory that can match any type of luggage or handbag. The looped handle is made of the same leather as the tag itself, so it won’t break or tear. It’s stylish and simple for anyone looking to keep their personal information as private as possible. (But you can also choose to personalize it, if you prefer.) Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Leather | Adjustable Strap: No | Dimensions: 5 x 2.25 inches | Available Styles: 10